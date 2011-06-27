  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)

2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon

Type:

What’s new

  • The 3 Series sedan has been redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Balances sharp handling with comfortable ride quality
  • Turbo four-cylinder engine offers power and fuel efficiency
  • Interior is upscale and spacious with logical, easy-to-use controls
  • Storage for small personal items is limited
$45,000
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?

For 2019, your choice is limited to the 330i xDrive trim. From there, it's simply a matter of choosing which options you want. We'd suggest opting for the Premium or Executive package. And if driver safety is a priority, the Driving Assistance or Driving Assistance Plus packages are worthy additions.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Looking for the perfect blend of sporty performance and useful utility? The 2019 BMW 3 Series wagon has an answer. Whether taking the family on a road trip, loading the cargo area with outdoor gear, or simply enjoying a spirited solo drive on an empty road, the 3 Series Wagon covers wide ground.

In either sedan or wagon style, the 3 Series makes few compromises. It's a fantastic all-rounder, simultaneously comfortable and sporty and small but spacious. With 53 cubic feet of cargo space and a versatile 40/20/40-split folding rear-seat configuration, the wagon combines the usefulness of a small SUV with the dynamics of a luxury sport sedan. And it makes an ideal middle ground for families and drivers who need to gear up for active lifestyles.

For 2019, the 3 Series wagon carries over unchanged from last year's model. Note that this is different from the 3 Series sedan, which has introduced a redesigned model for 2019. That's not a bad thing, though; the 3 Series wagon nailed its mission from the start.

But if you want one, act soon. BMW says it doesn't plan to offer a wagon version of the next-gen 3 Series. That's a shame for buyers who prefer sedan-like driving characteristics with the added utility of a wagon. Sure, there are rivals such as the Audi A4 Allroad and the Volvo V60 that look fresher or more capable. But few can match the artful blend of performance and refinement quite like the BMW 3 Series.

2019 BMW 3 Series models

The 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon is available only in 330i xDrive trim. It comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard features include 17-inch wheels, run-flat tires, a power liftgate, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, automatic LED headlights and foglights, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and heated, auto-dimming side mirrors.

Interior highlights include push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/20-split folding rear seat, ambient cabin lighting, a rearview camera, the iDrive infotainment interface, a 6.5-inch display, Bluetooth, HD radio, a USB input and a nine-speaker audio system.

There are several option packages for the 3 Series wagon. But the main ones to consider are the Premium and the Executive since they further equip the 3 Series with a host of desirable convenience and tech-oriented extras. Other popular picks include the Track Handling package (improves handling and steering) and a Harman Kardon premium sound system.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The BMW 3 Series' turbocharged engines are typically overachievers, and the eight-speed automatic is always on point with exquisitely curated shifts. Handling is excellent despite generous suspension travel to improve ride comfort. It's a great performer.

Acceleration

We've tested many 3 Series models, and all have impressed. Expect the 330i to cover 0-60 mph in about 5.5 seconds.

Steering

The steering on the current 3 Series feels more synthetic than past iterations, but it's still a job well done. Words like "telepathic" may no longer apply, but there's gratifying responsiveness and accuracy.

Handling

The supple ride attests to BMW's focus on luxury, but a true sport sedan lies beneath. The harder you push a 3 Series, the better it feels.

Drivability

Always-on turbo torque means great flexibility in daily driving; there's no need to downshift if you want some oomph. The transmission is expertly programmed, always shifting with grace and precision. The auto stop-start system stays off when you turn it off.

Comfort

BMW has made comfort a top priority lately, and the 3 Series is a case in point. From its absorbent ride to its remarkably quiet interior at highway speeds, it meets luxury buyers' expectations across the board. You needn't care about sportiness to enjoy this car.

Seat comfort

The front seats find the right balance between plushness and snug support. The side bolsters are modestly sized but should suffice for most. There's an ample range of adjustments. The armrests are nicely placed and padded.

Ride comfort

The 3 Series has a lot of suspension travel for a performance car, giving it very good shock-absorption capability. Older 3 Series models tended to ride firmly, but this one has true luxury-grade compliance yet still feels sporty.

Noise & vibration

BMW now pipes in a pleasant, throaty synthetic soundtrack through the speakers that you'd never guess was fake. It's quiet while cruising, however, as is the cabin in general, impressively so.

Climate control

You'll have to spend a little bit of time familiarizing yourself with the climate control buttons, but overall the system works very well. The ability to vary the upper air vent temperature independent of the floor vents remains a BMW hallmark. But ventilated seats aren't available on the 3 Series.

Interior

The 3 Series interior offers an attractive yet restrained design and a sensible control layout with familiar BMW ergonomics. The rear passenger space is better than ever but may still leave a bit to be desired. Small-item storage is hard to come by. It's still a strong effort overall.

Ease of use

Most buttons and stalks are well-placed. The cruise control buttons on the wheel are particularly intuitive. The iDrive controller is complex, but there's a logic to it that becomes second nature. The Technology package includes a wider and better 8.8-inch screen.

Getting in/getting out

The short doors facilitate access in tight spaces. You can't fall into this sport sedan as you would into a sports car; seat height is where it should be. The front seatbacks can impede rear access a bit if taller folks are up front.

Driving position

The driver's seat offers plenty of adjustment range in the up-down and fore-aft directions, and the telescoping steering wheel pulls back far enough for even the tallest of drivers. Once you're situated, the mirrors, gauges and controls all feel close at hand.

Roominess

The front seats have abundant head- and legroom. The backseat legroom is generous, too, and even our 6-foot-2-inch tester had enough headroom. But backseat elbow and shoulder room do feel tight on the door side.

Visibility

Visibility is excellent all around thanks to reasonably thin pillars and plenty of glass. We applaud BMW for maintaining these traits over time.

Quality

Quality materials abound, including real metal inlays on the dashboard and the center console. The sun visors feel flimsy, though, and do not slide for extended side-window coverage. The buttons, knobs and levers feel solid and precise.

Utility

The wagon offers maximum versatility with 53 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Multiple bike, board, boat racks and carriers are available from BMW Accessories.

Small-item storage

The 3 Series continues to suffer from a shortage of bins or cubbies for phones and other small items. All four doors have decent-size pockets, though, and there are two front and two rear cupholders.

Cargo space

The wagon offers 53 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. The rear seatbacks fold forward via trunk-mounted levers.

Child safety seat accommodation

Any of the three rear seat positions can be used. Removable plastic covers provide easy access to the lower LATCH anchors, and the three top tether mounts are easy to get at via covers that hinge upward. There's enough room to fit a rear-facing safety seat without much trouble.

Technology

The standard 6.5-inch iDrive display is adequate, but the 8.8-inch screen is the true luxury touch. The iDrive system is easy to use with straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing. The controller touchpad can be used to handwrite inputs using your finger.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay is a stand-alone option. There's no Android Auto integration yet. Wireless charging is available, but only as a stand-alone option that first requires purchasing the Premium package (which also adds a Wi-Fi hotspot and enhanced Bluetooth).

Driver aids

A full suite of driver aids — including a rearview camera, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking — is available. These features work well, but you've got to pay for them.

Voice control

The voice controls seem clunky and hard to work, but a longer press and hold breaks through to our paired smartphone's Siri voice command structure, which is excellent. This feature is good to have because smartphone operating systems do this better.

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    2019 BMW 3 Series videos

    BMW 3 Series vs. Tesla Model 3 Review & Compare -- Which Drives Better?

    BMW 3 Series vs. Tesla Model 3 Review & Compare -- Which Drives Better?

    [MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: The BMW 3 Series used to be praised by critics like myself as the best driving and thus most desirable luxury sports sedan you could buy. Things have changed though. It's gotten bigger and heavier and more insulated. And now there are upstarts like the Tesla Model 3. These two particular cars are pretty different, so a direct comparison doesn't really play here. But think about how these two cars are similar. They're about the same money. They're about the same size. They have about the same power. Now, you can go on and on debating the merits of each vehicle's respective propulsion systems-- whether you like the familiarity and infrastructure that comes with an internal combustion engine or whether your lifestyle and commute permits an EV. We're not really concerned with that. What we care about in this video is the thing that these vehicles have to do best, and that's driving, of course. Which one drives better? [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we are in the new BMW 3 Series. It's a 330i. I've dialed it up to sport mode because we're going to be driving in a sporty manner. The 3 Series, at least the last generation, wasn't as successful, in terms of driving engagement and performance, as we would have liked it. BMW has heard our complaints, and driving dynamics was a focus of this new generation of the car. Now, when it comes to overall feel and how this drives, this is representing the classical sense of driving. We have, of course, an internal combustion engine. We have a transmission-- one with eight speeds. We have that characteristic. You role on the accelerator. You roll on the gas. We can call it a gas pedal. And the engine races towards red line-- it's either 6 or 7,000 RPM. This digital gauge cluster isn't very clear. And when you're doing that, you can feel the character of the power band change. There's a sound. There's a bunch of sounds. There's a sensation as power grows. And I think we'll find as when we get in the Tesla, it's very different-- and for obvious reasons. Now, the character of this particular two liter, four cylinder, it's fine. We've got about 255 horsepower-- about 300 pound feet of torque. That's a solid amount in this day and age for your average sedan. But is it an exciting package? I'd say the engine responds welcomingly. It's nice. The delivery is there. The power from the turbocharger, the way it comes on, feels generally pleasant. I'll say the sound-- not as good as the old six-cylinder BMWs used to sound. I used to have an E36 with the straight six cylinder. That thing sounded wonderful even if it was nowhere near as potent as these modern turbocharged four cylinders. The eight-speed transmission-- I've set it to sport-- and it's doing a pretty admirable job of choosing gears for fast driving. I'm not going for a lap time here, but I am trying to explore the vehicle's limits. Now, ride and handling-- this does not have adaptive dampers. And it is set up rather firm. That's to help give it some performance feel when tackling through some of these corners. I'm not sure if it's worth it. The ride is somewhat less luxurious than-- let's say-- than I'd expect for a commuter. And I think that's due to the fact that we're on 19 inch wheels-- performance-oriented run-flat tires. There's a lot of stiffness there that we're going to deal with when it comes to comfort. I think one of the downsides of the constant improvement of technology is how insulated these interiors have become where the feel of everything has to be simulated instead of just being organic. But you do lose a bit of the charm that comes with hydraulic steering-- that comes with a throttle cable and so on. These are things that have long since died out. So do these simulations capture the charm of those things? They do an OK job. I think this car, generally, overall-- I'm going to say feels bigger than it should-- if you're looking for a compact luxury sports sedan. But it does drive, generally, pretty well. Let's also talk about breaking. This does have the upgraded sport brakes, as BMW calls it. And they're generally good-- good feedback, good pedal modulation. You know how much performance you have available just from resting your foot on them. And, overall, as a sports sedan, does it rekindle the magic of what 3 Series used to be-- how those cars use to drive? I don't think so. But I also think that's impossible because cars today are different than what they used to be. They're saddled with so many additional requirements that you inevitably lose some of the charm and magic that cars used to have. Considering all that, this is fairly solid. And I think somebody looking at buying a traditional luxury sport compact would enjoy this purchase. But what I'm really curious to find out is how the Tesla will feel. [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we go in the Tesla Model 3. There's no sports setting to check outside of steering, which I put in sport just to keep things even. And, already, this car feels more powerful. It is slightly more powerful because Tesla recently provided an over-the-air update, which increased the power by 5%, which we've tested. But it's not just that. It's the method of power delivery. If you have been following EV news recently, you know how this works, and we're not going to rehash all the talking points. But, basically, what happens is with an internal combustion engine, when you apply the gas, you have to wait for the transmission to downshift-- if you haven't done it already. Then you have to wait for the turbocharger to spool up. Then you have to wait for the engine to start accelerating. And this all happens generally quick with modern cars but nowhere as quick as what happens when you hit the accelerator in an EV. The power delivery is just instantaneous. All the torque gets delivered as soon as the electric motor starts turning. And because it happens so quick here, the response of acceleration makes this feel more powerful. On top of that, this is a heavier car. But where all that mass is located is primarily in the batteries, which are underneath the flooring. But there's run-on benefits to that-- that effect handling, which makes this car feel a little bit more nimble, a little bit more lift, and a little bit more enjoyable. But, also, the hood line seems lower. The doors seem a little bit lower, too. Maybe the seat sits higher, but I feel like the car is smaller, overall. I don't think it is. But the sensation is what matters, not what the specs say-- at least when it comes to driving. And because of that, you get that combination of early power. And you get that combination of the handling from where the majority of the mass of this car is located. And you arrive at a car that is really fun to drive when you're going quick or when you're commuting. Now, there are shortcomings to this package. And you've probably been hearing them as I've been driving. The tires are squealing. This does not have as aggressive as a wheel and tire package as that 3 Series does. And you notice it. This thing is not going to put the same G numbers down. It's not going to break with the same capability because it doesn't have that option on it. Tesla offers it. This car just doesn't have it. But aside from that, the way the car gets positioned around it-- when you turn the wheel-- feels better. It doesn't have the same smoothness with stability control. I can't put the stability control in an intermediary setting like I can on the BMW-- or if I can, I haven't figured out how to do it the menu yet-- so calm down, Tesla fanboys. But aside from that, I gotta say, I'm enjoying driving this more. And coming to this comparison, I was not expecting that to be the outcome. We have to give criticism where it's due. And in the Tesla, that falls on the interior. This interior doesn't have the level of assembly in terms of quality or the level of materials quality that you get in that BMW. You're paying for the technology that underpins this car, not for the interior, so I get that. But you will notice it when you sit in these cars back to back. The way the power comes on-- it's just so addicting with this thing-- that you just want to keep doing it because it's so quick, and because it's so much. It really feels fun. But I think we're getting up to the edge of what these brakes were designed for. They're getting a little soft-- much like they did in the 3 Series. I'm genuinely surprised. This is more enjoyable to drive than a 3 Series. I'm shocked. I'm shocked-- sorry, BMW. [MUSIC PLAYING] We thought this was going to be a lopsided pairing, but we didn't realize in which direction. This BMW 3 Series isn't just a newer car. It's an entirely new generation of the 3 Series. And on top of that, this one had the optional sport and track handling packages that aim to improve driving engagement. Meanwhile, this Tesla Model 3 is 2 years old, has 20,000 miles on it, and isn't the sportiest configuration. And it was still way more fun to drive. From the response of the acceleration to the sense of agility provided by its lower center of gravity, the Model 3 was simply more engaging. Tesla's even done a better job with steering feel, which is amusing when you think about all the fuss around its so-called full self-driving capabilities. It's funny because in a strict fun-to-drive terms, the Tesla Model 3 beats the new BMW 3 Series. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    What's the best-driving compact luxury sedan? That's what Carlos Lago seeks to find out in this quick comparison. Representing tradition, we have a 2019 BMW 3 Series, the newest generation of the model. Up for the challenge is our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3.

