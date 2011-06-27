2020 Volvo S90 Hybrid
What’s new
- Base T5 engine dropped
- New R-Design trim
- Leather upholstery, front parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert now standard
- Part of the second S90 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Seat comfort is among the best in the class
- Impressive interior materials throughout the cabin
- Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features
- Costs less than the German competition
- Rough ride when equipped with optional wheels
- Steering is on the heavy side
2020 Volvo S90 Review
Many shoppers focus on popular German models when shopping for a midsize luxury sedan and then call it a day. But they are doing themselves a disservice as there are a few gems in the class that are less expensive but just as impressive. Take the 2020 Volvo S90, for instance.
Though we think the Volvo S90's exterior styling is one of its most appealing attributes, the cockpit deserves praise, too. The design is simple yet elegant, with ample use of leather, chrome and wood trim. Limited use of hard plastics gives the cabin an impression of quality that is in line with more expensive competitors.
The price differential is much wider when you consider the Volvo's standard turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine. Though not quite as powerful as the turbo six-cylinders in competitors, this unusual engine produces plenty of thrust and propels the S90 to highway speeds in no time. There's even a high-performance plug-in hybrid that increases power considerably while returning better fuel economy and an electric-only range of 21 miles.
While the Volvo S90 has plenty going for it, there are a few drawbacks. It doesn't feel as sporty as others — the steering is heavy but not particularly sharp, and you can feel the weight of the car transferring as you drive it quickly around corners. Even with the optional air suspension, larger wheels translate to jostling while traveling on broken pavement. Finally, tall rear passengers might rub heads against the downward sloping roof. Overall, though, we think you'll be quite pleased with Volvo's S90.
Which S90 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Volvo S90 models
The 2020 Volvo S90 is a luxury midsize sedan offered in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription trim levels. The Momentum is well-equipped for a base-level sedan, with features that include LED lights, keyless entry, leather upholstery, and a slew of driving aids. The trim structure then branches to the sporty R-Design and the luxurious Inscription, both of which offer more features than the Momentum.
All three trims come standard with the T6 powertrain, which features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is both supercharged and turbocharged. It produces a healthy 316 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque; power is routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The R-Design and the Inscription are also available with the plug-in hybrid T8, which adds an 87-hp electric motor to the T6 engine for a combined output of 400 hp and 472 lb-ft.
Standard features for the Momentum include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and leather upholstery. On the technology front, you also get Volvo On Call remote features, a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker audio system. A suite of advanced driver safety aids also comes standard.
The R-Design looks a little sportier, while the Inscription has a few trim and styling details to make it seem more luxurious. With these two versions you also get four-zone climate control, upgraded front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
A few other optional features are available for the S90, including a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, massaging front seats, heated and ventilated rear seats, an adaptive air suspension, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system (R-Design and Inscription only).
Features & Specs
|T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$63,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
|T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$63,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S90 safety features:
- Pilot Assist
- Maintains a gap between the S90 and the car in front and keeps the S90 in its lane, giving the driver an additional layer of safety.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Notifies the driver if a car is lurking in the blind spot as well as if cars are approaching from the sides when backing up.
- Low & High Speed Collision Mitigation
- Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if no action is taken.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo S90 vs. the competition
Volvo S90 vs. Audi A6
The Audi A6 is one of the newest midsize luxury sedans on the market. It has all the latest gadgets — including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — though some of our staff found the twin-touchscreen interface a little distracting to use. It must be said that we have just as much trouble with the S90's infotainment system. These two vehicles stack up nicely, though the Audi is quite a bit more expensive.
Volvo S90 vs. Audi A7
The Audi A6 and the Audi A7 are essentially the same car, with the A7's hatchback body style being the primary differentiator. Compared to the A6 and the Volvo S90, the A7 has less rear headroom, more cargo room and a much heftier price tag. It's up to you to decide whether the A7's styling and more useful cargo area are worth the significant price bump.
Volvo S90 vs. Volvo S60
The Volvo S60 is the S90's smaller sibling — the S90 is a midsize sedan, while the S60 is a compact. The S60 doesn't offer as much interior room and is less expensive than the S90. However, the S60 is powered by the same engines, and its lower curb weight gives it a quicker, more dynamic feel. Both have similar safety features, but the S90 has additional luxury amenities.
FAQ
Is the Volvo S90 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo S90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo S90:
- Base T5 engine dropped
- New R-Design trim
- Leather upholstery, front parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert now standard
- Part of the second S90 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Volvo S90 reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo S90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo S90?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo S90 is the 2020 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,200.
Other versions include:
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,200
- T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,200
What are the different models of Volvo S90?
2020 Volvo S90 Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Volvo S90 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volvo S90 Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo S90 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 S90 Hybrid 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 S90 Hybrid.
