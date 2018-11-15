More about the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C

The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C is a two-seat sports car that offers performance rather than practicality or everyday livability. Alfa's parent company, Fiat Chrysler, typically produces vehicles in many trim levels, then offers plenty of choices in terms of option packages and individual features. The 4C is different, only coming in one trim and one body style. The small list of options and packages that are available center around luxury, performance and cosmetic upgrades. As a focused, track-ready sports car, the 4C is all about its lightweight carbon-fiber construction, incredibly powerful four-cylinder engine and quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features for the sparingly equipped convertible include summer performance tires, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, leather seats, Bluetooth, satellite radio and a retro Alpine head unit. The svelte options list includes exterior and interior carbon-fiber elements, an even sportier suspension setup and a dual-mode exhaust. The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C even goes so far as to eschew power steering, relying on a manual rack to both save the weight of a power-steering system and to provide more direct steering and feedback from the front wheels. The Alfa 4C definitely tests a buyer's commitment to performance by offering almost nothing else for the money. Purchasing a 4C is a decision not to be taken lightly — its cramped interior, spartan accommodations, and meager cargo and storage space put it at a severe disadvantage against its primary rivals. But, for certain buyers, the 4C's traffic-stopping exterior styling and pure focus on the driving experience might give it the edge. Its exclusivity might also be attractive to those who see a glut of German and American sports cars on a daily basis. You don't have to pay much of a premium for its rarity since the 4C is priced similarly to other sports cars in this performance category. Remember, however, that rivals will offer much more standard and optional equipment than what is available for the 4C. When you're ready to purchase your hardcore Italian sports car, use Edmunds' shopping tools to help build your ideal 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C and compare dealer prices.

2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe Overview

The 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe is offered in the following styles: Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

