2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
- Strong performance from the base engine
- Similar levels of technology as more expensive BMW models
- Combines a comfortable ride with athletic handling
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Back seat lacks headroom for taller passengers
- Bumps in the road are easily felt in the cabin
- The 2 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new entry-level sedan
- Start of the first Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, despite the name, is a four-door sedan that competes against other entry-level luxury sedans from Germany such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The Gran Coupe name means it has a fastback-like sloping rear roofline. In regard to size, the Gran Coupe is almost 4 inches longer than the two-door 2 Series and 7 inches shorter than the 3 Series.
Which 2 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models
The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in two versions: the base 228i xDrive and the more powerful M235i xDrive. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard on both models. Feature highlights include:
Shopping Tools
Sponsored cars related to the 2 Series Gran Coupe
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,500
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2 Series Gran Coupe safety features:
- Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Keeps a configurable distance between your vehicle and the traffic ahead and is able to operate in heavy traffic.
- Lane Change Warning
- Warns you to guide the car back into the correct lane at speeds above 12 mph with steering input if necessary.
- Back-Up Assistant
- Remembers past steering inputs to reverse the vehicle out of parking spaces with you operating only the throttle and brake.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. the competition
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. Audi A3
The Audi A3 is a well-made compact luxury sedan that's fun to drive. It can also be more affordable than the BMW. But that's only if you go with the Sport trim, which is less powerful and lacks all-wheel drive. The more comparable S line trim is more closely matched on price. The A3 lacks the cargo capacity and newer tech features of the BMW but it's worth a look.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Mercedes' small coupe-style sedan is fully redesigned for 2020, and it's a lot better than it was before. It comes with the excellent MBUX infotainment system and plenty of other luxury features. You can even get the AMG CLA 45 version, which bests the 2 Series on horsepower. The CLA suffers from a lack of trunk space compared with the 2 Series Gran Coupe, but it's otherwise a well-rounded sedan.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. BMW 3 Series
If you feel boxed in by the 2 Series Gran Coupe's small rear seats and lack of options, the larger 3 Series may be the ticket. It's a step up in price, but the 3 Series offers many trims to choose from and two strong, efficient engines. The combination of comfort and sharp handling is certainly worth a look.
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe:
- The 2 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new entry-level sedan
- Start of the first Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,500.
Other versions include:
- M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,500
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
More about the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Overview
The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M235i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrives are available in my area?
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,187.
Find a new BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,032.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all available trim types: M235i xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan