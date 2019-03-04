2019 Audi e-tron SUV
What’s new
- The Audi e-tron is an all-new electric vehicle
- 204 miles of range
- Five-passenger seating
- Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Smooth and decisive acceleration
- Spacious interior
- Comfortable seats and ride
- Lots of standard and available safety and tech features
- Infotainment operation can be distracting
- Regenerative braking effect isn't as strong as in many other EVs
- Not as much driving range as the Model X
Which e-tron does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
Among the small but growing class of electric vehicles, the 2019 Audi e-tron has a lot going for it. As with rival EVs such as the Jaguar I-Pace and the Tesla Model X, the e-tron benefits from acceleration that is smooth, silent and swift. On top of that, the e-tron presents important advantages such as a large cargo area and a refined interior.
Also helping the Audi e-tron's case is its standard 150-kW DC fast-charge capability, which Audi says can get the vehicle from zero charge to 80% full in a scant 30 minutes. This charging rate is quicker than what a Tesla Supercharger can do. However, finding a charging station capable of such blazing power is a different matter as the supporting charging network, VW's Electrify America, is still in its nascent stages. Also, maximum range is estimated at 204 miles, which is less than what a lot of other EVs can do.
But overall we'd say you needn't worry too much about the 204-mile range. As long as you're not planning on frequent road trips, it's sufficient. Otherwise, this legitimately luxurious and spacious five-passenger SUV just happens to be powered by electricity.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Audi e-tron as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
2019 Audi e-tron models
The 2019 Audi e-tron, a five-passenger electric SUV, is available in Premium Plus and Prestige trims. Power from the 95-kWh battery is sent to a pair of electric motors. There's one in front and one in back, giving the e-tron all-wheel drive. Maximum output is 355 horsepower. But if you put the e-tron in Sport mode and completely press down on the accelerator pedal, the e-tron is capable of an 8-second, 402-horsepower boost mode.
Every e-tron will come with 150-kW DC fast-charging capabilities that can restore 80% of the driving range in only 30 minutes. New owners will enjoy 1,000 kWh of free charging through the growing Electrify America network. For home-charging solutions, Audi has paired with Amazon Home Services to simplify purchasing and installation.
Standard features for the Premium Plus e-tron include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, LED exterior lighting, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, a power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, a virtual instrument panel, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, and heated and ventilated power front seats with driver-seat memory functions.
On the tech front, you get Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 10.1-inch main touchscreen and an 8.8-inch lower touchscreen, a navigation system, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, a surround-view camera system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Audi Connect Care communications, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with satellite radio. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and vehicle exit warning.
The optional Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control with Audi's Traffic Jam Assist semi-automated driving system, a traffic sign reader, front cross-traffic collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane keeping assist.
The Prestige includes all of the above and adds power door closers, a head-up display, dual-pane acoustic front window glass, front-seat massage functions, upgraded leather upholstery, rear window sunshades and a cabin air purifier.
Options include 19- or 21-inch wheels, a towing package, side airbags for rear passengers and the Cold Weather package, with a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
We're fans of the e-tron because it is quick in an effortless and unassuming sort of way. It corners with steadfast confidence and stability, and its brakes are more than powerful enough to respond to panic-braking situations. It steers accurately too, but the connection lacks that special something that makes you want to grab the keys and go for a drive for no particular reason.
Our biggest misgiving has to do with the brakes' touchiness, making it hard to stop smoothly in routine driving. Also, Audi has shied away from offering the lift-throttle regenerative braking modes that have proven to make other electric cars fun to drive, and we think that's a missed opportunity.
Comfort9.0
Wow. Need we say more? The e-tron is one comfortable machine. Its air suspension delivers a sophisticated and stable ride on a variety of road surfaces, and the cabin is oh-so-quiet without feeling like a sensory-deprivation chamber. It's hushed in here, but the background resonance of the cabin gives it a homey feel, if that makes any sense.
Driver and passenger alike will enjoy the comfort and sumptuousness of the seats, and the quad-zone climate control system is powerful enough to keep all passengers comfortable to their personal satisfaction. We don't often find the latter in all-electric SUVs, so it's heartening to see that Audi didn't compromise here.
Interior8.5
The Audi does a lot of basic things very well. It is easy to get in and out of because the seats sit at the perfect height and the door openings are nicely squared off. Passengers will enjoy abundant room, and the driver gets the bonus of a great driving position and an unobstructed view.
The controls, on the other hand, are a mixed bag. The drive mode shifter is unique yet intuitive to use, and many of the smaller controls buttons work fine. The problem has to do with the overreliance of touchscreen interfaces for the infotainment and climate control systems. They look stunning but are overly complex.
Utility8.5
The Audi e-tron can make you forget that it's an EV. The cargo hold is accommodating and easy to load, and the volume expands nicely when you fold the seats. There's also a small cargo hold under the hood.
You'll find plenty of clever storage space inside, and the e-tron is particularly good when it comes to fitting child safety seats. The e-tron also has a decent tow rating of 4,000 pounds, but fast-charge stations aren't suited to those with trailers. But you can certainly use the hitch as a mount for a bike rack.
Technology8.5
Though we wish the infotainment system had a couple of hard shortcut buttons and maybe a tuning knob, the rest of the setup is great. The navigation maps it displays are exquisite, and the audio system produces excellent sound quality. Smartphones are easy to connect thanks to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the latter even works without plugging in. USBs abound, and even the rear-seat ones can transmit data up front.
As for driver aids, the standard suite of crash avoidance tech includes automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic monitoring and intervention, and lane keeping assist. The optional adaptive cruise control has a lane-centering function that makes freeway traffic even less of a slog.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi e-tron.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Audi Etron Prestige has a beautiful and well equipped interior with advanced technologies. Front seats massage, heads up display is nice, digital displays are brilliant. Air suspension provides smooth quiet ride. Car even has an inflatable spare tire. All in all an excellent Audi SUV. Major downside is its range which makes it suitable only as a daily driver around town, but with 150 mile range at 75 mph in cold weather or even 180 miles in warm weather, this car is not able to drive on highways very far. Not many people can afford Etron as city car and another SUV for highway driving. Further there are still major gaps in Electrify America chargers in northern California and in Wyoming/Utah/Montana. For most of the USA, no ev should have a range less than 300 miles. If you can live with its range limitation, definitely better equipped and much higher quality than a Tesla.
The Edmunds review is on point. This vehicle looks good, has outstanding technology and refined interior, and excellent build quality. It’s an extremely comfortable ride - quiet and smooth even at high speeds on busy highways. I personally prefer the lighter touch on the regen breaking that allows you to coast and maintain a steady ride. While this isn’t like driving a race car like the highest performing telsa’s, the e-tron has smooth and quick acceleration that is easily more than sufficient for daily driving in any scenario. This drives more like a car than SUV and has a low, evenly spread center of gravity. One other factor in comparing to other EV options is the cost. After the discounts and federal tax credit and any local rebates, the cost is closer to a current Tesla model 3, but is substantially larger, more comfortable, and much higher quality interior and build. A Tesla model X is substantially more expensive. The range projections have been accurate and I’ve actually gotten slightly more than listed. Obviously would be nice to have longer peak range, but 200 miles is sufficient for 99%+ of daily driving. Incredibly easy to charge overnight in the garage 1-2 times / week. Overall, this is an outstanding vehicle for the net cost.
just got my eTron 3 weeks ago, and a week later got called for an update. Also installed a Juicebox 40 amp charger at home, and now get between 238 and 241 on a full charge. The update was an efficiency increase in the electrical systems I read in an article. So, happy with 238 to 241. Nice improvement. I expect Audi will be getting that message out to owners soon, if not already. Check with your dealer if you haven't been contacted. I'm in Boise area.
This is a dream car! Like driving a computer. Great ride. Super luxury vehicle. The ONLY issue: needs a longer battery life. My husband and I drove it from Omaha, NE to Dallas, Tx. The best mileage we got was 155 miles out of a fully charged battery. Several factors effect battery charge, ie cold, speed, tire inflation, etc. By far, the best Internet Salesman is Mark Constantino Audi Omaha: 888-377-9057 https://www.audiomaha.com/contact.htm . Within minutes of contacting Mark, he had the deal made and written up exactly as we wanted it. It was that easy! An amazing experience for my family.
2019 Audi e-tron videos2019 Audi e-tron EV First Drive
2019 Audi e-tron EV First Drive
DAN EDMUNDS: The Audi e-tron is a handsome looking, five-passenger SUV that just happens to be powered by electricity. Now, we've driven one before. Mark Takahashi ventured to Abu Dhabi and drove an early prototype. You can go to our YouTube channel and check out that video. But what we've got here is a fully-fledged American version with regular mirrors, not video cameras. And we're going to find out how does it ride and thrive on familiar US roads? Is the range and charging situation up to snuff? And are the cargo and passenger amenities right to make this a really legitimate luxury SUV? But before we do that, remember to click Subscribe and visit Edmunds next time you're ready to buy a car. So we just pulled into an Electrify America DC fast charge station with our Audi e-tron. And what's unique about this car is its battery is liquid cooled to such an extent that it can accept power at 150 kilowatts, which is faster than the current Tesla supercharger network. And Electrify America is putting in stations that can supply power at that very rate. So right now, we're here in a situation where we could be adding 160 miles in 30 minutes if we had arrived empty. We arrived with about 40% battery, so we're only going to be about 15 minutes before we can unplug and leave. That's really great. E-tron is powered by two electric motors-- one in the front, one in the rear. And most of the time when you're driving straight, the power distribution is 80% rear, 20% front. If you're in sport mode and you press the throttle all the way to the floor into the kick-down switch, it will engage boost mode that lasts for up to eight seconds. And during that period, you can accelerate-- according to Audi-- from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds. My opinion about how the e-tron drives has been changing from mile to mile. Back on the straight, the steering felt a little bit indistinct and vague. It didn't have a great sense of straight ahead. It isn't quite as nimble in the really tight stuff as it needs to be to be truly engaging. But in the nice, gentle sweepers, it actually feels pretty pleasant. One of the things I'm not real crazy about is the brake pedal. It's pretty sensitive, and it isn't as easy to modulate as I would like. And of the things I like about electric cars is regenerative braking. And in some of them, you know, you can put it into a one-pedal driving mode where you lift off the throttle. And that engages the regenerative braking system. And this car does not do that very well. You know, we've talked a lot in other Audis about the virtual cockpit. And it looks beautiful. But it's a lot of touch screen and a lot of glancing away from the road to operate it. In their favor, the buttons that you're aiming for are all pretty big. They're not tiny. So it's pretty easy to find it if the car jostles a little bit while you're going for it. You're still taking your eye off the road. And they've put it down below the air conditioning vents, which just makes that worse. What's really neat is the shifter. I mean, it seems like every EV has to have a weird shifter, right? It's the price of admission if you're going to make an electric car. And this car is no exception. But it's different. This part here doesn't move at all. It's really just a hand rest. There's just this piece on the end that you just flick it with your thumb and first finger. It's actually really easy to use and pretty intuitive. And you can just use this as a hand rest all day long. Seating position, I got to say, is really comfortable. This is a very spacious cockpit. The e-tron is bigger than a Q5, a little smaller than a Q8, but not that much. It's kind of like a Q7 without a third row. The e-tron is rated at 204 miles of range, which is a little less than some of its competition. You know, if you want to go someplace on the weekend, having a little bit more range is nice. The interesting thing about this car is it can charge at a really fast rate-- 150 kilowatts, which is faster than the Tesla supercharger network is currently. And it can maintain that almost all the way to the 80% mark of the charge event. And they can do that because this battery pack is interlaced with cooling tubes that really manage the temperature better than anybody else. And it's a really heavy battery pack. The upshot of that is it drops the center of gravity of the vehicle, and so that helps handling quite a bit. This does not feel like a tall SUV when you're going around these corners. The e-tron has 204 miles of range, according to the EPA. And it looks like if you do prudent driving, you could probably exceed that. You know, we've noticed that with other electric vehicles, except our Teslas. And it seems like that's going to be the case here. Here in the back seat of the e-tron, I've got plenty of space. And I'm 6 foot 2. I have adjusted this seat to fit me. And you can see I've got clearance behind my knees. I've got tons of headroom. I mean, this is a really nice place to spend some time. It's really wide. I think three adults really could fit back here. We've got dual zone rear AC. So that's quad zone in all. These two USB ports down here send data to the infotainment system. So you can play carplay from back here. And there's AC vents not just here but also on the pillars. So there's a lot of airflow back here. And then this sunshade lifts up-- Yeah, this is really nice. Nice cupholder there here, does a little magic fold. And these are 60-40 split seats and fold down for cargo. And if you're going to put a car seat back here, these lower latch anchors are really easy to find and use. The e-tron isn't just good at hauling people in the back seat, it also is really good at hauling cargo. Right now behind me, there's plenty of space for at least four or five suitcases. And if you fold the seats forward, which is easy to do with the release levers that are back there in a convenient location, you can get a really good amount of space. These fold nearly flat. It's actually good at being an SUV, and the electric part is just an, oh, by the way. I gotta say-- the Audi e-tron looks to be the real deal. I'm really impressed with the ride and handling, and it's got the passenger and cargo space and amenities to play in the luxury SUV segment, whether it's electric or not. 204 miles of range seems to be adequate. The fast charging is really quick. The network needs to be built out, but I think that's going to happen. Stay tuned for more on that as Edmunds takes one back to our test track and do a complete workup. And for more videos like this, remember to click Subscribe and visit Edmunds next time you're in the mood to buy a car.
Dan "No Relation" Edmunds puts the U.S.-spec Audi e-tron through its paces in the mountains of Northern California. In his deep dive into the technology, quick charge capability and drive impressions of Audi's first EV, we get a better indication of how it stacks up against the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace.The e-tron isn't as fast as its closest rivals, but it delivers plenty of overall performance. We give it high marks for comfort and convenience, which are critical to any SUV whether they're electric or not. The e-tron's EPA-estimated range of 204 miles also falls short of the Jaguar and Tesla, but Dan contends that with the fast-charge feature, it's less of an issue.Overall, Dan says the 2019 Audi e-tron is the "real deal" and looks to be a serious competitor in the growing EV market. Check back soon for our results from the Edmunds test track next.
Features & Specs
|Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$81,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$74,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite e-tron safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot or if rear cross traffic is approaching when in reverse.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts passengers when a vehicle or bicyclist is approaching from behind, to prevent opening the door into traffic.
Audi e-tron vs. the competition
Audi e-tron vs. Jaguar I-Pace
As close as the e-tron and I-Pace are in competition, there are some notable differences. The Jaguar is a full second quicker to reach 60 mph, but either will likely satisfy drivers with a penchant for power. The e-tron gets an edge for its larger cargo capacity and more spacious rear seats. Even though we're not fans of Audi's new MMI infotainment layout, it's still significantly better than Jaguar's glitch-prone system.
Audi e-tron vs. Tesla Model X
The Model X is quite a bit more expensive than the e-tron, but you will likely get more cruising range and a few more cutting-edge tech features. You can also specify more powerful models that accelerate with stupefying results. That said, the Tesla's finicky rear doors, stiff ride quality and build issues sour the overall experience. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model X.
Audi e-tron vs. Lexus RX 450h
As a hybrid, the Lexus RX 450h fills the middle ground between traditional gasoline-powered and fully electric SUVs. Of course, you won't get to zero-emission status, but in return you'll get respectable fuel economy and no range anxiety. On the downside, the Lexus has a smaller cargo space and is slower to accelerate.
FAQ
Is the Audi e-tron a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi e-tron?
Is the Audi e-tron reliable?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi e-tron?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi e-tron is the 2019 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,800.
Other versions include:
- Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $81,800
- Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $74,800
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
