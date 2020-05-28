  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TLX
  4. 2021 Acura TLX
  5. 2021 Acura TLX Type S

2021 Acura TLX Type S

MSRP range: $52,300 - $53,100
(13)
2021 Acura TLX Type S Sedan Exterior
+78
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Acura TLX A-Spec®
VIEW OFFERS
Acura.com
MSRP$53,325
Edmunds suggests you pay$50,105
Start Price Checker
Build & PriceAd
Acura.com
Other years
Acura TLX for Sale
2021 Acura TLX Review
  • Many standard safety features and driver aids
  • Optional ELS audio system is excellent
  • Roomy and comfortable front seats
  • Rear seats can feel cramped
  • Handling isn't as athletic as the styling suggests
  • Not as fuel-efficient as German rivals
  • Fully redesigned for 2021
  • Improved interior materials
  • Longer and wider than predecessor
  • New Type S version with a 355-hp V6
  • Kicks off the second TLX generation for 2021
Will Kaufman
05/28/2020 (updated 05/20/2021)
What is the TLX?

The Acura TLX is a small luxury sedan that competes with the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. While older Acura sedans have developed something of a cult status, more recent four-door models have fallen short in terms of both performance and luxury. With a full redesign, Acura plans to fix that with the 2021 Acura TLX.

This new Acura has been built from the ground up on a new platform to improve every facet of the TLX experience. Outside, it's longer and wider, with a longer hood and more aggressive proportions. In person, the TLX certainly looks the part. It gets new engines, Acura's latest tech features and higher-quality materials in the cabin.

All these changes add up to the best Acura sedan in years. But is that enough to make you want to buy one instead of the typical Audi, BMW or Mercedes?

What's under the TLX's hood?

The 2021 Acura TLX gets its power from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. That's slightly less horsepower but more torque compared to the first-generation's V6 engine upgrade. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels by default, and all-wheel drive is available as an option.

The performance-oriented TLX Type S swaps out the four-cylinder for a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. It develops 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, which is similar to what you get from the upgraded six-cylinder engines in the 3 Series and C-Class. The Type S will also benefit from upgraded Brembo brakes. Acura estimates that the Type S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 5 seconds, which feels accurate from the driver's seat.

How does the Acura TLX drive?

Power from the new four-cylinder engine is strong in the middle of the rev range thanks to all that beefy torque, and the engine makes an excellent, throaty growl when pushed. The new 10-speed automatic is smarter and better behaved in every way than the old nine-speed as well.

Unfortunately, the four-cylinder engine's power delivery isn't linear and starts to drop off after you pass 4,500 rpm. The 10-speed's first few gears are aggressively short, which takes better advantage of the engine's torque and makes the powertrain feel more responsive at lower speeds. But after those first few gears, Acura has made the gear ratios a lot taller. At that point the engine's nonlinear power delivery becomes much more apparent. All of this is to say that Acura's gearing choices have resulted in a less sporty acceleration in the base model than we'd expect.

The extra power from the Type S easily compensates. Crank the drive mode setting up to Sport+ and the Type S goes into attack mode with firmer suspension damping, sharper steering responsiveness and a louder exhaust note. The torque-vectoring feature of the all-wheel-drive system allows for harder and earlier acceleration out of turns, as you can feel that outside rear wheel gripping and helping to remove cornering stress from the front tires.

There's no question that the TLX is a sporty sedan, especially considering how much power you get standard. Enthusiast drivers will certainly want to get the Type S, however.

How comfortable is the Acura TLX?

Like Acura's RDX and MDX SUVs, the TLX is quite comfortable. The ride is forgiving when you're driving over bumps and ruts. Opt for the TLX Advanced, and the suspension is downright soft when you have the car in its Comfort drive mode. This is also true of the TLX Type S.

Seat comfort is a high point as well. The front seat cushions are soft yet supportive and very adjustable, even offering variable lateral and lumbar support to better hold you in place during spirited driving. The rear seats are also pretty cushy, though they don't offer nearly as much support as the front seats.

How's the Acura TLX's interior?

Acura has seriously stepped up the TLX's materials compared to the last generation. The outgoing TLX had quite a bit of cheap-feeling plastic. Acura's designers proudly told us: "If it looks like metal, it's metal. If it looks like wood, it's wood." There's still a generous amount of plastic, but it's sturdy, textured stuff for the most part, and there's quite a bit of stitched leather and faux leather around to offset it.

But the TLX can't fully escape Acura's association with Honda. Switchgear will be familiar to people who have driven Honda's latest generation of products. None of it is cheap, but it's also not the more bespoke experience of rivals such as Mercedes.

While the construction has improved, the design of the interior may still prove contentious. The dashboard's center stack, built around the focal point of a large, shiny mode select button, is unlike anything else in the class. Whether that's a good or bad thing depends entirely on your tastes.

Front-seat space is excellent. The extra elbow and knee room is apparent, and two adults can share the front of this car with ease. But while the car and wheelbase have grown in overall length, the dash has also been pushed back to lengthen the hood and add to the TLX's dramatic stance. While the exterior has grown to challenge the width of cars like the Porsche Panamera and length of the BMW 5 Series, overall passenger volume remains nearly unchanged. This is still decidedly a small luxury sedan on the inside.

Rear legroom has grown by only about half an inch, and rear headroom has decreased slightly. We've found that passengers taller than 5 foot 10 or so will start to feel cramped.

How's the Acura TLX's tech?

The touchpad-based infotainment system is likely to remain polarizing in this generation, even though it has been improved. We appreciate Acura repositioning the volume knob and channel seek buttons to the console next to the pad, and Acura's work to improve the responsiveness of the touchpad and handwriting recognition has helped. But for fine control in situations such as manipulating the navigation interface, Acura's touchpad still isn't an ideal system. At least the 10.2-inch screen is crisp and attractive. If Acura simply made it a touchscreen, that would probably alleviate a lot of complaints.

There's no fully digital gauge cluster option like you can get in the German sedans, but the TLX's purposeful gauges work fine. The Advanced model sports a large 10.5-inch head-up display with basic but clear information displays. Other tech features include a Wi-Fi hotspot and limited remote control and monitoring of the vehicle through a smartphone app.

A full suite of safety features and driver aids is also standard, including adaptive cruise with stop-and-go and even low-speed steering assist, features for which most rivals will charge you extra.

The star of the Acura's cabin technology has to be the available 17-speaker ELS stereo. The clarity and quality of the system may be best in class, doubly impressive considering just how much sound the stereo can pump out.

How's the Acura TLX's storage?

The TLX's official cargo volume has shrunk more than half a cubic foot, but at 13.5 cubic feet it's still doing well for the class. The trunk opening is generous, as is the cargo pass-through with the seats folded down. Note that the Type S has frame-stiffening braces that run right across the opening, and that can limit the size of the items that can pass through.

The TLX also has solid in-cabin storage for a luxury sedan. The rubberized phone tray, which doubles as a wireless charging pad, is perfectly placed and big enough for larger smartphones. Tandem cupholders have anti-tip elements and the center armrest bin provides a good spot for wallets and other personal effects along with a couple of USB ports and a 12-volt power outlet.

How economical is the Acura TLX?

The 2021 TLX gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) with front-wheel drive and 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) with AWD. This is a little less than what most of the four-cylinder engines in German small luxury sedans provide, but you are getting a little more power with the Acura.

The 2021 TLX Type S comes in about midfield in terms of fuel efficiency with an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined (19 city/25 highway). For context, on the high end, the BMW M340i xDrive returns an impressive 25 mpg combined, while the Genesis G70 is on the lower end at 20 mph combined.

What are the Acura TLX's trim levels?

The TLX is available in five trim levels: base, Technology, A-Spec, Advanced and Type S. Technically, Acura refers to each as packages, but they're no different than trim levels. The first four trim levels come with a 272-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The TLX Type S comes with an exclusive 355-horsepower turbocharged V6 as well as a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Feature highlights include:

Base
Starts the TLX off with:

  • LED headlights
  • Sunroof
  • 10.2-inch infotainment screen with touchpad controller
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Heated, power-adjustable front seats
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • Keyless ignition and entry
  • Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • 10-speaker sound system
  • Aluminum interior trim

The TLX also comes standard with these safety features and driver aids:

  • Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the TLX back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Adaptive cruise control Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the TLX and the car in front)
  • Traffic sign recognition

Technology
The Technology package adds, as you might expect, more technology:

  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while you're in reverse)
  • Leather upholstery
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Customizable ambient lighting
  • Upgraded 13-speaker sound system

A-Spec
The A-Spec includes more technology and a sportier appearance package:

  • Sporty exterior appearance package available in unique colors
  • Unique brushed aluminum interior trim
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel
  • Microsuede seat inserts
  • 17-speaker ELS sound system
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Wireless device charging pad

Advanced
The TLX Advanced adds further tech and comfort features such as:

  • Adaptive suspension (enhances ride comfort and handling stability)
  • Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the TLX and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Front-seat bolster and thigh-support adjustments
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Heated rear seats
  • Head-up display
  • Rain-sensing wipers

Type S
This sporty TLX has the more powerful engine as noted above. Feature-wise, it's similarly equipped to the A-Spec. It also has:

  • Adaptive suspension
  • Extra chassis bracing (can help to enhance handling)
  • Front-seat bolster and thigh support adjustments
  • Heated rear seats
  • Brembo brakes

Options on the Type S include:

  • Heated steering wheel
  • Lightweight wheels with summer performance tires

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2021 Acura TLX's more aggressive looks, higher-quality interior, improved technology features, and strong engine add up to the best Acura sedan in years. Models with all-wheel drive and the adaptive suspension are particularly fun to drive. There's also a lot of value considering that its pricing undercuts what the European marques typically charge. It's worth checking out if you're shopping for a small luxury sedan.

Save as much as $3,220 with Edmunds

2021 Acura TLX Type S pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 TLX FWD A-Spec®
SH-AWD

msrp

$44,250
starting price
See All Trims
Acura.com
2021 TLX 2.0L turbo 10-speed automatic transmission starting MSRP $37,500. 2021 TLX A-Spec® 2.0L turbo 10-speed automatic transmission MSRP $44,250. Available features increase price. Prices shown are Acura suggested retail prices only and exclude a $1,025 destination/handling fee, tax, title, license, retailer fees, registration, insurance, and other options. Dealer sets actual price. See dealer for details about costs and terms.
Build & price

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Acura TLX.

Average user rating: 4.0 stars
13 total reviews

Write a review

See all 13 reviews

5 star reviews: 38%
4 star reviews: 39%
3 star reviews: 15%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 8%

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    See all 13 reviews
    Write a review
    Helpful shopping links

    2021 Acura TLX video

    2021 Acura TLX and TLX Type S ― First Impressions Review, Specs & More
    SPEAKER 1: In 2015, Acura introduced the TLX, an entry level luxury sports sedan. It replaced two other Acura models, the smaller TSX and the slightly larger TL. We'd liked its for its comfort, its reliability, as well as its value. But it never really was competitive against the established German rivals. I sort of considered it luxury adjacent because it didn't have the performance or excitement and interior quality of what you'd expect from BMW, Audi, or Mercedes. That may change with the all new 2021 Acura TLX when it goes on sale this fall. Prices will start right in the mid $30,000 range for the base TLX. You're going to get a two liter turbocharged four cylinder. That's good for 272 horsepower and 280 pound feet of torque. It's going to feel more responsive, a lot more exciting. It's going to be mated to a 10 speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. Acura's super handling all wheel drive will be available as an option. And it's the new fourth generation SHAWD. That means it'll be able to send up to 70% of available power to the rear wheels, which is an increase of about 40% over last generation. Also, the response between shifting power between front axle and rear axle will also be quickened up in the order of about 30%. The translation? This new TLX will put a lot more power to the pavement. This new TLX is all new from the ground up with a much stiffer platform it's working with. Gone are the front strut suspension replaced by a double wishbone setup for better handling. Sounds good, right? We'll just wait until springtime. That's when the Type S TLX comes out. The TLX type S gets a 3 liter turbocharged V6 with much more power. Acura isn't going into details just yet. But if I were a betting man, I'd say between 350 and 400 horsepower. One can hope. The Type S will be the first Type S from Acura that's eligible for the super handling all four wheel drive. In addition to that, the Type S gets upgraded brakes. You have four brembo calipers with larger rotors. The brake system itself is derived from the NSX and its electoral servo system. It eliminates the mechanical contact between the pedal and the brakes. Its brake by wire, but at least in the NSX, we couldn't tell the difference. And that's a good thing. Sadly, I'm not allowed drive either of these today. So we're going to have to wait a little while to see how all these improvements stack up. We do have plenty of time to talk about everything else. So let's start with exterior styling. Up front is a familiar Acura grill, not far from the 2018 refresh of the last generation TLX. There is an integrated radar emitter here for the frontal collision as well as adaptive cruise control. And to me, it looks a little tacked on, but does make sense because it has one the widest spreads of a radar unit out there. There are also some really nice, deep, sharp creases in the hood that converge all at the top of the grill just like the last generation TLX. The TLX's profile best illustrates what's new with it. Right off the bat, you can see it has a much longer hood. Designers referred to this as the dash-to-axle distance. That's from the bottom of this roof pillar to the center of the front wheel. It's much, much longer than the previous generation TLX. Along the side, we have a lot of creases and surface treatments to break up some of the sheet metal over here. In particular, this crease here starts just behind the front wheel travels all the way down and over these rear haunches with the door handles following them. These rear haunches are also much wider than before. They lend it a much sportier appearance, which I'm all for. Along with all these surface treatments, it's just bigger overall. There's 3.7 inches longer when it comes to wheelbase. That's the distance from the front and rear axle. Also the roofline has been lowered out 6/10 of an inch. Overall, it gives it a sportier, more hunkered down appearance. In a lot of ways, it reminds me of the four series Gran Coupe from BMW. And that's a compliment. There are also echoes of BMW in the rear tail lights and fascia. In particularly, I like these cutouts here in the bumper that breakup some of that space. They suggest that they're air extractors but they're just holding reflectors. Now, you get too thin tailpipes on the regular TLX, but on the Type S, you get four round pipes. The width of the car increases by about 2.2 inches, and the wheels are also pushed a little further apart. The result? A slightly bigger trunk at 13 1/2 cubic feet. And it's a very usable space with remote releases for the seat backs. Overall, I think this new TLX is far more attractive than the last generation. It has the right proportions to give the sporty character the designers were going for. But let's see how that translates to the interior. Inside, the TLX gets a major modern makeover. The dash is much deeper with deeper creases with the screen plopped right on top. At the top of the center stack, we have a lot of controls that are logically organized. We have climate control buttons right here at the top of the center stack. Right underneath, a lot of the drive functions. And then the infotainment controller is right where your hand rests on the center console. The big dial in the middle is for drive modes, whether it's comfort, normal, or sport. There's also a new individual mode where you can fine tune it to your particular tastes. That means you can have a softer ride from the available adaptive dampers while still enjoying the response from the engine in sport mode. The Type S will further benefit from a sport plus mode. I've never been a fan of Honda's gear selector, and well it's the same here as it is a Honda. Now it actually is fairly easy to use once you're used to it. I get it. But to me, it takes up just about as much space as a regular lever and it's not quite as attractive either. On top of that, it's the same shifter, or something similar, that you'd get in a Honda Accord. And as much as I liked the Honda Accord, I expect it's something just a little more special in the Acura. It's likely most people will have a bigger problem with the infotainment system though. They're using a touch pad here, much like what Lexus does. And Lexus' system is regarded as one of the worst in the industry. According to our last rating of the Acura RDX though, this does function better than the Lexus, but it does take some time to get used to. And even then, it's more difficult to use than a standard dial or touchscreen. The display is nice and bright and big at 10.2 inches, and it's right in my sightline. That means less distraction. There's also an available head up display right in front of me. Other tech includes a Wi-Fi hotspot and remote monitoring and control over the car through a smartphone app. It also comes with the Acura Watch Suite of advanced safety features. These include frontal collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign reader, and a drowsy driver monitor. In other news, the TLX debuts a new front passenger airbag with three chambers. When it deploys, it looks a lot like a catcher's mitt and functions much the same. It's able to control the motion of that front passenger just in case things go horribly wrong. We're in the top trim of the TLX, which means it gets this nice leather covered dashboard. Otherwise, it's kind of a vinyl that's well textured. There's also some really nice open pore real wood here on the trim, on the sides. And it's one of my favorites. For me, if it's would trim, it has to be open pore and matte. There's a decent amount of storage too. These cup holders are well-placed, and there's a very smartly located wireless charging pad here. Now, you can put your phone down and still close the lid, and it's still somewhat visible. It will have Apple CarPlay and Android auto as standard. The bin here is pretty well sized, as are the pockets in the doors. So on a long road trip, you're not going to be running out of places to store your personal effects. Of course, we're in a sedan. So I'll have to check up the backseat as well. I'm pleasantly surprised by the amount of space I have in the back seat here. And that's impressive for these four door coupes that are permeating the market. My head is just barely brushing the headliner. I don't have that much space under the seat, but my feet are in a good position. And I have tons of knee room. Outward visibility is also good, so you'll never feel claustrophobic back here. The first generation Acura TLX didn't have a shot at taking on BMW or Audi, but the second generation redesign definitely has some strong potential. Of course, we won't know for sure until we get to drive it for ourselves. So keep checking back here for driver impressions over the next couple of months. Until then, for more information on the TLX and all of its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe.

    2021 Acura TLX and TLX Type S ― First Impressions Review, Specs & More

    Edmunds gives our first impressions review of the new 2021 Acura TLX and Acura TLX Type S. Check out the specs, 0-60, redesign details, price and more. Is the new Acura TLX a good car? Let’s find out with Mark Takahashi.

    Features & Specs

    Base MSRP
    $52,300
    MPG & Fuel
    19 City / 25 Hwy / 21 Combined
    Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
    Seating
    5 seats
    Drivetrain
    Type: all wheel drive
    Transmission: 10-speed shiftable automatic
    Engine
    V6 cylinder
    Horsepower: 355 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Torque: 354 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
    Basic Warranty
    4 yr./ 50000 mi.
    Dimensions
    Length: 194.6 in. / Height: 56.4 in. / Width: 75.2 in.
    Curb Weight: 4221 lbs.
    Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.5 cu.ft.
    See all features & specs
    PRICE CHECKER
    Check a dealer's price
    Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

    Example Price Checker

    Check your price quote
    Price:
    $ -
    GreatGoodFairHigh
    Get started
    Ad
    Build Your TLX
    At a Glance:
    • 2 Trims
    • $44,250starting MSRP

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Acura TLX a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 TLX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Acura TLX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the TLX gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the TLX has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura TLX. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Acura TLX?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Acura TLX:

    • Fully redesigned for 2021
    • Improved interior materials
    • Longer and wider than predecessor
    • New Type S version with a 355-hp V6
    • Kicks off the second TLX generation for 2021
    Learn more

    Is the Acura TLX reliable?

    To determine whether the Acura TLX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the TLX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the TLX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Acura TLX a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Acura TLX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 TLX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Acura TLX?

    The least-expensive 2021 Acura TLX is the 2021 Acura TLX Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,300.

    Other versions include:

    • Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T and Performance Wheel & Tire (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $53,100
    • Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,300
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Acura TLX?

    If you're interested in the Acura TLX, the next question is, which TLX model is right for you? TLX variants include Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T and Performance Wheel & Tire (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of TLX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
    More about the 2021 Acura TLX

    2021 Acura TLX Type S Overview

    The 2021 Acura TLX Type S is offered in the following styles: Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T and Performance Wheel & Tire (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Acura TLX Type S?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Acura TLX Type S and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 TLX Type S 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 TLX Type S.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Acura TLX Type S and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 TLX Type S featuring deep dives into trim levels including Type S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Acura TLX Type S here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Acura TLX Type S?

    2021 Acura TLX Type S Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

    The 2021 Acura TLX Type S Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,325. The average price paid for a new 2021 Acura TLX Type S Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,220 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,220 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,105.

    The average savings for the 2021 Acura TLX Type S Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 6% below the MSRP.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Acura TLX Type SES are available in my area?

    2021 Acura TLX Type S Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Acura TLX Type S.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Acura TLX Type S for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Acura TLX TLX Type S you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Acura for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,277.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Acura TLX Type S and all available trim types: Type S, Type S. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Acura TLX Type S include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Acura TLX?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Acura lease specials

    Related 2021 Acura TLX Type S info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles

    More photos

    Recommended