The Aston Martin DB11 is one of the most tempting luxury sports cars on the market. With a delicately trimmed cabin and choice of two lust-worthy engines, the DB11 deftly balances comfort and performance in true grand-touring fashion. In the realm of high-end supercars, however, there's no such thing as too fast or too expensive. The 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is a DB11 with adrenaline coursing through its veins, as evidenced by the monstrously powerful 12-cylinder engine lurking underhood.

That would be the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12, which pumps out a whopping 715 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 85 hp and 147 lb-ft compared to the DB11 AMR's 12-cylinder. According to Aston, the DBS rockets to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds versus the DB11 AMR's 3.7 seconds. The DBS Superleggera is also equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes to rein in the extra thrust.

The DBS Superleggera's exterior styling is bolder than the DB11 AMR's, with a larger grille and restyled bumpers and fenders. Inside, the DBS Superleggera is largely the same as the DB11. The DBS seats are more aggressively bolstered, and a few items that are optional on the DB11 are standard here. Overall, however, you won't know the difference between the two vehicles until you pin your right foot to the ground.

GT buyers aren't starving for choice — direct rivals include the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the McLaren 720S, with various models from Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Bentley all contributing their own take on the formula. Still, while the DBS Superleggera may not be the best-driving car in its class, it has a unique charm not encapsulated by any of its competitors. Plus, you can't pretend to be James Bond in a McLaren. That alone might be worth the price of admission.