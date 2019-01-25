2019 Audi Q8 SUV
What’s new
- The Audi Q8 is an all-new model
Pros & Cons
- Comes well-equipped with many standard features
- Comfortable ride and seats for all passengers
- High-quality cabin
- Front and rear seats offer all-day comfort
- Less practical than the related Q7
- New infotainment system can be distracting to use
- Throttle response is too slow in the default driving mode
- Limited interior storage space
Which Q8 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Audi's Q7 is undoubtedly a practical three-row SUV, but maybe you find it to be a bit plain Jane when compared against sleeker rivals such as the Land Rover Range Rover or Porsche Cayenne. If that's the case, Audi has come up with a solution: the new 2019 Audi Q8.
To ensure the Q8's status as the brand's top-of-the-line SUV, it features muscular exterior styling plus a few new technical innovations. The Q8's standard powertrain features a turbocharged V6 engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This engine produces 335 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, and the mild hybrid system ensures quick and smooth engine startup plus more power when accelerating off the line.
As you might expect from Audi, all versions of the Q8 come with all-wheel drive. Also standard is an adaptive suspension system that should provide an impressively smooth ride over a variety of road surfaces. Optionally, you can equip the Q8 with air suspension, which provides a greater range of comfort and handling abilities.
Inside, you'll find a premium cabin highlighted by Audi's latest MMI infotainment system. Just like on the A8, it features two touchscreens angled toward the driver, and they work via multi-touch gestures and handwriting recognition for inputs and operation. Compared to the related Q7, however, the Q8 isn't as practical. It has less interior volume and lacks the option for a third-row seat.
Is the Q8 perfect for large families? Probably not. But if you want a stylish and luxurious SUV that's loaded up with technology, the 2019 Audi Q8 is a great pick.
2019 Audi Q8 models
The 2019 Audi Q8 is a luxury five-seat, two-row SUV that comes standard with all-wheel-drive, adaptive suspension, and many safety features and infotainment functions. It's available in three trims, and even the base Premium model comes well-equipped. The Premium Plus includes additional active safety equipment, while the Prestige offers additional technology features.
The Q8 is currently available with only one engine: a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and an eight-speed automatic transmission. A 48-volt mild hybrid system enhances stop-start functionality while giving the Q8 a little extra push off the line. An all-wheel-drive system is standard and features a rear-biased 60/40 torque split to provide a sportier feel when accelerating out of turns.
Standard feature highlights for the Premium trim include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, an adaptive suspension, keyless ignition and entry, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking.
Inside you'll find a Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster display, three-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a 40/20/40-split rear seat that slides and reclines, heated front seats, and driver-seat memory settings.
Infotainment duties are handled by Audi's new MMI system, which features two touchscreens. The larger 10.1-inch display is used for navigation and entertainment functions, while the lower 8.6-inch display is used for climate control, vehicle functions and handwriting input. You also get a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker sound system.
Premium Plus models ride on 21-inch wheels and add more luxury features such as front-seat ventilation, four-zone climate control, a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, additional LED ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, and a wireless phone charger. Other standard safety equipment includes blind-spot monitoring and Audi's Pre Sense rear system that helps mitigate the effects of a rear-end collision.
Prestige models come with several luxury features, such as a head-up display, Matrix-style LED lights, extended leather upholstery, touch-sensitive controls, and the contents of the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, intersection assist, and traffic sign recognition).
Other Q8 options include a Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and heated steering wheel), an Adaptive Chassis package (air suspension and rear-wheel steering) and a Towing package. For the Prestige only, Audi offers a Luxury package that includes upgraded leather upholstery and multicontour front seats with massage.
Additional stand-alone options include 22-inch wheels, a night-vision system, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and rear side airbags.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking8.5
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability6.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality9.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing8.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi Q8.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- appearance
- spaciousness
- seats
- road noise
- handling & steering
- technology
- safety
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- towing
- wheels & tires
- maintenance & parts
- ride quality
- dashboard
- visibility
- fuel efficiency
- sound system
- transmission
- driving experience
- engine
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
After months of research I purchased the Q8 with Premium Trim. The Q8 has exceeded my expectations as a sporty and luxurious SUV. As a tall man (6’6”), I feel right at home in the Q8 and driving it is a lot of fun! This SUV has all kinds of power and smoothness. The Technology in the vehicle is a lot but it becomes fairly intuitive after a few days. Super quiet on the inside! One note for better or worse, the Q8 is bigger than you think - closer to the Q7 than the Q5. If you want a true midsized SUV I’d look at the Q5 and if I still had kids going to soccer, lacrosse, etc... I would have bought the Q7 The rear cargo area has enough room for my golf clubs, and work materials. The back seat has more room than any other vehicle I considered. I looked closely at and considered the BMW X5, Acura MDX, and the Mercedes GLE. Personally I don’t care for the looks of the Lexus or Infiniti SUVs, The Range Rovers looks great but I was scared away by the reliability reports on Edmunds, and I don’t really see myself as a Jag or Porsche owner.
Have always shopped MB and BMW w/o much thought on Audis. When the MB debacle associated with the GLE 450 added six months (or more) to my delivery date I got my deposit back and started doing a bit more research. Never thought the "coupe" style SUVs were ugly personally, but I know they are polarizing. The Audi does a much better job making a sporty vehicle, so I figured it was worth a test drive. Loved the car, so ordered one loaded with all options less night vision. There is a learning curve on the tech., but the vehicle is very well equipped. Joy to drive and a four-hour car ride is about as stress-inducing as a jaunt to the corner market. The added insulation and thicker glass, coupled with the upgraded audio system make it a fun place to be. The mild hybrid system isn't remarkable and is largely focused on making the start-stop system smoother (it does). Audi seems to have slightly outsmarted themselves on the system though as it will put the car in coast mode prior to a full stop and if you find yourself getting back on the gas while this happens you can have a bit of hesitation. That hasn't been an issue for me, but others complain about it on the user boards and post workarounds like staying in sport mode and/or turning off the auto stop-start feature. All and all I'm very happy with the Q8 in the early stages of ownership. Probably rivals an S550 sedan for taking four adults on a long road trip with the added flexibility of an SUV.
We have had the Q8 for three months, and have enjoyed every minute using it. We have put around three thousand miles, and reliablity, as it should be has been flawless. It is great in the snow. We drive it to our ski house each weekend, and it is like driving a snow cat compared with our previous vehicle, the dreadful 2016 Ford Explorer which was like a toboggan. The matrix-led headlights are as though the sun is on the front of the car when the superb auto high beams are active. They are definitely a worthy upgrade. The Q8 also has a cavernous rear seat where tall people can easily stretch out.
Great sporty car. have it for 3 days now. definitely a head turner. I bought silver color s line package . with its 22 inch sporty wheels chrome based outer lining, it looks exceptional. Interior is super sleek with 3 screens and it just looks exceptional. Very roomy and luxurious interior. Seats are comfortable. Back seats are very comfortable and roomy.
2019 Audi Q8 video2019 Audi Q8 First Drive
2019 Audi Q8 First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] CALVIN KIM: Here's ann odd thought. Two row SUVs are actually big hatchbacks. Bear with me for a second. They're go anywhere, do anything vehicles with a lot of cargo space and a lot of capability. Don't believe me? Well, check out cars like the Cayenne and the Range Rover. They're sporty and off-roadable. And the 2019 Audi Q8 joins that fray. Is it a weird segment, you ask? I don't think so. Cars like the Bentayga, the Urus, and even Mercedes' venerable G wagon prove that there is a market for two row SUVs that's only growing. Since the Q8's all new, there's really no previous model to go off of on appearance. But compared to Audi's other SUVs, there's a lot of changes. This angular design is all new. And in particular, Audi-philes specifically will notice the vertical streaks. Audi calls this a mask. And this particular model has the Black Optic package which makes this surround black. And another one of Audi's trademark design elements are these LED headlights. There are two available, and they're both LEDs. The standard model just uses traditional LED elements, and they basically work like bi-xenon or halogen light. But the option headlight is the HD Matrix Beam headlights, and that uses a lot more LEDs to selectively turn on and off to be able to direct the light beam where it needs to go. Unfortunately, that functionality is not available in the United States. Audi is very hopeful that the regulations will pass that will allow that to happen. And if that does, a software update will make that functionality active. Here on the side of the Q8, it's pretty much typical Audi, a lot of good body creases. The lines all flow very well. One of the things that Audi was very specific about mentioning is this C pillar, this rearmost buttress, if you will. It's supposed to look like the same C pillar angle on Audi's famous Sport Quattro Rally Hatchback. Honestly, it does look good. And the benefit of it is it has a high roofline to keep headroom, really good for rear seat passengers. Another thing that they have is frameless doors just like their sports cars. Now, frameless doors look cool, but they introduce some noise. So Audi made sure to put dual pane glass on all the Q8s. One of the things that Audi really wanted to do is have a really big door opening so that you can get in and out really easily. Some things that parents will really appreciate is a force on climate control locks out when you turn on the child safety locks. And your cover for the panoramic roof, it's not a mesh. It's solid. So a child or even you if you don't like it won't get the full brunt of the sun. Another area where the Q8 differentiates itself from its more "coupe roofline" is these is here in the trunk. Due to the strong C pillar and the roofline angle, the space back here is actually extremely usable. The seats fold 40-20-40, so long skis, odd-shaped luggage can all fit. And again, that high roofline means you can stack stuff pretty high. Audi says the Q8 is their new flagship. But you might be asking, they've got the Q7. And that's a three row, seven seater SUV, and you'd be right. So how is the Q8 the flagship? Well, simply it's dynamically a better vehicle. It doesn't have the compromises the Q7 has in order to have that third row. So who would buy the Q8? Well, somebody that prefers the driving dynamic and really doesn't need that third row. But having said that, Audi made sure to have the Q8 still be very functional for families. Under the hood of the new Q8 is pretty much the same powertrain that's been out in the A6, A7, and the A80. It's a turbo-charged V6 with 8-speed automatic. It's a mild hybrid so that it has a very smooth start-stop characteristics, and it gives you a little bit extra charge, if you will, on initial acceleration. It makes 335 horsepower. And frankly, it performs very well. One difference though compared to the Audi sedans is that this has a 40-60 split Quattro system. And while this system is adaptive-- you can send power front and rear as needed-- it likes to sit at 40-60 with a bias towards the rear. That means the Q8 through corners mind of takes on a more rear-drive car feeling, which kind of enhances its sportiness. This particular model has the optional sport package which includes air suspension, which allows you to change the ride height. Which is really great if you like to do a little bit of off roading, because you can increase the ground clearance. Or if you load a lot of cargo, you can actually drop the floor to make the lift over height a little. bit lower. But more importantly, the sport package also gets you rear steer, which makes this Q8, while a big SUV, makes it handle like one that's much smaller. [MUSIC PLAYING] Having been in the car for over eight hours. I feel like I've drawn a fairly good conclusion about the new 2019 Audi Q8. At the beginning of this video, I asked a couple questions. Number one, is there a good market for a two row lifestyle-oriented SUV. Well, the answer to that question is absolutely yes. SUVs, particularly in the luxury segment, are blowing up like crazy. Audi would be absolutely remiss not to have something to compete in that category. And number two, is the Q8 a good version of that? And again, that answer is yes. They are able to combine very good and aggressive looks while still keeping it very functional. That additional roof height in the back makes those rear seats absolutely livable. And you can fit four adults absolutely no problem. Your kids fit in their no problem. It really makes you wonder if you need that three row look, the bigger, bulkier look. I don't think so. On the flip side, the Q8 presents a good value. A starting price is a little over $67,000, and well-equipped one is just over $75,000. So thumbs up for. that. . We can't wait to get the Q8 and its competitors in the office for a possible comparison test, stay tuned. [MUSIC PLAYING]
We spent two days driving the 2019 Audi Q8 in the slippery snow-covered hills and sun-soaked desert valleys between Utah and Colorado to see if it's functional for family use while being fun to drive.
Features & Specs
|3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$76,550
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$71,400
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$67,400
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q8 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Uses sensors at the front of the car to warn the driver about an imminent front collision. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Uses the adaptive cruise control and lane centering system to provide assisted driving at speeds up to 40 mph.
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- Increases occupant safety by tensioning seat belts, closing the windows and sunroof, and activating the hazards if an imminent collision is detected.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q8 vs. the competition
Audi Q8 vs. Audi Q7
Between the two, the Q7 is the practical choice due to its three-row seating and more traditional control layout. Go with the Q8 if you want more muscular styling and Audi's newest infotainment system, which uses two touchscreens to control climate, navigation and entertainment functions.
Audi Q8 vs. Audi Q5
The Q5 is a class size below the Q8. It's less expensive but not nearly as richly appointed or distinctive. The Q8 features the latest infotainment features and a more powerful turbocharged V6. However, performance aficionados could consider the sport-oriented SQ5 as a viable alternative.
Audi Q8 vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 has been on sale continuously for multiple generations, and its combination of performance and luxury shows it. It has more powertrain options available, and it even offers an optional third-row seat. The Q8 is newer and has bolder exterior styling. If you want the Audi name and practicality, there's always the Q7.