    Features & Specs

    330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$45,000
    MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 BMW 3 Series Wagon features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 3 Series safety features:

    Driving Assistance Package
    This camera-based system combines lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic braking and pedestrian detection.
    Active Blind-Spot Detection
    Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
    Side and Top View Camera
    Offers a top-down, 360-degree view of the car and surroundings to monitor approaching traffic and aid in maneuvering tight spaces.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    BMW 3 Series vs. the competition

    BMW 3 Series vs. Audi A4

    Compared to the 3 Series, the A4 has traded on a hipper and more tech-oriented appeal, impeccable cabin design and materials, and advanced infotainment user interface and features. And while the A4 is no slouch when it comes to taking a high-speed corner, we've knocked its steering for feeling a bit artificial and, by extension, limiting driver engagement.

    Compare BMW 3 Series & Audi A4 features

    BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    BMW versus Mercedes is the classic battle between German rivals. For decades, both automakers have staked out respective areas of excellence. In general terms, Mercedes has ceded a handling advantage to BMW while burnishing its luxury heritage with ever more refined interior quality, comfort and, lately, some of the most advanced driver safety and semi-automated driving features available.

    Compare BMW 3 Series & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

    BMW 3 Series vs. Genesis G70

    The G70 is one of the newest entries into the sport-luxury class, and it checks all the requisite boxes: sporty driver engagement, upscale design, and loads of features for a sweet price that starts several thousand dollars less than the 3 Series. It's not likely to dethrone the 3 Series, however, since it suffers from a cramped rear seat and some subpar cabin materials. Still, as a new alternative in an established segment, the G70 is worth a drive.

    Compare BMW 3 Series & Genesis G70 features

    Related 3 Series Articles

    2019 BMW 330i First Drive

    A Return to Form

    Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerDecember 11th, 2018

    The past clearly shows the path taken to the present, which can be both a blessing and a curse for an automaker. On one hand, people know and expect what a car represents based on its past. But complacency can also take root. History can bite.

    Such as it is with the BMW 3 Series. Earlier iterations received acclaim for their ability to deftly straddle the divide between pragmatism and engagement. The outgoing model, roundly competent and still among the top sedans in the segment, exhibited an indifference in its steering and handling that alienated the faithful. It lacked that driver-oriented mojo that had previously helped make it a benchmark sedan.

    So it is that in creating the fully redesigned seventh-generation 2019 BMW 3 Series, BMW listened and gave driving dynamics center stage.

    Larger but Not Lardier

    Two models of the new 3 Series reach our shores first: the 2019 BMW 330i, arriving in March 2019, and the six-cylinder-equipped M340i, which lands in July as a 2020 model. Both models will be available with rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive. Fun fact: The rear-drive version of the M340i is exclusive to the U.S. market.

    The 3 Series hasn't been a tidy, compact car for many years, and the new 3 Series is bigger than ever. In fact, save for length, the new 3 Series is larger in every dimension and rides on a longer wheelbase than an E39 generation 5 Series. Compared to the outgoing 3 Series, the new car grows nearly 3 inches longer and is slightly taller and wider. Its 112.2-inch wheelbase is 1.6 inches longer than before, while its track widths grow by 1.7 inches in front and 0.8 inch in the rear. It's a sizable car.

    Fortunately, its bigger footprint isn't accompanied by significantly ballooned weight. The 330i's 3,582-pound curb weight is about 40 pounds heavier than the outgoing model despite an increase in standard equipment and a stiffer structure. The stiffer body shell, in turn, allowed engineers to better optimize the suspension for ride and handling.

    Sharper Suspension

    The basic suspension layout is familiar — dual-pivot MacPherson struts up front and a multilink setup in the rear — but there are now novel dampers with integrated hydraulic bump stops as standard on all 3 Series. These position-sensitive passive doohickeys boost damping by about 50 percent as the suspension approaches the extremes of its travel. In front, the hydraulic bump stops influence rebound only, while in the rear they affect compression only. Meanwhile, spring rates have increased, and the wider front track effectively increases roll stiffness. The upshot of these changes is an increase in body control without an attendant increase in ride harshness.

    The 330i models get a new dual-pinion rack-and-pinion steering system, while M340i models retain a version of the APA (Axle-Parallel Actuation) assistance that debuted in the fifth-generation 3 Series. The latter system, boosted by an electric motor via a toothed belt drive, can cope with higher rack forces than can a dual-pinion system. Caster trail was increased on all models to provide the steering with more on-center feel.

    A Sport package is optional on 330i models. It includes variable-ratio steering, a passive system in which the ratio quickens as you turn the wheel more, in place of the base car's fixed-ratio rack. The package also brings a 0.4-inch-lower ride height; 19-inch wheels; slightly stiffer springs, dampers and stabilizer bars; revised bump stops; increased front camber; and stiffer rear suspension links. On top of this can be added a Track Handling package that includes bigger brakes, adaptive dampers and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. All but the adaptive dampers are standard on M340i models.

    Revised Engines and One Gearbox

    A revised version of the previous turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the 330i now generates 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. While power rises by just 7 hp, torque jumps by 37 lb-ft across nearly the entire midrange. Among other detail refinements, credit a higher-pressure fuel system and form-honed cylinders that provide a closer fit of each piston to its respective bore when at operating temperature.

    M340i models get a juiced-up variant of the previous turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. This engine is considerably brawnier than before, pumping out 382 hp and 369 lb-ft, increases of 62 hp and 37 lb-ft, respectively.

    Among all these promising indications regarding the new 3 Series' more sporting mission is a glaring demerit: No manual transmission will be offered. Instead, the only transmission available will be a revised version of the ZF-supplied, BMW-fettled eight-speed automatic transmission. Enhancements to this transmission, now in its third generation, include slightly shorter first and second gears, quicker shifts, and reductions in noise and vibration.

    Driving Impressions

    On the street, we drove rear-drive 330i models equipped with the Sport package, and on the track M340i xDrive models. If you're wondering about the diesel 3 Series, we drove that, too. It's brilliant, but it's not coming to the U.S. (You can thank Volkswagen's diesel scandal for that.) All of the cars we drove were optioned as European-spec cars, but the suspension tuning is said to be the same for U.S.-bound cars.

    The new chassis delivers. Over bump-strewn, twisting roads, the 330i exhibits terrific poise. It swallows midcorner irregularities at speed without becoming unsettled, yet body movements are kept at bay. As such, it changes direction adroitly and facilitates considerable pace on crummy, real-world surfaces. The variable-ratio steering has spot-on quickness and helps make the car drive smaller than it is. Grip from the 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (fitted on our test car) is plentiful, and their short sidewalls don't make the ride too fidgety either.

    Speaking of steering, there's a trick to be aware of if you want more feel — tap the Sport button. In cars equipped with the standard dampers, Sport mode's effect on the chassis is a subtly revised steering calibration that has somewhat reduced assistance but also less damping (yes, electrically assisted steering has damping). The result? More of the road's texture makes its way to the steering wheel's rim and thus the driver's fingers. In Comfort mode, the steering is similarly precise but mute.

    The 2.0-liter turbo-four delivers a satisfying shove through the midrange. It's also perfectly happy at high revs, though winding it out to the rev limiter isn't strictly necessary. This smooth operator builds boost quickly and smoothly and emits pleasantly mellifluous sounds for a four-cylinder. It's also quiet when you want it to be. The revised automatic snaps off shifts crisply and largely makes good decisions when left to its own devices. It's not as responsive to a paddle-pull as are the best dual-clutch gearboxes, but it's certainly among the best traditional automatics out there. Do we wish there was a manual transmission option? Is water wet?

    The optional performance brakes withstand hard use on back roads without fading. The same can't be said of the standard brakes, however. We noticed the pedal travel grew long on the same stretch of road after a good caning.

    The M340i, meanwhile, delivers a big dose of speed. The turbocharged six-cylinder engine's broad-shouldered power delivery, snappy responses and sheer force are endlessly entertaining. On a racetrack, the car's all-wheel drive allows it to claw out of low-speed hairpins without time-wasting wheelspin. And it will slew the tail out a bit if you get rowdy with the throttle midcorner. The M340i wants a deft touch at corner entry as it's all too easy to overwhelm the grip at the front axle if you don't finish your braking before turning in. It's a hell of a capable sedan, however, and one that's a significantly more serious thing than the 330i but also not so extreme as to diminish the new M3 that will appear in the next year or so.

    New Infotainment and Tech

    The new cabin dispenses with some traditional touches and includes a raft of new features. Gone are the traditional round gauges in the instrument cluster; in their place are an arc-shaped speedometer and tachometer that free up real estate for a larger digital display. Climate control knobs have been replaced with buttons. An 8.8-inch infotainment screen is powered by BMW's latest Operating System 7.0, which supports touch or can be accessed via the console-mounted knob. Gesture controls are available; those who talk with their hands will advertently trigger them.

    A smartphone-based key is available. It can be shared with up to five people, but only if those people all use an NFC-capable Samsung Galaxy smartphone. There's also an Intelligent Personal Assistant, which responds to voice commands via natural spoken language. That's the idea, anyway. Our experience with it resulted mostly in frustration for a number of reasons, though we're told the system we tested was configured for U.K. English rather than U.S.

    More effective is the new Reversing Assistant. This system performs in reverse all of the steering inputs made when going forward during the previous 55 yards or so when traveling at 22 mph or slower. It can then easily thread the car backward out of any tricky quarters you nosed it into. It retains this memory even after a key cycle.

    2019 BMW 3 Series Pricing and Release Date

    Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the new 3 Series isn't its increased capability, keener edge or updated cabin features. It's that the 2019 model doesn't cost a dime more than the car it replaces. Base price for the rear-drive 2019 BMW 330i remains $41,245, including destination. All-wheel drive adds $2,000, same as before. The M340i is priced at $54,995. As noted earlier, you can expect to see the new 3 Series starting in March 2019. A 300e plug-in hybrid model should debut in 2019 as well.

    Our first taste of the new 3 Series suggests that the indifference is gone. Certainly, we're looking forward to testing one at our test track and on familiar roads. But early indications are that the new car — certain infotainment features notwithstanding — has more of what made the 3 Series a touchstone in the first place.

    2019 BMW 3 Series First Look

    The Little Bimmer Grows Up

    Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorOctober 2nd, 2018

    With the unveiling of the 2019 3 Series sedan, BMW starts the latest chapter of a story that began in 1975. The 2019 BMW 3 Series promises to be bigger, more powerful, more efficient, and packed with more technology than the outgoing model — in other words, everything you expect from a new Bimmer. But there's one piece of news that will come as a blow to BMW purists: The manual transmission is dead. At least for now, all new 3 Series models will come with an automatic. Cue the dudelsack dirge.

    While the 2 percent of us who actually buy manual cars lick our wounds, the other 98 percent of you are probably wondering what the new 3 Series is all about. The sheet metal is definitely more evolutionary than revolutionary, so we'll have to pop the hood to start understanding what makes the 2019 model so different.

    A Little More Power, A Lot More Launch Control

    The 330i models of the 2019 3 Series will receive a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 7 horsepower and a healthy 37 lb-ft over the outgoing four. This engine will be exclusively paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There's no increase in the number of speeds, but the gearing has been changed, with shorter low gears for a sprightlier feel and taller high gears for more efficiency. This transmission also provides launch control. That's right: Even the lowest-spec 2019 330i you can buy comes with 100 percent more launch control than the 2018 model.

    Oddly enough, the claimed 0-60 mph time has gone up by a tenth of a second, to 5.6 seconds, for the 2019 330i. Opt for all-wheel drive, however, and it's a different story. The new xDrive system has been updated and lightened, so BMW promises more efficiency and faster response. The 330i xDrive models make the 0-60 sprint in a claimed 5.3 seconds, two-tenths faster than the 2018 car.

    The top of the 2019 3 Series range will be the new M340i and M340i xDrive. These models will use the same eight-speed automatic and optional AWD system, but under the hood they'll pack an updated 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That's almost 50 more horsepower than the outgoing 340i. The claimed 0-60 mph time for the M340i xDrive is an impressive 4.2 seconds. The package includes a sport-tuned suspension and an electronically controlled, fully locking rear differential.

    More Space, More Comfort, More Handling

    Overall, the 2019 3 Series has grown 2.9 inches in length, 0.6 inch in width, and 0.5 inch in height, with a 1.6-inch increase in wheelbase. BMW promises that this growth adds up to increased passenger space, with more head- and legroom all around. Trunk space is also up, coming in at 17 cubic feet, which is significantly more than you'll find in competitors such as the Audi A4 or the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Thankfully, lightweight materials were used extensively throughout the vehicle to shave weight from the body, chassis and suspension components. Based on BMW's specs, the new car's curb weight is only up about 40 pounds over last year.

    To help you enjoy that extra space, the interior design and materials have been upgraded. The images we've seen so far are a bit reminiscent of the current 5 Series, but with extra sleekness. The rear seat has been resculpted for more comfort, and the leather upholstery can be outfitted in five colors and with a range of decorative quilting and seam patterns. The outgoing 3 Series was beginning to feel a bit flat and dull compared to newer competitors, but it looks like BMW has the situation well in hand with these updates.

