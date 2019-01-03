2019 Audi A7 Sedan
Which A7 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Strong overall performance
- Attractive and refined interior
- High levels of comfort
- Lots of high-tech features
- New infotainment interface can be distracting to use
- Engine noise is coarse at full throttle
- Limited rear headroom
- Price is a little high compared to similarly equipped Audi stablemates
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- New infotainment system
- New V6 mild-hybrid powertrain
- Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
Overall rating8.1 / 10
The Audi A7 first came to the U.S. in 2012. Similar to what Mercedes-Benz did with its original E-Class-based CLS, Audi created the A7 by essentially making a fastback version of its A6 sedan. Now the A7 has been fully redesigned for 2019 in conjunction with the new A6. And like the previous generation, there are many similarities — for better or worse.
Both the A6 and the A7 feature the same V6 engine paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and have all-wheel drive. As a result, the A7 drives very much like the A6 and provides an appealing mix of performance and comfort. The interior is also nearly identical, but that sweeping roofline does cut into rear-seat headroom a bit. In return, you get a larger cargo area. Besides the exterior styling, the biggest difference is the price. The A7 costs significantly more than the A6, but you get a few added features, too.
Overall, we like the 2019 Audi A7's sportier take on the traditional luxury sedan. Holding it back, however, is the new MMI infotainment system. It demands more driver attention than we'd prefer. If you decide the A7 isn't for you, we'd suggest cross-shopping it against the Porsche Panamera or the new Mercedes CLS. There are also some great wagons such as the Jaguar XF Sportbrake and the Volvo V90.
Audi A7 models
The 2019 Audi A7 is classified as a midsize luxury sedan. It's available in base Premium trim, the Premium Plus that adds several tech features, and the range-topping Prestige trim. All A7s are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only transmission offered. A 48-volt mild hybrid system assists with automatic stop-start and allows the gasoline engine to shut off for brief periods on the highway. Audi's Quattro Ultra all-wheel-drive system is standard.
Standard features for the Premium trim include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power-opening rear hatch, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
On the tech side, you also get an 8.8-inch main infotainment touchscreen, an 8.6-inch lower touchscreen, four USB ports, a universal garage door opener, Audi Connect Plus (emergency telematics, vehicle monitoring, advanced map functions and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
The available Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic and vehicle exit alerts, power-folding mirrors, and a wireless charging pad with signal booster.
The Premium Plus trim includes all of the above, along with automatic high beams, a virtual instrument panel, a larger 10.1-inch main touchscreen, a surround-view camera, enhanced voice controls, contrasting interior stitching, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio upgrade.
To this, you can add the Warm Weather package that includes quad-zone automatic climate control, rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, and additional lumbar adjustments for the front passenger seat.
The range-topping Prestige model comes with the Warm Weather package as well as upgraded laser headlights, soft-close doors, a head-up display, multicolor ambient interior lighting, manual rear passenger sunshades, and dual-pane acoustic glass.
All A7 trims are eligible for rear-seat side airbags, the Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel) and 20-inch wheels. The Premium Plus and the Prestige can be further outfitted with the Individual Contour Seating package, which bundles premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats with heating, ventilation and massage.
You can also get a Driver Assistance package with adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist, lane keeping assist, side collision warning and a traffic sign reader. The S Line package features sporty exterior treatments and a sport-tuned suspension.
Twenty-one-inch wheels with summer performance tires, an adaptive suspension with rear-wheel steering, a 19-speaker Band & Olufsen premium audio system, and night vision are offered only on the Prestige trim.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|9.0
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A7.
Trending topics in reviews
- lights
- visibility
- brakes
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our two month old 2019 Audi A7 (there was no option to review the 2019 model) had to be towed to the dealer leaving us stranded 200 miles from home. Had low tire pressure warning several times — dealer checked it out and said everything was fine. The check engine light had been on for a couple of weeks which the dealer said could wait till we got back from our trip. Had a brief message about some system failing, had very slow acceleration which we understand was a turbo problem. Closing the sunroof takes multiple attempts — just before closing the sunroof keeps retracting.
I purchased the 2019 A7 premium plus. In the four months since ownership, the vehicle had a few issues. Upon entering the highway from a stop, the vehicle rolled backwards and the rear view camera turned on. On another occasion, the vehicle braked unexpectedly. There were also warning lights and error messages that would come on, but when you restart the vehicle, the messages would go away. The A7 is a beautiful vehicle, but needs some updates to correct the technical problems.
2019 Audi A7 video2019 Audi A7 First Drive
2019 Audi A7 First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: Vehicle variants are nothing new. You have grand coupes, you have GTs, you have sportbacks, you have wagons. They're all pretty much based off of sedans. This is no different. This is the all-new 2019 Audi A7. Before I jump into the A7, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We have a lot of great content coming your way. Like the first generation A7, this new one is based very heavily on the A6 sedan. The big difference though is styling. Instead of the traditional sedan proportions, the A7 has this sweeping roof line that tapers down into this fastback hatchback look. It's slightly sportier, and it has a certain appeal to those who just want to make a fashion statement. The engines are all the same. It's a three liter turbo charged V6, that puts out 335 horsepower, through a seven speed automated manual gearbox. And it has Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. For the most part, the A7 drives just like the A6. For driving impressions and some interior impressions, check out that full review, because this video, I'm going to be pointing out the differences between the A6 and A7. One of the main differences besides just the body shape, is also the price. The A7 costs about $10,000 more than the A6. That means the starting price is right around $70,000. The A7 also has some subtle styling tweaks that set it apart just a little bit from the more conventional A6. First of all, there's some deep creases in the hood here that give it a sportier, lighter, sharper appearance. There's also a lot of sculpting going down here under the headlights and larger air vents to make it look a little sportier. One of the more pronounced and heritage-inspired styling cues is this flared blister. It's pretty subtle, and actually the best way to see it is to look straight down on it. And it goes back to the Audi Quattro with those really pronounced flares and blisters right around the wheels. Further back, we have some character lines that kind of fade in and fade out. They're really sharp in some points and just fade back into the body. It's really nice. It's a good effect. Also, there's a subtle line here. This little crease here that gives it a slightly lighter appearance. To further lighten a lot of that visual weight, there's a lot of sculpting going on down here by the rocker panels. It's kind of deeply coved in here and it changes its profile as it goes up. In design speak, well, they're catching light and casting shadows. And that gives it a lot more visual interest. As you get to the back wheel, well, you have the reemergence of that Quattro bulge here. And one thing that is also cool, is the last generation A7, the fuel door was a little bit of an interruption, because they had to place it in the middle of that character line. Now they have it right in this perfect little spot here, where it doesn't really jar you visually. Another difference between this and the old A7 is the tail. It's just a few inches taller than before. And it actually makes a big difference. I thought that the original A7, it tapered a little bit too much and kind of trailed off. This one has a more definite ending. And I think it's more attractive. One of the more obvious differences between the A7 and A6 is cargo. This massive hatch adds to the already generous trunk from the A6. It means you can fit slightly bulkier items back here. And the designers say you can still fit golf clubs sideways across the trunk. Overall, it gets a slight edge over the A6 when it comes to convenience and utility. If there's one area where the A7 comes up short against the A6, it's rear passenger space. I'm 5'10" and my head is definitely touching the headliner. In the A6 however, I add about an inch or two above that. I do still have plenty of room for my feet under the front seat and knee room as well. And it still has plenty of lateral space. Unlike the A6, it's not quite as expansive a view outward because of this tapering roof line. What that means is, if you're going to be regularly shuttling around taller adults, the A6 might be a better choice. All things considered, the A7 takes all of the best attributes of the A6 and adds a little more style. They both drive really great, have wonderful interiors and tons of tech. Deciding between the two is really just going to come down to your own fashion sense. Personally, I like this new A7. I like it better than the A6. But I also like it a lot better than the previous A7. For more information on the A6, the A7 and all of their competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi drove the all-new 2019 Audi A7 back to back against the A6 sedan on which it is based. On the roads above Napa Valley, California, he covers the differences between the two, pointing out what advantages each may have. Which one might be right for you? Check out the video to find out.
Features & Specs
|3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$76,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$72,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$68,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A7 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Intersection Assistant
- Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.
Audi A7 vs. the competition
Audi A7 vs. Porsche Panamera
The Panamera shares some basic underpinnings with the Audi A7, but they are different in many ways. Not surprisingly, the Porsche has a greater emphasis on performance. Both offer high levels of comfort and refinement, but the Panamera comes standard with only four seats. (A fifth rear middle seat is optional.)
Audi A7 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes E-Class wagon represents more classic luxury in contrast to the Audi's modern interpretation. Both are very comfortable and easy to drive, but the A7 is a bit sportier in both appearance and performance. The E-Class has a much larger cargo capacity, and the taller rear roofline will accept bulkier items. In an apples-to-apples comparison, you will pay a little more for the Benz than the Audi.
Audi A7 vs. Volvo V90
The Volvo V90 wagon isn't nearly as sporty as the A7, but it remains very enjoyable to drive. The Volvo's Scandinavian exterior and interior designs set it apart from the German rivals, and it also has a big cargo-space advantage. You'll save quite a bit with the Volvo, even in its most expensive trim.
FAQ
Is the Audi A7 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi A7?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A7:
- Completely redesigned for 2019
- New infotainment system
- New V6 mild-hybrid powertrain
- Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi A7 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi A7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A7?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi A7 is the 2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,000.
Other versions include:
- 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $76,300
- 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $72,400
- 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $68,000
What are the different models of Audi A7?
