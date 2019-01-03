  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. 2019 Audi A7
  5. 2019 Audi A7 Sedan

2019 Audi A7 Sedan

2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior Shown
8.1/10 Expert Rating
2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior
2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior
2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior Shown
2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior Shown
+101
(2)

2019 Audi A7 Sedan
MSRP Range: $68,000 - $76,300

MSRP$68,000
Dealer Price

Which A7 does Edmunds recommend?

The midgrade Premium Plus trim gets our recommendation for the items you get on top of the base Premium model. In particular, its larger touchscreen makes infotainment operation just a little bit less distracting. On top of that, the Premium Plus trim is eligible for more options.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Strong overall performance
  • Attractive and refined interior
  • High levels of comfort
  • Lots of high-tech features
Cons
  • New infotainment interface can be distracting to use
  • Engine noise is coarse at full throttle
  • Limited rear headroom
  • Price is a little high compared to similarly equipped Audi stablemates
What's new
  • Completely redesigned for 2019
  • New infotainment system
  • New V6 mild-hybrid powertrain
  • Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

The Audi A7 first came to the U.S. in 2012. Similar to what Mercedes-Benz did with its original E-Class-based CLS, Audi created the A7 by essentially making a fastback version of its A6 sedan. Now the A7 has been fully redesigned for 2019 in conjunction with the new A6. And like the previous generation, there are many similarities — for better or worse.

Both the A6 and the A7 feature the same V6 engine paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and have all-wheel drive. As a result, the A7 drives very much like the A6 and provides an appealing mix of performance and comfort. The interior is also nearly identical, but that sweeping roofline does cut into rear-seat headroom a bit. In return, you get a larger cargo area. Besides the exterior styling, the biggest difference is the price. The A7 costs significantly more than the A6, but you get a few added features, too.

Overall, we like the 2019 Audi A7's sportier take on the traditional luxury sedan. Holding it back, however, is the new MMI infotainment system. It demands more driver attention than we'd prefer. If you decide the A7 isn't for you, we'd suggest cross-shopping it against the Porsche Panamera or the new Mercedes CLS. There are also some great wagons such as the Jaguar XF Sportbrake and the Volvo V90.

Audi A7 models

The 2019 Audi A7 is classified as a midsize luxury sedan. It's available in base Premium trim, the Premium Plus that adds several tech features, and the range-topping Prestige trim. All A7s are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only transmission offered. A 48-volt mild hybrid system assists with automatic stop-start and allows the gasoline engine to shut off for brief periods on the highway. Audi's Quattro Ultra all-wheel-drive system is standard.

Standard features for the Premium trim include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power-opening rear hatch, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

On the tech side, you also get an 8.8-inch main infotainment touchscreen, an 8.6-inch lower touchscreen, four USB ports, a universal garage door opener, Audi Connect Plus (emergency telematics, vehicle monitoring, advanced map functions and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

The available Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic and vehicle exit alerts, power-folding mirrors, and a wireless charging pad with signal booster.

The Premium Plus trim includes all of the above, along with automatic high beams, a virtual instrument panel, a larger 10.1-inch main touchscreen, a surround-view camera, enhanced voice controls, contrasting interior stitching, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio upgrade.

To this, you can add the Warm Weather package that includes quad-zone automatic climate control, rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, and additional lumbar adjustments for the front passenger seat.

The range-topping Prestige model comes with the Warm Weather package as well as upgraded laser headlights, soft-close doors, a head-up display, multicolor ambient interior lighting, manual rear passenger sunshades, and dual-pane acoustic glass.

All A7 trims are eligible for rear-seat side airbags, the Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel) and 20-inch wheels. The Premium Plus and the Prestige can be further outfitted with the Individual Contour Seating package, which bundles premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats with heating, ventilation and massage.

You can also get a Driver Assistance package with adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist, lane keeping assist, side collision warning and a traffic sign reader. The S Line package features sporty exterior treatments and a sport-tuned suspension.

Twenty-one-inch wheels with summer performance tires, an adaptive suspension with rear-wheel steering, a 19-speaker Band & Olufsen premium audio system, and night vision are offered only on the Prestige trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2019 Audi A7 Prestige w/ S-Line package (turbo 3.0L V6 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology9.0

Driving

8.5
Acceleration is strong, and stout brakes help slow this heavy sedan to a stop in a hurry. It handles surprisingly well, though this is due in part to our tester's optional sport package. Some hesitation and occasional lumpiness occur while accelerating from a stop. Otherwise the powertrain is smooth.

Acceleration

8.5
The specs aren't mind-blowing (335 hp, 369 lb-ft), but the turbocharged V6 delivers plenty of thrust at all speeds. There's some reluctance upon pedal application, but the actual thrust is stout. Zero to 60 mph comes in just 4.7 seconds.

Braking

8.5
The brake pedal offers light resistance to start, but it firms up a bit as you brake harder. Overall, it's easy to judge the exact amount of braking force you need. Stopping from 60 mph takes 107 feet, which is what we expect of a luxury sedan of this size with summer performance tires.

Steering

7.5
Steering is too light in Comfort mode, and there's little buildup of effort as you move the wheel from center. Its hefts up noticeably in Dynamic mode, but again, there's not much buildup as you start turning. The wheel returns quickly to center when you ease off the wheel, which aids its reflexes in quick left-right transitions.

Handling

9.0
You won't notice much body roll unless taking tight corners at high speeds. Our tester had the S-Line package, and its sport suspension helps the A7 corner better than you might expect. Even in rapid transitions, the chassis stays composed. It's also unfazed by midcorner bumps. This Audi is a very well-sorted sedan.

Drivability

7.5
The power delivery when leaving a stop can be lumpy, which is somewhat unrefined for a car of this class, especially given its traditional automatic. Sport mode helps smooth out the delivery a little bit and doesn't hang onto gears unnecessarily long. Upshifts are nearly imperceptible, no matter which gear you're in or how much throttle you're giving it.

Comfort

8.0
Despite large wheels and a sporty suspension tune, the A7 is a comfortable cruiser. The base seats feel great but don't have as many adjustments as rivals. (Massaging seats with more customization are available, but they're expensive.) We weren't impressed by the amount of noise in the A7's cabin.

Seat comfort

8.5
Though there aren't a lot of adjustments (no thigh extension or adjustable side or thigh bolsters), the front seats are remarkably comfortable. We experienced no fatigue or pressure points after hours of driving. However, some coarse road textures are transmitted through the seat.

Ride comfort

8.5
Even with 21-inch wheels and the S-Line's sport-tuned suspension, the A7 delivers a smooth ride over a variety of surfaces. The only exception is roads with transverse cracks, which can make the ride a little choppy. These impacts can be felt through the seat bottom.

Noise & vibration

7.0
While the engine is barely audible at highway speeds, there's more wind and road noise than we'd expect for this class. Ambient noises from outside the car seep in readily too. None of it is terribly distracting, however, and keeping the radio at even a low level will drown it all out. You'll always feel the aforementioned driveline shocks in first gear.

Climate control

8.5
Ventilation is strong. And when the engine switches off at a stop, the air still blows cold (if not as strongly), even on a warm day. The steering wheel and seat heating are just OK. We like its ability to deviate upper air vent and footwell temperature and that seat heating and ventilation can be on at the same time. The Prestige trim has four-zone climate control, and rear passengers have air vents behind the central console and on the pillars.

Interior

7.5
While the swoopy roofline suggests rear visibility will be impeded, the A7 has excellent sightlines all around. Alas, the slinky profile hampers entry, exit and rear headroom. The new dual-panel touchscreen is attractive but difficult to use. Voice controls help here.

Ease of use

6.5
Navigating the menus of the two-touchscreen setup requires far too much driver attention and presents a steep learning curve. There are many menus, and selecting items requires a firm, deliberate press when in haptic mode. A few functions can be accessed by drawing on the lower screen, but you have to navigate to those input screens first.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The A7's low ride height might prove challenging for some drivers and passengers. The tapered roofline requires significant ducking to enter the back seat. It's not the most spacious midsize car, so sitting behind a tall person will require a rear occupant to scrunch and rotate his or her body 90 degrees before exiting.

Driving position

8.0
The driver's seat can be raised quite high, but taller pilots will wish the seat will lower more than it does. The head-up display and steering wheel both have a good range of motion for tall and short drivers alike.

Roominess

7.5
Front legroom is ample, though headroom is lacking. Tall drivers will have to adjust their stance so they don't brush against the headliner. A midsize car should have a little more rear legroom than this. Despite the rakish roofline, rear headroom is acceptable for most adults. The middle seat is best reserved for kids.

Visibility

8.0
The roofline is on the low side so shorter drivers sitting up high might have trouble seeing traffic lights. Otherwise, it's easy to see out the front. Large side-rear windows virtually eliminate blind spots in the three-quarters view. The visibility directly behind is great, too.

Quality

8.0
The cabin is awash with supple leather and beautiful open-pore wood trim. Nothing would look out of place on the more expensive A8. Some design choices weren't well thought out — acres of chrome reflect sunlight to a blinding degree. There were few quality issues, though one of the speakers rattled.

Utility

7.5
The hatchback design gives the A7 more cargo room and space flexibility than the A6 sedan and other competing four-doors. Like the A6, there aren't many places to store things inside. The easily accessible seat anchors help with fitting a car seat.

Small-item storage

6.0
The front and rear door pockets will each hold a water bottle at an angle, but there's not much space between the handle and the pocket for hands to reach in. The rear cupholders are small; the front ones are larger but with very stiff anti-tip tabs. Both front and rear under-armrest trays are small. The glovebox and cargo tray left of the steering wheel are deep.

Cargo space

9.0
Since the A7 is a hatchback, its cargo area is more useful than rival sedans' trunks. The flat, wide space has side pockets, tie-down rings and LED strips. There's nowhere to stow the cargo cover if you don't want it, but at least it's short. The 40/20/40-split rear seat folds almost flat and doesn't require the front seats be moved forward.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Four lower Isofix car seat anchors are easy enough to access. The upper tethers are located halfway down the back of the seat. There's no space between the seats and the stationary cargo cover, so you might have to remove it to get to the tethers.

Technology

9.0
The A7 cabin is an oasis for tech lovers. The instrument panel and touchscreen displays are crisp, while the sound system is so good you might swear off talk radio forever. Voice controls are great, which is fortunate due to how confounding the touchscreen interface is. Driver aids are very good but not perfect.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The optional 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system sounds great and has excellent clarity. It offers a surround-sound option, but the EQ adjustments are limited to subwoofer, treble and bass. The navigation system is clear and easy to use, and directions are displayed on the instrument panel, head-up display and touchscreen.

Smartphone integration

10.0
The A7 is equipped with four USB ports — two under the front armrest and two behind the center console for rear passengers. There's also a wireless charging pad under the front armrest. Wireless Apple CarPlay is awesome, and the system reacts quickly to user inputs.

Driver aids

7.5
Adaptive cruise control works well, with few hard braking actions during several hours of driving in traffic. Lane keeping is subtle and deals with gentle corners well, but it's disconcertingly flummoxed by tighter corners. The rear cross-traffic braking assist is too sensitive.

Voice control

9.0
Voice recognition software is 100% natural speech detection, and it proved nearly flawless. You can use it to change the radio station by number ("satellite radio Channel 36") or callsign ("Alt Nation"), and destination input is easy and accurate. But it stumbled when interpreting A/C commands.
Jump to:Related 2019 A7 articles
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Audi A7 Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all A7 lease offers
2019 Audi A7 price drops
Shop used 2019 from $63,981

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A7.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 100%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 2.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • lights
  • visibility
  • brakes
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

2 out of 5 stars, Had to be towed to dealer
Enver,
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Our two month old 2019 Audi A7 (there was no option to review the 2019 model) had to be towed to the dealer leaving us stranded 200 miles from home. Had low tire pressure warning several times — dealer checked it out and said everything was fine. The check engine light had been on for a couple of weeks which the dealer said could wait till we got back from our trip. Had a brief message about some system failing, had very slow acceleration which we understand was a turbo problem. Closing the sunroof takes multiple attempts — just before closing the sunroof keeps retracting.

2 out of 5 stars, Had some technical issues
LL,
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

I purchased the 2019 A7 premium plus. In the four months since ownership, the vehicle had a few issues. Upon entering the highway from a stop, the vehicle rolled backwards and the rear view camera turned on. On another occasion, the vehicle braked unexpectedly. There were also warning lights and error messages that would come on, but when you restart the vehicle, the messages would go away. The A7 is a beautiful vehicle, but needs some updates to correct the technical problems.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Used Years for Audi A7
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012

2019 Audi A7 video

2019 Audi A7 First Drive

2019 Audi A7 First Drive

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: Vehicle variants are nothing new. You have grand coupes, you have GTs, you have sportbacks, you have wagons. They're all pretty much based off of sedans. This is no different. This is the all-new 2019 Audi A7. Before I jump into the A7, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We have a lot of great content coming your way. Like the first generation A7, this new one is based very heavily on the A6 sedan. The big difference though is styling. Instead of the traditional sedan proportions, the A7 has this sweeping roof line that tapers down into this fastback hatchback look. It's slightly sportier, and it has a certain appeal to those who just want to make a fashion statement. The engines are all the same. It's a three liter turbo charged V6, that puts out 335 horsepower, through a seven speed automated manual gearbox. And it has Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. For the most part, the A7 drives just like the A6. For driving impressions and some interior impressions, check out that full review, because this video, I'm going to be pointing out the differences between the A6 and A7. One of the main differences besides just the body shape, is also the price. The A7 costs about $10,000 more than the A6. That means the starting price is right around $70,000. The A7 also has some subtle styling tweaks that set it apart just a little bit from the more conventional A6. First of all, there's some deep creases in the hood here that give it a sportier, lighter, sharper appearance. There's also a lot of sculpting going down here under the headlights and larger air vents to make it look a little sportier. One of the more pronounced and heritage-inspired styling cues is this flared blister. It's pretty subtle, and actually the best way to see it is to look straight down on it. And it goes back to the Audi Quattro with those really pronounced flares and blisters right around the wheels. Further back, we have some character lines that kind of fade in and fade out. They're really sharp in some points and just fade back into the body. It's really nice. It's a good effect. Also, there's a subtle line here. This little crease here that gives it a slightly lighter appearance. To further lighten a lot of that visual weight, there's a lot of sculpting going on down here by the rocker panels. It's kind of deeply coved in here and it changes its profile as it goes up. In design speak, well, they're catching light and casting shadows. And that gives it a lot more visual interest. As you get to the back wheel, well, you have the reemergence of that Quattro bulge here. And one thing that is also cool, is the last generation A7, the fuel door was a little bit of an interruption, because they had to place it in the middle of that character line. Now they have it right in this perfect little spot here, where it doesn't really jar you visually. Another difference between this and the old A7 is the tail. It's just a few inches taller than before. And it actually makes a big difference. I thought that the original A7, it tapered a little bit too much and kind of trailed off. This one has a more definite ending. And I think it's more attractive. One of the more obvious differences between the A7 and A6 is cargo. This massive hatch adds to the already generous trunk from the A6. It means you can fit slightly bulkier items back here. And the designers say you can still fit golf clubs sideways across the trunk. Overall, it gets a slight edge over the A6 when it comes to convenience and utility. If there's one area where the A7 comes up short against the A6, it's rear passenger space. I'm 5'10" and my head is definitely touching the headliner. In the A6 however, I add about an inch or two above that. I do still have plenty of room for my feet under the front seat and knee room as well. And it still has plenty of lateral space. Unlike the A6, it's not quite as expansive a view outward because of this tapering roof line. What that means is, if you're going to be regularly shuttling around taller adults, the A6 might be a better choice. All things considered, the A7 takes all of the best attributes of the A6 and adds a little more style. They both drive really great, have wonderful interiors and tons of tech. Deciding between the two is really just going to come down to your own fashion sense. Personally, I like this new A7. I like it better than the A6. But I also like it a lot better than the previous A7. For more information on the A6, the A7 and all of their competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi drove the all-new 2019 Audi A7 back to back against the A6 sedan on which it is based. On the roads above Napa Valley, California, he covers the differences between the two, pointing out what advantages each may have. Which one might be right for you? Check out the video to find out.

Features & Specs

3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$76,300
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$72,400
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$68,000
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Audi A7 Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite A7 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense Front
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Intersection Assistant
Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Vehicle Exit Warning
Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.

Audi A7 vs. the competition

Audi A7 vs. Porsche Panamera

The Panamera shares some basic underpinnings with the Audi A7, but they are different in many ways. Not surprisingly, the Porsche has a greater emphasis on performance. Both offer high levels of comfort and refinement, but the Panamera comes standard with only four seats. (A fifth rear middle seat is optional.)

Compare Audi A7 & Porsche Panamera features

Audi A7 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes E-Class wagon represents more classic luxury in contrast to the Audi's modern interpretation. Both are very comfortable and easy to drive, but the A7 is a bit sportier in both appearance and performance. The E-Class has a much larger cargo capacity, and the taller rear roofline will accept bulkier items. In an apples-to-apples comparison, you will pay a little more for the Benz than the Audi.

Compare Audi A7 & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

Audi A7 vs. Volvo V90

The Volvo V90 wagon isn't nearly as sporty as the A7, but it remains very enjoyable to drive. The Volvo's Scandinavian exterior and interior designs set it apart from the German rivals, and it also has a big cargo-space advantage. You'll save quite a bit with the Volvo, even in its most expensive trim.

Compare Audi A7 & Volvo V90 features
Audi A7 for sale
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012

Related A7 Articles

2019 Audi A7 First Drive

Fashion Forward, Tech Backward

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorNovember 29th, 2018

Fashion sometimes comes at a price. Not just monetarily, but sometimes at the expense of comfort. Ask anyone sporting stiletto heels, too-tight jeans or an oversize handbag. Such is the case with the redesigned 2019 Audi A7. It's based on the A6 sedan that has also received a full redesign this year. The A7 sets itself apart from the more conventional A6 with greater style and panache.

Opting for the A7's more graceful silhouette will set you back an additional $9,100 compared to the A6. Both sedans have nearly identical driving characteristics and interior designs. But what you're paying for are some added features and that stylish look that comes with both advantages and drawbacks.

Specific A7 Changes

Pricing for the 2019 Audi A7 starts at $68,995, including destination. Just like the A6, it comes standard with a 335-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that is paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels via Audi's upgraded Quattro system. This new "Quattro with Ultra Technology" can decouple the driveshaft that sends power to the rear wheels, thereby increasing fuel economy slightly when traction demands are low.

Standard feature highlights include leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, frontal collision warning and mitigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. These are essentially identical to the A6 sedan's list, but the A7 also adds the Quattro Ultra system, keyless entry, a power-opening rear hatchback, contrasting upholstery stitching and satellite radio.

Optional add-ons include several comfort and luxury features, as well as a virtual instrument panel, a larger infotainment screen, two Bang & Olufsen premium audio system upgrades, a charging pad with signal booster, additional advanced safety and automated driving features, a head-up display and dual-pane acoustic glass. Our almost fully loaded test vehicle was priced at $83,240.

It Drives Like an A6 Hatchback

Compared to the previous-generation A7, this new 2019 model produces 5 horsepower less but makes up for it with 369 pound-feet of torque. That's 44 lb-ft more than before. The 48-volt mild hybrid system assists with the engine's automatic stop-start ignition and takes over for the gasoline engine for short periods when cruising on the highway. As a result, the A7 sees a 2 mpg improvement compared to last year, which is now an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

The transmission doesn't exhibit some of the awkward lurches that other automated dual-clutch units do. From the driver's point of view, it behaves much like a traditional automatic, with smooth and quick gear changes. The auto stop-start feature is noticeable, but its engagement is quick enough that you don't have to wait a beat before applying pressure on the gas pedal. Driven conservatively, the A7 gracefully builds speed. Put your foot in it, and the A7 gets up to highway speeds with ease. Unfortunately, the sound from the V6 isn't particularly inspiring or refined.

On a winding road, the A7 proves itself more than capable of carving around curves quicker than most drivers dare. There's an abundance of traction from the Quattro all-wheel-drive system, and the steering is appropriately responsive. Likewise, the brakes are reassuringly powerful. As athletic as the A7 is, it's still biased more toward comfort than performance and doesn't encourage spirited drivers to explore its limits. For the few who desire sportier fun, we'd suggest holding out for a possible S7 or RS 7 variant.

Stylish Inside and Out

The new A7 adopts Audi's latest exterior design cues that include a larger and more angular grille, sharper creases and deeper body panel sculpting. The overall shape and personality of the first-generation A7 remain, but a slightly elevated trunk lip gives this new model a stronger-looking rear end. There are also more subtle surface treatments that serve to reduce some of the visual weight of the body. Overall, the 2019 Audi A7 exterior design is a pleasant evolution.

The A7's interior, however, represents a significant shift in design. The cabin picked up cues from the A8 flagship sedan and is sleeker and more modern than before. The MMI infotainment screen has been moved down to blend into the predominantly horizontal dash, and below that is a secondary touchscreen. The addition of Audi's praiseworthy Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster display also gives the interior a futuristic slant.

There's also a lot to like about the feel of the cabin. The materials quality is excellent throughout, and the seats provide comfortable support for hours at a time. Adding to overall comfort is the whisper-quiet highway ride that hushes road and wind noise to barely detectable levels. Rear passengers will enjoy a surplus of legroom, but the A7's tapering roofline does cut into headroom by an inch compared to the A6 sedan. That means an average-size adult may be brushing his or her head up against the headliner.

That roofline does pay dividends in regard to cargo space, though. The A6's 13.7-cubic-foot capacity is decent, but the A7 dwarfs it with 24.9 cubic feet. The large and wide hatch will accommodate bulkier items and is much easier to access. Audi assures us that standard golf bags will fit horizontally across the trunk floor. If you've been thinking about buying an SUV because of luggage space, the A7 may be big enough to keep you in the sedan class.

A Mixed Bag of Tech

If there's one area where this new 2019 Audi A7 differs from its first generation, it's technology. There are many more features and advancements. Unfortunately, operating them isn't as effortless as we'd hoped for. Aesthetics seem to have been the priority over functionality. You operate the new MMI infotainment system via touchscreens rather than a dial, and those screens are mounted lower on the dash and further out of the driver's sight lines. As a result, it requires much more of your attention to operate the A7's systems.

According to Audi, the move to dual touchscreens allowed for the removal of some 43 physical buttons, giving the dash that sleek, uncluttered appearance. Alas, simple operations like adjusting the temperature can't be done without looking down low on the center stack. There are a few shortcut buttons for drive modes, traction control and defrosters below the climate touchscreen, but they lack a tactile reference and require just as much attention to operate.

Some driver distraction can be mitigated by adding the optional head-up display, which will project basic driving and navigation information onto the windshield. There are also some voice commands that can be used to bypass the touchscreen. As good as the system looks, we still consider this new MMI a step in the wrong direction.

Judging Past the Cover

The 2019 Audi A7 gets high marks for the way it drives and looks and for the added cargo space compared to the A6 sedan. The slight loss of rear headroom is forgivable. But the tech interface, which is shared with the A6, may be a deal-breaker. We recommend spending an extended amount of time to see if the new MMI system works for you.

Technology aside, the new A7 is a strong choice in a mixed class of vehicles. It can be cross-shopped with sedans such as the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The E-Class wagon can also be an alternative, along with the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the Jaguar XF wagon and the Volvo V90.

FAQ

Is the Audi A7 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 A7 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A7 has 24.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A7. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi A7?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A7:

  • Completely redesigned for 2019
  • New infotainment system
  • New V6 mild-hybrid powertrain
  • Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Audi A7 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi A7 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi A7 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 A7 and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 A7 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A7?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi A7 is the 2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,000.

Other versions include:

  • 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $76,300
  • 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $72,400
  • 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $68,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A7?

If you're interested in the Audi A7, the next question is, which A7 model is right for you? A7 variants include 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Audi A7

2019 Audi A7 Sedan Overview

The 2019 Audi A7 Sedan is offered in the following styles: 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi A7 Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A7 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A7 Sedan 2.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A7 Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A7 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A7 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Audi A7 Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi A7 Sedan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Audi A7 Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Audi A7 Sedan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi A7 Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] A7 Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Audi A7 Sedan A7 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi A7 for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,511.

Find a new Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,401.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Audi A7 Sedan and all available trim types: 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro, 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Audi A7 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi A7 Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2019 Audi A7 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles