2019 Acura NSX Coupe
What’s new
- Minor exterior and interior cosmetic changes
- Technology package and power seats are now standard
- Suspension tuning, tire and software updates to improve performance
- Part of the second NSX generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Accessible handling for both novice and experienced drivers
- Comfortable ride and great forward visibility
- Hybrid drivetrain provides strong acceleration and high fuel economy
- Doesn't evoke much emotion
- Cramped, hot cargo area
- Paltry in-cabin storage
- Infotainment system is clunky and outdated
Which NSX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Acura NSX is one of the more technologically advanced sports cars out there. With its turbocharged V6 engine enhanced with no fewer than three electric motors, the NSX returns performance figures that rival the best in the class. It gets surprisingly good fuel economy, too. But as good as the NSX is, the overall experience leaves us somewhat flat.
You can certainly drive it exceedingly fast, but the NSX's techno hardware conspires to diminish the car's emotional appeal. Rivals from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche provide more thrill and theater. The NSX also comes up short inside the cabin. The infotainment interface is nearly identical to the one found in more plebeian Honda models, and interior storage is minimal. We expect a lot more from a sport coupe in this price range.
Certainly, the 2019 NSX accelerates and handles like few other cars on the road. But it's just a little too capable and clever for its own good.
2019 Acura NSX models
The 2019 Acura NSX is available only as a two-seat, two-door coupe in a single performance specification. There are no other body styles or trim levels. It comes standard with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, a nine-speed transmission, and a trio of electric motors that continually monitor and optimize the NSX's traction.
The V6 powers the rear wheels alone, and each front wheel has its own electric motor. This setup lets the car's onboard computers carefully accelerate or decelerate each wheel to keep the NSX on course during high-performance driving. A third electric motor pairs with the V6 engine in common hybrid-electric fashion, adding torque at low speeds and enabling very smooth engine starts. The combination of gasoline V6 and electric motors generates 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque.
Standard equipment includes LED headlights, adaptive suspension dampers (magnetorheological), 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, power-adjustable seats with heating, a nine-speaker premium ELS sound system with satellite radio and two USB inputs, a 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the AcuraLink smartphone connectivity system.
A couple of packages that outfit the NSX with extra exterior and interior carbon-fiber trim are also available. Stand-alone options include carbon-ceramic brakes, upgraded performance summer tires, premium paint hues, a long list of cosmetic carbon-fiber components (roof panel, interior trim, engine cover, rear spoiler), a different style of wheels, lightweight manually adjustable sport seats (at no additional cost), premium leather upholstery and a simulated-suede headliner.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Acura NSX (turbo 3.5L V6 | 9-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD hybrid).
Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current NSX has received some revisions, including revised suspension tunings, higher-performing standard tires and software updates to improve performance. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's NSX, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|4.0
|Technology
|5.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling7.5
Drivability9.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control5.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use5.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility8.5
Quality6.0
Utility4.0
Small-item storage5.0
Cargo space3.0
Technology5.5
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control5.0
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM
|MSRP
|$157,500
|MPG
|21 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|573 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NSX safety features:
- Vehicle Stability Assist
- Influences the car's willingness to slide in varying degrees selectable by the driver.
- Brake Assist
- Supplies additional braking pressure during a panic stop.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Provides three different views (rear, top and wide) of the car to aid reversing and parking.
Acura NSX vs. the competition
Acura NSX vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Despite having a similar power output to the NSX, the Mercedes AMG GT R is far more thrilling to drive. With such a narrow focus on performance, neither gets high scores for convenience. But the AMG GT gains a distinct advantage for its interior quality, which is appropriate for a car this expensive.
Acura NSX vs. Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 Turbo is an impressive performance car that is just as capable as the NSX. But the 911's evolutionary lineage doesn't make it stand out from the crowd as much as the more futuristic-looking NSX. To its credit, the Porsche's interior is significantly nicer than the Acura's and has better personal storage and cargo space.
Acura NSX vs. Audi R8
Like the NSX, the second-generation Audi R8 was introduced in 2017 and received some updates this year. The R8 gets high marks for everyday drivability and the inspiring V10 engine. It surpasses the NSX in regard to interior quality and infotainment, but the NSX and the R8 are more evenly matched when it comes to cargo space and convenience.
