2020 Audi R8 Convertible
What’s new
- Refreshed exterior design
- Standard R8 receives a power increase
- New limited-edition Decennium model; RWS special edition is discontinued
- R8 Plus is now called R8 Performance
- Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Blissful, high-revving V10 engine
- Comfortable ride and gorgeous interior
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Many of Audi's latest advanced driver safety aids aren't available
2020 Audi R8 Review
When the Audi R8 debuted for the 2008 model year, it captured the driving public's imagination with its sharp styling and stunning performance. The second-generation 2017 model upped the ante over its predecessor, and the latest evolution, the 2020 Audi R8, gets some welcome appearance updates and a power increase.
For 2020, the R8's appearance is slightly more angular up front, but there's still no mistaking it for anything but an R8. The anything-but-basic base R8 gets a power boost from 532 horsepower to 562 hp, while the more expensive R8 Performance (formerly the R8 Plus) remains unchanged at an inspiring 602 hp.
During the R8's run, V10 engines have been available for 10 years. And to commemorate that milestone, Audi is offering a new limited-edition Decennium model. The differences are purely cosmetic (and it only comes in metallic black), but with only 50 examples destined for the U.S., exclusivity is guaranteed.
Some rival sports cars are indeed better-suited for racetrack duty, while others provide more value or the latest in technology features. But with its high-revving non-turbocharged V10 engine and distinctive styling that still turns heads, the R8 will reward you with stirring performance and high levels of refinement.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The R8 Spyder's handling isn't as convincing as its straight-line performance. The steering doesn't offer much feel and the tires on our test car didn't have the level of grip we expect for this class of car. The combination made the Spyder less fun on twisty roads than it should be. But no matter how you drive the R8 Spyder, the dual-clutch automatic transmission will work better than most, offering smooth low-speed driving and quick shifts under full throttle.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Though we're partial to how good the R8's V10 engine sounds, some of your neighbors might not be so enamored. The R8 is almost excessively loud at startup. But once underway, the exhaust can be tailored for discretion or attention, depending on your mood.
How’s the interior?6.5
Well-placed narrow front roof pillars help provide a clear view out the front. Rear visibility with the top up is better than in most other convertibles, even if the outside mirrors are bit on the small side. The rearview camera is helpful, but its display can easily be blocked with a slight turn of the steering wheel. The convertible top deploys in 18 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. Even with the glass wind blocker and windows up, buffeting is considerable.
How’s the tech?7.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and allow for easier voice control than Audi's native system. We noticed frequent Apple CarPlay screen outages in our test car, though it remained functional. A wireless charging pad with a signal booster is also included, but the pad isn't big enough to hold an iPhone X with the cable plugged in. Driver assistants are limited to parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor.
How’s the storage?5.5
Interior storage is also limited. There's no space behind the seats, and the cupholders, various bins and door pockets are all small. The R8 Spyder might be challenging to use as a weekend getaway car if you're packing more than a few small duffels.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Compared to other exotic coupes, the R8 is more enjoyable to drive than the Acura NSX and has a better interior. In terms of performance, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C is more entertaining and costs less. The R8 Spyder does attract a lot more attention than either, so if that's a plus for you, it may be worth the extra expense.
Wildcard9.0
As far as personality goes, you can feel like a million bucks for a quarter of the price! You feel special in the R8 Spyder without garnering the same level of attention you would in a Lamborghini. Still, with the push of a few buttons, the R8 can go from introvert to extrovert in seconds.
Which R8 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Audi R8 models
The 2020 Audi R8 is available as either a two-seat sport coupe or convertible, with comparable feature content for both. The base R8 has a 5.2-liter V10 (562 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard. The R8 Performance (previously named the R8 Plus) uses the same V10 with some tweaks for more power (602 hp, 413 lb-ft).
Standard feature highlights for the standard R8 include 19-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, automatic high beams, power-folding mirrors that are also heated and auto-dimming, front and rear parking sensors, an automatically deployed power rear spoiler, and adaptive dampers.
On the inside, you get leather upholstery, a virtual instrument panel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated sport seats, a navigation system, Audi Connect remote telematics and control, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with satellite radio.
The more powerful R8 Performance adds 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED and laser headlights, a fixed carbon-fiber rear wing, ceramic brakes, a sport suspension with non-adaptive dampers, a sport exhaust, racing-style seats with no backrest adjustments, and a sport steering wheel.
Select Performance features are offered as options on the base R8. Other add-ons are limited mostly to carbon-fiber exterior and interior elements and a variable-ratio steering system.
For 2020, a new Decennium special-edition R8 commemorating 10 years of V10 power will be available. It comes with black metallic paint, unique badging, matte-bronze accents on the engine and wheels, lots of black and carbon-fiber elements inside and out, and copper-colored interior stitching.
Features & Specs
|V10 performance quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$208,100
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|602 hp @ 8100 rpm
|V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$182,100
|MPG
|13 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|562 hp @ 8100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite R8 safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Shows you what's behind the vehicle to make reversing safer and easier.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Gives you an acoustic alert as the vehicle approaches objects while you park.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Notifies you if the pressure in a given tire drops below the recommended amount.
Audi R8 vs. the competition
Audi R8 vs. Porsche 911
The first R8 generation may have been introduced 14 years ago, but compared to the venerable Porsche 911, it's a relative newcomer. Over decades of constant development and evolution, the 911 has been honed into one of the finest sports cars in history. The 911 Turbo serves as a close competitor to the R8 in terms of price, performance and practicality. The difference is really just in personality: modern edginess versus classic origins.
Audi R8 vs. Acura NSX
The revived Acura NSX rivals the R8 when it comes to price and similarly high levels of performance. The NSX's performance capabilities are notable for being fairly accessible, even for novice sports-car drivers. Unfortunately, it's not as evocative or as engaging as other sports cars. We also deduct points for the infotainment system that was pulled from the old Honda parts bin.
Audi R8 vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Unlike the other main rivals, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R has its engine up front under a very long hood. That engine is set just behind the front axle, so it can be considered a front mid-engine layout. As a result, the AMG GT is remarkably well-balanced for high-performance driving. It's not quite as roomy as the R8, but you'd have a tough time finding a car that is more engaging and entertaining.
