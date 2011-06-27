Used 2016 BMW 3 Series eDrive Consumer Reviews

DennisM , 05/17/2016 330e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I leased a new 330e in mid-March and the fuel economy and performance are quite amazing. In almost 1,800 miles my fuel economy overall is 80 miles per gallon! My commute is about 15 miles round trip and the car does it in fully electric MAXEDrive mode with the piston engine never coming on. I have 800 miles on the current tank and I've barely used half of the ten gallon tank. What has amazed me most is that I've driven about 65 percent highway miles and have still achieved this economy. It takes less than 2 hours to recharge on my level 2 charger and the electric range is about 15 miles on pure electric. The car replaced a BMW ActiveHybrid 3 and the 330e is far and away better in ride, handling and economy. For 2016 the sport package is standard which gives you sport seats as well as sport+ mode which firms up the steering and tightens up the shifting and throttle response. The transition from electric to piston engine is pretty seamless with a clunk occasionally occurring on the transition but most of the time almost unnoticeable. Last weekend I travelled 150 miles on the freeway and some twisty back roads and the overall fuel economy started at 84 mpg with it going down to 78 mpg by the end of the trip. I'm back up to almost 80 again today after a fully electric commute. Acceleration on electric is perfectly fine for urban driving and when you want performance it is as torquey as the 6 cylinder ActiveHybrid and faster than a 328i. With the $4000 tax credit it is priced the same as a 328i as well. I am still experimenting with the 3 electric drive modes. MAXEDrive is fully electric for up to 15 miles. AUTOeDrive is a mixed hybrid and electric mode that switches from battery electric to gasoline or a combination depending on throttle input, speed and grade. SAVE mode is a hybrid mode that recharges a depleted battery and allows you to switch to fully electric mode at the end of a trip or to save battery for urban driving. The sport seats that are now standard are much better than the standard seats as well with better bolstering and an adjustable thigh support. Not everyone will get the economy I am getting as my commute is the ideal distance for the car's range and I plug in religiously, but the car is really exceeding even my high expectations. Bravo BMW!