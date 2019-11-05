2020 Volvo XC60 Review

We'll get this out of the way first: If you're looking for a well-rounded luxury SUV, the 2020 Volvo XC60 should be one of the first to check out. The hybrid powertrain available for the XC60, however, is a weakness rather than a strength. Sure, it's powerful and it has a respectable electric range, but handling, braking and drivability are better in the non-hybrid models. For power, you have a choice of three main powertrains in the XC60. The first two are fairly standard: a 250-hp turbocharged four-cylinder and a turbocharged and supercharged version of the same engine that produces 316 hp. Then you have the XC60 T8. It's a sporty plug-in hybrid that makes 400 hp and gets the best fuel economy of the bunch. Thanks to an update for 2020, the hybrid now gets approximately 20 miles of electric range and a combined rating from the EPA of 27 mpg. That's 3-4 mpg higher than other XC60s, but there's a significant price increase worth noting that'll take a long time to pay off at the pump. A particularly appealing bit of Volvo's vehicle strategy is not just the range of available powertrains, but the fact that you can have them all in pretty much any trim level you choose — and that includes the hybrid. That means the hybrid powertrain isn't connected to the most expensive set of features and options as it is with some other luxury automakers. Even a base-level XC60 now gets all sorts of appealing features, such as the large 9-inch touchscreen display, a panoramic sunroof, forward collision mitigation, and lane departure warning with lane keeping assist. There are all the available luxury options you'd expect to see, too, such as LED headlights, wood and leather interior trim, and massaging front seats. Unfortunately for the Volvo, it isn't the sportiest SUV in its segment or the quietest. And the T8 hybrid, despite its promises of maximum power and fuel economy, is a bit of a disappointment because of its cost and drivability issues. But overall, we're quite fond of the 2020 Volvo XC60 and think it's a luxury SUV worth your consideration.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.7 / 10

The XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid surprises with its design and straight-line performance. The T8 quietly excels at the things real drivers need: acceleration and interior usability. But its complicated powertrain, underwhelming handling and poor low-speed drivability preclude us from recommending it over the simpler and more accessible T6.

How does it drive? 6.5

The T8 needs only 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. That's a full second ahead of the T6. Unfortunately, the handoff between regenerative and friction braking is grabby and inconsistent. The pedal modulation feels better in the vehicle's B drive mode but is never completely sorted.



Handling suffers with the T8 as well. The air suspension keeps the car comfortable in the flats but doesn't work as well on twisty roads. The front and rear of the XC60 feel a bit out of sync, resulting in lazy body motions. The steering has a vague on-center feel, quick initial turn-in and artificially light weighting, which is nice, but there's also kickback from harsher bumps and irregular road surfaces.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Even in its softest suspension setting, the air suspension doesn't filter out most high-frequency road vibrations. Wind is the most prominent noise, with road noise a close second, but neither is loud or unpleasant. The ride is a little busy and unsettled for a luxury crossover, so we recommend avoiding the large 20-inch wheels.



Seating comfort, however, is the XC60's strong point, thanks largely to the highly adjustable massaging seats and well-padded surfaces. Unlike the XC60 T6, the T8 is not available with a four-zone climate control system. Only dual-zone is offered, and it has a climate control that is finicky and sluggish upon startup. On the plus side, the system is quiet and maintains temperature well.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The cabin is spacious, with the exception of a sunroof eating up some headroom. The doors open wide, but the step-over is a little high and the raked windshield means a low entry for taller passengers. A lot of seat adjustability and decent range in the adjustable steering column mean most drivers can find a good driving position.



The touchscreen infotainment is intuitive and user-friendly, responding quickly to swipe and pinch gestures like you'd use on a smartphone. Outward visibility is excellent thanks to narrow front roof pillars. The generous rear window space, the power-folding rear headrests and optional 360-degree cameras also help out.

How’s the tech? 8.5

Volvo backs up the XC60's modern styling with a ton of well-executed technology. The Bowers & Wilkins audio system is one of the most advanced and configurable offerings we've come across, and it offers rich sound and deep bass. The nav system's modern graphics are almost as nice. The driving aids work well and are easy to adjust through the touchscreen.



Device integration is also excellent. You can pair your phone while on the move and choose between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto or use Volvo's native Bluetooth interface, which also works well. Voice control functionality is quite extensive too. You can control all the usual functions related to phone calls and navigation plus the climate system, including the seat heaters and heated steering wheel.

How’s the storage? 8.5

The hybrid's cargo area is almost as big as the regular XC60's, so that means you get a pleasingly large space. In-cabin storage is decent, and the felt- and rubber-lined door pockets keep items from clanking around while you're on the road.



The car seat anchors for child safety seats are located under easy-access flip covers, and there should be enough room for rear-facing child seats.

How economical is it? 6.5

The XC60's plug-in hybrid system gets you 20 reliable miles of EV range per charge and boosts acceleration. But we're not sure it's worth the expense of additional weight and, more importantly, upfront cost. During our test, we saw an average of 24.3 mpg without factoring in EV range, which is about what the non-hybrid T6 gets.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The T8 has quality and premium features that aren't currently offered in its segment, but the additional expense for the hybrid system will be off-putting for many. The hybrid system will provide some fuel savings, but it'll take a long time to offset its higher sticker price. The interior materials feel of quality, and there's real craftsmanship to some of the pieces, specifically the wood trim in this Inscription model.



Build quality is excellent, even for a luxury SUV, and Volvo warranties match most segment competitors. Scheduled maintenance coverage is typical for luxury vehicles at three years/36,000 miles, but roadside assistance is above average with four years/unlimited miles. Volvo also offers free towing for the life of the vehicle, a unique perk no matter how much you've paid for your car.

Wildcard 8.0

Volvo needed to reboot its best-selling vehicle without screwing up what was working, and the carmaker knocked it out of the park. The design and poise of the XC60 are like nothing else in the segment, and it just happens to look really stinking good too. It doesn't impress from a handling standpoint, but the majority of people buying this vehicle don't prioritize dynamics.



Practical luxury is more in line with the XC60 T8's mission. It's quick, but it isn't a sports car. Its user-friendly interface and driver aids make it easy to log miles. We'd recommend it to a friend looking for a modern, functional plug-in that's enjoyable to drive in the city or highway.

Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?

While we prefer the T6's powertrain to the hybrid T8, we can't blame shoppers who want a bit of plug-in range and higher overall fuel economy. And regardless of powertrain, we recommend the Inscription trim level simply for its abundant features. Buyers who are looking for a sportier experience could check out the R-Design trim. The Advanced package is a nice addition too, providing most of Volvo's optional safety features in one simple package.

2020 Volvo XC60 models

The 2020 Volvo XC60 is available in four trim levels that offer varied levels of luxury and sport-focused amenities: Momentum, R-Design, Inscription and Polestar Engineered. With the exception of the Polestar Engineered (which only comes as the high-output hybrid model), each trim level is available with any powertrain — T5, T6 or T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. All T5 models come standard with front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional), while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.