    Perhaps the most interesting advancement in the 3 Series is the new suspension. An adaptive M suspension setup is available as an optional extra, allowing drivers to adjust suspension stiffness on the fly depending on their needs, but the standard suspension is the real story. The poetically named "lift-related dampers" are the centerpiece here, and they're debuting on the new 3 Series. Essentially, they're an entirely mechanical way to allow the suspension to respond differently to different sorts of compression events. That means they can resist body roll in turns or pitch during acceleration and braking but react with more compliance over bumps and road imperfections — all without using a single line of code.

    We'll have to wait and see how this new suspension works in the real world, but we like the premise. BMWs have suffered from "mode creep" quite a bit in recent years, in which all the different driving interfaces can be set in multiple ways. Sometimes that means you can find a mode that's just right for you, but it can also feel as if you're missing out on how the engineers believe the car should behave. The 3 Series' trick new dampers could prove to be an elegant cure for mode creep, so long as they deliver on their performance claims.

    More Equipment, More Tech

    The 2019 BMW 3 Series will come standard with full LED automatic headlights, automatic wipers and three-zone climate control. A 10-speaker stereo comes standard, with the option of a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon system. The optional head-up display has grown both in size and functionality, able to display more information over a larger area of the windshield. A 360-degree camera is available, with Remote 3D View that allows owners to call up a live 3D image of their car and its surroundings on their smartphone. NFC technology in the doors allows owners to turn their NFC-enabled phones into virtual keys that unlock the car.

    BMW's full suite of driver aids and active safety features is available, from adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality to lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic reverse braking and rear cross-traffic alert. Of course, there's also an available active parking assistant and parking sensors. Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking is standard, and it can detect pedestrians and bicyclists as well as other automobiles.

    All of this tech falls under the title "Driving Assistant Professional," and all of it should make driving in traffic or on dull roads less of a chore, not to mention cut down on collisions. It's worth noting that this is an assistant, not a semi-automated system like Cadillac's Super Cruise. In other words, you'll still need to keep your hands on the wheel.

    More Tech Talk

    BMW's iDrive 6.0 system is standard on all 3 Series models, with an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a 5.7-inch driver information display. A 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, running iDrive 7.0, are available. Called Live Cockpit Professional, this setup puts BMW on a more even footing with systems such as Audi's Virtual Cockpit, allowing for more customization and display options. Notably, both of the available touchscreens retain BMW's console-mounted rotary-knob controller.

    To complement the new infotainment and tech features, BMW is debuting another technology, the Intelligent Personal Assistant. This is more than just a natural-language voice control system, although it's that, too. À la Siri or Alexa, just say "Hey, BMW," and the car will respond to simple commands. Tell the car you're cold, for example, and it'll kick on the seat heaters. Tell it you're tired, and it'll alter the ambient lighting, music, and temperature to try to wake you up. The assistant will also learn your habits, homing in on your frequent destinations and favorite vehicle functions. Considering the number of features available on the new 3 Series, making them easier to access makes a lot of sense.

    Is More More?

    For many owners, a big part of the joy of older 3 Series models was how they handled the road. Even the least powerful versions felt sporty, and even loaded with luxury features, the car still stayed connected to the pavement. The new model's missing manual transmission, stretched dimensions, and heavy focus on added technology may be seen by some as signs that the 3 Series has lost its edge. Such worries are natural, particularly given that the outgoing 3 Series had already come under fire from some quarters for its complacent character.

    But in our very limited preproduction drive, we found the new 3 Series engaging and fun, a potential top contender for driver engagement. Is BMW opening a new chapter on compact luxury sport sedans or closing the book on those classic driver-centric 3 Series models once and for all?

    2019 BMW 3 Series - Paris Auto Show Debut

    Pricing and Release Date

    The 330i and 330i xDrive will go on sale in March 2019, with prices starting at $41,195 (including destination). The M340i and M340i xDrive will arrive later in the spring. There's no official date for the forthcoming 330e hybrid, but BMW expects to release it sometime in 2020.

