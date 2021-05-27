The Audi Q5 is one of our favorite small luxury SUVs thanks to its quiet interior, smooth power delivery and impeccable cabin materials. For 2021, Audi tweaks the Q5 to keep interest in its strongest-selling crossover from waning. Most noticeably, the refresh brings new headlight and taillight designs, plus sharper styling on the front and rear. The engine gets a slight boost to power and fuel economy thanks to a new 12-volt mild hybrid system. And on the inside, a new infotainment system debuts, and some features that were previously optional are now standard.
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid
2021 Audi Q5 Review
- Quiet, comfortable cabin features top-notch interior craftsmanship
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Wide array of technology options
- Firm ride quality can get a little uncomfortable on rough pavement
- Infotainment interface is distracting to use
- Revised exterior styling
- Larger touchscreen with a new infotainment system
- More powerful four-cylinder engine
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
From outward appearances, it'd be easy to think that the Audi Q5 had been redesigned for 2021. Instead, it has undergone a substantial refresh, with sharper styling than before. Underneath the sheet metal, the four-cylinder engine gets a power increase and a new infotainment system debuts. Unfortunately, that new infotainment system loses the dial controller from previous models and goes with a slightly more distracting touchscreen instead.
Audi is continuing to offer a plug-in hybrid version of the Q5. It's more powerful than the base Q5 and can go an EPA-estimated 19 miles on all-electric power on a full battery. It could be worth checking out if you can frequently recharge to help save on gas. Otherwise, the Q5 is a competent small luxury SUV that doesn't really stand out against the likes of the Acura RDX, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60. Read our Expert Rating below to get our full in-depth take.
Our verdict
How does the Q5 drive?
Braking is the opposite — it feels good on the street and makes it easy to bring the Q5 to a smooth stop. But in our track performance braking testing, our Q5 needed 129 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is longer than average. The antilock braking system is pretty noisy too.
Other downsides include overly vague and imprecise steering (you don't get a good feel for the road) and an engine stop-start system that's overly jarring when it fires the engine back up. The Q5 does have good grip and poise when you push it hard around turns, but it's the singular bright spot for otherwise middling performance.
How comfortable is the Q5?
However, there are issues with ride comfort. The suspension sends vibration from the road to your seat, making it unavoidable that you will feel cracks and bumps in the pavement. It's not especially firm or sporty — it's just constantly busy. The lack of a refined ride quality is unusual in luxury SUVs of this caliber, and we expect more from the Q5.
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid pricingin Ashburn, VA
How’s the interior?
The standard 10.1-inch touchscreen looks great, but it's mounted to the top of the dashboard like a tacked-on tablet. That looks a little awkward, and it's even stranger to use. There is no dial or touchpad controller, so you need to poke and swipe in order to operate the infotainment system. This feels like it could be made easier. Many of our editors prefer the Q5's previous-generation MMI infotainment system.
How’s the tech?
There were a few hiccups. Though Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration comes standard, connection issues forced us to plug in via a USB port. Bluetooth compatibility is good, and our vehicle included a wireless charging station. Don't expect much from the voice activation system, which requires you to adhere to strict prompts.
How’s the storage?
When so equipped, however, the Q5 boasts a maximum towing capacity up to 4,400 pounds, which is strong for the class. Only a few competitors can match it. For parents, the easily accessible LATCH points and roomy back seat should make it easy to install even the bulkiest of rear-facing infant seats.
How’s the fuel economy?
Is the Q5 a good value?
Still, we're conflicted about its pricing. The Q5's base price is appealing for a luxury SUV considering you get standard all-wheel drive. But by the time you get up to the Prestige trim, many rivals offer the same impressive set of features. There isn't a whole lot that separates the Q5 from the pack at this price. Audi offers only four years/50,000 miles of coverage for the basic and powertrain warranties, which isn't helping its case.
Wildcard
Which Q5 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi Q5 models
The 2021 Audi Q5 is a five-passenger small luxury SUV that's available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Within these trims, shoppers can choose between two engines:
45 TFSI: turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It also has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
55 TFSI e: enhances the four-cylinder engine with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It makes 362 hp and 369 lb-ft and can go an EPA-estimated 19 miles on all-electric power with a full battery before switching over to normal hybrid operation.
