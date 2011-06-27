If you're of a certain age, you probably remember a time before SUVs, when wagons ruled supreme as the de facto family vehicle. With crossovers dominating the roads, you'd think that wagons have gone the way of CDs, and in many ways, you'd be correct.

One wagon that has eluded extinction is the 2020 Volvo V60, which came off a full redesign last year. The sleek shape and appealing interior are a far cry from the boxy Volvos of years past, and there's also plenty of up-to-date technology.

Like the dwindling number of CD buyers, many V60 shoppers represent a niche market that is likely seeking an alternative to what is commonplace. To Volvo's credit, the V60 artfully blends the convenience of an SUV with the more favorable driving dynamics of a sedan, making it not just different but better in some ways.

As much as we're fans of the 2020 Volvo V60 wagon, there are a few drawbacks. This year, the more powerful T6 engine has been dropped from the lineup, and with it, the option for all-wheel drive. If it were up to us, we'd also want a more comfortable and compliant ride quality. Finally, one of the biggest hurdles the V60 has to face is its availability. You probably won't find a new one in showrooms since they're special order only.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Volvo V60 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.