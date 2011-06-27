  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  4. Used 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 V12 Vanquish
5(84%)4(0%)3(7%)2(0%)1(9%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a review
See all V12 Vanquishes for sale
List Price Estimate
$25,129 - $52,241
Used V12 Vanquish for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Only good for movies not working well

bobmaxx, 02/12/2003
2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I recently bought it as an investment, I mean they sell-out every year. Now I am sorry I didn't buy an Enzo or Lamb or even wait for the Maybach. The Value depriaciated so fast. the ride was terrible too. No women even noticed what car it was. I burned the engine racing it on the track a few times and had to pay 25k to repair it. Good luck?

Report Abuse

Bobs review

bobs mom, 11/08/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car rocks!!! I suggest to every one to go out and buy it.

Report Abuse

good car

brando hilderbrand, 04/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

very nice

Report Abuse

greg

Donald Fann, 05/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have street raced in it,I have also put an Nitrus Oxide system in it and I find it drives well

Report Abuse

vanquish...

kaseyllynn, 05/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

awesome, fun to drive, always getting attention for people passing by. it's great!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all V12 Vanquishes for sale

Related Used 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles