Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)

2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan

Type:

What's new

  • The 3 Series sedan has been redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Balances sharp handling with comfortable ride quality
  • Revised four-cylinder engine offers more power
  • Interior is upscale and spacious with logical, easy-to-use controls
  • More trunk space than before
  • New iDrive system is more convoluted to use than before
  • The ride with M Sport package's suspension is overly harsh
  • Unrefined operation of some driver assist safety aids
  • Manual transmission is no longer offered
MSRP Starting at
$40,250
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?

For the 2019 model year, you can have any 3 Series sedan you like, as long as it's the 330i. Should you wait for the more performance-oriented M340i? That depends on how much you love horsepower. But if you decide on a 330i, we say get either the Premium or the Executive package. The Driving Assistance or Driving Assistance Plus packages are also worthy additions.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Few cars own their segment quite like the BMW 3 Series. Arguably the first "compact" luxury sport sedan, the 3 Series continues to be one of the best choices for drivers who expect a car to seamlessly blend comfort, performance and prestige.

The 2019 BMW 3 Series kicks off the model's seventh generation with mild design and structural changes. More important are the improvements in power, handling and technology. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over from the last generation, but it gains slightly more horsepower and noticeably more low-end torque. The chassis is wider and stiffer, which, along with a retuned suspension, promises refinements to the 3 Series' already lauded handling performance. BMW also revised the steering for more road feel.

The new 3 Series is slightly longer, which helps increase trunk space. Combined with the standard 40/20/40-split folding rear seats and a hands-free opening/closing trunklid, the BMW also offers excellent sedan utility. The new model maintains the 3 Series hallmark of interior comfort and quality with sporty, form-fitting seats, impressive touchscreen displays and infotainment, and finer details such as ambient cabin lighting and oak, maple and aluminum accents.

If there's any complaint about the 3 Series, it may just be that its competence overwhelms exhilaration. Its Audi A4 rival has a more modern and tech-oriented flair, and its primary Mercedes competitor leans into luxury more than performance (at least in its non-AMG trims). Plus, newer competitors such as the Genesis G70 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia are worth a look for drivers seeking something a little different.

Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW 3 Series as one of Edmunds' Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans for this year.

2019 BMW 3 Series models

The 2019 BMW 3 Series is available in sedan and wagon body styles. Only the sedan is new for 2019; the wagon carries over unchanged. (The 3 Series Gran Turismo hatchback is reviewed separately, as are coupe and convertible models collectively known as the BMW 4 Series.)

For the 2019 model year, the 3 Series sedan is only available in the 330i trim level. A higher-performance M340i variant goes on sale later in 2019 (but for the 2020 model year).

The 330i comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive (known as xDrive) is optional.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable front seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a USB input and a 10-speaker audio system.

Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and BMW Assist emergency communications are among the driver assistance features that come standard.

The 330i offers several option packages and stand-alone features. Chief among them are the Convenience, Premium and Executive packages.

Opting for the Convenience package gets you keyless entry, LED headlights, satellite radio and active blind-spot monitoring. The Premium package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a navigation system, a 10.25-inch display screen, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), and BMW's Connected Package Professional, which combines remote and concierge services with real-time traffic information.

The Executive package adds upgraded adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, side- and top-view parking cameras, a self-parking system, and gesture control functions for the infotainment system.

Sport-minded drivers can add the Track Handling package, which includes an electronically locking rear differential, upgraded brakes and a sport-tuned suspension. There's also an M Sport package with 19-inch wheels, performance tires, sport-tuned suspension and steering, special exterior and interior trim details, and the features from the Convenience package.

Additional safety can be had by way of the Driving Assistance Professional package, which bundles adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and active front cross-traffic alert.

Some of the above features are available as stand-alone options. Other notable options include leather upholstery, heated rear seats, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a full digital gauge cluster display, and an upgraded 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW 330i xDrive w/ M Sport Package (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.0

Driving

8.0
The new generation 3 Series proves it's on form with solid dynamics across the board and sufficient power even with the base engine under the hood. The experience still may not be as authentic as BMWs of yore, but it's still more engaging than many other players in this segment.

Acceleration

8.0
Thrust from the 3 Series' base engine is perfectly sufficient. The turbo four-cylinder makes good torque down low and doesn't need much wind-up time before it delivers. The engine is responsive, especially in Sport mode, and works seamlessly with the eight-speed automatic transmission. It reached 60 mph in 5.6 seconds in our testing, keeping pace with segment front-runners.

Braking

8.5
The brakes in the 330i are solid all around and one of the highlights of this car. The pedal is smooth and easy to modulate in casual driving but strong, stable and confident in hard use. And quiet, too! In Edmunds 60-0 mph panic stop test, our 330i stopped in an admirable 108 feet, which is among the top in class against rivals also equipped with summer performance tires.

Steering

8.0
In Comfort mode, the steering is light and easy to wield but lacks a sense of connection. This changes in Sport where the steering builds effort progressively and naturally off-center and better communicates things happening with the front tires. Effort in Sport is spot-on, and the thick-rimmed steering wheel feels really nice in hand, too.

Handling

8.0
The all-wheel-drive 330i behaves a lot like a buttoned-down rear-wheel-drive car. It's agile and inspires plenty of driver confidence. With the M Sport package, the 330i's body motions are well-controlled. Experienced drivers may find themselves wanting a little more playfulness, but nonetheless this is a luxury sedan that's easy to drive quickly.

Drivability

8.5
The engine stop-start system is occasionally slow to restart, but otherwise drivability is very refined. The transmission shifts quickly and complements the surprisingly flexible power of the four-cylinder turbo engine. It's very smooth-shifting when crawling along in traffic and picks the best gear to give you ample thrust when you really need to move.

