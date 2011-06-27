2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon
What’s new
- The 3 Series sedan has been redesigned for 2019
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Balances sharp handling with comfortable ride quality
- Turbo four-cylinder engine offers power and fuel efficiency
- Interior is upscale and spacious with logical, easy-to-use controls
- Storage for small personal items is limited
Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Looking for the perfect blend of sporty performance and useful utility? The 2019 BMW 3 Series wagon has an answer. Whether taking the family on a road trip, loading the cargo area with outdoor gear, or simply enjoying a spirited solo drive on an empty road, the 3 Series Wagon covers wide ground.
In either sedan or wagon style, the 3 Series makes few compromises. It's a fantastic all-rounder, simultaneously comfortable and sporty and small but spacious. With 53 cubic feet of cargo space and a versatile 40/20/40-split folding rear-seat configuration, the wagon combines the usefulness of a small SUV with the dynamics of a luxury sport sedan. And it makes an ideal middle ground for families and drivers who need to gear up for active lifestyles.
For 2019, the 3 Series wagon carries over unchanged from last year's model. Note that this is different from the 3 Series sedan, which has introduced a redesigned model for 2019. That's not a bad thing, though; the 3 Series wagon nailed its mission from the start.
But if you want one, act soon. BMW says it doesn't plan to offer a wagon version of the next-gen 3 Series. That's a shame for buyers who prefer sedan-like driving characteristics with the added utility of a wagon. Sure, there are rivals such as the Audi A4 Allroad and the Volvo V60 that look fresher or more capable. But few can match the artful blend of performance and refinement quite like the BMW 3 Series.
2019 BMW 3 Series models
The 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon is available only in 330i xDrive trim. It comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard features include 17-inch wheels, run-flat tires, a power liftgate, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, automatic LED headlights and foglights, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and heated, auto-dimming side mirrors.
Interior highlights include push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/20-split folding rear seat, ambient cabin lighting, a rearview camera, the iDrive infotainment interface, a 6.5-inch display, Bluetooth, HD radio, a USB input and a nine-speaker audio system.
There are several option packages for the 3 Series wagon. But the main ones to consider are the Premium and the Executive since they further equip the 3 Series with a host of desirable convenience and tech-oriented extras. Other popular picks include the Track Handling package (improves handling and steering) and a Harman Kardon premium sound system.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
2019 BMW 3 Series videosBMW 3 Series vs. Tesla Model 3 Review & Compare -- Which Drives Better?
[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: The BMW 3 Series used to be praised by critics like myself as the best driving and thus most desirable luxury sports sedan you could buy. Things have changed though. It's gotten bigger and heavier and more insulated. And now there are upstarts like the Tesla Model 3. These two particular cars are pretty different, so a direct comparison doesn't really play here. But think about how these two cars are similar. They're about the same money. They're about the same size. They have about the same power. Now, you can go on and on debating the merits of each vehicle's respective propulsion systems-- whether you like the familiarity and infrastructure that comes with an internal combustion engine or whether your lifestyle and commute permits an EV. We're not really concerned with that. What we care about in this video is the thing that these vehicles have to do best, and that's driving, of course. Which one drives better? [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we are in the new BMW 3 Series. It's a 330i. I've dialed it up to sport mode because we're going to be driving in a sporty manner. The 3 Series, at least the last generation, wasn't as successful, in terms of driving engagement and performance, as we would have liked it. BMW has heard our complaints, and driving dynamics was a focus of this new generation of the car. Now, when it comes to overall feel and how this drives, this is representing the classical sense of driving. We have, of course, an internal combustion engine. We have a transmission-- one with eight speeds. We have that characteristic. You role on the accelerator. You roll on the gas. We can call it a gas pedal. And the engine races towards red line-- it's either 6 or 7,000 RPM. This digital gauge cluster isn't very clear. And when you're doing that, you can feel the character of the power band change. There's a sound. There's a bunch of sounds. There's a sensation as power grows. And I think we'll find as when we get in the Tesla, it's very different-- and for obvious reasons. Now, the character of this particular two liter, four cylinder, it's fine. We've got about 255 horsepower-- about 300 pound feet of torque. That's a solid amount in this day and age for your average sedan. But is it an exciting package? I'd say the engine responds welcomingly. It's nice. The delivery is there. The power from the turbocharger, the way it comes on, feels generally pleasant. I'll say the sound-- not as good as the old six-cylinder BMWs used to sound. I used to have an E36 with the straight six cylinder. That thing sounded wonderful even if it was nowhere near as potent as these modern turbocharged four cylinders. The eight-speed transmission-- I've set it to sport-- and it's doing a pretty admirable job of choosing gears for fast driving. I'm not going for a lap time here, but I am trying to explore the vehicle's limits. Now, ride and handling-- this does not have adaptive dampers. And it is set up rather firm. That's to help give it some performance feel when tackling through some of these corners. I'm not sure if it's worth it. The ride is somewhat less luxurious than-- let's say-- than I'd expect for a commuter. And I think that's due to the fact that we're on 19 inch wheels-- performance-oriented run-flat tires. There's a lot of stiffness there that we're going to deal with when it comes to comfort. I think one of the downsides of the constant improvement of technology is how insulated these interiors have become where the feel of everything has to be simulated instead of just being organic. But you do lose a bit of the charm that comes with hydraulic steering-- that comes with a throttle cable and so on. These are things that have long since died out. So do these simulations capture the charm of those things? They do an OK job. I think this car, generally, overall-- I'm going to say feels bigger than it should-- if you're looking for a compact luxury sports sedan. But it does drive, generally, pretty well. Let's also talk about breaking. This does have the upgraded sport brakes, as BMW calls it. And they're generally good-- good feedback, good pedal modulation. You know how much performance you have available just from resting your foot on them. And, overall, as a sports sedan, does it rekindle the magic of what 3 Series used to be-- how those cars use to drive? I don't think so. But I also think that's impossible because cars today are different than what they used to be. They're saddled with so many additional requirements that you inevitably lose some of the charm and magic that cars used to have. Considering all that, this is fairly solid. And I think somebody looking at buying a traditional luxury sport compact would enjoy this purchase. But what I'm really curious to find out is how the Tesla will feel. [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we go in the Tesla Model 3. There's no sports setting to check outside of steering, which I put in sport just to keep things even. And, already, this car feels more powerful. It is slightly more powerful because Tesla recently provided an over-the-air update, which increased the power by 5%, which we've tested. But it's not just that. It's the method of power delivery. If you have been following EV news recently, you know how this works, and we're not going to rehash all the talking points. But, basically, what happens is with an internal combustion engine, when you apply the gas, you have to wait for the transmission to downshift-- if you haven't done it already. Then you have to wait for the turbocharger to spool up. Then you have to wait for the engine to start accelerating. And this all happens generally quick with modern cars but nowhere as quick as what happens when you hit the accelerator in an EV. The power delivery is just instantaneous. All the torque gets delivered as soon as the electric motor starts turning. And because it happens so quick here, the response of acceleration makes this feel more powerful. On top of that, this is a heavier car. But where all that mass is located is primarily in the batteries, which are underneath the flooring. But there's run-on benefits to that-- that effect handling, which makes this car feel a little bit more nimble, a little bit more lift, and a little bit more enjoyable. But, also, the hood line seems lower. The doors seem a little bit lower, too. Maybe the seat sits higher, but I feel like the car is smaller, overall. I don't think it is. But the sensation is what matters, not what the specs say-- at least when it comes to driving. And because of that, you get that combination of early power. And you get that combination of the handling from where the majority of the mass of this car is located. And you arrive at a car that is really fun to drive when you're going quick or when you're commuting. Now, there are shortcomings to this package. And you've probably been hearing them as I've been driving. The tires are squealing. This does not have as aggressive as a wheel and tire package as that 3 Series does. And you notice it. This thing is not going to put the same G numbers down. It's not going to break with the same capability because it doesn't have that option on it. Tesla offers it. This car just doesn't have it. But aside from that, the way the car gets positioned around it-- when you turn the wheel-- feels better. It doesn't have the same smoothness with stability control. I can't put the stability control in an intermediary setting like I can on the BMW-- or if I can, I haven't figured out how to do it the menu yet-- so calm down, Tesla fanboys. But aside from that, I gotta say, I'm enjoying driving this more. And coming to this comparison, I was not