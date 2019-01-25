  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)

2019 Audi Q8 SUV

What’s new

  • The Audi Q8 is an all-new model

Pros & Cons

  • Comes well-equipped with many standard features
  • Comfortable ride and seats for all passengers
  • High-quality cabin
  • Front and rear seats offer all-day comfort
  • Less practical than the related Q7
  • New infotainment system can be distracting to use
  • Throttle response is too slow in the default driving mode
  • Limited interior storage space
Which Q8 does Edmunds recommend?

We believe the Premium Plus trim provides the best value. It comes with larger wheels, a premium sound system, and a few more safety features you'll likely want. Look to get the Driver Assistance package as well. It adds all of the Q8's available safety features, including adaptive cruise control.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Audi's Q7 is undoubtedly a practical three-row SUV, but maybe you find it to be a bit plain Jane when compared against sleeker rivals such as the Land Rover Range Rover or Porsche Cayenne. If that's the case, Audi has come up with a solution: the new 2019 Audi Q8.

To ensure the Q8's status as the brand's top-of-the-line SUV, it features muscular exterior styling plus a few new technical innovations. The Q8's standard powertrain features a turbocharged V6 engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This engine produces 335 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, and the mild hybrid system ensures quick and smooth engine startup plus more power when accelerating off the line.

As you might expect from Audi, all versions of the Q8 come with all-wheel drive. Also standard is an adaptive suspension system that should provide an impressively smooth ride over a variety of road surfaces. Optionally, you can equip the Q8 with air suspension, which provides a greater range of comfort and handling abilities.

Inside, you'll find a premium cabin highlighted by Audi's latest MMI infotainment system. Just like on the A8, it features two touchscreens angled toward the driver, and they work via multi-touch gestures and handwriting recognition for inputs and operation. Compared to the related Q7, however, the Q8 isn't as practical. It has less interior volume and lacks the option for a third-row seat.

Is the Q8 perfect for large families? Probably not. But if you want a stylish and luxurious SUV that's loaded up with technology, the 2019 Audi Q8 is a great pick.

2019 Audi Q8 models

The 2019 Audi Q8 is a luxury five-seat, two-row SUV that comes standard with all-wheel-drive, adaptive suspension, and many safety features and infotainment functions. It's available in three trims, and even the base Premium model comes well-equipped. The Premium Plus includes additional active safety equipment, while the Prestige offers additional technology features.

The Q8 is currently available with only one engine: a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and an eight-speed automatic transmission. A 48-volt mild hybrid system enhances stop-start functionality while giving the Q8 a little extra push off the line. An all-wheel-drive system is standard and features a rear-biased 60/40 torque split to provide a sportier feel when accelerating out of turns.

Standard feature highlights for the Premium trim include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, an adaptive suspension, keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking.

Inside you'll find a Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster display, three-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a 40/20/40-split rear seat that slides and reclines, heated front seats, and driver-seat memory settings.

Infotainment duties are handled by Audi's new MMI system, which features two touchscreens. The larger 10.1-inch display is used for navigation and entertainment functions, while the lower 8.6-inch display is used for climate control, vehicle functions and handwriting input. You also get a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker sound system.

Premium Plus models ride on 21-inch wheels and add more luxury features such as front-seat ventilation, four-zone climate control, a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, additional LED ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, and a wireless phone charger. Other standard safety equipment includes blind-spot monitoring and Audi's Pre Sense rear system that helps mitigate the effects of a rear-end collision.

Prestige models come with several luxury features, such as a head-up display, Matrix-style LED lights, extended leather upholstery, touch-sensitive controls, and the contents of the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, intersection assist, and traffic sign recognition).

Other Q8 options include a Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and heated steering wheel), an Adaptive Chassis package (air suspension and rear-wheel steering) and a Towing package. For the Prestige only, Audi offers a Luxury package that includes upgraded leather upholstery and multicontour front seats with massage.

Additional stand-alone options include 22-inch wheels, a night-vision system, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and rear side airbags.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi Q8 Prestige (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | all-wheel drive).

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
The midsize luxury SUV class is an unassuming athletic bunch, and the Audi Q8 is a quintessential example of one that both looks and drives the part. Its turbocharged V6 does a decent job of moving the Q8 down the road when you really need it to. But its sluggish responsiveness in casual driving scenarios is a strike against it here.

Acceleration

7.0
With enough prodding, the Audi Q8 proves that it has the thrust to move at a good clip. And it should, considering it has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 under the hood. In Edmunds testing, 0-60 mph came in 5.6 seconds. That's quick, though other similar-engine SUVs in the class are either as quick or quicker.

Braking

8.5
The brakes are smooth and easy to use in normal use. And despite the Q8's beefy weight, the brakes give you plenty of confidence in their abilities during maximum braking. In our testing, we recorded a best stop from 60 mph in 121 feet on all-season tires. It's a great showing for the segment.

Steering

8.5
A big, heavy SUV with big, heavy wheels doesn't normally provide great steering feedback. However, the Q8 is an exception. The steering is accurate and well-tuned in terms of effort. There's even good on-center feel, and that makes for easy highway cruising.

Handling

8.0
Handling is admirable through tight and sweeping corners alike. The suspension is properly buttoned down in Sport mode, and body roll is very nicely controlled. Only in higher-speed corners does the Q8's weight become a limiting factor. Still, the Q8 is pretty nimble for its size.

Drivability

6.0
Throttle response in the default drive mode feels strangely weak, especially considering how much power is available. Response improves to acceptable levels in Sport mode, but this means you must always drive in either Sport or the customizable Individual mode. Part of the issue may come from the transmission constantly upshifting prematurely, but we're not certain. Gear shifts are otherwise smooth and positive.

Off-road

7.5
The Q8 may not be purpose-built for off-road travel, but our test model was equipped with the optional air suspension. The air suspension allows for up to 10 inches of ground clearance. When the Off-Road mode is selected, the computer tailors the stability and traction control for loose, slippery surfaces. It also activates hill descent control automatically, which takes the guesswork out of driving down steep slopes.

Comfort

8.0
If you can get past the sedan-like sensation of the front cabin, you'll find the Q8 provides comfort in spades. Excellent seats, a well-balanced suspension, an ultra-effective climate control system, and a hushed cabin combine to deliver the luxury experience people seek in vehicles like this.

Seat comfort

8.5
We love the cushy armrests and the comfort provided by the highly adjustable front seats. Seat padding is firm yet supportive, and the heated and cooled seats work well. The massaging function for the front seats do an OK job, but it's a bit too mild for our tastes. The rear bench slides fore and aft and offers great all-around comfort as well.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Q8's suspension manages both compliance and body control very well. While this Audi isn't the cushiest of rides, all manner of bumps is attenuated. Picking Dynamic mode gives the Q8 a firmer ride and increases body control, but the Q8 would do just fine if Comfort mode was all it had.

Noise & vibration

8.0
There's a marginal amount of road noise and slightly more wind noise around the windshield on the highway, but otherwise all other ambient noise is nicely isolated. This cabin is appropriately hushed for the segment, offering a nearly vault-like experience without a trace of vibration.

Climate control

8.0
The optional four-zone climate control is excellent and adjusts accordingly to maintain the target temperature. Switching between indirect and direct airflow cools you gradually or at a very rapid rate. Not everyone found the touchscreen easy to use, but some editors sang its praises. You can also control the temperature and fan speed through voice commands. Seat heaters, ventilation and steering wheel heat seem a bit subtle but are effective over time.

Interior

7.5
Our testers didn't love Audi's bold decision to go full touchscreen on its interface. Some found it too easy to smudge with fingerprints and distracting to use, while others like the clean, new look and operation. The Q8's sleek shape doesn't limit interior space and ease of entry as much as we thought it would.

Ease of use

7.0
Audi has abandoned its old MMI controller in favor of a new touchscreen-only interface. It's likely the best implementation of an advanced touchscreen to date, but some of our testers found it more distracting to operate on the go and disliked that it was prone to smudges. The flow and structure of the menus are easy and intuitive to move through, at least, and the gauge cluster is also highly configurable via steering wheel controls.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Step-in height is slightly elevated due to the Q8's SUV nature, but the sill is narrow enough that it's easy to slide a foot in. The Q8's sleeker roofline and aggressively sloped front and rear pillars mean the doorways feel shorter, but the areas where your head passes through have decent clearance so you don't really have to duck. The rear door openings are squared off, which affords a nice amount of clearance ahead of the wheel arch.

Driving position

7.5
Perhaps it's just us, but the Q8's sleek roof makes it feel like we can't get the seat low enough. It might just be a perception thing, but it's one of the factors that stands out as you sit down. Otherwise, there is excellent adjustment in the seat and a good amount of steering column reach and tilt range.

Roominess

8.0
The space up front is generous, even if the lower roofline gives the impression of less headroom than there actually is. The rear seating is surprisingly opulent, with excellent legroom, lots of toe clearance and ample headroom. Three adults could sit in back in agreeable comfort thanks to the wide rear bench.

Visibility

7.0
Visibility isn't as open as the typical SUV. The rake of the front windshield and rear glass does shrink your view out, and the front and rear roof pillars are a little on the thick side. But the mirrors are appropriately sized, and the blind-spot monitoring system is useful.

Quality

9.0
Audi's usual excellent quality standards are present in the Q8. Quality materials and attention to detail make this SUV feel special. The Q8 sports frameless windows, a rare if nonexistent feature in the current SUV line, yet the doors are as solid and air tight as any. You definitely get what you pay for, but you will pay a lot.

Utility

7.5
The Q8 splits the difference between the traditional SUV and the stylish and trendy "coupe" SUVs. It's a decent compromise that preserves most of the Q8's cargo space but offers people something attractive and cool to look at. Utility accommodations are just slightly smaller than a standard Porsche Cayenne or Mercedes-Benz GLE, though most buyers will be hard-pressed to notice.

Small-item storage

7.0
Aside from surprisingly sizable door pockets that will accommodate a large 40-ounce water bottle, storage is scarce for other small items. The bin underneath the center armrest is solely intended for phones, and maybe a wallet, but nothing else. Even the glovebox is a modest size. Audi must see minimalism as a virtue.

Cargo space

7.5
The optional air suspension allows you to lower the height at the rear of the Q8 for easier loading. The cargo area is wide, and the 40/20/40-split seats have releases at the doors and fold flat, providing a decent amount of cargo space. Releases at the hatch opening would be nice. At 28.6 cubic feet behind the second row, there's slightly less space than the Cayenne or GLE but only by a few cubic feet.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The car seat anchors located under little plastic covers on the rear outboard seats are easily accessible. However, the covers pop off rather than fold out of the way and could potentially get lost. The generous amount of rear-seat legroom will ensure that any size car seat should fit without issue.

Towing

8.5
Like the three-row Q7, the Q8 can tow up to 7,700 pounds, a respectable amount for the class. There's also the trailer maneuver assist feature that automatically guides the trailer while reversing, as the driver swipes to control it on the lower MMI display.

Technology

8.0
It's hard to mention automotive tech without bringing Audi into the conversation. While Mercedes has pushed to the front with its new MBUX system, Audi is still a very strong player with its sleek MMI interface. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Google Earth-infused maps and slick surround-view cameras are some of the highlights here.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Audi is now one of the few to offer wireless Apple CarPlay (without a subscription model like BMW), and it works wonderfully. It's easy to pair and use. Android Auto is also available but is not wireless. There are two USBs for the front under the armrest along with the wireless charger and SD card slot, as well as two USBs in the back and a 12-volt outlet. There are also rear-seat audio controls.

Driver aids

8.0
The Q8 comes with a number of driver aids standard and a few that get added through trims and packages. They all work pretty well, though some of the collision and lane departure warnings will be too intrusive for drivers who still pay attention while on the road. Audi's surround-view camera system is still among the best in the industry.

Voice control

7.5
Voice controls do a little more than average in that you can operate the climate control using them. However, seat heaters and ventilation can't be operated via commands. The system does a pretty good job of understanding more natural language, but you also have access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi Q8.

5 star reviews: 73%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 15 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Audi, where have you been all my life?
Jim Shields,
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

After months of research I purchased the Q8 with Premium Trim. The Q8 has exceeded my expectations as a sporty and luxurious SUV. As a tall man (6’6”), I feel right at home in the Q8 and driving it is a lot of fun! This SUV has all kinds of power and smoothness. The Technology in the vehicle is a lot but it becomes fairly intuitive after a few days. Super quiet on the inside! One note for better or worse, the Q8 is bigger than you think - closer to the Q7 than the Q5. If you want a true midsized SUV I’d look at the Q5 and if I still had kids going to soccer, lacrosse, etc... I would have bought the Q7 The rear cargo area has enough room for my golf clubs, and work materials. The back seat has more room than any other vehicle I considered. I looked closely at and considered the BMW X5, Acura MDX, and the Mercedes GLE. Personally I don’t care for the looks of the Lexus or Infiniti SUVs, The Range Rovers looks great but I was scared away by the reliability reports on Edmunds, and I don’t really see myself as a Jag or Porsche owner.

5 out of 5 stars, Pleasantly Surprised
Matt D,
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Have always shopped MB and BMW w/o much thought on Audis. When the MB debacle associated with the GLE 450 added six months (or more) to my delivery date I got my deposit back and started doing a bit more research. Never thought the "coupe" style SUVs were ugly personally, but I know they are polarizing. The Audi does a much better job making a sporty vehicle, so I figured it was worth a test drive. Loved the car, so ordered one loaded with all options less night vision. There is a learning curve on the tech., but the vehicle is very well equipped. Joy to drive and a four-hour car ride is about as stress-inducing as a jaunt to the corner market. The added insulation and thicker glass, coupled with the upgraded audio system make it a fun place to be. The mild hybrid system isn't remarkable and is largely focused on making the start-stop system smoother (it does). Audi seems to have slightly outsmarted themselves on the system though as it will put the car in coast mode prior to a full stop and if you find yourself getting back on the gas while this happens you can have a bit of hesitation. That hasn't been an issue for me, but others complain about it on the user boards and post workarounds like staying in sport mode and/or turning off the auto stop-start feature. All and all I'm very happy with the Q8 in the early stages of ownership. Probably rivals an S550 sedan for taking four adults on a long road trip with the added flexibility of an SUV.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Audi Q8
HM,
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

We have had the Q8 for three months, and have enjoyed every minute using it. We have put around three thousand miles, and reliablity, as it should be has been flawless. It is great in the snow. We drive it to our ski house each weekend, and it is like driving a snow cat compared with our previous vehicle, the dreadful 2016 Ford Explorer which was like a toboggan. The matrix-led headlights are as though the sun is on the front of the car when the superb auto high beams are active. They are definitely a worthy upgrade. The Q8 also has a cavernous rear seat where tall people can easily stretch out.

5 out of 5 stars, IT IS A BAD BOY!!!!!!
RUPINDER THIND,
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Great sporty car. have it for 3 days now. definitely a head turner. I bought silver color s line package . with its 22 inch sporty wheels chrome based outer lining, it looks exceptional. Interior is super sleek with 3 screens and it just looks exceptional. Very roomy and luxurious interior. Seats are comfortable. Back seats are very comfortable and roomy.

2019 Audi Q8 video

2019 Audi Q8 First Drive

2019 Audi Q8 First Drive

[MUSIC PLAYING] CALVIN KIM: Here's ann odd thought. Two row SUVs are actually big hatchbacks. Bear with me for a second. They're go anywhere, do anything vehicles with a lot of cargo space and a lot of capability. Don't believe me? Well, check out cars like the Cayenne and the Range Rover. They're sporty and off-roadable. And the 2019 Audi Q8 joins that fray. Is it a weird segment, you ask? I don't think so. Cars like the Bentayga, the Urus, and even Mercedes' venerable G wagon prove that there is a market for two row SUVs that's only growing. Since the Q8's all new, there's really no previous model to go off of on appearance. But compared to Audi's other SUVs, there's a lot of changes. This angular design is all new. And in particular, Audi-philes specifically will notice the vertical streaks. Audi calls this a mask. And this particular model has the Black Optic package which makes this surround black. And another one of Audi's trademark design elements are these LED headlights. There are two available, and they're both LEDs. The standard model just uses traditional LED elements, and they basically work like bi-xenon or halogen light. But the option headlight is the HD Matrix Beam headlights, and that uses a lot more LEDs to selectively turn on and off to be able to direct the light beam where it needs to go. Unfortunately, that functionality is not available in the United States. Audi is very hopeful that the regulations will pass that will allow that to happen. And if that does, a software update will make that functionality active. Here on the side of the Q8, it's pretty much typical Audi, a lot of good body creases. The lines all flow very well. One of the things that Audi was very specific about mentioning is this C pillar, this rearmost buttress, if you will. It's supposed to look like the same C pillar angle on Audi's famous Sport Quattro Rally Hatchback. Honestly, it does look good. And the benefit of it is it has a high roofline to keep headroom, really good for rear seat passengers. Another thing that they have is frameless doors just like their sports cars. Now, frameless doors look cool, but they introduce some noise. So Audi made sure to put dual pane glass on all the Q8s. One of the things that Audi really wanted to do is have a really big door opening so that you can get in and out really easily. Some things that parents will really appreciate is a force on climate control locks out when you turn on the child safety locks. And your cover for the panoramic roof, it's not a mesh. It's solid. So a child or even you if you don't like it won't get the full brunt of the sun. Another area where the Q8 differentiates itself from its more "coupe roofline" is these is here in the trunk. Due to the strong C pillar and the roofline angle, the space back here is actually extremely usable. The seats fold 40-20-40, so long skis, odd-shaped luggage can all fit. And again, that high roofline means you can stack stuff pretty high. Audi says the Q8 is their new flagship. But you might be asking, they've got the Q7. And that's a three row, seven seater SUV, and you'd be right. So how is the Q8 the flagship? Well, simply it's dynamically a better vehicle. It doesn't have the compromises the Q7 has in order to have that third row. So who would buy the Q8? Well, somebody that prefers the driving dynamic and really doesn't need that third row. But having said that, Audi made sure to have the Q8 still be very functional for families. Under the hood of the new Q8 is pretty much the same powertrain that's been out in the A6, A7, and the A80. It's a turbo-charged V6 with 8-speed automatic. It's a mild hybrid so that it has a very smooth start-stop characteristics, and it gives you a little bit extra charge, if you will, on initial acceleration. It makes 335 horsepower. And frankly, it performs very well. One difference though compared to the Audi sedans is that this has a 40-60 split Quattro system. And while this system is adaptive-- you can send power front and rear as needed-- it likes to sit at 40-60 with a bias towards the rear. That means the Q8 through corners mind of takes on a more rear-drive car feeling, which kind of enhances its sportiness. This particular model has the optional sport package which includes air suspension, which allows you to change the ride height. Which is really great if you like to do a little bit of off roading, because you can increase the ground clearance. Or if you load a lot of cargo, you can actually drop the floor to make the lift over height a little. bit lower. But more importantly, the sport package also gets you rear steer, which makes this Q8, while a big SUV, makes it handle like one that's much smaller. [MUSIC PLAYING] Having been in the car for over eight hours. I feel like I've drawn a fairly good conclusion about the new 2019 Audi Q8. At the beginning of this video, I asked a couple questions. Number one, is there a good market for a two row lifestyle-oriented SUV. Well, the answer to that question is absolutely yes. SUVs, particularly in the luxury segment, are blowing up like crazy. Audi would be absolutely remiss not to have something to compete in that category. And number two, is the Q8 a good version of that? And again, that answer is yes. They are able to combine very good and aggressive looks while still keeping it very functional. That additional roof height in the back makes those rear seats absolutely livable. And you can fit four adults absolutely no problem. Your kids fit in their no problem. It really makes you wonder if you need that three row look, the bigger, bulkier look. I don't think so. On the flip side, the Q8 presents a good value. A starting price is a little over $67,000, and well-equipped one is just over $75,000. So thumbs up for. that. . We can't wait to get the Q8 and its competitors in the office for a possible comparison test, stay tuned. [MUSIC PLAYING]

We spent two days driving the 2019 Audi Q8 in the slippery snow-covered hills and sun-soaked desert valleys between Utah and Colorado to see if it's functional for family use while being fun to drive.

Features & Specs

3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$76,550
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$71,400
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$67,400
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Audi Q8 SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Q8 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense Front
Uses sensors at the front of the car to warn the driver about an imminent front collision. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.
Traffic Jam Assist
Uses the adaptive cruise control and lane centering system to provide assisted driving at speeds up to 40 mph.
Audi Pre Sense Basic
Increases occupant safety by tensioning seat belts, closing the windows and sunroof, and activating the hazards if an imminent collision is detected.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.8%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi Q8 vs. the competition

Audi Q8 vs. Audi Q7

Between the two, the Q7 is the practical choice due to its three-row seating and more traditional control layout. Go with the Q8 if you want more muscular styling and Audi's newest infotainment system, which uses two touchscreens to control climate, navigation and entertainment functions.

Compare Audi Q8 & Audi Q7 features

Audi Q8 vs. Audi Q5

The Q5 is a class size below the Q8. It's less expensive but not nearly as richly appointed or distinctive. The Q8 features the latest infotainment features and a more powerful turbocharged V6. However, performance aficionados could consider the sport-oriented SQ5 as a viable alternative.

Compare Audi Q8 & Audi Q5 features

Audi Q8 vs. BMW X5

The BMW X5 has been on sale continuously for multiple generations, and its combination of performance and luxury shows it. It has more powertrain options available, and it even offers an optional third-row seat. The Q8 is newer and has bolder exterior styling. If you want the Audi name and practicality, there's always the Q7.

Compare Audi Q8 & BMW X5 features

Edmunds Track Tested: 2019 Audi Q8 Quattro Prestige

Jonathan Elfalan by Jonathan Elfalan , Manager, Vehicle TestingOctober 9th, 2019

There is perhaps no cooler-looking SUV in the midsize luxury class, and the all-new Audi Q8 backs that up that style with solid build quality and decent driving dynamics. It costs a pretty penny, however, and it makes a few compromises that prevent it from being the overall favorite in the class. But if you're looking for understated fashion, cutting-edge tech and a truly substantial feel on the road, the Q8 is bound to satisfy.

We took a 2019 Audi Q8 Quattro Prestige to the Edmunds test track to put it through its paces. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2019 Audi Q8 Quattro Prestige Performance Testing Results

Price as tested: $88,690
Date of test: 4/29/2019
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Odometer: 3,264
Powertrain: 3.0L V6 Turbo | 8-Speed Automatic | AWD
Horsepower: 335 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 1,370 rpm

2019 Q8 Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 2.2 sec
0-45 mph 3.6 sec
0-60 mph 5.6 sec
0-75 mph 8.0 sec
Quarter-mile 13.9 sec @ 98.2 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 5.3 sec

"Just like it does on the street, the Q8 takes a full second to get going once you floor the accelerator from a stop. Power-braking greatly reduces this lag and seems to have a positive effect when revved up to 2,400 rpm. The quickest run was achieved operating in dynamic mode, with stability control off, though no wheelspin is experienced. Needing just over 5 and a half seconds to reach 60 mph, the engine proves capable of moving this hefty SUV at quick speeds. It just doesn't feel as lively out in the real world."

2019 Q8 Braking

Braking Test
Result
30-0 mph
31 ft
60-0 mph
121 ft

"Like other Audi models, the Q8 sends a surprising amount of ABS braking noise into the cabin. It’s amazing Audi hasn't yet felt the need to filter out some of that noise. Audi pre-sense also retracts the seatbelts a bit, though to a less uncomfortable degree than other systems (talking to you, INFINITI!). Braking stability feels really good and there is a minimal amount of nosedive, which is also reassuring. The brake pedal maintains a firm amount of pressure, so you always feel confident that there’s braking capacity. The brakes lack a little consistency in stopping distances, but they don’t appear to fade in performance between our 60 mph runs either."

2019 Q8 Handling

Handling Test
Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter
0.91 g

"The Q8 is a big boy that exhibits relatively sound body roll control around the skid pad in dynamic mode. But there’s no hiding the mass. You can feel the weight of the Q8 throwing it to the outside, and the tire grip feels a bit mediocre with these all-season tires. Despite this, the Q8 manages a very respectable lateral G figure. With ESP on or in sport mode, you can hear the brakes on the inside wheel actuating to mitigate understeer. It's still faster with everything turned off. The Q8 has decent balance for a heavy all-wheel-drive vehicle. There's still a moderate amount of understeer, but we'd call it good for such a large vehicle. Steering effort feels really nice in dynamic mode, and while there's not a ton of feedback, it's sufficient."

2019 Audi Q8 Quattro Prestige Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                
Engine Configuration: V6                                                              
Engine Displacement (liters): 3.0                                                             
Engine Induction Type: Turbocharged                       
Indicated Redline: 6500                                                                
Actual Redline (rev limit): 6500                                                                
Fuel Type: 91 octane                                                                    
Transmission Type: Automatic                                                                
Transmission Speeds: 8
Paddle Shifters: Yes, wheel-mounted
Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes
Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: No   

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 5,121                                                 
Weight L/F (lbs): 1,335                                                                 
Weight L/R (lbs): 1,184                                                                 
Weight R/F (lbs): 1,455                                                                 
Weight R/R (lbs): 1,147                                                                
Weight distribution, front (%): 54.5                             
GVWR (lbs): 6,471                                                                                 

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc                     
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented                            
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Fixed                      
Brake Pistons - Front: 6                                                                
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc                      
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Vented                             
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding                               
Brake Pistons - Rear: 1                                                                 
Parking Brake: Button                           

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 33                                                                 
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 36                                                                  
Tire Make: Continental                                                        
Tire Model: Cross Contact LX Sport                             
Tire Tread: Asymmetrical                                                              
Tire Type: Low Rolling Resistance                                
Tire Season: All-Season                                                               
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 285/40 R22 110Y    
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 285/40 R22 110Y     
Spare Tire Type: Temporary                                   
Tire Treadwear Rating: 480                                                                    
Tire Temperature Rating: A        
Tire Traction Rating: A

About the Driver
From radar guns to GPS-driven data loggers, Jonathan has been pushing cars to their limits (for science!) since 2005. Today, he helps manage Edmunds' testing dream team.

2019 Audi Q8 First Drive

Audi's New SUV Is Focused on Functionality and Curb Appeal

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerJanuary 29th, 2019

Audi is going through a quiet renaissance as it emerges from the legal issues stemming from improper diesel emissions testing. The carmaker says it's using this opportunity to restructure and reinvest in its lineup, with one of the prime examples being the new 2019 Audi Q8.

The Q8 supplants the venerable Q7 as Audi's most expensive SUV. For most of us, giving a two-row SUV top-dog status seems odd, especially considering Audi's Q7 has historically been the grande dame of the fleet. All things being equal, Americans typically associate size with prestige. Audi argues that there is a decent percentage of people who would rather compromise on the passenger capacity in exchange for a better look, more dynamic performance and a roomier second-row seat. That sounds all well and good — but does the Q8 possess these things?

The Hardware

The Q8 is based on the same platform as the Q7. It has the same wheelbase (the distance between the front and rear axles) but is a little shorter overall and not as tall as the Q7. Its new engine, a mild-hybridized turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, produces 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which is a little more power than the Q7's supercharged V6. But don't be fooled by the hybridization because fuel economy is actually lower. The EPA estimates the Q8 gets 19 mpg in combined city/highway driving, compared to the Q7's 21 mpg combined.

All-wheel drive is standard on the Q8, as it is on most other Audis. But the company did tune it to have an initial power distribution of 40:60, with more bias toward the rear axle. As a result, it has a sportier feel than its heavier sibling and sure-footed grip on slippery surfaces.

Suspension tuning is also on the sporty side. Standard adaptive dampers allow drivers to select the appropriate ride firmness or leave it on auto and let the computers figure it out. An optional air suspension adds the ability to control ride height and spring rate and further tailor the ride. It also gives you some ride-leveling capability for towing (up to 7,700 pounds), increased ground clearance for light off-roading, and a loading mode for a reduced liftover height.

If you opt for the air suspension, you'll also receive a rear-steer system that steers the rear wheels either in concert or against the front wheels depending on speed and severity of the turn. It effectively makes the Q8 feel like a smaller car, which translates into even sportier handling. Combined with the standard brake-based torque vectoring system, the Q8 can shuttle power to the wheel that has the most grip, ensuring forward progress on just about any surface.

As you'd expect for Audi in 2019, all exterior and interior lights are LEDs. The headlights and taillights incorporate turn signals that blink in a cool animated sequential pattern but still feature a traditional blinker for legality reasons. There's even a cutout in the grille so that the blinker can peek through to provide a wide angle of visibility. Unlike the standard headlight that uses one LED per beam, Audi's optional HD Matrix lights use an array of smaller LEDs to simulate the same effect.

Although the capability isn't legal in the United States, the array of LEDs can be selectively enabled or disabled to light up road signs and limit dazzle to oncoming drivers. This feature can be activated at a later date, should the government decide to reevaluate current headlight regulations.

The Interior

On the inside, the Q8 gains the new dual-screen infotainment system as seen on all-new Audi models. The 10.1-inch upper screen primarily governs the navigation system, while the 8.6-inch lower display handles climate control. Virtual Cockpit, Audi's digital dash system, is also standard, and it lets drivers see navigation or trip information in bold colors.

The dash is broad and glossy, and its open-pore wood blends nicely with the high-tech aesthetic. At night, ambient lighting accents the monolithic design cues. On properly equipped models, you can program the lighting to display different colors.

For most potential shoppers, the biggest differentiator here is the Q8's back seat. Because Audi didn't have to make room for a third-row seat, it was able to give extra space to the second-row seat. The doors feature frameless windows that are sleek but can contribute to road and wind noise, so the Q8 features dual-pane acoustic damping glass to reduce noise intrusion.

The Q8's roofline is more aggressively raked than the Q7, and Audi likes to mention that the muscular fender styling lines are reminiscent of those seen on Audi's first Sport Quattro hatchback rally machine. Thankfully, the Q8 doesn't go to the extreme of the near coupe-like silhouette of BMW's X6 or Mercedes-Benz's GLE Coupe, compromising rear-seat headroom. The back seat is actually suitable for full-size adults. Plus, you still have a tall roof when you have to use the Q8 to haul cargo. The rear seatbacks can recline or fold forward to make a flat-ish load floor. Although total capacity isn't as much as what you get from the Q7, the Q8 still has a respectable 30.5 cubic feet with the seatbacks up and 60.7 cubic feet with the seatbacks folded down.

Over the Road

Now that we know the basics of the Q8, we can go over how it all works together. Over the course of three days, we drove the 2019 Audi Q8 from Park City, Utah, to Telluride, Colorado. Road conditions varied from snowy, slushy and icy, and we drove over highway, twisty mountain passes and even some fire roads.

The Q8 is more athletic than the Q7, with heavier steering, a stiffer ride and flatter cornering. The adjustable ride modes have adequate spread between modes, so you'll probably want to leave it in Auto or Comfort when you're traveling over most road surfaces. Sport stiffens the suspension and increases steering weighting while letting the engine rev higher before shifting. Air suspension-equipped models come with an off-road mode that raises the ground clearance and adjusts the suspension and traction control system to pre-empt wheelspin.

A note on performance: Our test car was equipped with 21-inch wheels and winter tires, and this setup worked great on all the various winter surfaces we drove on. We anticipate higher-performance limits on warmer dry pavement with the standard all-season configuration, but we appreciated the winter tires in Utah and Colorado. A summer tire is available on the optional 22-inch wheels, which should offer the highest amount of traction and performance in the dry.

Creature Comforts

Audi's rotary-knob based MMI system has a lot of fans. You have access to plenty of functionality right at your fingertips. So it's understandable that some drivers may not like Audi's new haptic touchscreen MMI system.

At first glance, the climate control panel's layout can look overly busy, while the upper navigation panel is relatively traditional. The lower panel not only handles climate control, but it also displays user-selectable favorites and vehicle functions. These exist on submenus that you have to watch out for, so non-detail-oriented drivers may experience some frustration with accessing and editing certain preferences or controls.

The upper panel primarily handles navigation and smartphone mirroring, and it works just like the infotainment setups found on many other cars. There's a configurable bar on the left side of the display that keeps your favorite functions at your fingertips, and the ordering of the icons on the main menu is completely flexible as well. Some drivers will likely view all of the capabilities as information overload, while others will drool at the thought of expertly customizing every nook and cranny of the infotainment system.

Seat comfort, on the other hand, is uncontroversially excellent. The front seats are comfortable for long stretches and provide a wide range of adjustability. Compared to the Q7, the Q8's second row is positioned slightly more rearward, making the rear seat an extremely roomy place to be. Adult passengers can easily cross their legs.

2019 Audi Q8 Pricing and Release Date

So is it better? We believe it is. The 2019 Audi Q8 prioritizes style and performance while focusing its functionality on just four or five passengers. It has adequate cargo space and towing capability, and its in-car technology is more modern. Its styling is functional and aggressive, but we suspect the Q8 will start to disappear into the crowd once the other Audi Q models begin to take on the same face.

The Q8 is meant for people who realize buying a three-row SUV for "just in case" doesn't make a lot of sense. Drivers who appreciate style and performance will also enjoy the Q8's capabilities. Its starting price of $68,400 (including destination) puts it in a broad price category among many two- and three-row luxury SUVs. But it features more functionality than its wannabe-coupe SUV competitors, and it has better dynamics than more bloated three-row models.

FAQ

Is the Audi Q8 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Q8 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Audi Q8 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Q8 gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Q8 has 28.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi Q8. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi Q8?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi Q8:

  • The Audi Q8 is an all-new model
Learn more

Is the Audi Q8 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi Q8 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q8. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q8's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi Q8 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi Q8 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Q8 and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Q8 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi Q8?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi Q8 is the 2019 Audi Q8 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,400.

Other versions include:

  • 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $76,550
  • 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $71,400
  • 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi Q8?

If you're interested in the Audi Q8, the next question is, which Q8 model is right for you? Q8 variants include 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Q8 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

