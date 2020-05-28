The Acura TLX is a small luxury sedan that competes with the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. While older Acura sedans have developed something of a cult status, more recent four-door models have fallen short in terms of both performance and luxury. With a full redesign, Acura plans to fix that with the 2021 Acura TLX.
2021 Acura TLX Type S
|MSRP
|$53,325
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$50,105
- Many standard safety features and driver aids
- Optional ELS audio system is excellent
- Roomy and comfortable front seats
- Rear seats can feel cramped
- Handling isn't as athletic as the styling suggests
- Not as fuel-efficient as German rivals
- Fully redesigned for 2021
- Improved interior materials
- Longer and wider than predecessor
- New Type S version with a 355-hp V6
- Kicks off the second TLX generation for 2021
The 2021 Acura TLX gets its power from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. That's slightly less horsepower but more torque compared to the first-generation's V6 engine upgrade. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels by default, and all-wheel drive is available as an option.
Power from the new four-cylinder engine is strong in the middle of the rev range thanks to all that beefy torque, and the engine makes an excellent, throaty growl when pushed. The new 10-speed automatic is smarter and better behaved in every way than the old nine-speed as well.
Like Acura's RDX and MDX SUVs, the TLX is quite comfortable. The ride is forgiving when you're driving over bumps and ruts. Opt for the TLX Advanced, and the suspension is downright soft when you have the car in its Comfort drive mode. This is also true of the TLX Type S.
Acura has seriously stepped up the TLX's materials compared to the last generation. The outgoing TLX had quite a bit of cheap-feeling plastic. Acura's designers proudly told us: "If it looks like metal, it's metal. If it looks like wood, it's wood." There's still a generous amount of plastic, but it's sturdy, textured stuff for the most part, and there's quite a bit of stitched leather and faux leather around to offset it.
The touchpad-based infotainment system is likely to remain polarizing in this generation, even though it has been improved. We appreciate Acura repositioning the volume knob and channel seek buttons to the console next to the pad, and Acura's work to improve the responsiveness of the touchpad and handwriting recognition has helped. But for fine control in situations such as manipulating the navigation interface, Acura's touchpad still isn't an ideal system. At least the 10.2-inch screen is crisp and attractive. If Acura simply made it a touchscreen, that would probably alleviate a lot of complaints.
The TLX's official cargo volume has shrunk more than half a cubic foot, but at 13.5 cubic feet it's still doing well for the class. The trunk opening is generous, as is the cargo pass-through with the seats folded down. Note that the Type S has frame-stiffening braces that run right across the opening, and that can limit the size of the items that can pass through.
The 2021 TLX gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) with front-wheel drive and 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) with AWD. This is a little less than what most of the four-cylinder engines in German small luxury sedans provide, but you are getting a little more power with the Acura.
The TLX is available in five trim levels: base, Technology, A-Spec, Advanced and Type S. Technically, Acura refers to each as packages, but they're no different than trim levels. The first four trim levels come with a 272-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The TLX Type S comes with an exclusive 355-horsepower turbocharged V6 as well as a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Feature highlights include:
The 2021 Acura TLX's more aggressive looks, higher-quality interior, improved technology features, and strong engine add up to the best Acura sedan in years. Models with all-wheel drive and the adaptive suspension are particularly fun to drive. There's also a lot of value considering that its pricing undercuts what the European marques typically charge. It's worth checking out if you're shopping for a small luxury sedan.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Acura TLX a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Acura TLX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Acura TLX:
Is the Acura TLX reliable?
Is the 2021 Acura TLX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Acura TLX?
The least-expensive 2021 Acura TLX is the 2021 Acura TLX Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,300.
Other versions include:
- Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T and Performance Wheel & Tire (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $53,100
- Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,300
What are the different models of Acura TLX?
