Used 2016 BMW 3 Series eDrive for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 28,514 miles
$21,998
- 29,565 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,596
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series eDrive searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series eDrive
Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series eDrive
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
DennisM,05/17/2016
330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
I leased a new 330e in mid-March and the fuel economy and performance are quite amazing. In almost 1,800 miles my fuel economy overall is 80 miles per gallon! My commute is about 15 miles round trip and the car does it in fully electric MAXEDrive mode with the piston engine never coming on. I have 800 miles on the current tank and I've barely used half of the ten gallon tank. What has amazed me most is that I've driven about 65 percent highway miles and have still achieved this economy. It takes less than 2 hours to recharge on my level 2 charger and the electric range is about 15 miles on pure electric. The car replaced a BMW ActiveHybrid 3 and the 330e is far and away better in ride, handling and economy. For 2016 the sport package is standard which gives you sport seats as well as sport+ mode which firms up the steering and tightens up the shifting and throttle response. The transition from electric to piston engine is pretty seamless with a clunk occasionally occurring on the transition but most of the time almost unnoticeable. Last weekend I travelled 150 miles on the freeway and some twisty back roads and the overall fuel economy started at 84 mpg with it going down to 78 mpg by the end of the trip. I'm back up to almost 80 again today after a fully electric commute. Acceleration on electric is perfectly fine for urban driving and when you want performance it is as torquey as the 6 cylinder ActiveHybrid and faster than a 328i. With the $4000 tax credit it is priced the same as a 328i as well. I am still experimenting with the 3 electric drive modes. MAXEDrive is fully electric for up to 15 miles. AUTOeDrive is a mixed hybrid and electric mode that switches from battery electric to gasoline or a combination depending on throttle input, speed and grade. SAVE mode is a hybrid mode that recharges a depleted battery and allows you to switch to fully electric mode at the end of a trip or to save battery for urban driving. The sport seats that are now standard are much better than the standard seats as well with better bolstering and an adjustable thigh support. Not everyone will get the economy I am getting as my commute is the ideal distance for the car's range and I plug in religiously, but the car is really exceeding even my high expectations. Bravo BMW!
Related BMW 3 Series eDrive info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Reading PA
- Used BMW X5 Huntington Beach CA
- Used BMW 1 Series San Jose CA
- Used BMW 1 Series Oklahoma City OK
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Santa Monica CA
- Used BMW 2 Series Phoenix AZ
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe Elizabeth NJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Spartanburg SC
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Elizabeth NJ
- Used BMW 5 Series Mountain View CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019