Premium
The entry-level Premium trim is anything but basic. You get a handful of features that are optional on some rivals. Feature highlights include:
- LED headlights
- Roof rails
- Power liftgate
- Three-zone automatic climate control
- Leather upholstery
- Heated front seats
- Sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split folding rear seats
- Remote monitoring and control via a smartphone app
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay smartphone integration
- Several advanced driver aids such as:
- Frontal collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)
The base Q5 is eligible for the Convenience package, which adds:
- Power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors
- Keyless proximity entry
- Heated steering wheel
- Driver's seat memory functions
- Satellite radio
Premium Plus
Stepping up to the Premium Plus trim gets you the above features, including those from the Convenience package, plus:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Additional faux leather interior coverings
- Digital instrument panel
- Wireless charging pad with a signal booster
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the vehicle and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Prestige
The Prestige tops off the Q5 lineup with:
- Acoustic insulated front windows (reduces outside noise)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Rear-seat window shades
- Heated and cooled front cupholders
- Interior ambient lighting
- Navigation system
- Automated parking assistance (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
- Bang & Olufsen premium audio
2021 Audi Q5 videos
2017 Jaguar F-Pace vs. 2018 Audi Q5 Comparison Review
NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Audi Q5, but since the 2021 Audi Q5 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Features & Specs
- Total MSRP
- $52,995
- MPG & Fuel
- Electric + Gas (Combined City & Hwy): 50 MPGe
- Gas Only (Combined City & Hwy): 27 MPG
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 14.3 gal. capacity
- Battery & Range
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.: 2.4 hr.
- EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.: 19 mi.
- Gas Range in Miles (Cty/Hwy): 357.5/414.7 mi.
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 7-speed automated manual
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 362 hp
- Torque: 369 lb-ft
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 184.3 in. / Height: 65.3 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.2 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.5 in.
- Curb Weight: 4619 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 25.8 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q5 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Can detect obstacles and pedestrians as well as initiate automatic emergency braking if the driver fails to respond to a series of warnings.
- Side Assist/Pre Sense Rear
- Combines visual and audible warnings when an object enters the Q5's blind spot or crosses the vehicle from behind.
- Rear Side Airbags
- Optional airbags can deploy from the side of the rear seats in the event of a side collision.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q5 vs. the competition
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Audi Q5 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLC has been a top pick among small luxury SUVs since it was introduced in 2016. In the years since, updates have kept it fresh in the face of newer competitors. The recent addition of Mercedes' excellent MBUX infotainment system is another bonus. The Q5 has the GLC beat in regard to cargo space, but the GLC is more comfortable and elegant.
Audi Q5 vs. Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 is a chic alternative to the typical German SUVs, featuring simple Scandinavian design. The XC60 is similar to the Q5 in that its infotainment interface may take some getting used to and its ride quality isn't as smooth as we expect from a luxury brand. But it does have more cargo space than the Q5 and a more distinct personality.
Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3
The BMW X3 isn't our favorite small luxury SUV but it does little wrong. If you're looking for a little excitement, the six-cylinder-powered X3 M40i will certainly deliver without compromising overall comfort. Beyond performance, the X3 is a well-rounded choice that offers a few more options than the Audi to tailor it to your particular needs.
2021 Audi Q5 First Impressions
On the road, the Q5 deserves praise for its taut handling and standard all-wheel-drive system that make it adept through curves. There isn't much feedback from the steering wheel or brake pedal, but both are very responsive to driver commands for a luxury crossover. It makes you feel in control of the Q5 instead of the other way around.
For 2021, the Q5's turbocharged four-cylinder engine is up to 261 horsepower (an improvement of 13 hp) and 273 lb-ft of torque. We didn't notice a difference compared to last year. In some situations, such as going up a steep grade, the engine sometimes feels sluggish despite its additional horsepower for 2021. But we'll know for sure once we perform our instrumented 0-60 mph test in the near future. In general, the Q5 gives you quick power off the line and is smooth for easy driving around town.
The front sport seats on our Q5 Prestige test car deserve recognition. All at once, they are cushy, supportive and snug with a wide range of adjustability. They also come heated and ventilated and are the single most premium aspect of the new Q5 cabin.
Elsewhere, the Q5 checks all the luxury feature boxes: The Prestige comes with three-zone climate control, heated rear seats, faux leather armrests, and plenty of aluminum and wood trim. But the execution is not flawless. The climate control requires frequent adjusting to maintain desired conditions inside. And the driving position feels odd — while the armrest on the door is almost too far away for a 6-foot-tall person's elbow, the one on the center console nearly rubs against the driver's seat.
In addition, the Q5's ride quality — at least in the Prestige trim with its bigger 20-inch wheels that have less cushy tire sidewalls — is more rigid than perhaps a luxury SUV's should be. The suspension makes for a choppy experience over cracks and ruts in the road, and while it quickly recovers, the Q5 does not glide over bumps like some competitors.
Do you like your crossovers classy? Then you'll enjoy being inside the new Q5. Our test vehicle came with a tasteful cabin characterized by its restraint — there are no shouty designs, gimmicky controls or tacked-on carbon trim. All of the controls feel nice to touch, with only small amounts of hard plastic or easily smudged gloss black panels. The slim three-spoke steering wheel looks great in its simplicity.
It's easy to see clearly out of the Q5 as well. The windshield has an aggressive slope, but the rearview mirror and collection of cameras and sensors packaged near the ceiling stay out of your field of vision. The front pillars block your view around turns, but they are gracefully thin to minimize the problem.
Audi's new infotainment system has improved graphics and quicker responses to commands compared to the previous Q5 system. It's displayed on a 10.1-inch touchscreen mounted on the dashboard. The system is certainly fast, and it's easy to pick up and understand right away. The downside? Audi ditched its traditional dial control, meaning you'll take your eyes off the road and reach to press the screen for every action. Voice recognition is improved but doesn't allow for natural language, and it isn't good enough to make up for the lost dial. At least wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system is fantastic too.
Elsewhere, the driving technology leaves something to be desired. The backup camera lacks the resolution and multiple views that the cameras on some much more affordable cars offer, and the head-up display is so light it's rendered ineffective in sunlight. Twice in one day, while backing up our Q5 test vehicle, the standard rear cross-traffic sensors incorrectly detected an imminent collision, bringing it to a sudden and alarming halt.
Efficiency is also up slightly thanks to a new 12-volt mild hybrid system. Unlike other hybrids, the electric motor does not contribute to overall power output in the Q5. Rather, it makes the engine's automatic stop-start system work more quickly and smoothly. Estimated fuel economy improves for 2021 to 25 mpg in combined city/highway driving, up from 24 mpg combined in 2020 models.
We found the Q5 backs up its new rating. It posted 27.9 mpg during our 115-mile evaluation route that mixes mountain roads and freeway commuting, just a hair under the 28.1 mpg we observed in past models.
The Q5 also measures up well against other all-wheel-drive luxury crossovers, matching the BMW X3 xDrive30i at 25 mpg combined and beating out the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic and Volvo XC60 AWD by an mpg or two. Audi also offers a Q5 plug-in hybrid that provides 20 miles of electric range and an estimated 27 mpg combined for normal hybrid operation. Those specs are similar to those of the BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrids.
The Q5 is a five-passenger SUV, and it comes in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. For 2021, the base Premium trim includes the 10.1-inch center touchscreen, LED headlights, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moving up to Premium Plus adds adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof and a top-view surround camera. Finally, the Prestige trim comes with a 19-speaker sound system, head-up display, navigation and heated rear seats among other features.
The Q5 is a strong all-around luxury crossover. However, we're somewhat underwhelmed by the "improvements" made to this most recent version: The tech is outshined by competitors; the ride is bumpier than expected; and the engine sometimes feels overworked. Audi executives say the Q5 plug-in hybrid is the one everyone should want — and if it rides more smoothly and delivers consistent power, they're likely right.
FAQ
Is the Audi Q5 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Audi Q5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi Q5:
- Revised exterior styling
- Larger touchscreen with a new infotainment system
- More powerful four-cylinder engine
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi Q5 reliable?
Is the 2021 Audi Q5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi Q5?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi Q5 is the 2021 Audi Q5 Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) which starts at $51,900
- Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) which starts at $55,800
- Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) which starts at $61,700
What are the different models of Audi Q5?
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Overview
The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), and Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM). Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid models are available with a 2.0 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine, with output up to 362 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual. The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Q5 Plug-in Hybrid 2.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Q5 Plug-in Hybrid.
Pros
- Quiet, comfortable cabin features top-notch interior craftsmanship
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Wide array of technology options
Cons
- Firm ride quality can get a little uncomfortable on rough pavement
- Infotainment interface is distracting to use
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Q5 Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Prestige, Premium Plus, Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid?
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)
The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,995. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,214 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,214 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,781.
The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is 4.2% below the MSRP.
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)
The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,895. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,380 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,380 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,515.
The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is 4.2% below the MSRP.
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)
The 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,795. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,632 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,632 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,163.
The average savings for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is 4.2% below the MSRP.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Audi Q5 Q5 Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi for sale.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: Prestige, Premium Plus, Premium. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
What is the MPG of a 2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid?
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
27 mpg compined MPG,
25 city MPG/29 highway MPG
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
27 mpg compined MPG,
25 city MPG/29 highway MPG
2021 Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid Premium 4dr SUV AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
27 mpg compined MPG,
25 city MPG/29 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|27
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Train
|all wheel drive
|Displacement
|2.0 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|111.0 in.
|Length
|184.3 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|65.3 in.
|Curb Weight
|4619 lbs.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi Q5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
