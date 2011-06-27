  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
  4. 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
  5. 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Sedan Exterior
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Sedan Exterior
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Sedan Exterior
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Sedan Rear Badge
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Sedan Rear Badge
+57
(2)

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive
MSRP: $45,500

Select a trim

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Strong performance from the base engine
  • Similar levels of technology as more expensive BMW models
  • Combines a comfortable ride with athletic handling
  • Standard all-wheel drive
Cons
  • Back seat lacks headroom for taller passengers
  • Bumps in the road are easily felt in the cabin
What's new
  • The 2 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new entry-level sedan
  • Start of the first Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020

The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, despite the name, is a four-door sedan that competes against other entry-level luxury sedans from Germany such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The Gran Coupe name means it has a fastback-like sloping rear roofline. In regard to size, the Gran Coupe is almost 4 inches longer than the two-door 2 Series and 7 inches shorter than the 3 Series.

Don't think of the 2 Series Gran Coupe as a cut-rate BMW. It has all of the performance, technology and interior refinement we've come to expect from the brand. If you're finding the brand's 3 Series sedan too big or too expensive, the new entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe should easily satisfy.

How does the 2 Series Gran Coupe drive?

Our initial impression is that the base 228i xDrive has enough power for the vast majority of drivers. The same holds true for braking and handling. There's a distinct underlying athleticism to the Gran Coupe that instills confidence. Its xDrive system only occasionally sends power to the rear wheels, so it's a different driving experience from the rear-wheel-drive BMW 2 Series coupe.

You can effortlessly get the 228i up to highway speeds without having to pin the pedal to the carpet. The sedan's small footprint makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces and well suited to narrow, twisting country roads. The well-tuned suspension navigates curves without any drama.

For drivers with sporting inclinations, the M235i should be a perfect match. Its suspension tweaks and power increase result in a much livelier driving experience that encourages you to drive with more spirit. The M235i is small and nimble enough to be fun on back roads and peppy enough to make a daily commute a bit more entertaining.

What's the 2 Series Gran Coupe's interior like?

There are no surprises when it comes to the Gran Coupe's interior. If you've been in any current BMW, this cabin looks and feels much like the interiors of its more expensive stablemates. The horizontal dash layout and use of above-average materials are right in line with our expectations, not just for the price but for the BMW brand.

BMW's latest iDrive infotainment system comes standard. It includes Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and wireless connectivity, meaning you can bring up the interface on the screen without using a USB cable. Initially, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will lack Android Auto, but BMW has said it'll be adding it to its cars in the latter part of 2020.

One of the more significant differences between the two-door 2 Series and this Gran Coupe sedan is rear-seat space. First off, the Gran Coupe has space for three rear passengers instead of two. There's plenty of adult-size legroom in the rear outboard spots, and headroom is adequate for passengers who are about 5 feet 9 inches or shorter. The seat cushion is mounted a little low, which reduces thigh support, but the back seat still provides more comfort and space than the ones in rivals.

How practical is the 2 Series Gran Coupe?

Despite the fastback profile, the 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a conventional trunk instead of a big hatch. That said, the trunk capacity is large for the class. There is enough interior storage for your personal items too. Combined with rear seats that are far more accommodating than those in the BMW 2 Series coupe, the Gran Coupe is more practical than the Audi A3, Mercedes A-Class or Mercedes CLA.

Which 2 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

You might be tempted by the M235i. It's fun to drive and well stocked with features. But the value is dubious since at this price you could get a base 3 Series instead and still have thousands of dollars left over. As such, we say stick with the 228i. And look for one with optional adaptive cruise control, which is useful both on the highway and in congested traffic.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models

The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in two versions: the base 228i xDrive and the more powerful M235i xDrive. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission are standard on both models. Feature highlights include:

228i xDrive
This entry trim comes with a long list of standard features, such as:

  • Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque)
  • Eight-speed automatic transmission
  • 17-inch wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Power-adjustable front sport seats
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

Technology and safety features include:

  • Digital instrument cluster
  • 8.8-inch central touchscreen
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Apple CarPlay compatibility
  • 10-speaker sound system
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Front and rear parking sensors

M235i xDrive
This performance-minded trim adds to the 228i with additional equipment:

  • Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (301 hp, 332 lb-ft)
  • 18-inch wheels
  • Sport-tuned suspension and more powerful brakes
  • Electronic limited-slip differential (helps improve traction when accelerating)
  • Aerodynamic appearance package
  • Leather upholstery
  • Ambient interior lighting

Main stand-alone options and available packages:

  • Panoramic roof
  • Traffic-adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the BMW and the car in front)
  • BMW Live Cockpit Pro package (10.25-inch touchscreen, among other tech upgrades)
  • Head-up display
  • Wireless smartphone charging
  • Harman Kardon surround-sound system
  • Parking Assistance package (parking sensors and automated parking feature)
  • M Sport package (228i only)
  • M Sport front seats (M235i only)
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all 2 Series Gran Coupe lease offers
2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$45,500
    MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower301 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 2 Series Gran Coupe safety features:

    Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go
    Keeps a configurable distance between your vehicle and the traffic ahead and is able to operate in heavy traffic.
    Lane Change Warning
    Warns you to guide the car back into the correct lane at speeds above 12 mph with steering input if necessary.
    Back-Up Assistant
    Remembers past steering inputs to reverse the vehicle out of parking spaces with you operating only the throttle and brake.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. the competition

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. Audi A3

    The Audi A3 is a well-made compact luxury sedan that's fun to drive. It can also be more affordable than the BMW. But that's only if you go with the Sport trim, which is less powerful and lacks all-wheel drive. The more comparable S line trim is more closely matched on price. The A3 lacks the cargo capacity and newer tech features of the BMW but it's worth a look.

    Compare BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & Audi A3 features

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

    Mercedes' small coupe-style sedan is fully redesigned for 2020, and it's a lot better than it was before. It comes with the excellent MBUX infotainment system and plenty of other luxury features. You can even get the AMG CLA 45 version, which bests the 2 Series on horsepower. The CLA suffers from a lack of trunk space compared with the 2 Series Gran Coupe, but it's otherwise a well-rounded sedan.

    Compare BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class features

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe vs. BMW 3 Series

    If you feel boxed in by the 2 Series Gran Coupe's small rear seats and lack of options, the larger 3 Series may be the ticket. It's a step up in price, but the 3 Series offers many trims to choose from and two strong, efficient engines. The combination of comfort and sharp handling is certainly worth a look.

    Compare BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & BMW 3 Series features
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for sale
    2020

    Related 2 Series Gran Coupe Articles

    FAQ

    Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 2 Series Gran Coupe has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe:

    • The 2 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new entry-level sedan
    • Start of the first Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

    The least-expensive 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,500.

    Other versions include:

    • M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

    If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 2 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 2 Series Gran Coupe variants include M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Overview

    The 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M235i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrives are available in my area?

    2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,187.

    Find a new BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,032.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive and all available trim types: M235i xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out BMW lease specials

    Related 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles