2019 Volvo S90 Sedan
- Seat comfort is among the best in the class
- Impressive interior materials throughout the cabin
- Comes standard with a wide array of convenience and safety features
- Rough ride when equipped with optional wheels
- Steering is on the heavy side
- Revisions to standard equipment and trim level contents
- Part of the second S90 generation introduced for 2017
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Volvo fully embraced its heritage when creating the S90. At the vanguard of elegant Scandinavian design, this luxury sedan is roundly attractive inside and out. Its sheet metal is crisp, and its cabin materials are first-rate. While it's not an overtly sporty luxury sedan, the S90 confidently goes its own way.
There's substance to back up the style, too — the 2019 Volvo S90 boasts a long list of luxury appointments and driver assistance features. Roominess is another virtue of the S90. While it's priced like competitors' midsize luxury sedans such as the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series, the S90 is as long as sedans one class higher. This length gives the S90 a lot more rear legroom and a bit more front legroom than the midsize competition.
The S90 draws criticism for one thing: its four-cylinder engine. While the power specs are solid, it doesn't offer the same level of refinement as its competition's optional six-cylinder engines. The same could be said of the S90's ride quality, which can be overly firm for this class of vehicle. Overall, though, we think the Volvo S90 is an appealing pick for a stylish luxury sedan.
Volvo S90 models
The 2019 Volvo S90 is offered in either Momentum or Inscription trim level with a choice of three powerplants. The T5 models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional on T5 models. The T6 is both supercharged and turbocharged (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) and comes standard with all-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid T8 adds an 87-hp electric motor to the T6 engine for a combined output of 400 hp and 472 lb-ft.
Standard features for the T5 Momentum include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, simulated-leather upholstery, wood interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions, and power-folding rear headrests.
On the technology front, you also get Volvo On Call remote features, a virtual instrument panel, a 9-inch touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, oncoming lane mitigation, a drowsy driver warning system, and a traffic sign reader.
The T6 Inscription trim extends the features list with 19-inch wheels, Harman Kardon premium audio, four-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, interior ambient lighting, upgraded wood interior trim, leather upholstery, leather coverings on the dash and door panels, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front-seat side bolsters and thigh extensions, and power sunshades for rear windows.
An optional Advanced package adds parking assist, a surround-view camera system, upgraded headlights and a head-up display. For the Inscription only, Volvo offers the Luxury package, which includes massaging front seats, heated and ventilated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and upgraded materials for the headliner and sun visors.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo S90 T6 Inscription Sedan (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current S90 has received some revisions, including the switch to a longer-wheelbase version. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's S90, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo S90.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I generally favor sportier cars, but now I am driving a Volvo S90 T5 which I got at a lease price that I could not refuse! [Actually less per month that my former Infiniti Q50.] So I will say I got a lot of bang for the buck. This is a luxury car that one would not mind being chauffeured in. The rear passenger area is HUGE and comfortable. I can finally sit in front passenger seat and not even have to think about adjusting the seat for rear passages leg room. The Driver’s seat is very pleasant for sitting and was designed by a Orthopedist. The package came with a Blonde (white) interior which (needs occasional cleaning), is wonderful and elegant. I would say it is the most nicely appointed car I ever owned. (And I have and had several MB and BMWs). The Tech is amazing! Though sometimes touch screen is a bit overwhelming. The great thing is that you can put the car on Auto Assist Pilot, play with it without worrying about hitting anything on the road. (PS I do not support being a distractive driver, but this practically eliminates it under the right conditions. Always be alert). The Auto Assist Pilot is from the future. It is not quite at Tesla level, but does much to keep you very safe while also removing the the tedium of Stop and Go traffic. Driving is now an ‘AHHH”. (My insurance rates actually went down when ordering this car.). It is a wonderfully solid vehicle. I will lend this Car to anyone of my family and know they will be safe in it. Gotta love that Swedish engineering. The trade off is the sporty feel of performance. The Volvo is powerful for a 4 cylinder, and I get 25.5 mpg. (Again better than my past Infinity). 0-60 is quite good for a car this size, but you do lose the ‘feel’ of lungeing acceleration. (But you can use electronic options). It is a great luxury (family) car before it is a sports car. The ride is firm as you ‘float’ over the road. It’s very nice and quiet. Long trips are a pleasure. All in all, it is a car to enjoy the ride in. If you can get great deal on this extremely plush car, don’t hesitate. (P.S. also drove the Volvo S60 for the while. The ride and feel of the S90 is much better). {A buying note: Volvo pricing is company set and it is difficult to negotiate a lower price When visiting other dealers. There is not much wiggle room so choose the dealership with the best service.} 1 Year Later - still the most comfortable car I ever owned. A pleasure to take a ride in for long road trips. Pros: Orthopedically Seats 5 w/ enough backseat legroom to play football in. No more squishing upfront seat to allow backseat room. Trunk is large doesn’t seem to be. I guess it is the awkward design. Low but deep. I Love how in winter seats & steering wheel heat up to settings automatically when temp is below 40 degrees. 3 individual temp settings (not even my son’s Tesla S has that.). The Swedes made it solid and sure foot in harsh weather. It is my go-to car in snow and slush. Much better handling than my wife’s Mercedes C Class (which isn’t bad). This car is tank-like sturdy. An idiot SUV driver already backed into my rear fender in a parking lot, and l had no major damage. Have no doubt it will do a great job protecting passengers and family in a crash. (HF). Con: I still find the screen controls cumbersome and confusing. The car has only driver 1 USB, so had to plug in a hub to use both phone and SD music card (no biggie). I have found that the autopilot is not perfect. It will veer of the road (not follow the road lines in certain situations, [with steep curves in road at higher speeds) so keep you hands on the wheel and pay some attention, [so NO napping!], but it is still a great feature 90% of the time.. But Is still a pleasure to take the stress out of everyday driving. Still love this car as the next evolution in driving.
Features & Specs
|T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,350
|MPG
|23 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$59,450
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$54,350
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$69,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S90 safety features:
- Pilot Assist
- Maintains a gap between the S90 and the car in front and keeps the S90 in its lane, giving the driver an additional layer of safety.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Notifies the driver if a car is lurking in the blind spot as well as if cars are approaching from the sides when backing up.
- Collision Mitigation Support
- Warns the driver if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if no action is taken.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo S90 vs. the competition
Volvo S90 vs. Audi A6
The Audi A6 is all-new for 2019, and it carries on the inviting proficiency of its predecessor plus new technology features. Both the A6 and the S90 have beautiful interiors with top-drawer materials, although there's more space in the S90. The A6 starts at a higher price, but it comes with all-wheel drive on all models.
Volvo S90 vs. BMW 5 Series
There's a wider variety of engines available in the BMW 5 Series, and all of them deliver better manners than the S90's four-cylinder. Cabin ambiance is in the Volvo's favor since the BMW's interior comes across as more corporate business-like. Ultimately, buying a 5 Series makes more logical sense, but it's easier to fall in love with the S90.
Volvo S90 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes has an E-Class to suit many incomes, but even the lower-rung ones are well-rounded. Like the S90, the E-Class has a dramatic and well-trimmed cabin, though the Mercedes' trunk is on the small side. Although the ride on rough roads can be a bit busy in the E-Class, its tauter demeanor will please certain shoppers.
FAQ
Is the Volvo S90 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volvo S90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo S90:
- Revisions to standard equipment and trim level contents
- Part of the second S90 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Volvo S90 reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo S90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo S90?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo S90 is the 2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,350.
Other versions include:
- T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,350
- T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $59,450
- T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $54,350
- T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $69,000
- T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,900
What are the different models of Volvo S90?
2019 Volvo S90 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan is offered in the following styles: T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 S90 Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 S90 Sedan.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan?
2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $69,995. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $12,532 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $12,532 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,463.
The average savings for the 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 17.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,790. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $9,683 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $9,683 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,107.
The average savings for the 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 19.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Volvo S90 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Volvo S90 Sedan Listings and Inventory
Can't find a new 2019 Volvo S90 Sedan S90 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo S90 for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,529.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,385.
