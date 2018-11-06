More about the 2019 Volvo XC90

The 2019 Volvo XC90 has one of the most beautiful interiors available in any SUV. It's all Scandinavian textures and minimalist elegance. Matte wood, brushed metals, and tailored upholstery but nothing is overwhelming. In a world of excess, it's a restrained environment. It's practically a sanctuary. But there's also every conceivable luxury aboard. Turn up the volume on the optional 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system and the whole car seems to quiver with music. Computers monitor practically everything, and the seats are more comfortable than anything in your house. Volvo has taken the big leap and committed to powering all its vehicles with four-cylinder engines. The standard XC90 powerplant is a 2.0-liter member of Volvo's new Drive-E turbocharged engine family. The T5 version is rated at 250 horsepower. Higher-trim XC90s get a version of the 2.0-liter engine with a supercharger and a turbocharger that is rated at 316 horsepower. And if that's not enough, Volvo also offers a plug-in hybrid version that supplements the engine with an electric motor for a total of 400 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic transmission makes use of the power no matter how it's generated and feeds either the front wheels or all four of them depending on the trim level. And the XC90 comes in numerous trim levels, ranging from the T5 Momentum to the T8 Excellence. Fuel economy varies between the trim levels, depending on the engine and drive system, but the XC90's numbers are respectable for the class. The EPA rates the T8 Plug-In hybrid at 17 miles of electric range, which is just enough to visit the nearby shops without using the gas-powered engine. Volvo's tradition of leading-edge safety continues with this second-generation XC90. There's a forward collision detection system combined with automatic braking, and a collision mitigation system that can detect oncoming traffic when you're making a passing maneuver. The seat cushions are energy-absorbing, the seat belts are self-tightening, and a lane departure system integrated with automatic steering works to keep the XC90 on the road at all times. There's also a partial autonomous (Level 2) driving mode that lets the XC90 pilot itself at up to 80 mph. The XC90 packs many strong points, but you'll find many other solid choices out there. No market segment is more crowded or more competitive than that of luxury SUVs. Make sense of it all by starting with Edmunds to find your perfect XC90.

2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

