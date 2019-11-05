2020 Volvo XC60 Hybrid
What’s new
- New high-performance Polestar Engineered variant
- T8 hybrid model gets small increase in EV range
- 12.3-inch digital dash display is now standard
- Part of the second XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior and exterior styling
- Spacious second-row seating
- Many standard safety technology features
- Plug-in range allows for short EV-only trips
- T8 Hybrid has touchy brakes that are hard to modulate
- Too many controls are dependent on a frustrating touchscreen interface
2020 Volvo XC60 Review
We'll get this out of the way first: If you're looking for a well-rounded luxury SUV, the 2020 Volvo XC60 should be one of the first to check out. The hybrid powertrain available for the XC60, however, is a weakness rather than a strength. Sure, it's powerful and it has a respectable electric range, but handling, braking and drivability are better in the non-hybrid models.
For power, you have a choice of three main powertrains in the XC60. The first two are fairly standard: a 250-hp turbocharged four-cylinder and a turbocharged and supercharged version of the same engine that produces 316 hp. Then you have the XC60 T8. It's a sporty plug-in hybrid that makes 400 hp and gets the best fuel economy of the bunch. Thanks to an update for 2020, the hybrid now gets approximately 20 miles of electric range and a combined rating from the EPA of 27 mpg. That's 3-4 mpg higher than other XC60s, but there's a significant price increase worth noting that'll take a long time to pay off at the pump.
A particularly appealing bit of Volvo's vehicle strategy is not just the range of available powertrains, but the fact that you can have them all in pretty much any trim level you choose — and that includes the hybrid. That means the hybrid powertrain isn't connected to the most expensive set of features and options as it is with some other luxury automakers.
Even a base-level XC60 now gets all sorts of appealing features, such as the large 9-inch touchscreen display, a panoramic sunroof, forward collision mitigation, and lane departure warning with lane keeping assist. There are all the available luxury options you'd expect to see, too, such as LED headlights, wood and leather interior trim, and massaging front seats.
Unfortunately for the Volvo, it isn't the sportiest SUV in its segment or the quietest. And the T8 hybrid, despite its promises of maximum power and fuel economy, is a bit of a disappointment because of its cost and drivability issues. But overall, we're quite fond of the 2020 Volvo XC60 and think it's a luxury SUV worth your consideration.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
Handling suffers with the T8 as well. The air suspension keeps the car comfortable in the flats but doesn't work as well on twisty roads. The front and rear of the XC60 feel a bit out of sync, resulting in lazy body motions. The steering has a vague on-center feel, quick initial turn-in and artificially light weighting, which is nice, but there's also kickback from harsher bumps and irregular road surfaces.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Seating comfort, however, is the XC60's strong point, thanks largely to the highly adjustable massaging seats and well-padded surfaces. Unlike the XC60 T6, the T8 is not available with a four-zone climate control system. Only dual-zone is offered, and it has a climate control that is finicky and sluggish upon startup. On the plus side, the system is quiet and maintains temperature well.
How’s the interior?8.0
The touchscreen infotainment is intuitive and user-friendly, responding quickly to swipe and pinch gestures like you'd use on a smartphone. Outward visibility is excellent thanks to narrow front roof pillars. The generous rear window space, the power-folding rear headrests and optional 360-degree cameras also help out.
How’s the tech?8.5
Device integration is also excellent. You can pair your phone while on the move and choose between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto or use Volvo's native Bluetooth interface, which also works well. Voice control functionality is quite extensive too. You can control all the usual functions related to phone calls and navigation plus the climate system, including the seat heaters and heated steering wheel.
How’s the storage?8.5
The car seat anchors for child safety seats are located under easy-access flip covers, and there should be enough room for rear-facing child seats.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Build quality is excellent, even for a luxury SUV, and Volvo warranties match most segment competitors. Scheduled maintenance coverage is typical for luxury vehicles at three years/36,000 miles, but roadside assistance is above average with four years/unlimited miles. Volvo also offers free towing for the life of the vehicle, a unique perk no matter how much you've paid for your car.
Wildcard8.0
Practical luxury is more in line with the XC60 T8's mission. It's quick, but it isn't a sports car. Its user-friendly interface and driver aids make it easy to log miles. We'd recommend it to a friend looking for a modern, functional plug-in that's enjoyable to drive in the city or highway.
Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Volvo XC60 models
The 2020 Volvo XC60 is available in four trim levels that offer varied levels of luxury and sport-focused amenities: Momentum, R-Design, Inscription and Polestar Engineered. With the exception of the Polestar Engineered (which only comes as the high-output hybrid model), each trim level is available with any powertrain — T5, T6 or T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. All T5 models come standard with front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional), while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.
The T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid uses a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). The XC60 Polestar Engineered gets a high-output version of the plug-in hybrid powertrain that puts out 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque.
The base Momentum trim is nicely equipped, featuring LED headlights, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10-speaker audio system. Many advanced safety features are also standard.
The R-Design trim adds to the Momentum with sporty styling differences, a few extra safety features, and upgrades such as keyless entry, a Harman Kardon audio system and navigation. The Inscription trim is similarly equipped to the R-Design but incorporates more luxurious styling elements.
Most of the equipment from the R-Design and Inscription trim levels is available for the base Momentum in the form of stand-alone options or small packages.
The Momentum, R-Design and Inscription levels can be equipped with an Advanced package that adds Volvo's Pilot Assist (adaptive cruise control plus extra driving aids) and a 360-degree parking camera system. There's also a Luxury package offered exclusively on Inscription models that adds premium leather upholstery and upgraded front seats.
The Polestar Engineered version of the XC60 gets most of the R-Design and Advanced package equipment, plus it comes with the high-output plug-in hybrid powertrain, a stiffer suspension, Brembo brakes, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volvo XC60.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- safety
- appearance
- warranty
- ride quality
- interior
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am just getting to know my car after having it for a month. So far, I love driving it. The option to shift from Hybrid mode to Performance. It tightens up the steering and lowers the car. You can feel the difference and it makes the car more fun to drive. It does take a little to learn all the different driving options, however. Ultimately, I bought this car for: 1. SPACE. I can fit everything from 3 carseats along the back seat to my dogs in the back to a very large stroller, groceries, ect. The built in booster seat will be an added bonus as my grandchildren get bigger. 2. ACCESSORIES. The seats are super comfortable. I love the sunroof. The sound is amazing. It's perfect for me and it's got tons of help. The adaptive cruise control and pilot assist work extremely well. I love all the camera views especially the 360 overhead. It's well calibrated and accurate. 3. GAS MILEAGE. I was worried about gas mileage. I've charged it several times but I'm at over 430 miles with 1/4 tank left and about 80 more estimated miles to go. I drive a combo of streets and highways. The streets I am on are often 45/50 mph so I was worried that the hybrid battery would have little effect. It seems to contribute well to gas efficiency. Further, the car isn't too big. I didn't want to drive a behemoth that is difficult to park. I realized it's about the length of my husbands Tesla Model S and is easy to maneuver in and out of tight spacing. The 360 overhead is definitely a bonus!!! You can see everything if you are a little concerned. Ultimately, I wanted a bigger car that could fit my 2 dogs and 3 young grandchildren (4 and under) that was fun to drive and didn't guzzle gas like crazy. The XC 60 T8 Hybrid delivered.
This is not what I thought a Volvo would be. I was looking for a safe vehicle for my family. I reluctantly went to the Volvo dealership. Boy was I surprised. We considered the XC60 T6 at first. But when we considered the tax rebate, we purchased the T8. (The tax credit covered the vast majority of the price difference. The extra power will be helpful when dealing with large trucks on the highway. We have put 1,000 miles on the vehicle and have not used the first tank of fuel. (Most of the driving is done in the city for errands.) We charge it with a 220 volt system that takes less than 3 hours to charge. The interior and features are fantastic. The safety features are a huge factor in the decision to purchase the vehicle. I really like the Pilot Assist feature. We are very happy with the storage space and the ride of the car. The styling of the car is much better than I expected.
After 1500 miles fully satisfied. The polestar optimization gives us polestar performance without the gaudy polestar model accessories and only costs $1295. The car is unexpectedly fast and handles great.
Features & Specs
|T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$60,650
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$53,950
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$60,650
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC60 safety features:
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
- Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and supports the driver in keeping the car within the lane.
- Driver Alert Control
- Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC60 vs. the competition
Volvo XC60 vs. BMW X3
Much like the XC60, the BMW X3 is a well-rounded luxury SUV. It has plenty of space for adults and a wide variety of powertrains, plus it feels very well-built on the inside. With the available M40i trim level, the X3 is a little sportier than the Volvo. Or if safety is a concern, the BMW also offers several safety packages worth checking out.
Volvo XC60 vs. Audi Q5
The Q5 is a desirable pick thanks to a combination of virtues. Not only is it quiet, comfortable and built with high-end materials, but it's also enjoyable to drive. Unlike the XC60 and the X3, however, the Q5 doesn't offer much in the way of powertrain selection — just a singular turbocharged four-cylinder. For more power, you have to upgrade to the more expensive performance-oriented SQ5. Available features are abundant, though, and as such, the Q5 is worth a closer look.
Volvo XC60 vs. Volvo XC90
If you like the XC60 but wish it had more space, there's always the XC90. The XC90 uses the same three powertrains and has a very similar trim-level breakdown. It offers pretty much all the same equipment as the XC60 but in a bigger package. Interior space and cargo storage are both significantly increased. On the downside, the XC90 does have a relatively stiff ride, and its price is higher than the XC60's.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC60 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo XC60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo XC60:
- New high-performance Polestar Engineered variant
- T8 hybrid model gets small increase in EV range
- 12.3-inch digital dash display is now standard
- Part of the second XC60 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volvo XC60 reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo XC60 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo XC60?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo XC60 is the 2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,950.
Other versions include:
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,650
- T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,950
- T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $60,650
What are the different models of Volvo XC60?
