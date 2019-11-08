2020 Audi R8 Review

When the Audi R8 debuted for the 2008 model year, it captured the driving public's imagination with its sharp styling and stunning performance. The second-generation 2017 model upped the ante over its predecessor, and the latest evolution, the 2020 Audi R8, gets some welcome appearance updates and a power increase. For 2020, the R8's appearance is slightly more angular up front, but there's still no mistaking it for anything but an R8. The anything-but-basic base R8 gets a power boost from 532 horsepower to 562 hp, while the more expensive R8 Performance (formerly the R8 Plus) remains unchanged at an inspiring 602 hp. During the R8's run, V10 engines have been available for 10 years. And to commemorate that milestone, Audi is offering a new limited-edition Decennium model. The differences are purely cosmetic (and it only comes in metallic black), but with only 50 examples destined for the U.S., exclusivity is guaranteed. Some rival sports cars are indeed better-suited for racetrack duty, while others provide more value or the latest in technology features. But with its high-revving non-turbocharged V10 engine and distinctive styling that still turns heads, the R8 will reward you with stirring performance and high levels of refinement.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The Audi R8 Spyder Performance is ridiculously fun to drive, even on a daily basis. Unfortunately, the Spyder lacks sufficient legroom for taller drivers and has an unintuitive infotainment interface.

How does it drive? 8.0

The R8 is one of the easiest exotic sports car to drive, whether it's on a racetrack or on your commute. Acceleration is, naturally, very quick thanks to 602 hp. The R8 Spyder reached 60 mph in only 3.1 seconds and stopped from that speed in 107 feet in Edmunds testing. Rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C and the R8 coupe perform similarly.



The R8 Spyder's handling isn't as convincing as its straight-line performance. The steering doesn't offer much feel and the tires on our test car didn't have the level of grip we expect for this class of car. The combination made the Spyder less fun on twisty roads than it should be. But no matter how you drive the R8 Spyder, the dual-clutch automatic transmission will work better than most, offering smooth low-speed driving and quick shifts under full throttle.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

If you're 5-foot-10 or shorter, the R8 Spyder will fit you like a slim-fit tailored suit. The thinly padded seats are helped by a wealth of power adjustments, including side bolsters and an extendable thigh support. Long-distance comfort, though, is questionable. Ride quality is very smooth for an exotic car, and the R8 Spyder can absorb most impacts around town with ease. We were less impressed with the placement of the driver-side air vents, which managed to only cool the steering wheel.



Though we're partial to how good the R8's V10 engine sounds, some of your neighbors might not be so enamored. The R8 is almost excessively loud at startup. But once underway, the exhaust can be tailored for discretion or attention, depending on your mood.

How’s the interior? 6.5

Getting into the R8 requires shimmying between the seat bolsters and steering wheel, even with the seat slid all the way back. Drivers taller than 5-foot-10 might not fit altogether due to the surprising lack of legroom. The interior is understated and minimal, and the primary controls are logically placed and very intuitive. With no central infotainment screen, the driver must use the instrument panel to control secondary functions, of which there are mercifully few.



Well-placed narrow front roof pillars help provide a clear view out the front. Rear visibility with the top up is better than in most other convertibles, even if the outside mirrors are bit on the small side. The rearview camera is helpful, but its display can easily be blocked with a slight turn of the steering wheel. The convertible top deploys in 18 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. Even with the glass wind blocker and windows up, buffeting is considerable.

How’s the tech? 7.0

With the top up, the Bang & Olufsen audio system sounds amazing even at highway speeds. However, using it — and almost every other system — requires you to use the gauge cluster display because the R8 Spyder lacks a center infotainment screen. The gauge cluster screen certainly looks good, but controlling it is done through either a roller switch on the steering wheel or a dial on the center console. This is not as intuitive as a touchscreen or some other dial-based systems, and it's often distracting.



Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and allow for easier voice control than Audi's native system. We noticed frequent Apple CarPlay screen outages in our test car, though it remained functional. A wireless charging pad with a signal booster is also included, but the pad isn't big enough to hold an iPhone X with the cable plugged in. Driver assistants are limited to parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor.

How’s the storage? 5.5

Even as a mid-engine exotic sports car, the R8 lacks convenience. The 4-cubic-foot trunk is about the average size for this class of car but has only half the capacity of the more practical R8 Coupe. It is deep but not very wide, and only a small carry-on bag will fit. The "frunk" really needs some effort to close, and even with a strong slam, you may have to push it down to latch fully. Even then, warnings that it wasn't fully closed were common.



Interior storage is also limited. There's no space behind the seats, and the cupholders, various bins and door pockets are all small. The R8 Spyder might be challenging to use as a weekend getaway car if you're packing more than a few small duffels.

How economical is it? 6.0

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 16 mpg combined (13 city/20 highway) and is subject to the gas-guzzler tax penalty. We managed to achieve 17.6 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation loop in mixed driving conditions. We're quick to note that figure was only achieved by driving very conservatively, which is not at all what the R8 was intended for.

Is it a good value? 7.0

It's difficult to say a car costing more than $200,000 is a good value, but the R8 Spyder Performance almost justifies it. We're more inclined to opt for the "regular" R8 instead since it costs about $26,000 less and comes with adaptive dampers and the B&O audio as standard. We doubt most drivers will ever miss the extra 40 horsepower. If you're tall, you'll probably have to go with the coupe instead of the convertible, which will save you even more money.



Compared to other exotic coupes, the R8 is more enjoyable to drive than the Acura NSX and has a better interior. In terms of performance, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C is more entertaining and costs less. The R8 Spyder does attract a lot more attention than either, so if that's a plus for you, it may be worth the extra expense.

Wildcard 9.0

The R8 Spyder might not turn in the quickest lap times, but it's thoroughly entertaining to wring its neck when you have the right road. This is one of those cars that call to you in the middle of the night, urging you to log some more miles with the top down and the V10 engine screaming away.



As far as personality goes, you can feel like a million bucks for a quarter of the price! You feel special in the R8 Spyder without garnering the same level of attention you would in a Lamborghini. Still, with the push of a few buttons, the R8 can go from introvert to extrovert in seconds.

Which R8 does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the base R8 for most shoppers, primarily because its adaptive dampers deliver both a comfortable ride as well as sharp handling. You also get a few more features. The R8 Performance's extra power doesn't quite justify its price premium unless you're truly set on eking out every last bit of handling athleticism.

2020 Audi R8 models

The 2020 Audi R8 is available as either a two-seat sport coupe or convertible, with comparable feature content for both. The base R8 has a 5.2-liter V10 (562 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard. The R8 Performance (previously named the R8 Plus) uses the same V10 with some tweaks for more power (602 hp, 413 lb-ft).