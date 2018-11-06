2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid
What’s new
- Base AWD models get heated seats and four-zone climate control
- R-Design and Inscription models get new Harman Kardon stereo
- Convenience and Momentum Plus packages eliminated from lineup
- Advanced and Multimedia packages added to options
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior and exterior styling
- Precise handling that inspires confidence
- Spacious second- and third-row seating for a midsize SUV
- Many standard safety technology features
- Overly busy ride quality for a vehicle in its class
- Some touchscreen controls can be hard to use
- Excessive road and engine noise
- Difficult to stop smoothly
Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
The 2019 Volvo XC90 is a three-row luxury SUV with broad appeal. At base trim levels, it's full of high-tech safety features and luxurious cabin materials, and it even starts at a reasonable price. But spec one out to the top of the trim-level ladder, and you've got an SUV with a refrigerator in the back seat, crystal glasses and a six-figure price tag.
No matter the trim level, we generally like the XC90. Standard equipment includes items such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a 9-inch central touchscreen with navigation. You also get classy styling and a well-built interior with lots of room for the family.
Unfortunately, there are some drawbacks. The XC90 has a pretty stiff ride, especially with the larger 20-inch wheels, and the available powertrains can feel overworked. Sticking with the smaller 19-inch wheels helps improve ride quality, but it's worth noting that most vehicles in this class are better at absorbing road bumps. And no matter what trim level you go with, you get a four-cylinder engine that's turbocharged, or turbocharged and supercharged, or turbocharged and supercharged and paired with a battery and an electric motor. This means the large XC90, while adequate around town, can run out of steam on hilly freeway sections.
Despite these flaws, there remains much to enjoy about the 2019 Volvo XC90. It's attractive inside and out, well-equipped and certainly worth a test drive.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs and Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.
2019 Volvo XC90 models
The 2019 Volvo XC90 is a luxury SUV with three seating configurations and four trim levels: Momentum, R-Design, Inscription and Excellence. Three engine choices of increasing power are offered for most trim levels, named T5, T6 and T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. The T5 is available in either front- or all-wheel drive, while the other drivetrains come with all-wheel drive.
For standard equipment, the base Momentum comes with 18-inch wheels, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, premium vinyl upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, heated washer nozzles, eight-way power front seats with power lumbar adjustment, driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (with individual slide and recline functions), a 50/50-split third-row seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Technology features include Volvo's Pilot Assist (adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, an oncoming-traffic lane mitigation system), a 9-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio and two USB ports.
The T5 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Either front- or all-wheel drive is available, and opting for the latter adds heated front seats.
The T6 upgrades to a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (316 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque) and all-wheel drive. This powertrain adds to the Momentum trim level 19-inch wheels, dual tailpipes, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and leather upholstery.
The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an 87-horsepower electric motor and battery. Total output is 400 hp and 472 lb-ft. A 240-volt Level 2 charger can fill the battery in about 2.5 hours, and the EPA rates the pure-electric range at 17 miles. The T8 comes with a tire repair kit in lieu of a temporary spare and tools.
The R-Design trim level is largely a sporty appearance package, adding 20-inch wheels and different exterior and interior design elements. It also offers a sport steering wheel with shift paddles, upgraded sport seats (with power thigh support), premium leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, rear window shades, and illuminated step plates.
The Inscription is available on the T6 and the T8. It's similar to the R-Design but features its own designs for wheel, interior and exterior trim. Interior upgrades include power side support, cushion extension and ventilation for the front seats.
Available only on the T8, the Excellence trim level practically turns the XC90 into a luxury limousine. In place of the rear bench seat, the Excellence adds two captain's chairs with footrests, a rear center console with folding trays, a touchscreen controller, heated and cooled cupholders, and two crystal glasses. All four seats in the Excellence come standard with ventilation, heat and massage functions. Additional upgrades include bright exterior trim, 21-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, extended leather upholstery, additional sound deadening, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, added rear-seat USB ports, two iPad holders and a refrigerator.
Most options are grouped into packages. The Advanced package builds on the standard T5 Momentum equipment by adding adaptive headlights, headlight washers, a top-view parking system, front parking sensors, automated parking assist and a head-up display. The Multimedia package is for the T5 Momentum as well, and it adds navigation, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and the Harman Kardon sound system. The Inscription-only Luxury package adds heated rear seats, a simulated suede headliner, leather grab handles and sun visors, and a massaging function for the front seats.
Individual option highlights depend on trim level and include an adaptive air suspension (with adaptive dampers), a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a built-in second-row child booster seat, a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking4.5
Steering7.5
Handling7.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control7.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo XC90.
Trending topics in reviews
- seats
- comfort
- safety
- road noise
- interior
- value
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- doors
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
Was I crazy to pay over $80k for a Volvo? Not at all, it’s absolutely the most incredible vehicle I have ever owned. So powerful, quiet and perfectly put together. Every detail is elegant and functional.
I bought a fully loaded XC90 T8 after seeing it at the auto show, primarily because of the 7 seats (for taking everyone in one car), the safety features, and the luxurious interior. I leased the car for 3 years with the intention of buying it after, but sadly after 24 months, I'm paying $5000 to CarMax to get out of my lease and have them take if off my hands. It's a bitter divorce because I do love all the reasons why I bought it. The Auto Pilot is awesome and I love the touch screen and especially love the Bowers & Wilkins audio. But the problems started soon after delivery with multiple service and Volvo On-Call lights coming on that required multiple service apts. Also, in the first year the air suspension went out and needed to be replaced. The second year, the rear transmission broke. It keep jolting the rear of the car like I ran over a huge pothole, but then I would look and there wasn't one. I didn't know what it was until several times that I tried to pull out into traffic and it lost power on me. I had to step on the gas hard to get the car to move. Then it leaked transmission fluid all over the garage. Volvo repaired it, and then it had to go back in 2 more times because they couldn't get the gasket fit correctly to stop the leaking. Upon the last time at Bob Smith Volvo in Calabasas, CA, the service department returned my car with a huge dent in the rear passenger door. Of course they took responsibility, but it took over 2 weeks for them to repair it. Volvo is good about giving you a current model Volvo as a courtesy car, and I've been able to drive every one of their different models. After driving the XC40 for several weeks (of course while paying a lease on a $90K car), I realized how bad the brakes are in the XC90 T8, they do require quite a bit of brake petal force in comparison to all the other cars. In the past 2 months, my XC90 has been in the service dept for 28 days! I can't take it anymore. I didn't want to believe Consumer Reports when they rated Volvo as terrible in Reliability, but they are not so wrong. I have never had more problems with any other vehicle I have ever owned. And It's not like I bought a cheap Volvo, in fact, just the opposite, I bought their best one, fully loaded. And now I understand why more people are not buying these cars. It's really sad and disappointing. I spent over $41K to drive this car for 24 months and now I can say for sure it was the worst car I have ever bought.
Exceeded all of our expectations
I’ve been a Volvo owner since 2006. I’ve owned 5 XC90’s. The three older Swedish built/not Chinese owned models were great. Volvo took back by last XC90 after acknowledging it was a lemon. They acted honorably and I was willing to give them a second chance give the history. I should have run for the door after the first lemon... latest XC90 T8 Inscription has been in the shop for a month. No communication - I’m chasing them. Talking to national customer service... it’s terrible. They don’t care. They know they’ve lost a customer, they know their product is garbage... it’s Chinese... Don’t buy the product!!!! Looks good... it’s junk. House of cards like China!
Sponsored cars related to the XC90
Features & Specs
|T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$72,350
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$71,250
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$66,300
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$104,900
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC90 safety features:
- Volvo On Call
- Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
- Surround-View Camera
- Allows for a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
- Lane Departure Intervention
- Small steering inputs respond when the vehicle senses that it is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC90 vs. the competition
Volvo XC90 vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 is one of the XC90's toughest competitors. It performs well on twisty roads and stays quiet on the highway. Interior materials and cabin construction are nearly flawless in the BMW. The cabin controls are much easier to learn in the X5 than in the XC90. The X5 is also available with multiple powertrains that are more enjoyable than Volvo's. Third-row seating is standard on the Volvo and optional on the BMW.
Volvo XC90 vs. Audi Q7
In many regards, the Audi Q7 is at the top of the three-row luxury SUV class. It has spacious first and second rows and a top-notch infotainment system, and it drives like it's much smaller than it is. Behind the third row, the Audi has slightly less cargo space compared to the XC90, but not by much. Both the XC90 and the Q7 are worthy of consideration for any shopper.
Volvo XC90 vs. Volvo XC60
For buyers who love the Volvo look and feel but don't need a full three-row family hauler, consider the smaller XC60. Available with similar equipment as the XC90, the XC60 shares many of the XC90's virtues. It's well-crafted, with many standard and optional safety equipment, and it has multiple powertrains to choose from. And, yes, you can even get it as a plug-in hybrid.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC90 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volvo XC90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo XC90:
- Base AWD models get heated seats and four-zone climate control
- R-Design and Inscription models get new Harman Kardon stereo
- Convenience and Momentum Plus packages eliminated from lineup
- Advanced and Multimedia packages added to options
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2015
Is the Volvo XC90 reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo XC90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo XC90?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo XC90 is the 2019 Volvo XC90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $66,300.
Other versions include:
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $72,350
- T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $71,250
- T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $66,300
- T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $104,900
What are the different models of Volvo XC90?
More about the 2019 Volvo XC90
The 2019 Volvo XC90 has one of the most beautiful interiors available in any SUV. It's all Scandinavian textures and minimalist elegance. Matte wood, brushed metals, and tailored upholstery but nothing is overwhelming. In a world of excess, it's a restrained environment. It's practically a sanctuary.
But there's also every conceivable luxury aboard. Turn up the volume on the optional 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system and the whole car seems to quiver with music. Computers monitor practically everything, and the seats are more comfortable than anything in your house.
Volvo has taken the big leap and committed to powering all its vehicles with four-cylinder engines. The standard XC90 powerplant is a 2.0-liter member of Volvo's new Drive-E turbocharged engine family. The T5 version is rated at 250 horsepower. Higher-trim XC90s get a version of the 2.0-liter engine with a supercharger and a turbocharger that is rated at 316 horsepower. And if that's not enough, Volvo also offers a plug-in hybrid version that supplements the engine with an electric motor for a total of 400 horsepower.
An eight-speed automatic transmission makes use of the power no matter how it's generated and feeds either the front wheels or all four of them depending on the trim level. And the XC90 comes in numerous trim levels, ranging from the T5 Momentum to the T8 Excellence. Fuel economy varies between the trim levels, depending on the engine and drive system, but the XC90's numbers are respectable for the class. The EPA rates the T8 Plug-In hybrid at 17 miles of electric range, which is just enough to visit the nearby shops without using the gas-powered engine.
Volvo's tradition of leading-edge safety continues with this second-generation XC90. There's a forward collision detection system combined with automatic braking, and a collision mitigation system that can detect oncoming traffic when you're making a passing maneuver. The seat cushions are energy-absorbing, the seat belts are self-tightening, and a lane departure system integrated with automatic steering works to keep the XC90 on the road at all times. There's also a partial autonomous (Level 2) driving mode that lets the XC90 pilot itself at up to 80 mph.
The XC90 packs many strong points, but you'll find many other solid choices out there. No market segment is more crowded or more competitive than that of luxury SUVs. Make sense of it all by starting with Edmunds to find your perfect XC90.
2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Excellence Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XC90 Hybrid 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XC90 Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XC90 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrids are available in my area?
2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] XC90 Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid XC90 Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo XC90 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,195.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,782.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid and all available trim types: T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related 2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Volvo S90
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 V60
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2019 Volvo V60
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid