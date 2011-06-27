  1. Home
2021 Audi A8 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Audi A8

L

L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customer may qualify for additional bonus cash when financing using standard Audi Financial Service rates or through outside lending.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through AFS using special rates. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $5,000
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

  • Financing

    (0 available)
All 2021 Audi A8 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
L 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

