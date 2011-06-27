Don't think of the 2 Series Gran Coupe as a cut-rate BMW. It has all of the performance, technology and interior refinement we've come to expect from the brand. If you're finding the brand's 3 Series sedan too big or too expensive, the new entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe should easily satisfy.

How does the 2 Series Gran Coupe drive?

Our initial impression is that the base 228i xDrive has enough power for the vast majority of drivers. The same holds true for braking and handling. There's a distinct underlying athleticism to the Gran Coupe that instills confidence. Its xDrive system only occasionally sends power to the rear wheels, so it's a different driving experience from the rear-wheel-drive BMW 2 Series coupe.

You can effortlessly get the 228i up to highway speeds without having to pin the pedal to the carpet. The sedan's small footprint makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces and well suited to narrow, twisting country roads. The well-tuned suspension navigates curves without any drama.

For drivers with sporting inclinations, the M235i should be a perfect match. Its suspension tweaks and power increase result in a much livelier driving experience that encourages you to drive with more spirit. The M235i is small and nimble enough to be fun on back roads and peppy enough to make a daily commute a bit more entertaining.

What's the 2 Series Gran Coupe's interior like?

There are no surprises when it comes to the Gran Coupe's interior. If you've been in any current BMW, this cabin looks and feels much like the interiors of its more expensive stablemates. The horizontal dash layout and use of above-average materials are right in line with our expectations, not just for the price but for the BMW brand.

BMW's latest iDrive infotainment system comes standard. It includes Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and wireless connectivity, meaning you can bring up the interface on the screen without using a USB cable. Initially, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will lack Android Auto, but BMW has said it'll be adding it to its cars in the latter part of 2020.

One of the more significant differences between the two-door 2 Series and this Gran Coupe sedan is rear-seat space. First off, the Gran Coupe has space for three rear passengers instead of two. There's plenty of adult-size legroom in the rear outboard spots, and headroom is adequate for passengers who are about 5 feet 9 inches or shorter. The seat cushion is mounted a little low, which reduces thigh support, but the back seat still provides more comfort and space than the ones in rivals.

How practical is the 2 Series Gran Coupe?

Despite the fastback profile, the 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a conventional trunk instead of a big hatch. That said, the trunk capacity is large for the class. There is enough interior storage for your personal items too. Combined with rear seats that are far more accommodating than those in the BMW 2 Series coupe, the Gran Coupe is more practical than the Audi A3, Mercedes A-Class or Mercedes CLA.