Used 1998 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews
The SUV killer: the A6 Quattro Wagon
Bought my A6 quattro wagon new in RI. Used if for commuting and carpooling and it it also got complements for its looks and ride. Never had a problem in bad weather with the car. Moved to SanDeigo and I put 18" performance tires on the car and handles like a 5 series. Plan on lowering it an inch as well. Best purchase I could have made I have the versitility of an SUV but the comfort of a luxury sedan and the sportness of a sport sedan. Can't wait to purchase my next audi quattro wagon.
Too bad they don't make an A8 wagon!
We've had gasket and seal issues, but they seem to have been resolved. Electrical is not the greatest, and rear seat legroom is tight - especially for a bunch of tall people. Those things aside, this is the most balanced, smoothest, most well- engineered car we've owned. It is a joy to drive - even if it is a wagon - though a little more power would be nice. If only it were a little bigger...
Fun to drive car
A great car, fun to drive, quattro in Wisconsin is wonderful. No problems in the year i have owned it. Starts out in the snow as if the pavement was dry. Buy one you will love it.
BEST Car ever owned
I bought this car with 7000 miles on it and about 9 years later it has 229,000 miles on it and drives the same as it did when i bought it. The interior and exterior far surpass any car of its age on the road.
Piece of junk
I can't believe the ratings are as high as they are. Way more repair issues than ANY car deserves. Now I have 120k mi and spends more time in shop than home! Expensive to get worked on. Many issues throughout life of car. Would never ever buy another Audi.