expecting that to be the outcome. We have to give criticism where it's due. And in the Tesla, that falls on the interior. This interior doesn't have the level of assembly in terms of quality or the level of materials quality that you get in that BMW. You're paying for the technology that underpins this car, not for the interior, so I get that. But you will notice it when you sit in these cars back to back. The way the power comes on-- it's just so addicting with this thing-- that you just want to keep doing it because it's so quick, and because it's so much. It really feels fun. But I think we're getting up to the edge of what these brakes were designed for. They're getting a little soft-- much like they did in the 3 Series. I'm genuinely surprised. This is more enjoyable to drive than a 3 Series. I'm shocked. I'm shocked-- sorry, BMW. [MUSIC PLAYING] We thought this was going to be a lopsided pairing, but we didn't realize in which direction. This BMW 3 Series isn't just a newer car. It's an entirely new generation of the 3 Series. And on top of that, this one had the optional sport and track handling packages that aim to improve driving engagement. Meanwhile, this Tesla Model 3 is 2 years old, has 20,000 miles on it, and isn't the sportiest configuration. And it was still way more fun to drive. From the response of the acceleration to the sense of agility provided by its lower center of gravity, the Model 3 was simply more engaging. Tesla's even done a better job with steering feel, which is amusing when you think about all the fuss around its so-called full self-driving capabilities. It's funny because in a strict fun-to-drive terms, the Tesla Model 3 beats the new BMW 3 Series. [MUSIC PLAYING]
What's the best-driving compact luxury sedan? That's what Carlos Lago seeks to find out in this quick comparison. Representing tradition, we have a 2019 BMW 3 Series, the newest generation of the model. Up for the challenge is our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3.
Features & Specs
|330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,000
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3 Series safety features:
- Driving Assistance Package
- This camera-based system combines lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic braking and pedestrian detection.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
- Side and Top View Camera
- Offers a top-down, 360-degree view of the car and surroundings to monitor approaching traffic and aid in maneuvering tight spaces.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 3 Series vs. the competition
BMW 3 Series vs. Audi A4
Compared to the 3 Series, the A4 has traded on a hipper and more tech-oriented appeal, impeccable cabin design and materials, and advanced infotainment user interface and features. And while the A4 is no slouch when it comes to taking a high-speed corner, we've knocked its steering for feeling a bit artificial and, by extension, limiting driver engagement.
BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
BMW versus Mercedes is the classic battle between German rivals. For decades, both automakers have staked out respective areas of excellence. In general terms, Mercedes has ceded a handling advantage to BMW while burnishing its luxury heritage with ever more refined interior quality, comfort and, lately, some of the most advanced driver safety and semi-automated driving features available.
BMW 3 Series vs. Genesis G70
The G70 is one of the newest entries into the sport-luxury class, and it checks all the requisite boxes: sporty driver engagement, upscale design, and loads of features for a sweet price that starts several thousand dollars less than the 3 Series. It's not likely to dethrone the 3 Series, however, since it suffers from a cramped rear seat and some subpar cabin materials. Still, as a new alternative in an established segment, the G70 is worth a drive.
FAQ
Is the BMW 3 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 3 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 3 Series:
- The 3 Series sedan has been redesigned for 2019
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW 3 Series reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 3 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 3 Series?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 3 Series is the 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,000.
Other versions include:
- 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,000
What are the different models of BMW 3 Series?
More about the 2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon Overview
The 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon is offered in the following styles: 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 3 Series Wagon 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 3 Series Wagon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 3 Series Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels including 330i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagons are available in my area?
2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 3 Series Wagon for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon 3 Series Wagon you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 3 Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,459.
Find a new BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,002.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon info