Comfort

7.0
Our test 330i suffered from a surprisingly harsh ride quality. We suspect the cause to be our test car's optional sport suspension and possibly the rough-riding tires as well. Otherwise, the 3 Series boasts supportive and comfortable seats and a cabin that does an excellent job of keeping unwanted sounds out.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are supportive and have firm yet comfortable cushions. There's lots of front seat adjustments, including those for lateral, lumbar and thigh support. The rear seat cushions are decent and all armrests are well-padded. But the non-perforated leather upholstery doesn't breathe very well.

Ride comfort

5.5
Our test car had a curiously stiff-legged and busy ride. The optional M Sport suspension and low-profile run-flat tires may have handling benefits, but living with this tire and suspension setup would be a challenge on most days. The ride is busy on rough pavement and downright harsh on large impacts. We'd suggest getting a 330i without the M Sport package.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The 330i has an exceptionally quiet cabin. The low rumble of road noise that comes through is pretty mild, and wind noise is muted. The four-cylinder engine can be heard to some degree. Its sound isn't offensive, but it isn't inspiring either.

Climate control

7.5
The climate system is capable but also operationally puzzling at times. The controls are straightforward, but some functions are odd — "max cool" has a button, for instance, but syncing zones must be done through the touchscreen. Also, the system won't really adjust fan speed when in auto mode, so you'll have to do that yourself. On a more positive note, the cabin preconditioning and automatic heated seats are useful features. The seats heat up quickly, too.

Interior

7.5
BMW's modern iDrive interface looks pretty but seems to have taken a step back in usability with the new menu structure. It's clear that BMW put a lot of thought into the front cabin comfort and design. The rear seat, however, isn't any more comfortable than those in other small luxury sedans.

Ease of use

6.5
The iDrive infotainment menu flow and logic leave something to be desired. Functions are extensive but are hard to locate in the convoluted maze of screens. The layout of physical buttons and controls is generally comprehensible, but the flat buttons on the console require regularly looking down. Owners will eventually become accustomed to the 3 Series' control setup, but it will take some time.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
There's ample doorway head clearance front and rear, although your foot might get caught up on the slightly bulging door pocket on the way in or out. Otherwise, most people shouldn't have any issues. The door grabs and handles are well-placed and easy to use.

Driving position

8.5
The driving position is excellent thanks to plenty of adjustment. The steering wheel tilts and telescopes to a wide degree, and most people won't have any issue finding a comfortable position. The cupholders are forward of the gearshift and away from controls, but they block the wireless charger when drinks are in them.

Roominess

7.5
The 3 Series is spacious as small sedans go. The front cabin is roomy, although backseat legroom and headroom is more typical. The rear seat is best suited for two — the center tunnel eats up most the foot space. There's a lot of rear toe room under the front seats, at least.

Visibility

7.5
The front roof pillars are not especially thin, and they have tweeter speakers mounted in the door corners. They aren't obstructive, but the overall view out the front isn't great either. The rear headrests are generally out of the way, and blind spots when looking over your shoulder are minimal. A plethora of cameras, although optional, give plenty of viewing angle options.

Quality

8.5
Expectations for a BMW are high, and this one delivers. This is the best 3 Series interior to date — all materials look and feel of quality even if they still don't have the flair of an Audi or a Mercedes-Benz. Fit is solid and there's a luxury heft to the controls. We wish the electronics performed as well as they looked.

Utility

8.0
This 3 Series generation is larger than the outgoing model, which pays dividends in cargo space. By the numbers there's just a smidge more rear legroom, which may help with car-seat loading. Trunk space is above average.

Small-item storage

7.5
The center armrest bin will hold a solid amount of stuff and has a high-amp USB-C port inside. A wireless charger sits ahead of the shifter and doubles as storage. The door pockets are large and will fit a standard water bottle along with a few other things.

Cargo space

8.5
The trunk is sizable, and the lid hinges are shrouded so they won't crush cargo when the lid comes down. The rear seatbacks are split 40/20/40, and they fold and lay nearly flat when down.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
A solid showing among compact sedans. Isofix anchors are clearly marked and easily accessible under flip-up lids. The anchor points are also not very deep, easing access. There's enough space to fit a larger rear-facing car seat behind all but the tallest drivers.

Technology

7.0
BMW's new Live Cockpit and iDrive 7 are advances that follow in Audi's and Mercedes' footsteps but are far less effective. The menus are convoluted, the cloud-based voice recognition isn't well-sorted, and certain driver aids aren't aids at all. There's no lack of features here, just a surprising lack of refinement.

Smartphone integration

6.0
BMW includes one year of wireless Apple CarPlay (logical with the wireless charging), and after that it's a fee-based subscription. To date, BMW is the only manufacturer with a subscription model. There's still no Android Auto. CarPlay was difficult to set up initially but worked well for all other phone connections after that. Some of our test team encountered iPhone issues while connected to CarPlay as well.

Driver aids

7.0
The 3 Series has many driving aids, but their effectiveness is hit or miss. The adaptive cruise is quite effective in stop-and-go traffic and at speed, but the lane keeping assist can ping-pong within the lane and doesn't handle curves well. It'll also follow and track the car in front without lane guidance, but we didn't find this feature to be particularly effective either. Additionally, the high-tech exterior 3D parking camera system offers a lot of angles to play around with, but manipulating the image requires using BMW's clunky gesture control interface.

Voice control

7.0
The voice controls support natural language better than run-of-the-mill systems but Mercedes' new MBUX system is still superior. You can now activate voice controls by saying "BMW" or another wake word of your choosing, followed by a command. In theory it'll control things such as climate and navigation, but we were often misunderstood. And to top it off, it won't tell you a joke, unlike MBUX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 3 Series.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 8%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • infotainment system
  • appearance
  • interior
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • road noise
  • technology
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • dashboard
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • doors
  • visibility
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Money well spent!
Stuart Webb,
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2019 is far superior in every way to the outgoing model. Hands down the best car I have ever driven and a perfect balance between comfort and sport. You even get 34 highway and still have plenty of torque. Only have had the car for a week...I will update if needed, but I doubt I will need to. Get one!

5 out of 5 stars, Feels (Almost) Like of BMWs of Years Past
Drew,
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is my 3rd BMW; I had 2007 E90 generation and a 2015 F30 generation car. The 2007 was an amazing car with excellent handling and power; there was a reason it was ranked as one of the best luxury cars by Edmunds and other rankings back in those days. 2015 was a huge disappointment, with a lethargic turbo engine, imprecise and light steering, and a bouncy suspension that felt more like a Lexus ES. Fortunately, the 2019 G20 BMW 3 series feels a lot more like my old 2007 than the 2015. The standard suspension feels taut, but not too firm. The 330i's engine is more refined, even though it's still a turbo 4-cylinder. The power delivery feels more consistent with no perceivable lag, just like a non-turbo 6-cylinder engine of decades past. The steering is still a bit too light for my taste, but is definitely more precise and transmits decent road feel. Also, the car does feel bigger than my old 2007 and perhaps not as "tossable" in curves. But for a bigger car, it's still a competent sports sedan. I personally disagree with Edmunds' review when it comes to iDrive. I feel iDrive is a huge improvement in the 2019, with your choice of both touchscreen or knob interfaces. The larger touchscreen is very handy when used with Apple CarPlay, while the knob can also come in handy to zoom a map while driving. The digital gauges does take a bit getting used to, and I do hope BMW will implement an ability to change the gauge design from the odd shape it is now to more traditional circular gauges. The driving aid tools are ok, but they can be a bit intrusive. Lane keep assist is the one thing I found extremely annoying and ended up turning off, especially as I drive a lot on roads that are under construction and have temporary shifted lane markings which confused the system. Finally, I love the interior design, quality and materials of the 2019. Absolutely improved over the past BMWs and makes the car feel luxurious now and worth the price point.

5 out of 5 stars, '19 330 a vast improvement over '16 328
Dave L,
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Didn't expect the new generation to be this much better than the previous. Everything from perceived power to the interior options has improved. The new iDrive is definitely more complicated than before but it's a touch screen now. Wireless Apple Carplay is great but it's flaky and will randomly disconnect. The HUD is great. Rims are way more low profile than before and overall, I think the car looks sharper. Mediterranean blue is an awesome color... looks black at night and blue during the day. I'm enjoying this leased car way more than I expected.

4 out of 5 stars, No longer a sport sedan
Peter Tucket,
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I recently traded in a 2010 328i for a 2019 330xi with the M package. The new car is more than sufficiently powerful, the steering is precise, the trunk is usefully larger, and it seems very well made. Also, the new tech has some real advantages. That said, in comparison with the old car, it is lumbering rather than agile..the suspension is less supple, I miss the manual transmission, and the sweet sound of the non-turbo six cylinders. Another issue is the sport seats, which I find constrict my legs so as to excite my sciatica. In short I think that if BMW produced the old cars with some added electronics, they would sell like hotcakes...

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

2019 BMW 3 Series videos

BMW 3 Series vs. Tesla Model 3 Review & Compare -- Which Drives Better?

BMW 3 Series vs. Tesla Model 3 Review & Compare -- Which Drives Better?

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: The BMW 3 Series used to be praised by critics like myself as the best driving and thus most desirable luxury sports sedan you could buy. Things have changed though. It's gotten bigger and heavier and more insulated. And now there are upstarts like the Tesla Model 3. These two particular cars are pretty different, so a direct comparison doesn't really play here. But think about how these two cars are similar. They're about the same money. They're about the same size. They have about the same power. Now, you can go on and on debating the merits of each vehicle's respective propulsion systems-- whether you like the familiarity and infrastructure that comes with an internal combustion engine or whether your lifestyle and commute permits an EV. We're not really concerned with that. What we care about in this video is the thing that these vehicles have to do best, and that's driving, of course. Which one drives better? [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we are in the new BMW 3 Series. It's a 330i. I've dialed it up to sport mode because we're going to be driving in a sporty manner. The 3 Series, at least the last generation, wasn't as successful, in terms of driving engagement and performance, as we would have liked it. BMW has heard our complaints, and driving dynamics was a focus of this new generation of the car. Now, when it comes to overall feel and how this drives, this is representing the classical sense of driving. We have, of course, an internal combustion engine. We have a transmission-- one with eight speeds. We have that characteristic. You role on the accelerator. You roll on the gas. We can call it a gas pedal. And the engine races towards red line-- it's either 6 or 7,000 RPM. This digital gauge cluster isn't very clear. And when you're doing that, you can feel the character of the power band change. There's a sound. There's a bunch of sounds. There's a sensation as power grows. And I think we'll find as when we get in the Tesla, it's very different-- and for obvious reasons. Now, the character of this particular two liter, four cylinder, it's fine. We've got about 255 horsepower-- about 300 pound feet of torque. That's a solid amount in this day and age for your average sedan. But is it an exciting package? I'd say the engine responds welcomingly. It's nice. The delivery is there. The power from the turbocharger, the way it comes on, feels generally pleasant. I'll say the sound-- not as good as the old six-cylinder BMWs used to sound. I used to have an E36 with the straight six cylinder. That thing sounded wonderful even if it was nowhere near as potent as these modern turbocharged four cylinders. The eight-speed transmission-- I've set it to sport-- and it's doing a pretty admirable job of choosing gears for fast driving. I'm not going for a lap time here, but I am trying to explore the vehicle's limits. Now, ride and handling-- this does not have adaptive dampers. And it is set up rather firm. That's to help give it some performance feel when tackling through some of these corners. I'm not sure if it's worth it. The ride is somewhat less luxurious than-- let's say-- than I'd expect for a commuter. And I think that's due to the fact that we're on 19 inch wheels-- performance-oriented run-flat tires. There's a lot of stiffness there that we're going to deal with when it comes to comfort. I think one of the downsides of the constant improvement of technology is how insulated these interiors have become where the feel of everything has to be simulated instead of just being organic. But you do lose a bit of the charm that comes with hydraulic steering-- that comes with a throttle cable and so on. These are things that have long since died out. So do these simulations capture the charm of those things? They do an OK job. I think this car, generally, overall-- I'm going to say feels bigger than it should-- if you're looking for a compact luxury sports sedan. But it does drive, generally, pretty well. Let's also talk about breaking. This does have the upgraded sport brakes, as BMW calls it. And they're generally good-- good feedback, good pedal modulation. You know how much performance you have available just from resting your foot on them. And, overall, as a sports sedan, does it rekindle the magic of what 3 Series used to be-- how those cars use to drive? I don't think so. But I also think that's impossible because cars today are different than what they used to be. They're saddled with so many additional requirements that you inevitably lose some of the charm and magic that cars used to have. Considering all that, this is fairly solid. And I think somebody looking at buying a traditional luxury sport compact would enjoy this purchase. But what I'm really curious to find out is how the Tesla will feel. [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we go in the Tesla Model 3. There's no sports setting to check outside of steering, which I put in sport just to keep things even. And, already, this car feels more powerful. It is slightly more powerful because Tesla recently provided an over-the-air update, which increased the power by 5%, which we've tested. But it's not just that. It's the method of power delivery. If you have been following EV news recently, you know how this works, and we're not going to rehash all the talking points. But, basically, what happens is with an internal combustion engine, when you apply the gas, you have to wait for the transmission to downshift-- if you haven't done it already. Then you have to wait for the turbocharger to spool up. Then you have to wait for the engine to start accelerating. And this all happens generally quick with modern cars but nowhere as quick as what happens when you hit the accelerator in an EV. The power delivery is just instantaneous. All the torque gets delivered as soon as the electric motor starts turning. And because it happens so quick here, the response of acceleration makes this feel more powerful. On top of that, this is a heavier car. But where all that mass is located is primarily in the batteries, which are underneath the flooring. But there's run-on benefits to that-- that effect handling, which makes this car feel a little bit more nimble, a little bit more lift, and a little bit more enjoyable. But, also, the hood line seems lower. The doors seem a little bit lower, too. Maybe the seat sits higher, but I feel like the car is smaller, overall. I don't think it is. But the sensation is what matters, not what the specs say-- at least when it comes to driving. And because of that, you get that combination of early power. And you get that combination of the handling from where the majority of the mass of this car is located. And you arrive at a car that is really fun to drive when you're going quick or when you're commuting. Now, there are shortcomings to this package. And you've probably been hearing them as I've been driving. The tires are squealing. This does not have as aggressive as a wheel and tire package as that 3 Series does. And you notice it. This thing is not going to put the same G numbers down. It's not going to break with the same capability because it doesn't have that option on it. Tesla offers it. This car just doesn't have it. But aside from that, the way the car gets positioned around it-- when you turn the wheel-- feels better. It doesn't have the same smoothness with stability control. I can't put the stability control in an intermediary setting like I can on the BMW-- or if I can, I haven't figured out how to do it the menu yet-- so calm down, Tesla fanboys. But aside from that, I gotta say, I'm enjoying driving this more. And coming to this comparison, I was not expecting that to be the outcome. We have to give criticism where it's due. And in the Tesla, that falls on the interior. This interior doesn't have the level of assembly in terms of quality or the level of materials quality that you get in that BMW. You're paying for the technology that underpins this car, not for the interior, so I get that. But you will notice it when you sit in these cars back to back. The way the power comes on-- it's just so addicting with this thing-- that you just want to keep doing it because it's so quick, and because it's so much. It really feels fun. But I think we're getting up to the edge of what these brakes were designed for. They're getting a little soft-- much like they did in the 3 Series. I'm genuinely surprised. This is more enjoyable to drive than a 3 Series. I'm shocked. I'm shocked-- sorry, BMW. [MUSIC PLAYING] We thought this was going to be a lopsided pairing, but we didn't realize in which direction. This BMW 3 Series isn't just a newer car. It's an entirely new generation of the 3 Series. And on top of that, this one had the optional sport and track handling packages that aim to improve driving engagement. Meanwhile, this Tesla Model 3 is 2 years old, has 20,000 miles on it, and isn't the sportiest configuration. And it was still way more fun to drive. From the response of the acceleration to the sense of agility provided by its lower center of gravity, the Model 3 was simply more engaging. Tesla's even done a better job with steering feel, which is amusing when you think about all the fuss around its so-called full self-driving capabilities. It's funny because in a strict fun-to-drive terms, the Tesla Model 3 beats the new BMW 3 Series. [MUSIC PLAYING]

What's the best-driving compact luxury sedan? That's what Carlos Lago seeks to find out in this quick comparison. Representing tradition, we have a 2019 BMW 3 Series, the newest generation of the model. Up for the challenge is our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3.

Features & Specs

330i 4dr Sedan features & specs
330i 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$40,250
MPG 26 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$42,250
MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 3 Series safety features:

Driving Assistance Professional Package
Enhances the 3 Series' standard safety features with upgrades such as lane keeping assist.
Active Blind-Spot Detection
Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
Side and Top View Camera
Offers a top-down, 360-degree view of the car and surroundings to monitor approaching traffic and aid in maneuvering tight spaces.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

BMW 3 Series vs. the competition

BMW 3 Series vs. Audi A4

Compared to the 3 Series, the A4 has traded on a hipper and more tech-oriented appeal, impeccable cabin design and materials, and advanced infotainment user interface and features. And while the A4 is no slouch when it comes to taking a high-speed corner, we've knocked its steering for feeling a bit artificial and, by extension, limiting driver engagement.

Compare BMW 3 Series & Audi A4 features

BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BMW versus Mercedes is the classic battle between German rivals. For decades, both automakers have staked out respective areas of excellence. In general terms, Mercedes has ceded a handling advantage to BMW while burnishing its luxury heritage with ever more refined interior quality, comfort and, lately, some of the most advanced driver safety and semi-automated driving features available.

Compare BMW 3 Series & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

BMW 3 Series vs. Genesis G70

The G70 is one of the newest entries into the sport-luxury class, and it checks all the requisite boxes: sporty driver engagement, upscale design, and loads of features for a sweet price that starts several thousand dollars less than the 3 Series. It's not likely to dethrone the 3 Series, however, since it suffers from a cramped rear seat and some subpar cabin materials. Still, as a new alternative in an established segment, the G70 is worth a drive.

Compare BMW 3 Series & Genesis G70 features

Related 3 Series Articles

Edmunds Track Tested: 2019 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan

Jonathan Elfalan by Jonathan Elfalan , Manager, Vehicle TestingOctober 9th, 2019

Kicking off a new generation for 2019, the BMW 3 Series sedan looks to regain some of the magic that made it the sport sedan to beat for a few decades running. Our introduction to this fresh platform — code-named G20 — came in the form of the four-cylinder, all-wheel-drive 330i xDrive model, which will no doubt be a hot seller in colder climes. Less popular, we suspect, will be our test car's staggered-width summer performance tires, which surely gave the braking and handling results a healthy boost. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2019 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan Performance Testing Results
Date of test: 4/15/2019
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Odometer: 1,107
Powertrain: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo | 8-Speed Automatic | AWD
Horsepower: 255 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 1,550 rpm

2019 330i xDrive Sedan Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 2.2 sec
0-45 mph 3.7 sec
0-60 mph 5.7 sec
0-75 mph 8.3 sec
Quarter-mile 14.0 sec @ 98.3 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 5.4 sec

"Acceleration is pretty straightforward; just by mashing the gas the car gets off the line pretty nicely. The shifts are quick in sport mode and even deliver a little kick, but I wasn’t able to match the factory claim of 5.3 seconds to 60 mph. No launch mode to be found, and the car leaves the line with zero wheel spin, so I’m not sure what I’m missing here. Warm out? Otherwise the engine feels nice — torquey and not short of breath. Makes power through most of the range but has a soft limiter, so better letting it shift when it wants to."

2019 330i xDrive Sedan Braking

Braking Test Result
30-0 mph 27 ft
60-0 mph 108 ft

"Zero nosedive, arrow-straight stability under max braking from 60 mph. There’s also very little drama — noise or otherwise — from the ABS system. Stopping distances are very consistent at 110 feet. Pedal travel has the perfect amount of stroke and firmness. It’s not high-effort but retains enough pressure to provide good braking feel. Solid brakes here."

2019 330i xDrive Sedan Handling

Handling Test Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter 0.94 g

"Nice mild understeer around the skidpad, with really nice balance, especially for an AWD car. There's a light amount of front scrubbing at the limit, which grows if you apply more throttle. The rear won't play at all on the throttle, which is the biggest indication this is all-wheel drive. Otherwise, you might be hard-pressed to know. Steering may be improved compared to the outgoing F30 platform, but there still isn't the kind of steering feel you'd get from an older hydraulic system. Nonetheless, the weighting feels nice in sport mode and the steering is pleasantly accurate.

There are elements of neutrality in the 330i xDrive's handling, but it'll never go past neutral. Even with all stability systems off, this car feels safe and planted. It’s a bit of a tease in that sense. The driving experience still feels manufactured. It’s like a simulation of an analog car that’s trying to deliver a realistic feel, but you have a sense that what you’re feeling is an approximation of reality. It’s ultimately fun to drive — the body rolls and pitches and feels engaging and lively — but also very safe at all times. This would be a fun car to drive on a backroad when you’re not certain of the road conditions, but on a wide-open track it begins to feel boring. Maybe that’s more than enough for this car's purposes."

2019 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                                 
Engine Configuration: Inline-4                                                                 
Engine Displacement (liters): 2.0                                                             
Engine Induction Type: Turbocharged                                                               
Indicated Redline: 6,500                                                               
Actual Redline (rev limit): 6,750                                                               
Fuel Type: 91 octane                                                                    
Transmission Type: Automatic                                                                
Transmission Speeds: 8
Paddle Shifters: Yes wheel-mounted                                                                 
Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes                                                  
Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: Yes 

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 3,702                                                           
Weight L/F (lbs): 969                                                                    
Weight L/R (lbs): 870                                                                    
Weight R/F (lbs): 979                                                                    
Weight R/R (lbs): 884                                                                   
Weight distribution, front (%): 52.6                                                             
GVWR (lbs): 4,773                                                                      

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc                                                
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented                                                                   
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Sliding                                                                    
Brake Pistons - Front: 1                                                                
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc                                                              
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Vented                                                                    
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding                                                             
Brake Pistons - Rear: 1                                                                 
Parking Brake: Button                           

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 35                                                                 
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 38                                                                  
Tire Make: Bridgestone                                                       
Tire Model: Turanza T005                                                             
Tire Tread: Asymmetrical                                                              
Tire Type: Run Flat                                                             
Tire Season: Summer                                                                   
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 225/40 R19 93Y                                           
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 255/35 R19 96Y                
Spare Tire Type: Sealant plus inflator                                                                
Tire Treadwear Rating: 320                                                                    
Tire Temperature Rating: A                                                                     
Tire Traction Rating: A      

About the Driver
From radar guns to GPS-driven data loggers, Jonathan has been pushing cars to their limits (for science!) since 2005. Today, he helps manage Edmunds' testing dream team.

2019 BMW 330i First Drive

A Return to Form

Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerDecember 11th, 2018

The past clearly shows the path taken to the present, which can be both a blessing and a curse for an automaker. On one hand, people know and expect what a car represents based on its past. But complacency can also take root. History can bite.

Such as it is with the BMW 3 Series. Earlier iterations received acclaim for their ability to deftly straddle the divide between pragmatism and engagement. The outgoing model, roundly competent and still among the top sedans in the segment, exhibited an indifference in its steering and handling that alienated the faithful. It lacked that driver-oriented mojo that had previously helped make it a benchmark sedan.

So it is that in creating the fully redesigned seventh-generation 2019 BMW 3 Series, BMW listened and gave driving dynamics center stage.

Larger but Not Lardier

Two models of the new 3 Series reach our shores first: the 2019 BMW 330i, arriving in March 2019, and the six-cylinder-equipped M340i, which lands in July as a 2020 model. Both models will be available with rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive. Fun fact: The rear-drive version of the M340i is exclusive to the U.S. market.

The 3 Series hasn't been a tidy, compact car for many years, and the new 3 Series is bigger than ever. In fact, save for length, the new 3 Series is larger in every dimension and rides on a longer wheelbase than an E39 generation 5 Series. Compared to the outgoing 3 Series, the new car grows nearly 3 inches longer and is slightly taller and wider. Its 112.2-inch wheelbase is 1.6 inches longer than before, while its track widths grow by 1.7 inches in front and 0.8 inch in the rear. It's a sizable car.

Fortunately, its bigger footprint isn't accompanied by significantly ballooned weight. The 330i's 3,582-pound curb weight is about 40 pounds heavier than the outgoing model despite an increase in standard equipment and a stiffer structure. The stiffer body shell, in turn, allowed engineers to better optimize the suspension for ride and handling.

Sharper Suspension

The basic suspension layout is familiar — dual-pivot MacPherson struts up front and a multilink setup in the rear — but there are now novel dampers with integrated hydraulic bump stops as standard on all 3 Series. These position-sensitive passive doohickeys boost damping by about 50 percent as the suspension approaches the extremes of its travel. In front, the hydraulic bump stops influence rebound only, while in the rear they affect compression only. Meanwhile, spring rates have increased, and the wider front track effectively increases roll stiffness. The upshot of these changes is an increase in body control without an attendant increase in ride harshness.

The 330i models get a new dual-pinion rack-and-pinion steering system, while M340i models retain a version of the APA (Axle-Parallel Actuation) assistance that debuted in the fifth-generation 3 Series. The latter system, boosted by an electric motor via a toothed belt drive, can cope with higher rack forces than can a dual-pinion system. Caster trail was increased on all models to provide the steering with more on-center feel.

A Sport package is optional on 330i models. It includes variable-ratio steering, a passive system in which the ratio quickens as you turn the wheel more, in place of the base car's fixed-ratio rack. The package also brings a 0.4-inch-lower ride height; 19-inch wheels; slightly stiffer springs, dampers and stabilizer bars; revised bump stops; increased front camber; and stiffer rear suspension links. On top of this can be added a Track Handling package that includes bigger brakes, adaptive dampers and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. All but the adaptive dampers are standard on M340i models.

Revised Engines and One Gearbox

A revised version of the previous turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the 330i now generates 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. While power rises by just 7 hp, torque jumps by 37 lb-ft across nearly the entire midrange. Among other detail refinements, credit a higher-pressure fuel system and form-honed cylinders that provide a closer fit of each piston to its respective bore when at operating temperature.

M340i models get a juiced-up variant of the previous turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. This engine is considerably brawnier than before, pumping out 382 hp and 369 lb-ft, increases of 62 hp and 37 lb-ft, respectively.

Among all these promising indications regarding the new 3 Series' more sporting mission is a glaring demerit: No manual transmission will be offered. Instead, the only transmission available will be a revised version of the ZF-supplied, BMW-fettled eight-speed automatic transmission. Enhancements to this transmission, now in its third generation, include slightly shorter first and second gears, quicker shifts, and reductions in noise and vibration.

Driving Impressions

On the street, we drove rear-drive 330i models equipped with the Sport package, and on the track M340i xDrive models. If you're wondering about the diesel 3 Series, we drove that, too. It's brilliant, but it's not coming to the U.S. (You can thank Volkswagen's diesel scandal for that.) All of the cars we drove were optioned as European-spec cars, but the suspension tuning is said to be the same for U.S.-bound cars.

The new chassis delivers. Over bump-strewn, twisting roads, the 330i exhibits terrific poise. It swallows midcorner irregularities at speed without becoming unsettled, yet body movements are kept at bay. As such, it changes direction adroitly and facilitates considerable pace on crummy, real-world surfaces. The variable-ratio steering has spot-on quickness and helps make the car drive smaller than it is. Grip from the 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (fitted on our test car) is plentiful, and their short sidewalls don't make the ride too fidgety either.

Speaking of steering, there's a trick to be aware of if you want more feel — tap the Sport button. In cars equipped with the standard dampers, Sport mode's effect on the chassis is a subtly revised steering calibration that has somewhat reduced assistance but also less damping (yes, electrically assisted steering has damping). The result? More of the road's texture makes its way to the steering wheel's rim and thus the driver's fingers. In Comfort mode, the steering is similarly precise but mute.

The 2.0-liter turbo-four delivers a satisfying shove through the midrange. It's also perfectly happy at high revs, though winding it out to the rev limiter isn't strictly necessary. This smooth operator builds boost quickly and smoothly and emits pleasantly mellifluous sounds for a four-cylinder. It's also quiet when you want it to be. The revised automatic snaps off shifts crisply and largely makes good decisions when left to its own devices. It's not as responsive to a paddle-pull as are the best dual-clutch gearboxes, but it's certainly among the best traditional automatics out there. Do we wish there was a manual transmission option? Is water wet?

The optional performance brakes withstand hard use on back roads without fading. The same can't be said of the standard brakes, however. We noticed the pedal travel grew long on the same stretch of road after a good caning.

The M340i, meanwhile, delivers a big dose of speed. The turbocharged six-cylinder engine's broad-shouldered power delivery, snappy responses and sheer force are endlessly entertaining. On a racetrack, the car's all-wheel drive allows it to claw out of low-speed hairpins without time-wasting wheelspin. And it will slew the tail out a bit if you get rowdy with the throttle midcorner. The M340i wants a deft touch at corner entry as it's all too easy to overwhelm the grip at the front axle if you don't finish your braking before turning in. It's a hell of a capable sedan, however, and one that's a significantly more serious thing than the 330i but also not so extreme as to diminish the new M3 that will appear in the next year or so.

New Infotainment and Tech

The new cabin dispenses with some traditional touches and includes a raft of new features. Gone are the traditional round gauges in the instrument cluster; in their place are an arc-shaped speedometer and tachometer that free up real estate for a larger digital display. Climate control knobs have been replaced with buttons. An 8.8-inch infotainment screen is powered by BMW's latest Operating System 7.0, which supports touch or can be accessed via the console-mounted knob. Gesture controls are available; those who talk with their hands will advertently trigger them.

A smartphone-based key is available. It can be shared with up to five people, but only if those people all use an NFC-capable Samsung Galaxy smartphone. There's also an Intelligent Personal Assistant, which responds to voice commands via natural spoken language. That's the idea, anyway. Our experience with it resulted mostly in frustration for a number of reasons, though we're told the system we tested was configured for U.K. English rather than U.S.

More effective is the new Reversing Assistant. This system performs in reverse all of the steering inputs made when going forward during the previous 55 yards or so when traveling at 22 mph or slower. It can then easily thread the car backward out of any tricky quarters you nosed it into. It retains this memory even after a key cycle.

2019 BMW 3 Series Pricing and Release Date

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the new 3 Series isn't its increased capability, keener edge or updated cabin features. It's that the 2019 model doesn't cost a dime more than the car it replaces. Base price for the rear-drive 2019 BMW 330i remains $41,245, including destination. All-wheel drive adds $2,000, same as before. The M340i is priced at $54,995. As noted earlier, you can expect to see the new 3 Series starting in March 2019. A 300e plug-in hybrid model should debut in 2019 as well.

Our first taste of the new 3 Series suggests that the indifference is gone. Certainly, we're looking forward to testing one at our test track and on familiar roads. But early indications are that the new car — certain infotainment features notwithstanding — has more of what made the 3 Series a touchstone in the first place.

2019 BMW 3 Series First Look

The Little Bimmer Grows Up

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorOctober 2nd, 2018

With the unveiling of the 2019 3 Series sedan, BMW starts the latest chapter of a story that began in 1975. The 2019 BMW 3 Series promises to be bigger, more powerful, more efficient, and packed with more technology than the outgoing model — in other words, everything you expect from a new Bimmer. But there's one piece of news that will come as a blow to BMW purists: The manual transmission is dead. At least for now, all new 3 Series models will come with an automatic. Cue the dudelsack dirge.

While the 2 percent of us who actually buy manual cars lick our wounds, the other 98 percent of you are probably wondering what the new 3 Series is all about. The sheet metal is definitely more evolutionary than revolutionary, so we'll have to pop the hood to start understanding what makes the 2019 model so different.

A Little More Power, A Lot More Launch Control

The 330i models of the 2019 3 Series will receive a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 7 horsepower and a healthy 37 lb-ft over the outgoing four. This engine will be exclusively paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There's no increase in the number of speeds, but the gearing has been changed, with shorter low gears for a sprightlier feel and taller high gears for more efficiency. This transmission also provides launch control. That's right: Even the lowest-spec 2019 330i you can buy comes with 100 percent more launch control than the 2018 model.

Oddly enough, the claimed 0-60 mph time has gone up by a tenth of a second, to 5.6 seconds, for the 2019 330i. Opt for all-wheel drive, however, and it's a different story. The new xDrive system has been updated and lightened, so BMW promises more efficiency and faster response. The 330i xDrive models make the 0-60 sprint in a claimed 5.3 seconds, two-tenths faster than the 2018 car.

The top of the 2019 3 Series range will be the new M340i and M340i xDrive. These models will use the same eight-speed automatic and optional AWD system, but under the hood they'll pack an updated 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That's almost 50 more horsepower than the outgoing 340i. The claimed 0-60 mph time for the M340i xDrive is an impressive 4.2 seconds. The package includes a sport-tuned suspension and an electronically controlled, fully locking rear differential.

More Space, More Comfort, More Handling

Overall, the 2019 3 Series has grown 2.9 inches in length, 0.6 inch in width, and 0.5 inch in height, with a 1.6-inch increase in wheelbase. BMW promises that this growth adds up to increased passenger space, with more head- and legroom all around. Trunk space is also up, coming in at 17 cubic feet, which is significantly more than you'll find in competitors such as the Audi A4 or the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Thankfully, lightweight materials were used extensively throughout the vehicle to shave weight from the body, chassis and suspension components. Based on BMW's specs, the new car's curb weight is only up about 40 pounds over last year.

To help you enjoy that extra space, the interior design and materials have been upgraded. The images we've seen so far are a bit reminiscent of the current 5 Series, but with extra sleekness. The rear seat has been resculpted for more comfort, and the leather upholstery can be outfitted in five colors and with a range of decorative quilting and seam patterns. The outgoing 3 Series was beginning to feel a bit flat and dull compared to newer competitors, but it looks like BMW has the situation well in hand with these updates.

Perhaps the most interesting advancement in the 3 Series is the new suspension. An adaptive M suspension setup is available as an optional extra, allowing drivers to adjust suspension stiffness on the fly depending on their needs, but the standard suspension is the real story. The poetically named "lift-related dampers" are the centerpiece here, and they're debuting on the new 3 Series. Essentially, they're an entirely mechanical way to allow the suspension to respond differently to different sorts of compression events. That means they can resist body roll in turns or pitch during acceleration and braking but react with more compliance over bumps and road imperfections — all without using a single line of code.

We'll have to wait and see how this new suspension works in the real world, but we like the premise. BMWs have suffered from "mode creep" quite a bit in recent years, in which all the different driving interfaces can be set in multiple ways. Sometimes that means you can find a mode that's just right for you, but it can also feel as if you're missing out on how the engineers believe the car should behave. The 3 Series' trick new dampers could prove to be an elegant cure for mode creep, so long as they deliver on their performance claims.

More Equipment, More Tech

The 2019 BMW 3 Series will come standard with full LED automatic headlights, automatic wipers and three-zone climate control. A 10-speaker stereo comes standard, with the option of a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon system. The optional head-up display has grown both in size and functionality, able to display more information over a larger area of the windshield. A 360-degree camera is available, with Remote 3D View that allows owners to call up a live 3D image of their car and its surroundings on their smartphone. NFC technology in the doors allows owners to turn their NFC-enabled phones into virtual keys that unlock the car.

BMW's full suite of driver aids and active safety features is available, from adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality to lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic reverse braking and rear cross-traffic alert. Of course, there's also an available active parking assistant and parking sensors. Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking is standard, and it can detect pedestrians and bicyclists as well as other automobiles.

All of this tech falls under the title "Driving Assistant Professional," and all of it should make driving in traffic or on dull roads less of a chore, not to mention cut down on collisions. It's worth noting that this is an assistant, not a semi-automated system like Cadillac's Super Cruise. In other words, you'll still need to keep your hands on the wheel.

More Tech Talk

BMW's iDrive 6.0 system is standard on all 3 Series models, with an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a 5.7-inch driver information display. A 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, running iDrive 7.0, are available. Called Live Cockpit Professional, this setup puts BMW on a more even footing with systems such as Audi's Virtual Cockpit, allowing for more customization and display options. Notably, both of the available touchscreens retain BMW's console-mounted rotary-knob controller.

To complement the new infotainment and tech features, BMW is debuting another technology, the Intelligent Personal Assistant. This is more than just a natural-language voice control system, although it's that, too. À la Siri or Alexa, just say "Hey, BMW," and the car will respond to simple commands. Tell the car you're cold, for example, and it'll kick on the seat heaters. Tell it you're tired, and it'll alter the ambient lighting, music, and temperature to try to wake you up. The assistant will also learn your habits, homing in on your frequent destinations and favorite vehicle functions. Considering the number of features available on the new 3 Series, making them easier to access makes a lot of sense.

Is More More?

For many owners, a big part of the joy of older 3 Series models was how they handled the road. Even the least powerful versions felt sporty, and even loaded with luxury features, the car still stayed connected to the pavement. The new model's missing manual transmission, stretched dimensions, and heavy focus on added technology may be seen by some as signs that the 3 Series has lost its edge. Such worries are natural, particularly given that the outgoing 3 Series had already come under fire from some quarters for its complacent character.

But in our very limited preproduction drive, we found the new 3 Series engaging and fun, a potential top contender for driver engagement. Is BMW opening a new chapter on compact luxury sport sedans or closing the book on those classic driver-centric 3 Series models once and for all?

2019 BMW 3 Series - Paris Auto Show Debut

Pricing and Release Date

The 330i and 330i xDrive will go on sale in March 2019, with prices starting at $41,195 (including destination). The M340i and M340i xDrive will arrive later in the spring. There's no official date for the forthcoming 330e hybrid, but BMW expects to release it sometime in 2020.

