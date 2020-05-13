  1. Home
MSRP range: $154,900 - $208,100
MSRP$158,095
Edmunds suggests you pay$155,086
2021 Audi R8 Review
  • Blissful, high-revving V10 engine
  • Responsive and athletic handling
  • Comfortable ride and gorgeous interior
  • Many of Audi's latest advanced driver safety aids aren't available
  • Storage is limited, even for a sports car
  • Rear-wheel-drive model added to lineup
  • New Panther edition; limited to 30 units in the U.S.
  • Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017
by the Edmunds Experts
05/13/2020 (updated 12/02/2020)
What is the R8?

For more than a decade, the Audi R8 has served as Audi's preeminent sports car. Based on the Lamborghini Huracan, the R8 is powered by a mid-engine V10 producing 562 horsepower (and a cool 602 hp in the Performance trim). Though its specs suggest an extreme supercar, we have found the Audi R8 perfectly pleasant to drive on the road. Even the R8 Performance, without the standard car's adaptive suspension dampers, is compliant enough that it doesn't beat up passengers on most roads.

The R8 isn't completely divorced from its supercar roots, however. Plant your right foot on the accelerator, and the R8 rockets forward with seat-pinning thrust. The excellent all-wheel-drive system gives the R8 laser-like focus in turns, and the steering is sublime. If you want a more visceral driving experience, the new Panther special edition shunts 532 horsepower to the rear wheels alone. Limited to just 30 units in the U.S., the Panther heralds a return to the available rear-drive powertrain last seen in the 2018 R8 RWS model. The Panther features a unique black-and-red color scheme, along with racy bits including carbon-fiber trim and low-profile sport seats.

Like most mid-engine sports cars, the R8 lacks storage space, and there's not a tremendous amount of interior room. Other than the lack of practicality and the naturally high price of entry, there's little to dislike about the Audi R8. It delivers the performance you'd expect of a car in this price range without the wild excess of a Lamborghini or Ferrari.

Edmunds says

With telepathic handling and a thundering V10, the Audi R8 has the goods to back up its jaw-dropping styling. And if you're lucky enough to snag one, the limited-edition Panther model is destined to become a future classic.

2021 Audi R8 Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi R8.

2021 Audi R8 video

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody, here's an easy one. What's got two thumbs, loves a mid engine rear wheel drive sports car? This guy. Right behind here is the all new 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS. RW stands for rear wheel. That's right, it's rear wheel drive. What does that mean? Well, the regular R8 is really insanely capable when it comes to handling. This is rear wheel drive, so that means it's going to get really squirrely. By really squirrely, I mean really fun. So think of it almost like the Valentino Balboni edition that Lamborghini put out. Where it's really meant to get tail happy and drifty. I can't wait to drive it, I hope I do. But it's not going to be that easy, and I'll get to that later. So this version, it's going to be available as either coupe or convertible. And it's going to have the 540 horsepower V10 that's in the regular R8. Now there's no word if it's actually going to get the V10 plus, which has 610 horsepower. I mean, that'd be excessive, right? Like the other R8s, this has a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. And I got to drive it last year sometime. And it was an insane blast. Man, is this car good. On top of that, since there's no front wheel drive mechanics going on underneath, it's also 110 pounds lighter. And that's 110 pounds lighter in the nose. So that means the balance is being shifted further back for even more tail happy fun. Now visually, the differences, they're pretty slight. The slide blade that's kind of been an R8 trademark since the beginning, it's body colored on the bottom, gloss black on top. And that kind of echoes their LMS race car. Very cool. Also, that red stripe there, it's an option. I kind of like it though. So there's going to be 999 versions available worldwide and that's it. About a third of them, they're going to come to the US. Prices? We'll see. It should be hitting Europe sometime this fall. US, it'll follow a couple of months later. So the beginning of 2018. So for more information on this R8 as well as any of the R8s and its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. If you want to see more videos like this, hit subscribe and check out all of our other videos. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS First Look: Frankfurt Auto Show

NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Audi R8, but since the 2021 Audi R8 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$154,900
MPG & Fuel
14 City / 23 Hwy / 17 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.1 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 7-speed automated manual
Engine
V10 cylinder
Horsepower: 532 hp @ N/A rpm
Torque: 398 lb-ft @ N/A rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 174.3 in. / Height: 48.9 in. / Width: 76.4 in.
Curb Weight: 3847 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 4.0 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the Audi R8 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 R8 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi R8 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the R8 gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 17 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the R8 has 4.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi R8. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Audi R8?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi R8:

  • Rear-wheel-drive model added to lineup
  • New Panther edition; limited to 30 units in the U.S.
  • Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi R8 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi R8 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the R8. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the R8's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Audi R8 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi R8 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 R8 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi R8?

The least-expensive 2021 Audi R8 is the 2021 Audi R8 Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $154,900.

Other versions include:

  • Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $154,900
  • performance Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $208,100
What are the different models of Audi R8?

If you're interested in the Audi R8, the next question is, which R8 model is right for you? R8 variants include Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and performance Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). For a full list of R8 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2021 Audi R8 Convertible Overview

The 2021 Audi R8 Convertible is offered in the following styles: Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and performance Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). The 2021 Audi R8 Convertible comes with rear wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual. The 2021 Audi R8 Convertible comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Audi R8 Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi R8 Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 R8 Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi R8 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 R8 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Spyder, performance Spyder, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi R8 Convertible?

2021 Audi R8 Convertible Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)

The 2021 Audi R8 Convertible Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $158,095. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi R8 Convertible Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) is trending $3,009 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,009 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $155,086.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi R8 Convertible Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) is 1.9% below the MSRP.

2021 Audi R8 Convertible performance Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)

The 2021 Audi R8 Convertible performance Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $211,695. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi R8 Convertible performance Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) is trending $3,540 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,540 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $208,155.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi R8 Convertible performance Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) is 1.7% below the MSRP.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Audi R8 Convertible?

2021 Audi R8 Convertible Spyder 2dr Convertible w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
17 compined MPG,
14 city MPG/23 highway MPG

2021 Audi R8 Convertible performance Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD w/V10 (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
16 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/20 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG17
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement5.2 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase104.3 in.
Length174.3 in.
Width76.4 in.
Height48.9 in.
Curb Weight3847 lbs.

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

