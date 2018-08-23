  1. Home
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan

What's new

  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the first Giulia generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Strong turbocharged engine lineup
  • Sleek interior cabin styling
  • Quadrifoglio model is the performance leader of the segment
  • Infotainment system has an easy user interface
  • Rear-seat space is tight for the class
  • Base-model seats are flat and uncomfortable
  • Manual transmission not available for the U.S. market
  • Trunk space is small for the segment
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sedan pricing

Which Giulia does Edmunds recommend?

While the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine in the standard Giulia and Giulia Ti trims has respectable grunt, we recommend the Giulia Quadrifoglio for one simple reason: It's the most powerful car in its group, and it has the suspension, brakes and aerodynamics to back it up. To ensure comfort for day-to-day driving, we'd keep the standard seats and add the Driver Assistance Dynamic package for its adaptive cruise control. We've found the standard Brembo brakes and heated sport seats more than adequate, so there's little reason to get the pricey carbon-ceramic brakes.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

German brands typically dominate the luxury sedan market. But they're not the only game in town from Europe these days. The Italians have finally brought a small sedan that Americans will want to buy: the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The Giulia stands out with its distinctive design and performance capability. Its stylish design and execution are fresh and cohesive, and the interior is well laid out and snug. But its beauty is more than skin-deep. Underneath are potent turbocharged powerplants that drive the rear wheels through a sporty eight-speed automatic transmission.

The engine in the base Giulia and Giulia Ti produces a healthy 280 horsepower, and the range-topping Giulia Quadrifoglio has a Ferrari-developed turbocharged V6 that cranks out a monstrous 505 hp. In addition to the boost in power, the Quadrifoglio also comes with trick carbon-fiber parts, active aerodynamic elements, and sporty suspension settings designed for driving enthusiasts.

These features make it seem like the Giulia would be an instant hit. But the reality is Alfa's dealer network is small and the car is still in its first generation, so long-term reliability is questionable. Nevertheless, the 2019 Giulia could be perfect for those with a passion for Italian cars.

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia models

The 2019 Giulia comes in six trims: the entry-level Giulia and Giulia Sport; the midtier Ti, Ti Sport and Ti Lusso; and the high-performance Quadrifoglio. The Giulia and Ti models come with a nice amount of standard equipment and are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (280 horsepower, 306 pound-feet) that puts its power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is also available for all 2.0-liter cars. The Quadrifoglio demonstrates the full potential of the car, including a Ferrari-derived turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (505 hp, 443 lb-ft).

Some of the key standard exterior features on the base Giulia include 17-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, automatic wipers, and rear parking sensors. Inside, you'll find remote keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, adjustable drive models, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch central display, three USB ports, and an eight-speaker audio system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard.

The Giulia Sport trim adds unique front and rear fascias, 18-inch wheels, gloss-black window trim and painted brake calipers. The Sport Interior package is still an option that includes aluminum trim, column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, a leather steering wheel and sport pedals.

If you're looking to upgrade the infotainment system for either of the above trims, the Navigation package includes an 8.8-inch central infotainment display, navigation, a rotary controller and satellite radio. A complement to this would be the 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

A Cold Weather package is specific to the Giulia and Giulia Sport trims, and it adds heated seats, a heated steering wheel and heated washer nozzles. All Giulias can be equipped with heated rear seats.

There are also two levels of active driving assist packages. The Driver Assistance Static package includes front parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and auto-dimming exterior mirrors. The Driver Assistance Dynamic Plus package adds adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, and a heat-reducing infrared reflective windshield.

The Giulia Ti comes with everything the Giulia model has, plus 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, the 8.8-inch display (navigation is an option), satellite radio and the aforementioned Cold Weather package. Adaptive xenon headlights are a stand-alone option.

The Ti Sport adds 19-inch alloy wheels, sport front seats (a worthwhile upgrade) and everything from the Sport trim and Sport Interior package mentioned above.

The Ti Lusso trim is more luxury-oriented and has different 18-inch wheels, comfort-oriented front seats, upgraded leather interior trim, an upgraded steering wheel and an interior air quality system. If you just want a leather interior, it's available as a Leather package.

The Ti Sport Performance package provides an additional step toward Quadrifoglio performance on the Ti Sport trim with adaptive suspension dampers and a mechanical limited-slip rear differential. And if you'd prefer just the performance package items without the Sport trim's aesthetics and interior bits, Alfa Romeo offers the Ti Performance package, which also includes the column-mounted paddle shifters. The Harman Kardon premium audio system is an option as well.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is the star of this show with its 505-hp V6 engine. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and features fuel-saving cylinder deactivation. Sadly, the six-speed manual transmission available in Europe isn't available in the U.S.-market models at this time.

The good news for buyers is that the Quadrifoglio's list of standard equipment is lengthy. It includes a high-performance Brembo brake system and a torque-vectoring rear differential that can transfer 100 percent of available power to either rear wheel. A two-mode exhaust with bypass valves offers varying levels of engine music depending on your mood, and a carbon-fiber active front splitter adjusts for more aerodynamic downforce at speeds above 75 mph. An adaptive suspension and 19-inch wheels with super-sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires round out the big hardware items.

Looking over the Quadrifoglio, you'll be able to pick out the aggressive model-specific details such as the front fascia, grille, carbon trunk spoiler, bi-xenon adaptive headlights, and rear diffuser with quad exhaust tips. But beneath the painted surfaces hides a lightweight hood and roof made of carbon fiber. Moving inside, you'll find carbon-fiber trim, additional drive modes, and almost all of the features that are optional on the less expensive Giulias.

A few options are available at the Quadrifoglio level. They include the Driver Assistance Dynamic Plus package mentioned earlier, leather and simulated-suede ultra-high-performance Sparco carbon-fiber racing seats (driver and front passenger seats with two-way and four-way power adjustments, respectively, and no heat), a carbon-fiber-detailed steering wheel and an ultra-high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic brake system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Alfa Romeo Giulia (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Giulia has received some revisions, including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Giulia, however.

Scorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology5.0

Driving

8.0
A sport sedan must perform well across most categories to be the least bit competitive. Thanks to its electronics and uninspiring tires, the Giulia can be a little bit hit or miss when it comes to handling but not so much that you don't look for any excuse to go for a spirited drive.

Acceleration

8.0
This motor offers way more excitement than the on-paper specifications would lead you to believe. It's snarly, torquey, low-revving and full of character. It's a good match for the quirky Alfa. In testing, 0-60 mph came in 5.3 seconds with quick shifts and no wheelspin from the all-wheel drive.

Braking

7.5
The braking force is very easy to modulate with a smooth, linear response through the pedal stroke, but panic-braking tests revealed a pedal devoid of any feedback. Stability is excellent, but the long-ish 124-foot stopping distance from 60 mph can be chalked up to the low grip all-season tires.

Steering

9.0
When driven in Dynamic mode, the way a sporting Alfa should be driven, the weighting is spot-on. And when you combine that just-right amount of effort with the accuracy, steering quickness and the near-perfect steering wheel, you can't help but go hunting for the perfect line through every corner.

Handling

6.5
The use of lackluster all-season tires is puzzling on a sport sedan. Offering more noise than grip, they take the fun out of a spirited drive. But the non-defeatable stability control is the real buzzkill here, allowing only a tantalizing glimpse of fun.

Drivability

8.5
Of the driving modes, Dynamic makes the most sense in the Alfa, though a case can be made for Natural in light traffic, where you still have quick shifts and access to decent power. The Alfa is always engaging, even in town, but it needs to be driven on a good road to be truly appreciated.

Comfort

7.5
The front passengers will no doubt be more impressed with the Alfa than those in the rear, but that's not too different from any other sport sedan. While tire and wind noise can fade into white noise, various creaks and groans cause mental discomfort.

Seat comfort

8.0
Firm but comfortable and aggressively supportive, the front seats in the Giulia are some of the best available in an already strong class. Both driver and passenger seats are heated and get six-way power adjustability. However, the rear seats lack significant legroom for adults.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Giulia is supple when it needs to be but well-controlled when you want it, especially at higher speeds. Sensible 18-inch wheels give you some tire sidewall to absorb imperfections, though the run-flat tires can still be a little harsh on rough roads.

Noise & vibration

5.0
Road noise wasn't unusually high, even with the run-flat tires, but wind noise was a bit elevated at the front roof pillars and the front of the sunroof. Unfortunately, squeaks and creaks were prevalent and worrying, especially when coming from structurally important things such as the side pillars.

Climate control

7.0
With three knobs and only a few buttons, the basic manual controls are clear and easy to use. Airflow is good from the horizontal center vents, but the auto setting had a tough time keeping the temperature and fan speed under control. Manual adjustment is the best bet.

Interior

7.5
Since this is a driver's car, it should be no surprise that the driver comes out well ahead in the interior of the Alfa Romeo. Rear passengers won't have much room to get in or get comfortable, so it might be a bit of a fight for the shotgun seat position.

Ease of use

7.5
Most of the controls in the Giulia are familiar and intuitive, even when they might be in a slightly different location, such as the start button. The multimedia control knob falls readily to hand and helps make easy use of the primary interface. There is a multitude of tedious menus.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
Front passengers won't notice anything unusual about getting into the Giulia even with the slightly aggressive seating. Rear passengers aren't as lucky. The door openings are very small due to intruding rear wheelwells and don't provide a lot of room to get in.

Driving position

9.0
The driver sits upright and close to the windshield in a very classic '80s European sport sedan style. It can be a bit foreign at first, but it's easy to adapt. And when driving enthusiastically, the driving position offers confidence, connectedness with the car, and a feeling of safety.

Roominess

6.5
It's safe to say there's not a lot of room in the front of the Giulia that you don't need. If it's possible to be snug but spacious, this is it. The rear seat lacks the legroom we're accustomed to finding in much smaller cars. Adults might become uncomfortable in well under 30 minutes.

Visibility

7.5
Because of the upright seating position and its proximity to the windshield, forward visibility is excellent. But side pillars impede the driver's over-the-shoulder lane checks. The reasonably narrow front pillars are welcome on tight and twisty roads.

Quality

4.0
Modern and stylish at first glance, the Giulia does make a good first impression, but some materials have a distinctly preproduction feel and give the car an unfinished look. Numerous creaks and electronic gremlins cast a shadow of doubt on long-term integrity.

Utility

6.0
Style claims another victim as the Giulia lacks the generous trunk access and interior storage of most midsize sedans. But if you travel with little clutter and basic luggage, the Giulia can still be a fairly practical proposition.

Small-item storage

5.5
There's a bit of wasted space around the shift lever and multimedia interface knob, and that's a shame since the Giulia isn't flush with interior storage. The door pockets are especially narrow, and it's best if rear passengers can keep everything in their pockets.

Cargo space

6.0
While the 13 cubic feet of cargo capacity is similar to space in its Audi and BMW competition, the Giulia's trunk opening is high and a little narrow, making it difficult to put anything large and square into the trunk. The rear seats are 60/40-split folding and do lie relatively flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
LATCH points are easy to find and easy to access but the lack of rear-seat room might make it difficult to squeeze in larger child seats.

Technology

5.0
Buyers not looking for a technological tour de force might be happy enough with the Giulia's stout audio system and functional navigation. Beyond that, the Alfa Romeo has a lot of catching up to do, especially on the reliability front. Tech gremlins were a constant annoyance.

Smartphone integration

4.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment. Connecting via Bluetooth is fairly straightforward but seems to take an eternity to load every time you start the car. Our test car was plagued with connection issues, system lockups and missing phones.

Driver aids

6.5
The optional Driver Assistance Dynamic Plus package includes a well-sorted adaptive cruise with stop, lane keeping assist and a somewhat sensitive forward collision warning system. Blind-spot and cross-path detection are also optional. Sadly, the conservative stability control cannot be disabled.

Voice control

4.5
Voice controls make a good case for using the manual control that falls quickly to hand. Word recognition wasn't particularly good, and sorting through the help menu took much more time than simply making the required change manually.

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 18 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Special car
Alan,
Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

One of the best handing drive when compared to the 3 series and C class that I owned previously. I got the sport ti with the sport suspension. The car has almost no body roll yet the ride felt very comfortable. Not overly stiff. I think Alfa did a great job with the suspension and power for the car.

4 out of 5 stars, Dream it and your there.....
John B,
Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

It is a true pleasure to drive. It can make one forget a difficult 12 hour day at work, while enjoying the truly Fun driving experience every time one is in the drivers seat. Handling, is as if driver and the car are in the same . Acceleration in the Ti was excellent. Have not driven a Quadrifoglio.... could not even imagine that much power. The interior is very well designed. The driving wheel is responsive to the core. I was once again a young man driving this spectacular machine!

5 out of 5 stars, Lead foot
lead foot,
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I leased this car last July 2018, after I turned in a BMW 328 X drive. The Alfa was 10 grand cheaper than another Beemer so I went for the Alfa. I'm shocked, this is really a fine vehicle with one exception the front license plate frame it's mounted on the drive side upper part of the bumper and it's the only place you can place it because of the "v" shape nose. {NY}. The only other item I don't care for is the gas gage it's a "line" with gas amount symbols next to it and it's not every large. My wife drives the car every day and she has no complaints she likes the car over the BMW or the MB 300 we had. The select drive is great the vehicle has fast response time I would dare to say the handling is up there with my 2011 grand sport corvette. The car handles in the snow great . The rear seating area is small but I don't care I don't sat back there. Overall the car was 2 grand more than a Chevy Malibu LT we looked at and that was a no brainer folks. Car has had one recall no big deal software problem. I have no problem making my payment every month for this vehicle very pleased. We live in the woods in upstate N.Y. so we have to drive everywhere and we have no after toughs about this car.

5 out of 5 stars, Best car I ever owned
Vincenzo,
Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

3 years of bliss and flawless driving. I don't think I will ever separate myself from this car.

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Giulia safety features:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop
Maintains a set interval from the vehicle ahead and can bring the vehicle to a full stop without driver intervention.
Forward Collision Warning Plus
Warns of an impending collision and, in some circumstances, brings the vehicle to a full stop if a collision appears imminent.
Lane Departure Warning
Provides an audible buzzing noise to alert you if you're drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. the competition

Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. Audi A4

Both of these sedans are sporty and have excellent interior and exterior styling. They also have similar cabin dimensions. The Giulia's four-cylinder engine makes more power than the A4's but is peakier. You'll have to pay more to get all-wheel drive on the Giulia. In comparison, the A4 has it standard at this price point.

Compare Alfa Romeo Giulia & Audi A4 features

Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. Kia Stinger

You can get a lot of Stinger at the Giulia's price point. A powerful V6 engine and more interior volume mean the Stinger is faster and more practical. You get superior warranty coverage with the Stinger, too. But the Giulia has the handling chops and style factor down. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger

Compare Alfa Romeo Giulia & Kia Stinger features

Alfa Romeo Giulia vs. Jaguar XF

Both sedans are impressively sporty, though the Giulia ultimately takes top honors. The XF's most powerful engine is a 380-hp V6, while the Giulia Quadrifoglio thumps out 505 hp. The Quadrifoglio is a more nimble handling sedan, too. The XF, however, offers a larger cabin and trunk.

Compare Alfa Romeo Giulia & Jaguar XF features

