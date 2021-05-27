Skip to main content
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $51,900 - $61,700
2.9 out of 5 stars(37)
Total MSRP$52,995
Edmunds suggests you pay$50,781
2021 Audi Q5 videos

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: The luxury SUV segment is one of the fastest growing and fiercely competitive out there. SPEAKER 2: Right here we have the 2018 Audi Q5 which is all new, completely redesigned from the ground up, and the 2017 Jaguar F-Pace. We want to find out which one offers certain benefits to certain drivers. Let's go find out. SPEAKER 1: OK, let's start with performance. This is the 35t model, and of course that means it's a three liter supercharged V6. 340 horsepower, which is plenty. SPEAKER 2: Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. SPEAKER 1: What does that Q5 have? SPEAKER 2: Less. SPEAKER 1: OK. [LAUGHTER] What I like about this V6 is that when you get into sport mode and you get on the throttle-- [ENGINE REVVING] Like, hey. SPEAKER 2: It sounds good. SPEAKER 1: It sounds like there's an engine. So performance, I think, is pretty strong with the F-Pace, especially this 35t model. It is fun to drive. It has some excitement to the experience from that exhaust sound, from the overall feel. And I think actually, like the sleek exterior design, even though you can't see it when you're driving, that adds to the experience. You know you're driving something that looks cool and has some sort of fun or excitement to it. [ENGINE ROARING] You've spent some time driving this, how's the power delivery from this turbo engine? SPEAKER 2: It's great. I mean, like every other turbo that's out there now, there's no lag, it doesn't exist anymore. There's a little bit of some low speed clumsiness here and there, but it's sporadic. Power is more than adequate for most drivers. If you need more, there's the SQ5 with a ton more power, I think 352 or 354 or something ridiculous like that. SPEAKER 1: More than plenty. You know what I don't hear? SPEAKER 2: What? SPEAKER 1: Engine. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, OK. So let's-- [ENGINE REVVING] That's a four cylinder. SPEAKER 1: Oh, it's not bad. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, but it's a four cylinder. SPEAKER 1: It's four cylinder, but it's not a drone-y four cylinder. SPEAKER 2: Right. SPEAKER 1: That's not bad. This is a fine riding SUV. It handles these corners really nicely, but sometimes I feel like it is a little firmer-- SPEAKER 2: It is, sure. SPEAKER 1: --than the comfort level I would want out of a luxury SUV. SPEAKER 2: Right, but I feel that a lot of people who might be looking at the Jaguar would be OK with it. I mean, it's certainly not an objectionable level. SPEAKER 1: No, and when you're buying a Jaguar you're accepting that hey, there's a trade off here. SPEAKER 2: Sure. I spent many hours driving this and never felt any seat fatigue. There's plenty of adjustments to make sure that, if you're tall or short, that it'll fit you well. The one thing that bothers me though, is ventilated seats aren't available until you get to the very top prestige trim. SPEAKER 1: Really? SPEAKER 2: Yeah. Ride quality though, I think it's got a good balance. It's not as smooth as some of the other luxury SUVs, but it handles really well. SPEAKER 1: I think from the passenger's seat it feels appropriate. I'm not blown away by comfort, but I'm not like disappointed by it either. It feels like what I would expect. The F-Pace's interior is-- I wouldn't say, you know, disappointing, but it lacks a certain richness or quality that you get out of like the Audi's and the Mercedes' of the world, right? SPEAKER 2: At this trim level. SPEAKER 1: Yes. SPEAKER 2: At the S level you have more leather, more kind of cool coverings that make it look more expensive and up-marketful. It is more expensive. SPEAKER 1: Yeah. SPEAKER 2: But the Audi, even in base form, they're using the same materials. SPEAKER 1: There's almost kind of a plainness through here, and it's not that it's bad, it's just like the other cars in the segment seem to do it a little bit better than this one. I do wish on that point though that this shifter didn't take up so much space in the center-- SPEAKER 2: Yeah. SPEAKER 1: --because it would be nice to have that, you know-- a shifter in today doesn't need to take up like half a foot of space. SPEAKER 2: No it doesn't. SPEAKER 1: It can be a stalk on the steering wheel, like you're not actually like-- let's not kid ourselves, we're not controlling any like mechanical components anymore, right? It's all electronic. SPEAKER 2: This knob is kind of cool. It's gnarled and it rises from the surface, and there's that little extra touch that kind of makes me happy. SPEAKER 1: It sort of matches the theatre that you want to have out of a luxury SUV. Like the light behind the start/stop button like pulsates when you get in, and this shifter like comes out, and yeah, they're gimmicks, but-- SPEAKER 2: But it makes you feel like there's something special going on that other cars don't have. I think the Q5 might be the class leader now-- SPEAKER 1: OK. SPEAKER 2: --and a lot of it has to do with what we're looking at right now, which is the interior. Look at these materials. I mean, it's premium stuff. Like this is really nice, everything has a nice feel and touch and look to it. I love the way they integrate all the tech. There's a ton of features and it's all easy to use. They have this yacht handle out of the A8-- SPEAKER 1: [LAUGHS] Yacht handle, I like-- SPEAKER 2: Actually what they used to call it. SPEAKER 1: I like yacht handle. SPEAKER 2: And you rest your elbow on the armrest, it goes over, your wrist is on the yacht handle, and it's right where the knob is to control the infotainment. SPEAKER 1: You kind of sealed the deal with yacht handle. SPEAKER 2: Yacht handle. SPEAKER 1: Yacht handle. SPEAKER 2: Mm-hmm. SPEAKER 1: Yeah. SPEAKER 2: Hashtag yacht handle. [LAUGHTER] The screen, even though when they first started putting them up there and looking like a tablet I was kind of opposed to it, but after some use and you realize that man, it's right in your sight line-- SPEAKER 1: Yeah. SPEAKER 2: I really like it. SPEAKER 1: I do kind of wish that the screen was a little bit more integrated into the dash. I get it why they do it like this, but it does kind of look like you've just stuck a phone or a tablet, and like just taped it to the dash. My initial impression going from the driver's seat of the F-Pace to the passenger's seat here is I sense the difference in size. This feels a little smaller, but at the same time it also feels a little airier inside. Here I feel like I have a lot more shoulder space and tons more headroom. Even if that's not true, that's my impression sitting here. We have nice features, we have heated seats, there's heated seats back there. This widescreen navigation system, entertainment system, is really responsive. Looks neat, but Android Auto isn't supported, Apple CarPlay support is apparently on the way. You look at other vehicles in this segment that offer those things or have cleaner displays or more functionality and you're like well, it's kind of a disappointment that this thing doesn't. What's that you're looking at right there? SPEAKER 2: The virtual instrument panel. I love these. SPEAKER 1: Yeah. SPEAKER 2: I really do. Audi has been putting it on almost everything. It's tack sharp, even when we're in direct sunlight it's really easy to read. It's semi customizable, so you go from one view to another and you can see a big nav map like this-- SPEAKER 1: Whoa, yeah. SPEAKER 2: You get a ton of information without really having to take your eyes off the road very much. I'm peeking down here and I'm still keeping a good reference of what's in front of us. When you don't have a touch screen in Apple CarPlay that means you have to use this knob to kind of scroll through all the little hotspots on the screen. There are some shortcuts, you can move the knob left, right, up, and down to kind of get to one section or another quickly, but it's not as intuitive as a touch screen. [ENGINE ROARING] So here we're in the backseat of the Q5. I'm running out of a little bit of headroom thanks to this sunroof rail, and I'm not getting a whole lot of thigh support further forward. But backseats you can't really expect too much, right? SPEAKER 1: I've got good knee room, I've got good headroom. I like the softness of the seats, even if the support might be a little lacking. I feel like the seat comfort is pretty decent. I feel like just back here there's less attention paid to the appearance overall, as you might expect, because most people sit in the front seat of these cars anyway, so why spend more money back here? But it does seem a bit more apparent in the Q5. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, and you kind of mentioned that it feels a little bit more like Volkswagen back here, and I'm kind of with you on that one. But on a road trip I think I'd be OK back here. SPEAKER 1: Totally. Welcome to my office. SPEAKER 2: It's a nice office. SPEAKER 1: Yeah. You know, the F-Pace's backseat, I feel like I have a little bit more space in every dimension, and I notice your-- SPEAKER 2: I am not brushing this. SPEAKER 1: --your wonderful hair is not touching the headrest. I feel like a bit more space, the seats are a little firmer, especially towards the center, there's like a-- SPEAKER 2: Crown. SPEAKER 1: Yeah. SPEAKER 2: Materials wise it feels just slightly better than the Q5, even though this center thing isn't all that attractive, either. But I do like that you have these little-- SPEAKER 1: The two USB ports and 12 volt, yeah. SPEAKER 2: --USB ports there that are covered as well. SPEAKER 1: I feel like from front to rear there's more consistency in terms of interior quality-- SPEAKER 2: Yes. SPEAKER 1: --where over in the Q5 it may be a more dramatic change. But the space back here is bigger because of course this is just a bigger vehicle, so it gets the advantage of that. SPEAKER 2: Yeah. SPEAKER 1: But it's nice having a bit more headroom back here. SPEAKER 2: Yeah. I'm not feeling quite as much shoulder room on the outboard, but that's such a nit picky little thing. SPEAKER 1: Want to know the upside? SPEAKER 2: Hmm? SPEAKER 1: Reclining seats. SPEAKER 2: Takes a bit of time to get there. SPEAKER 1: The Q5 doesn't have this though, so what's up? SPEAKER 2: OK, fine. Fine, fine. SPEAKER 1: No, I think anybody would be comfortable back here for a long time. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, and generally you're going to be putting smaller people back here. [ENGINE ROARING] SPEAKER 1: When comparing this to the Q5, we have to take into account that the F-Pace is a little bit bigger than most of the vehicles in this segment-- SPEAKER 2: Yes. SPEAKER 1: --and one of the ways that manifests is that this thing has decent cargo capacity and decent rear size space because it's slightly bigger. SPEAKER 2: I would actually go further and say exceptional for the class, because I had a-- ooh God, 74 inch flat pack cabinet-- SPEAKER 1: Yeah? SPEAKER 2: --that fit with, you know, the second row folded. And I didn't have to take it out of the box, I didn't have to leave the hatch open, it closed on it. It was shocking that it was that easy, so I give it really high marks for that. SPEAKER 1: I feel the F-Pace, I think, is the clear design winner here. SPEAKER 2: It's a very pretty car. SPEAKER 1: This has a very understated look, which isn't a bad thing. SPEAKER 2: That's Audi's character. SPEAKER 1: If I want to spend money on some S it should have that feel it's something nice. You don't need to be flashy-- SPEAKER 2: Right. SPEAKER 1: --to have that feel, but there does seem to be some elements of design that stand out, or at least give you that sense of worth. SPEAKER 2: This, like you said, is understated, but modern and kind of chiseled, and-- SPEAKER 1: Yeah. SPEAKER 2: --it's got the new Audi look. Which I'm not a big fan of the grill, everybody's doing these sharp trapezoidal grills. I want them to go away, but I like the way it looks. SPEAKER 1: An interesting thing happened to me yesterday as I was fueling this thing up, a guy actually walked up and said hey, cool Jag. Nobody would do that to a luxury SUV. You park any luxury SUV-- SPEAKER 2: Yeah, when was the last time someone said hey, nice X5. SPEAKER 1: [LAUGHS] Yeah, exactly. It doesn't happen, but it did with this F-Pace because this thing does a great job of standing out and having an identity that's more unique. We like the Jaguar F-Pace a lot, primarily because of how it looks, but also because of how it drives. It's a very emotionally appealing SUV, and that means it's a fairly easy car to recommend. SPEAKER 2: And the Q5 is as easy to recommend. I mean, the styling maybe isn't as sculpted and seductive as the Jag, but it's got some aggression and some chiseled lines, and I personally like it a lot. But it really gets high marks for the interior, the interior is impeccable. If I were choosing between the two it'd be a really tough choice, but I would just barely give it to the Audi. So that says you should really take your time in the test drive, really get to know the cars. Honestly I don't think there's a deal breaker with any of these. It's probably going to come down to personal preference. SPEAKER 1: Thanks for watching this comparison. If you want to see more, keep it tuned right here. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2017 Jaguar F-Pace vs. 2018 Audi Q5 Comparison Review

NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Audi Q5, but since the 2021 Audi Q5 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

2018 Audi Q5 Expert Rundown Review

FAQ

Is the Audi Q5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Q5 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Q5 ranges from 25.6 to 25.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi Q5. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Audi Q5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi Q5:

  • Revised exterior styling
  • Larger touchscreen with a new infotainment system
  • More powerful four-cylinder engine
  • Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Audi Q5 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi Q5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Audi Q5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi Q5 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Q5 and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Q5 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi Q5?

The least-expensive 2021 Audi Q5 is the 2021 Audi Q5 Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,900.

Other versions include:

  • Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) which starts at $51,900
  • Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) which starts at $55,800
  • Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) which starts at $61,700
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi Q5?

If you're interested in the Audi Q5, the next question is, which Q5 model is right for you? Q5 variants include Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), and Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM). For a full list of Q5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM). Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid models are available with a 2.0 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine, with output up to 362 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual. The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Q5 Plug-in Hybrid 2.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Q5 Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Quiet, comfortable cabin features top-notch interior craftsmanship
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Wide array of technology options

Cons

  • Firm ride quality can get a little uncomfortable on rough pavement
  • Infotainment interface is distracting to use

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Q5 Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Prestige, Premium Plus, Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)

The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,995. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,214 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,214 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,781.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)

The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,895. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,380 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,380 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,515.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)

The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,795. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,632 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,632 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,163.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Audi Q5 Q5 Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: Prestige, Premium Plus, Premium. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
27 mpg compined MPG,
25 city MPG/29 highway MPG

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
27 mpg compined MPG,
25 city MPG/29 highway MPG

2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
27 mpg compined MPG,
25 city MPG/29 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG27
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase111.0 in.
Length184.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height65.3 in.
Curb Weight4619 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi Q5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

ad labelAd
