2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe
2019 Alfa Romeo 4C CoupeMSRP: $66,900
Which 4C does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Handling is razor-sharp
- Sparse availability and limited appeal guarantee exclusivity
- Fuel economy estimates are good and achievable in the real world
- Exotic looks are guaranteed to draw attention
- Ride is crushingly harsh, notably with the high-performance suspension
- Few interior creature comforts and almost no cargo or storage space
- Rearward visibility is poor
- Steering is high effort at low speeds
- Coupe has been discontinued, so the convertible (Spider) is the only body style available
- Rearview camera, rear parking sensors and cruise control are now standard
- Last year's Track package has been discontinued; its features are available as stand-alone options
- Part of the first 4C generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating6.0 / 10
For most people, buying a mid-engine Italian sports car would involve taking out another mortgage on the house, dipping into the kids' college funds or living a second life — think one certain famous fictional high school chemistry teacher. Yet those same people might be surprised to learn that one can get such a car with a relatively modest financial payout: the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C.
Unlike more expensive Italian hardware, the 4C is a no-frills two-seater. It has more in common with the Lotus Elise than a Ferrari 488. After climbing over a high, wide doorsill, the driver plops onto a thinly padded seat to survey an oddly designed cabin filled with exotic materials. The 4C is obsessive about keeping weight low; there's not even carpeting on the exposed carbon-fiber tub. Bashing your knees against the granite-hard surface isn't uncommon during hard cornering.
And there will be a lot of hard cornering. The 4C's ability to stick to the road while bombing through tight, twisty turns is why you buy it in the first place. It changes direction as quickly as you can turn the wheel, which isn't as easy as it sounds. Unlike any other modern vehicle, the 4C forgoes power assist steering to both save weight and add to steering feedback. It takes a firm hand to wrestle the wheel around a parking lot, although effort lightens at higher speeds.
All of the 4C's quirks add up to a hardcore sports car that offers unparalleled driver control and feedback at this price level. The downsides are many, however. The rough ride, very heavy steering, and difficult entry and exit process are tough to deal with when performing simple tasks like going to the grocery store. These, combined with a clunky dual-clutch transmission and almost nonexistent storage space, effectively relegate it to weekend toy status. Similarly priced competitors, such as the Chevrolet Corvette, the Jaguar F-Type and the Porsche Boxster, offer a similar level of performance but are much more usable and could serve as a primary driving vehicle.
Alfa Romeo 4C models
The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C should only be considered by buyers willing to live with the inherent day-to-day difficulties of driving a seriously hardcore mid-engine sports car. Its no-frills attitude is reflected in its skimpy list of standard and optional features. After all, more features make for a heavier car, and the 4C is all about keeping the weight down. If you should want a few extras, the Convenience package adds a few luxury elements, the Track package includes performance upgrades, and the Carbon Fiber Interior Trim package is self-explanatory.
The 4C is powered by a turbocharged 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine (237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. Standard equipment includes a 17-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wheels, summer performance tires, LED running lights and taillights, a manually operated soft top, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, cruise control, power accessories, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, a 7-inch driver information display, Bluetooth connectivity, and an Alpine sound system with a CD player, a USB port and satellite and HD radio. There's also a small leather pouch behind the center armrest to store small items.
Notable stand-alone options include xenon headlights, 18-inch (front) and 19-inch (rear) wheels, a more stiffly tuned suspension, carbon-fiber mirrors, a steering wheel wrapped in leather and faux suede, leather upholstery with faux suede inserts and an Akrapovič dual-mode exhaust. Additional carbon-fiber styling elements are included with the Carbon Fiber Interior Trim package. Ordering the optional subwoofer brings the removal of the storage pouch behind the center armrest.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|5.5
|Interior
|5.5
|Utility
|4.5
|Technology
|4.5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Spider 2dr Coupe
1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$66,900
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 4C safety features:
- Rear Parking Assist System
- Helps the 4C park by sounding an alert if an object is detected close to the rear bumper.
- Bi-Xenon Headlamps
- Illuminates more of the road ahead than the standard halogen headlights.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents the 4C from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.
Alfa Romeo 4C vs. the competition
Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Porsche 718 Boxster
Similar to the Alfa Romeo, the Porsche Boxster is a small mid-engine sports car that is entertaining and rewarding to drive. However, these two like-minded roadsters accomplish this goal in very different ways. Because of its high-silled carbon-fiber tub, minimal storage space and few luxury accoutrements, the 4C feels like a race car adapted for the road. The Boxster is much more livable, with a comfortable yet buttoned-down ride and a more refined automatic transmission. The Boxster S and Boxster GTS variants are also a bit quicker than the 4C.
Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Jaguar F-Type
The sultry Jaguar F-Type and curvaceous 4C are equally likely to attract onlookers poring over the seductive sheet metal. As with the Boxster, the F-Type is much more usable on an everyday basis. The seats have better padding, the ride is more relaxed, and the front-mounted engine gives the F-Type a proper trunk. A range of turbo- or supercharged engines is available, from a fuel-sipping four-cylinder to a high-output V8.
Alfa Romeo 4C vs. Chevrolet Corvette
In its standard form, the Chevrolet Corvette is a highly capable vehicle that expertly walks the line between comfort and performance. Opting for the Z51 performance package makes the Corvette no less pleasant and seriously bumps up the sports car cred. It doesn't feel as special as the 4C, but the Corvette is a much more comfortable daily driver. The 4C is strictly a once-in-a-while vehicle.
FAQ
Is the Alfa Romeo 4C a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C:
- Coupe has been discontinued, so the convertible (Spider) is the only body style available
- Rearview camera, rear parking sensors and cruise control are now standard
- Last year's Track package has been discontinued; its features are available as stand-alone options
- Part of the first 4C generation introduced for 2015
Is the Alfa Romeo 4C reliable?
Is the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C?
The least-expensive 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,900.
Other versions include:
- Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $66,900
What are the different models of Alfa Romeo 4C?
More about the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C
The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is a two-seat sports car that offers performance rather than practicality or everyday livability. Alfa's parent company, Fiat Chrysler, typically produces vehicles in many trim levels, then offers plenty of choices in terms of option packages and individual features. The 4C is different, only coming in one trim and one body style. The small list of options and packages that are available center around luxury, performance and cosmetic upgrades.
As a focused, track-ready sports car, the 4C is all about its lightweight carbon-fiber construction, incredibly powerful four-cylinder engine and quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features for the sparingly equipped convertible include summer performance tires, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, leather seats, Bluetooth, satellite radio and a retro Alpine head unit. The svelte options list includes exterior and interior carbon-fiber elements, an even sportier suspension setup and a dual-mode exhaust.
The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C even goes so far as to eschew power steering, relying on a manual rack to both save the weight of a power-steering system and to provide more direct steering and feedback from the front wheels. The Alfa 4C definitely tests a buyer's commitment to performance by offering almost nothing else for the money.
Purchasing a 4C is a decision not to be taken lightly — its cramped interior, spartan accommodations, and meager cargo and storage space put it at a severe disadvantage against its primary rivals. But, for certain buyers, the 4C's traffic-stopping exterior styling and pure focus on the driving experience might give it the edge. Its exclusivity might also be attractive to those who see a glut of German and American sports cars on a daily basis. You don't have to pay much of a premium for its rarity since the 4C is priced similarly to other sports cars in this performance category. Remember, however, that rivals will offer much more standard and optional equipment than what is available for the 4C.
2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe Overview
The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe is offered in the following styles: Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 4C Coupe.
Related 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe info
