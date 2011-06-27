2019 Aston Martin Vantage Coupe
- Fully redesigned this year
- New turbocharged V8 engine
- Revised styling
- Upgraded infotainment system
- Potent acceleration from its new twin-turbo V8 engine
- Bold and aggressive styling inside and out
- A multitude of personalization options
- Few functional options
- Only one transmission available
The Vantage nameplate has a history that stretches back nearly seven decades. Early on, it denoted high-performance versions of certain models; it wasn't until the 1970s that the Vantage badge became a model in its own right. Since then, the Vantage has become Aston Martin's best-selling model ever.
Now we have the redesigned 2019 Aston Martin Vantage. Sharper, more aggressive and much more expensive than its predecessor, the latest Vantage promises to thrill and engage like no Vantage before it. Technology helps — it comes standard with variable dampers and is the first Aston Martin offered with an electronically controlled differential, which can influence handling even as it facilitates traction. Inside, the Mercedes-Benz-sourced infotainment system is a big leap forward from what Aston Martin had used.
Aston also partnered with Mercedes to come up with the new Vantage's engine. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that's closely related to the one in Mercedes' AMG GT, a car with which the Vantage competes head-on. The realities of modern automaking make for strange bedfellows, but we won't complain about the results. The new engine cranks out a stout 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque.
The new Vantage also sees the automaker actively embracing a younger demographic. It's available in some vivid paint hues, some of which are downright eyeball-searing. It's all edges and creases and aggression, though the overall impact is positively striking. A staid, reserved Aston Martin this new Vantage is not. If the Acura NSX seems too tech-focused for you and the Porsche 911 is too familiar, this new Aston could be ideal.
2019 Aston Martin Vantage models
The good news is that selecting from the Vantage's available trim levels is easy because there's only one. After that, things get more complex. The Vantage's list of optional equipment is staggeringly long, and the overwhelming majority of items are appearance-related.
All Vantages are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Likewise, the only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, and all Vantages are equipped with an electronically controlled differential and adaptive dampers. Three drive modes — Sport, Sport Plus and Track — tailor the calibrations of the differential, dampers, stability control, and steering effort in increasing levels of aggression.
Other standard equipment highlights include 20-inch wheels, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, and the Mercedes-Benz-based infotainment system with an 8-inch display.
There are only a few options for convenience-based upgrades. These include the Sports Plus Collection package, consisting of revised seats and steering wheel; the Tech Collection package, with keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, a parking assistance function, touchpad, and glass switches; and the Comfort Collection package, which offers 16-way adjustable heated seats.
Ultimately, configuring a Vantage is a very personal process and an aspect of Vantage ownership that separates it from the pack. The level of cosmetic customization is bewildering. One can tailor the materials and appearance of a vast array of the car's interior and exterior features, all the way down to your choice of 10 brake caliper colors and six seat-belt colors. Alternatively, you can choose one of six preconfigured Designer Specifications, which bundle elements into a single package that exhibits a distinct aesthetic.
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage.
|2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$149,995
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts' favorite Vantage safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver via visual and auditory cues when another vehicle is located to the side of the vehicle.
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Increases the braking pressure in a panic-stop situation to shorten stopping distance.
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Attempts to manipulate the car's handling to limit inadvertent slides.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. the competition
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Aston Martin Vanquish S
When road-crushing might and exclusivity are called for, the Aston Martin Vanquish S has the edge over its little brother, the Vantage. The Vanquish S is powered by a V12 engine, for which there is no substitute among certain buyers. It is, however, a far more expensive proposition. It's also a much older car with a quirky cabin and is expected to reach the end of its model cycle this year.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Aston Martin DB11
The DB11 shares some of its fundamental architecture with the Vantage, while being more comfort-oriented than its little brother. Available with the same V8 as the Vantage or optionally with a twin-turbo V12, the DB11 is more of a phenomenally fast grand tourer. It's also available as a convertible, which, to date, the Vantage is not.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Maserati GranTurismo
While the GranTurismo brings Italian verve to the equation, it's not nearly the dynamic equal of the Vantage. Its vocal V8 powerplant makes all the right sounds even if it ultimately can't match the Vantage's for outright pace. The GranTurismo is undeniably handsome, though its cabin is dated and the car lacks many modern driver assistance features. It does, however, seat four occupants unlike the Vantage, which seats two.
Is the Aston Martin Vantage a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage:
Is the Aston Martin Vantage reliable?
Is the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Aston Martin Vantage?
The least-expensive 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $149,995.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $149,995
What are the different models of Aston Martin Vantage?
The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is an all-new premium sports car with a sharper focus than ever. Its pricing is dominated not by trim levels or powertrain options (there's only one of each available) but by a long list of appearance options. Scant few functional options are available. When it comes to personalization of the car's interior and exterior materials and colors, the choices are varied and sundry.
The 2019 Vantage is offered as one trim level that has 20-inch wheels, adaptive dampers, a synthetic suede-trimmed cabin, keyless ignition, and parking alerts. Optional functional features are bundled among three packages: The Sports Plus Collection package adds different seats and a revised steering wheel; the Comfort Collection package adds 16-way adjustable heated seats; and the Tech Collection package adds keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, a parking assistance function, a touchpad and glass switches.
Really, though, these options form the tip of the iceberg of customization. The Vantage truly comes into its own with regard to the flexibility it offers in personalizing the cosmetic aspects of nearly every element of the car. Buyers who want to rely on the sensibilities of professional designers can choose among six "Designer Specifications" that tailor the material and color choices into a single, cohesive design execution. Those who want to exercise their authority over the look and feel of their Vantage can select from four different leather upholstery choices, four headliner materials, five different seat embroidery options, six seat belt colors, 10 brake caliper colors, and so on.
All Vantages are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that generates 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Likewise, the only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, and all Vantages are equipped with an electronically controlled differential and adaptive dampers.
The Vantage marks Aston Martin's attempt to appeal to a more youthful audience, with vivid colors and aggressive style. But that strategy doesn't exclude the merely young at heart. When you're ready to inject some excitement into your life with a new Vantage, Edmunds' peerless shopping tools are at your disposal to make the purchasing experience as smooth as the Vantage is bold.
The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Coupe is offered in the following styles: 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
