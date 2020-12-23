More about the 2021 Volvo S90

2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). The 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 S90 Plug-in Hybrid 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 S90 Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

Seat comfort is among the best in the class

Impressive materials throughout the cabin

Comes standard with an array of convenience and safety features

Costs less than the German competition

Cons

Ride can be a little too firm in S90 equipped with optional wheels

Steering is on the heavy side

Touchscreen-dependent controls aren't very user-friendly

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 S90 Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid ?

2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,095 . The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $3,608 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,608 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,487 .

The average savings for the 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 5.9 % below the MSRP.

2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,095 . The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $3,608 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

Edmunds members save an average of $3,608 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,487 .

The average savings for the 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 5.9 % below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Volvo S90 S90 Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volvo for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types : Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid ?

2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) , 8-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (recommended)

30 mpg compined MPG,

28 city MPG/ 31 highway MPG

2021 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) , 8-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (recommended)

30 mpg compined MPG,

28 city MPG/ 31 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG 30 Transmission 8-speed shiftable automatic Drive Train all wheel drive Displacement 2.0 L Passenger Volume N/A Wheelbase 120.5 in. Length 200.4 in. Width N/A Height 57.1 in. Curb Weight 4673 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volvo S90?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials

