2019 Audi A7 video

2019 Audi A7 First Drive

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: Vehicle variants are nothing new. You have grand coupes, you have GTs, you have sportbacks, you have wagons. They're all pretty much based off of sedans. This is no different. This is the all-new 2019 Audi A7. Before I jump into the A7, do me a favor and hit subscribe below. We have a lot of great content coming your way. Like the first generation A7, this new one is based very heavily on the A6 sedan. The big difference though is styling. Instead of the traditional sedan proportions, the A7 has this sweeping roof line that tapers down into this fastback hatchback look. It's slightly sportier, and it has a certain appeal to those who just want to make a fashion statement. The engines are all the same. It's a three liter turbo charged V6, that puts out 335 horsepower, through a seven speed automated manual gearbox. And it has Quattro all-wheel drive as standard. For the most part, the A7 drives just like the A6. For driving impressions and some interior impressions, check out that full review, because this video, I'm going to be pointing out the differences between the A6 and A7. One of the main differences besides just the body shape, is also the price. The A7 costs about $10,000 more than the A6. That means the starting price is right around $70,000. The A7 also has some subtle styling tweaks that set it apart just a little bit from the more conventional A6. First of all, there's some deep creases in the hood here that give it a sportier, lighter, sharper appearance. There's also a lot of sculpting going down here under the headlights and larger air vents to make it look a little sportier. One of the more pronounced and heritage-inspired styling cues is this flared blister. It's pretty subtle, and actually the best way to see it is to look straight down on it. And it goes back to the Audi Quattro with those really pronounced flares and blisters right around the wheels. Further back, we have some character lines that kind of fade in and fade out. They're really sharp in some points and just fade back into the body. It's really nice. It's a good effect. Also, there's a subtle line here. This little crease here that gives it a slightly lighter appearance. To further lighten a lot of that visual weight, there's a lot of sculpting going on down here by the rocker panels. It's kind of deeply coved in here and it changes its profile as it goes up. In design speak, well, they're catching light and casting shadows. And that gives it a lot more visual interest. As you get to the back wheel, well, you have the reemergence of that Quattro bulge here. And one thing that is also cool, is the last generation A7, the fuel door was a little bit of an interruption, because they had to place it in the middle of that character line. Now they have it right in this perfect little spot here, where it doesn't really jar you visually. Another difference between this and the old A7 is the tail. It's just a few inches taller than before. And it actually makes a big difference. I thought that the original A7, it tapered a little bit too much and kind of trailed off. This one has a more definite ending. And I think it's more attractive. One of the more obvious differences between the A7 and A6 is cargo. This massive hatch adds to the already generous trunk from the A6. It means you can fit slightly bulkier items back here. And the designers say you can still fit golf clubs sideways across the trunk. Overall, it gets a slight edge over the A6 when it comes to convenience and utility. If there's one area where the A7 comes up short against the A6, it's rear passenger space. I'm 5'10" and my head is definitely touching the headliner. In the A6 however, I add about an inch or two above that. I do still have plenty of room for my feet under the front seat and knee room as well. And it still has plenty of lateral space. Unlike the A6, it's not quite as expansive a view outward because of this tapering roof line. What that means is, if you're going to be regularly shuttling around taller adults, the A6 might be a better choice. All things considered, the A7 takes all of the best attributes of the A6 and adds a little more style. They both drive really great, have wonderful interiors and tons of tech. Deciding between the two is really just going to come down to your own fashion sense. Personally, I like this new A7. I like it better than the A6. But I also like it a lot better than the previous A7. For more information on the A6, the A7 and all of their competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi drove the all-new 2019 Audi A7 back to back against the A6 sedan on which it is based. On the roads above Napa Valley, California, he covers the differences between the two, pointing out what advantages each may have. Which one might be right for you? Check out the video to find out.