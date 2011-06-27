More about the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage

The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is an all-new premium sports car with a sharper focus than ever. Its pricing is dominated not by trim levels or powertrain options (there's only one of each available) but by a long list of appearance options. Scant few functional options are available. When it comes to personalization of the car's interior and exterior materials and colors, the choices are varied and sundry. The 2019 Vantage is offered as one trim level that has 20-inch wheels, adaptive dampers, a synthetic suede-trimmed cabin, keyless ignition, and parking alerts. Optional functional features are bundled among three packages: The Sports Plus Collection package adds different seats and a revised steering wheel; the Comfort Collection package adds 16-way adjustable heated seats; and the Tech Collection package adds keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, a parking assistance function, a touchpad and glass switches. Really, though, these options form the tip of the iceberg of customization. The Vantage truly comes into its own with regard to the flexibility it offers in personalizing the cosmetic aspects of nearly every element of the car. Buyers who want to rely on the sensibilities of professional designers can choose among six "Designer Specifications" that tailor the material and color choices into a single, cohesive design execution. Those who want to exercise their authority over the look and feel of their Vantage can select from four different leather upholstery choices, four headliner materials, five different seat embroidery options, six seat belt colors, 10 brake caliper colors, and so on. All Vantages are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that generates 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque. Likewise, the only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, and all Vantages are equipped with an electronically controlled differential and adaptive dampers. The Vantage marks Aston Martin's attempt to appeal to a more youthful audience, with vivid colors and aggressive style. But that strategy doesn't exclude the merely young at heart. When you're ready to inject some excitement into your life with a new Vantage, Edmunds' peerless shopping tools are at your disposal to make the purchasing experience as smooth as the Vantage is bold.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage Coupe Overview

The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Coupe is offered in the following styles: 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

