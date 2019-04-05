2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
What’s new
- The 3 Series sedan has been redesigned for 2019
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Balances sharp handling with comfortable ride quality
- Revised four-cylinder engine offers more power
- Interior is upscale and spacious with logical, easy-to-use controls
- More trunk space than before
- New iDrive system is more convoluted to use than before
- The ride with M Sport package's suspension is overly harsh
- Unrefined operation of some driver assist safety aids
- Manual transmission is no longer offered
Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Few cars own their segment quite like the BMW 3 Series. Arguably the first "compact" luxury sport sedan, the 3 Series continues to be one of the best choices for drivers who expect a car to seamlessly blend comfort, performance and prestige.
The 2019 BMW 3 Series kicks off the model's seventh generation with mild design and structural changes. More important are the improvements in power, handling and technology. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over from the last generation, but it gains slightly more horsepower and noticeably more low-end torque. The chassis is wider and stiffer, which, along with a retuned suspension, promises refinements to the 3 Series' already lauded handling performance. BMW also revised the steering for more road feel.
The new 3 Series is slightly longer, which helps increase trunk space. Combined with the standard 40/20/40-split folding rear seats and a hands-free opening/closing trunklid, the BMW also offers excellent sedan utility. The new model maintains the 3 Series hallmark of interior comfort and quality with sporty, form-fitting seats, impressive touchscreen displays and infotainment, and finer details such as ambient cabin lighting and oak, maple and aluminum accents.
If there's any complaint about the 3 Series, it may just be that its competence overwhelms exhilaration. Its Audi A4 rival has a more modern and tech-oriented flair, and its primary Mercedes competitor leans into luxury more than performance (at least in its non-AMG trims). Plus, newer competitors such as the Genesis G70 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia are worth a look for drivers seeking something a little different.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW 3 Series as one of Edmunds' Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans for this year.
2019 BMW 3 Series models
The 2019 BMW 3 Series is available in sedan and wagon body styles. Only the sedan is new for 2019; the wagon carries over unchanged. (The 3 Series Gran Turismo hatchback is reviewed separately, as are coupe and convertible models collectively known as the BMW 4 Series.)
For the 2019 model year, the 3 Series sedan is only available in the 330i trim level. A higher-performance M340i variant goes on sale later in 2019 (but for the 2020 model year).
The 330i comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive (known as xDrive) is optional.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable front seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a USB input and a 10-speaker audio system.
Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and BMW Assist emergency communications are among the driver assistance features that come standard.
The 330i offers several option packages and stand-alone features. Chief among them are the Convenience, Premium and Executive packages.
Opting for the Convenience package gets you keyless entry, LED headlights, satellite radio and active blind-spot monitoring. The Premium package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a navigation system, a 10.25-inch display screen, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), and BMW's Connected Package Professional, which combines remote and concierge services with real-time traffic information.
The Executive package adds upgraded adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, side- and top-view parking cameras, a self-parking system, and gesture control functions for the infotainment system.
Sport-minded drivers can add the Track Handling package, which includes an electronically locking rear differential, upgraded brakes and a sport-tuned suspension. There's also an M Sport package with 19-inch wheels, performance tires, sport-tuned suspension and steering, special exterior and interior trim details, and the features from the Convenience package.
Additional safety can be had by way of the Driving Assistance Professional package, which bundles adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and active front cross-traffic alert.
Some of the above features are available as stand-alone options. Other notable options include leather upholstery, heated rear seats, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a full digital gauge cluster display, and an upgraded 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort5.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.5
Quality8.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2019 is far superior in every way to the outgoing model. Hands down the best car I have ever driven and a perfect balance between comfort and sport. You even get 34 highway and still have plenty of torque. Only have had the car for a week...I will update if needed, but I doubt I will need to. Get one!
This is my 3rd BMW; I had 2007 E90 generation and a 2015 F30 generation car. The 2007 was an amazing car with excellent handling and power; there was a reason it was ranked as one of the best luxury cars by Edmunds and other rankings back in those days. 2015 was a huge disappointment, with a lethargic turbo engine, imprecise and light steering, and a bouncy suspension that felt more like a Lexus ES. Fortunately, the 2019 G20 BMW 3 series feels a lot more like my old 2007 than the 2015. The standard suspension feels taut, but not too firm. The 330i's engine is more refined, even though it's still a turbo 4-cylinder. The power delivery feels more consistent with no perceivable lag, just like a non-turbo 6-cylinder engine of decades past. The steering is still a bit too light for my taste, but is definitely more precise and transmits decent road feel. Also, the car does feel bigger than my old 2007 and perhaps not as "tossable" in curves. But for a bigger car, it's still a competent sports sedan. I personally disagree with Edmunds' review when it comes to iDrive. I feel iDrive is a huge improvement in the 2019, with your choice of both touchscreen or knob interfaces. The larger touchscreen is very handy when used with Apple CarPlay, while the knob can also come in handy to zoom a map while driving. The digital gauges does take a bit getting used to, and I do hope BMW will implement an ability to change the gauge design from the odd shape it is now to more traditional circular gauges. The driving aid tools are ok, but they can be a bit intrusive. Lane keep assist is the one thing I found extremely annoying and ended up turning off, especially as I drive a lot on roads that are under construction and have temporary shifted lane markings which confused the system. Finally, I love the interior design, quality and materials of the 2019. Absolutely improved over the past BMWs and makes the car feel luxurious now and worth the price point.
Didn't expect the new generation to be this much better than the previous. Everything from perceived power to the interior options has improved. The new iDrive is definitely more complicated than before but it's a touch screen now. Wireless Apple Carplay is great but it's flaky and will randomly disconnect. The HUD is great. Rims are way more low profile than before and overall, I think the car looks sharper. Mediterranean blue is an awesome color... looks black at night and blue during the day. I'm enjoying this leased car way more than I expected.
I recently traded in a 2010 328i for a 2019 330xi with the M package. The new car is more than sufficiently powerful, the steering is precise, the trunk is usefully larger, and it seems very well made. Also, the new tech has some real advantages. That said, in comparison with the old car, it is lumbering rather than agile..the suspension is less supple, I miss the manual transmission, and the sweet sound of the non-turbo six cylinders. Another issue is the sport seats, which I find constrict my legs so as to excite my sciatica. In short I think that if BMW produced the old cars with some added electronics, they would sell like hotcakes...
BMW 3 Series vs. Tesla Model 3 Review & Compare -- Which Drives Better?
[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: The BMW 3 Series used to be praised by critics like myself as the best driving and thus most desirable luxury sports sedan you could buy. Things have changed though. It's gotten bigger and heavier and more insulated. And now there are upstarts like the Tesla Model 3. These two particular cars are pretty different, so a direct comparison doesn't really play here. But think about how these two cars are similar. They're about the same money. They're about the same size. They have about the same power. Now, you can go on and on debating the merits of each vehicle's respective propulsion systems-- whether you like the familiarity and infrastructure that comes with an internal combustion engine or whether your lifestyle and commute permits an EV. We're not really concerned with that. What we care about in this video is the thing that these vehicles have to do best, and that's driving, of course. Which one drives better? [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we are in the new BMW 3 Series. It's a 330i. I've dialed it up to sport mode because we're going to be driving in a sporty manner. The 3 Series, at least the last generation, wasn't as successful, in terms of driving engagement and performance, as we would have liked it. BMW has heard our complaints, and driving dynamics was a focus of this new generation of the car. Now, when it comes to overall feel and how this drives, this is representing the classical sense of driving. We have, of course, an internal combustion engine. We have a transmission-- one with eight speeds. We have that characteristic. You role on the accelerator. You roll on the gas. We can call it a gas pedal. And the engine races towards red line-- it's either 6 or 7,000 RPM. This digital gauge cluster isn't very clear. And when you're doing that, you can feel the character of the power band change. There's a sound. There's a bunch of sounds. There's a sensation as power grows. And I think we'll find as when we get in the Tesla, it's very different-- and for obvious reasons. Now, the character of this particular two liter, four cylinder, it's fine. We've got about 255 horsepower-- about 300 pound feet of torque. That's a solid amount in this day and age for your average sedan. But is it an exciting package? I'd say the engine responds welcomingly. It's nice. The delivery is there. The power from the turbocharger, the way it comes on, feels generally pleasant. I'll say the sound-- not as good as the old six-cylinder BMWs used to sound. I used to have an E36 with the straight six cylinder. That thing sounded wonderful even if it was nowhere near as potent as these modern turbocharged four cylinders. The eight-speed transmission-- I've set it to sport-- and it's doing a pretty admirable job of choosing gears for fast driving. I'm not going for a lap time here, but I am trying to explore the vehicle's limits. Now, ride and handling-- this does not have adaptive dampers. And it is set up rather firm. That's to help give it some performance feel when tackling through some of these corners. I'm not sure if it's worth it. The ride is somewhat less luxurious than-- let's say-- than I'd expect for a commuter. And I think that's due to the fact that we're on 19 inch wheels-- performance-oriented run-flat tires. There's a lot of stiffness there that we're going to deal with when it comes to comfort. I think one of the downsides of the constant improvement of technology is how insulated these interiors have become where the feel of everything has to be simulated instead of just being organic. But you do lose a bit of the charm that comes with hydraulic steering-- that comes with a throttle cable and so on. These are things that have long since died out. So do these simulations capture the charm of those things? They do an OK job. I think this car, generally, overall-- I'm going to say feels bigger than it should-- if you're looking for a compact luxury sports sedan. But it does drive, generally, pretty well. Let's also talk about breaking. This does have the upgraded sport brakes, as BMW calls it. And they're generally good-- good feedback, good pedal modulation. You know how much performance you have available just from resting your foot on them. And, overall, as a sports sedan, does it rekindle the magic of what 3 Series used to be-- how those cars use to drive? I don't think so. But I also think that's impossible because cars today are different than what they used to be. They're saddled with so many additional requirements that you inevitably lose some of the charm and magic that cars used to have. Considering all that, this is fairly solid. And I think somebody looking at buying a traditional luxury sport compact would enjoy this purchase. But what I'm really curious to find out is how the Tesla will feel. [MUSIC PLAYING] Here we go in the Tesla Model 3. There's no sports setting to check outside of steering, which I put in sport just to keep things even. And, already, this car feels more powerful. It is slightly more powerful because Tesla recently provided an over-the-air update, which increased the power by 5%, which we've tested. But it's not just that. It's the method of power delivery. If you have been following EV news recently, you know how this works, and we're not going to rehash all the talking points. But, basically, what happens is with an internal combustion engine, when you apply the gas, you have to wait for the transmission to downshift-- if you haven't done it already. Then you have to wait for the turbocharger to spool up. Then you have to wait for the engine to start accelerating. And this all happens generally quick with modern cars but nowhere as quick as what happens when you hit the accelerator in an EV. The power delivery is just instantaneous. All the torque gets delivered as soon as the electric motor starts turning. And because it happens so quick here, the response of acceleration makes this feel more powerful. On top of that, this is a heavier car. But where all that mass is located is primarily in the batteries, which are underneath the flooring. But there's run-on benefits to that-- that effect handling, which makes this car feel a little bit more nimble, a little bit more lift, and a little bit more enjoyable. But, also, the hood line seems lower. The doors seem a little bit lower, too. Maybe the seat sits higher, but I feel like the car is smaller, overall. I don't think it is. But the sensation is what matters, not what the specs say-- at least when it comes to driving. And because of that, you get that combination of early power. And you get that combination of the handling from where the majority of the mass of this car is located. And you arrive at a car that is really fun to drive when you're going quick or when you're commuting. Now, there are shortcomings to this package. And you've probably been hearing them as I've been driving. The tires are squealing. This does not have as aggressive as a wheel and tire package as that 3 Series does. And you notice it. This thing is not going to put the same G numbers down. It's not going to break with the same capability because it doesn't have that option on it. Tesla offers it. This car just doesn't have it. But aside from that, the way the car gets positioned around it-- when you turn the wheel-- feels better. It doesn't have the same smoothness with stability control. I can't put the stability control in an intermediary setting like I can on the BMW-- or if I can, I haven't figured out how to do it the menu yet-- so calm down, Tesla fanboys. But aside from that, I gotta say, I'm enjoying driving this more. And coming to this comparison, I was not expecting that to be the outcome. We have to give criticism where it's due. And in the Tesla, that falls on the interior. This interior doesn't have the level of assembly in terms of quality or the level of materials quality that you get in that BMW. You're paying for the technology that underpins this car, not for the interior, so I get that. But you will notice it when you sit in these cars back to back. The way the power comes on-- it's just so addicting with this thing-- that you just want to keep doing it because it's so quick, and because it's so much. It really feels fun. But I think we're getting up to the edge of what these brakes were designed for. They're getting a little soft-- much like they did in the 3 Series. I'm genuinely surprised. This is more enjoyable to drive than a 3 Series. I'm shocked. I'm shocked-- sorry, BMW. [MUSIC PLAYING] We thought this was going to be a lopsided pairing, but we didn't realize in which direction. This BMW 3 Series isn't just a newer car. It's an entirely new generation of the 3 Series. And on top of that, this one had the optional sport and track handling packages that aim to improve driving engagement. Meanwhile, this Tesla Model 3 is 2 years old, has 20,000 miles on it, and isn't the sportiest configuration. And it was still way more fun to drive. From the response of the acceleration to the sense of agility provided by its lower center of gravity, the Model 3 was simply more engaging. Tesla's even done a better job with steering feel, which is amusing when you think about all the fuss around its so-called full self-driving capabilities. It's funny because in a strict fun-to-drive terms, the Tesla Model 3 beats the new BMW 3 Series. [MUSIC PLAYING]
What's the best-driving compact luxury sedan? That's what Carlos Lago seeks to find out in this quick comparison. Representing tradition, we have a 2019 BMW 3 Series, the newest generation of the model. Up for the challenge is our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3.
Features & Specs
|330i 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$40,250
|MPG
|26 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5000 rpm
|330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,250
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3 Series safety features:
- Driving Assistance Professional Package
- Enhances the 3 Series' standard safety features with upgrades such as lane keeping assist.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
- Side and Top View Camera
- Offers a top-down, 360-degree view of the car and surroundings to monitor approaching traffic and aid in maneuvering tight spaces.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 3 Series vs. the competition
BMW 3 Series vs. Audi A4
Compared to the 3 Series, the A4 has traded on a hipper and more tech-oriented appeal, impeccable cabin design and materials, and advanced infotainment user interface and features. And while the A4 is no slouch when it comes to taking a high-speed corner, we've knocked its steering for feeling a bit artificial and, by extension, limiting driver engagement.
BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
BMW versus Mercedes is the classic battle between German rivals. For decades, both automakers have staked out respective areas of excellence. In general terms, Mercedes has ceded a handling advantage to BMW while burnishing its luxury heritage with ever more refined interior quality, comfort and, lately, some of the most advanced driver safety and semi-automated driving features available.
BMW 3 Series vs. Genesis G70
The G70 is one of the newest entries into the sport-luxury class, and it checks all the requisite boxes: sporty driver engagement, upscale design, and loads of features for a sweet price that starts several thousand dollars less than the 3 Series. It's not likely to dethrone the 3 Series, however, since it suffers from a cramped rear seat and some subpar cabin materials. Still, as a new alternative in an established segment, the G70 is worth a drive.
FAQ
Is the BMW 3 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 3 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 3 Series:
- The 3 Series sedan has been redesigned for 2019
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW 3 Series reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 3 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 3 Series?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 3 Series is the 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,250.
Other versions include:
- 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,250
- 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,250
What are the different models of BMW 3 Series?
More about the 2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan Overview
The 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan is offered in the following styles: 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 3 Series Sedan 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 3 Series Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 3 Series Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including 330i, 330i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedans are available in my area?
2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 3 Series Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan 3 Series Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 3 Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,507.
Find a new BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,944.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan and all available trim types: 330i, 330i xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
