2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $74,900 - $80,250
3 out of 5 stars(2)
Total MSRP$75,945
Edmunds suggests you pay$73,506
2021 Audi A7 video

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: Vehicle variants are nothing new. You have grand coupes, you have GTs, you have sportbacks, you have wagons. They're all pretty much based off of sedans. This is no different. This is the all-new 2019 Audi A7. Before I jump into the A7, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We have a lot of great content coming your way. Like the first generation A7, this new one is based very heavily on the A6 sedan. The big difference though is styling. Instead of the traditional sedan proportions, the A7 has this sweeping roof line that tapers down into this fastback hatchback look. It's slightly sportier, and it has a certain appeal to those who just want to make a fashion statement. The engines are all the same. It's a three liter turbo charged V6, that puts out 335 horsepower, through a seven speed automated manual gearbox. And it has Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. For the most part, the A7 drives just like the A6. For driving impressions and some interior impressions, check out that full review, because this video, I'm going to be pointing out the differences between the A6 and A7. One of the main differences besides just the body shape, is also the price. The A7 costs about $10,000 more than the A6. That means the starting price is right around $70,000. The A7 also has some subtle styling tweaks that set it apart just a little bit from the more conventional A6. First of all, there's some deep creases in the hood here that give it a sportier, lighter, sharper appearance. There's also a lot of sculpting going down here under the headlights and larger air vents to make it look a little sportier. One of the more pronounced and heritage-inspired styling cues is this flared blister. It's pretty subtle, and actually the best way to see it is to look straight down on it. And it goes back to the Audi Quattro with those really pronounced flares and blisters right around the wheels. Further back, we have some character lines that kind of fade in and fade out. They're really sharp in some points and just fade back into the body. It's really nice. It's a good effect. Also, there's a subtle line here. This little crease here that gives it a slightly lighter appearance. To further lighten a lot of that visual weight, there's a lot of sculpting going on down here by the rocker panels. It's kind of deeply coved in here and it changes its profile as it goes up. In design speak, well, they're catching light and casting shadows. And that gives it a lot more visual interest. As you get to the back wheel, well, you have the reemergence of that Quattro bulge here. And one thing that is also cool, is the last generation A7, the fuel door was a little bit of an interruption, because they had to place it in the middle of that character line. Now they have it right in this perfect little spot here, where it doesn't really jar you visually. Another difference between this and the old A7 is the tail. It's just a few inches taller than before. And it actually makes a big difference. I thought that the original A7, it tapered a little bit too much and kind of trailed off. This one has a more definite ending. And I think it's more attractive. One of the more obvious differences between the A7 and A6 is cargo. This massive hatch adds to the already generous trunk from the A6. It means you can fit slightly bulkier items back here. And the designers say you can still fit golf clubs sideways across the trunk. Overall, it gets a slight edge over the A6 when it comes to convenience and utility. If there's one area where the A7 comes up short against the A6, it's rear passenger space. I'm 5'10" and my head is definitely touching the headliner. In the A6 however, I add about an inch or two above that. I do still have plenty of room for my feet under the front seat and knee room as well. And it still has plenty of lateral space. Unlike the A6, it's not quite as expansive a view outward because of this tapering roof line. What that means is, if you're going to be regularly shuttling around taller adults, the A6 might be a better choice. All things considered, the A7 takes all of the best attributes of the A6 and adds a little more style. They both drive really great, have wonderful interiors and tons of tech. Deciding between the two is really just going to come down to your own fashion sense. Personally, I like this new A7. I like it better than the A6. But I also like it a lot better than the previous A7. For more information on the A6, the A7 and all of their competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2019 Audi A7 First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Audi A7, but since the 2021 Audi A7 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Audi A7 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A7 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A7 has 21.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A7. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Audi A7?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A7:

  • New plug-in hybrid version that can go up to 24 miles on all-electric power
  • Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
  • Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Audi A7 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Audi A7 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi A7 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 A7 and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A7 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A7?

The least-expensive 2021 Audi A7 is the 2021 Audi A7 Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,900.

Other versions include:

  • Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) which starts at $74,900
  • Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) which starts at $80,250
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A7?

If you're interested in the Audi A7, the next question is, which A7 model is right for you? A7 variants include Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), and Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Audi A7

2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), and Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM). The 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual. The 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 A7 Plug-in Hybrid 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A7 Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Strong overall performance
  • Attractive and refined interior
  • Comfort in spades
  • Lots of high-tech features

Cons

  • Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
  • Sloping roofline limits rear headroom
  • More expensive than the similar A6

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A7 Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Prestige, Premium Plus, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)

The 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $75,945. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,439 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,439 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $73,506.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM)

The 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $81,295. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,613 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,613 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $78,682.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM) is 3.2% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Audi A7 A7 Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: Prestige, Premium Plus. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
29 mpg compined MPG,
26 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2021 Audi A7 Plug-in Hybrid Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI e (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
29 mpg compined MPG,
26 city MPG/34 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG29
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase115.2 in.
Length195.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height55.9 in.
Curb Weight4773 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi A7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

