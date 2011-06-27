  1. Home
2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered

MSRP from $67,300
2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered Wagon Exterior
MSRP$67,300
Edmunds suggests you pay$65,466
Save as much as $3,474 with Edmunds

2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered pricing

Check a dealer's price on a 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered

Enter a dealer price to see if it's a good deal:

2021 Volvo V60 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volvo V60.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$67,300
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the Volvo V60 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 V60 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the V60 has 23.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V60. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volvo V60?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volvo V60:

    • Most features from last year's Premium package are now standard
    • Part of the second V60 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Volvo V60 reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo V60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volvo V60 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volvo V60 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 V60 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo V60?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volvo V60 is the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,300.

    Other versions include:

    • T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,300
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo V60?

    If you're interested in the Volvo V60, the next question is, which V60 model is right for you? V60 variants include T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of V60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volvo V60

    2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered Overview

    The 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered is offered in the following styles: T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 V60 T8 Polestar Engineered.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 V60 T8 Polestar Engineered featuring deep dives into trim levels including T8 Polestar Engineered, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered?

    2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,295. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,474 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,474 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,821.

    The average savings for the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

    We are showing 1 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 3 new 2021 [object Object] V60 T8 Polestar Engineereds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $68,295 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $500 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] V60 T8 Polestar Engineered available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] V60 T8 Polestar Engineered for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered V60 T8 Polestar Engineered you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volvo V60 for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,951.

    Find a new Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,859.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered and all available trim types: T8 Polestar Engineered. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Shop used vehicles in your area

