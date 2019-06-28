  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid

#3 Small luxury sedan

What's new

  • Blind-spot monitoring now includes steering collision avoidance
  • The virtual instrument panel is now standard on all models
  • The R-Design gains standard four-zone climate control, interior lighting and a tailored dashboard
  • Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration and braking performance
  • Wonderfully comfortable and supportive seats
  • Well-executed Pilot Assist driving aids
  • Exceptional optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system
  • Too many controls are dependent on a frustrating tech interface
  • No USB ports for rear passengers
  • Optional sport suspension rides a little rough for a luxury sedan
MSRP Starting at
$55,400
2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid pricing

2020 S60
T5 Momentum, T6 Momentum, T5 Inscription, T5 R-Design, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid and T8 Polestar Engineered

msrp 

$36,050
starting price
Build & price

2020 Volvo S60 Review

More than just a four-door Swede packed with safety features, the 2020 Volvo S60 is a true contender in the luxury sedan class. Impressive driving performance, a comfortable cabin, and a long list of high-tech features are just a few of the items that qualify the latest S60 to compete with long-standing class leaders such as the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Much like its luxury-sedan brethren, the S60 is available with a wide variety of trim levels and engine options. Even the base-level S60 comes with impressive equipment such as automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch instrument panel display, forward collision warning, and a drowsy driver warning system. But if you want more, there's plenty of room on the options sheet for more luxury comforts and added power.

Drawbacks for the S60 aren't abundant, but there are a few worth talking about. For instance, the infotainment interface is difficult to learn, even for tech-savvy shoppers, and searching for touchscreen-only buttons can be distracting while you're driving. And, as far as luxury-sedan ride quality goes, the S60 doesn't offer the world's best. All things considered, though, the 2020 Volvo S60 offers an excellent balance of performance and comfort in an elegant package. It's certainly worth a test drive.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America's best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The Volvo S60 is a strikingly well-rounded luxury sedan that offers equal parts performance, comfort and beautiful Scandinavian design. It isn't the quickest or most luxurious in its class, but it ticks all the right boxes.

How does it drive?

8.5
The Volvo S60 delivers a deft combination of performance with very little effort on the driver's part. The S60's twin-charged 2.0-liter, which features both a super- and turbocharger, is responsive and saucy. Its flexible powerband could easily be mistaken for a larger V6 engine. In our testing, it propelled the S60 to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds, which more than satisfies expectations for the class.

The brakes have good mannerisms — they are easy to modulate smoothly in everyday commuting, yet they exhibit powerful stopping capability. Steering and handling are just as impressive in the S60. This Volvo isn't as playful as some rear-wheel-drive sport sedans, but it allows you to move at a good clip without much effort.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The high comfort point for the S60 are its seats with their excellent balance of support and compliance and nice mix of cloth and leather upholstery. Unfortunately, the ride on our test vehicle skewed stiff likely due to the optional sport suspension.

Inside the cabin, noise is mostly dependent on the road surface you're on. Rougher and more textured pavement creates low-frequency rumble that's ever present, while smoother surfaces return virtually no road noise. Wind noise is nicely isolated in nearly all situations. Finally, the climate control system's touchscreen dependence is far from ideal, but the four-zone system is effective at cooling and heating the cabin.

How’s the interior?

7.5
We appreciate the appeal of Volvo's clean and simple interior design, but it comes at the expense of convenience and usability. Many functions are touchscreen-controlled, which detracts from the quick access and convenience provided by hard buttons. Almost everything takes two button presses when one would normally do, and that becomes a hassle when on the move.

The driving position will accommodate a broad range of body types thanks to highly adjustable seats. Outward visibility is outstanding thanks to door-mounted mirrors and rear headrests that fold with the touch of a button. The abundant driver aids include an optional 360-degree camera to help you see all the corners around you.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The S60 benefits from an excellent optional audio system, a sharp nav system and effective driver aids. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is standard, but oddly there's no wireless charging option or rear-mounted USB ports. Voice controls have a little bit more functionality than some rivals. You can use them to program the climate control, too, but the system didn't always fully understand our commands in our testing.

The optional Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control and standard lane keeping are well-sorted systems, and they will work down to a full stop. They don't operate as smoothly as some competitor systems, but they're certainly above average compared to the whole spectrum of offerings.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The S60's trunk is nice and wide but a little short. Either the load floor is high or the deck height is low, but overall volume is a couple of cubic feet smaller than in competitor luxury compacts. The hinges, however, are enclosed so there's no chance of crushing cargo in the back.

Interior cabin storage is mostly typical of a luxury sedan, with typically small cupholders and door pockets — there aren't many options for larger items such as purses or water bottles. Car seat installation is relatively easy thanks to thoughtful touches such as easy-release headrests.

How economical is it?

7.0
Volvo's midtier T6 twin-charged engine configuration lines up efficiency-wise even with BMW's 3.0-liter inline-six, but it doesn't return as big a power punch. It's thirstier than most other four-cylinders in the segment, but it also has more power, at least on paper. We had few real-world fill-ups but didn't see averages much higher than 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Is it a good value?

7.5
On the whole, the S60 is legitimate competition for the German luxury mainstays. The Swedish approach may not feel as luxurious, but build quality looks to be as good as the best of them. Volvo offers plenty of high-end materials and puts them all together with care. Average scores for Volvo's warranty are buoyed by an above-average lifetime-towing program and impressive scheduled-service coverage. And when it comes to equipment, you'll get a hair more for your dollar with this Swede than some of its German competitors.

Wildcard

8.5
The S60 is definitely one of the coolest new kids on the block. It's handsome, athletic, polished and confident. The sure-footed confidence that comes from the S60 T6's highly tractable power will have you grinning at how quick and easy this thing bends around corners. It's engaging yet safe. We're thankful Volvo decided to shed that whole contrived "naughty" campaign and get back to its Swedish roots. This brand is on the up and up, and we like what we see.

Which S60 does Edmunds recommend?

While we wouldn't begrudge any buyers from upgrading to the Inscription, R-Design or Polestar trim levels, we recommend the base S60 Momentum. It comes with lots of standard equipment and an impressive array of safety features. It's also available with either the T5 or T6 powertrain, both of which should be satisfying for most. Want some extra safety stuff? You can have that, too, thanks to an excellent selection of available option packages.

2020 Volvo S60 models

The 2020 Volvo S60 is available in four trim levels: Momentum, Inscription, R-Design and Polestar Engineered. There are four powertrain choices, starting with the T5 that uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). It's mated to an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. The T6 has a turbocharged and supercharged version of that engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) that comes with all-wheel drive. The T8 hybrid takes the T6's engine and adds electric motors (combined output of 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). It, too, is all-wheel-drive only and estimated to deliver 21 miles of electric-only range. The T8 Polestar Engineered gets a higher-output version of the plug-in hybrid that produces 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque.

The Momentum trim can be had with either the T5 or T6 powertrain. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch instrument panel display, simulated leather upholstery, heated four-way power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory functions, split-folding rear seats with power-folding headrests, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

On the tech front, you also get a 9-inch vertically oriented touchscreen with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Advanced safety features include forward collision warning, full-speed automatic emergency braking, run-off road mitigation, lane keeping assist, a road sign reader, a drowsy driver warning system, and remote vehicle controls.

The sporty R-Design spices things up with unique exterior design elements, LED foglights, a sport steering wheel with shift paddles, four-zone automatic climate control, premium leather and fabric upholstery, and the 10-way power front seats.

The Inscription builds on the Momentum features by adding the LED foglights, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, and passenger-seat memory functions. This trim is also eligible for the Luxury Seating package that adds premium leather upholstery and ventilated front seats with power-adjustable side bolsters and massage functions.

All trims are eligible for the Premium package that adds a hands-free trunklid, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry, a blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning system with automatic braking and steering assist, and an automated perpendicular and parallel parking system. Also available on those trims are a 14-speaker premium Harman Kardon audio system and the Multimedia package that includes a navigation system.

If you get the Premium and Multimedia packages, the Advanced package becomes available and adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, LED foglights, headlight washers, a head-up display, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and Volvo's Pilot Assist semi-automated drive system with adaptive cruise control.

The T8 Polestar Engineered model is almost fully loaded with the above features along with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension with Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, and an Orrefors crystal shift knob.

Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons for most trims include an adaptive air suspension, a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system, a heated steering wheel, and heated rear seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volvo S60.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Features & Specs

    T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$55,400
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$55,400
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite S60 safety features:

    Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
    Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot, and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out.
    City Safety Collision Avoidance
    Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
    Run-Off Road Mitigation
    Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and automatically tightens seat belts in preparation.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Volvo S60 vs. the competition

    Volvo S60 vs. Audi A4

    The S60 and the A4 are excellent rivals since they're so evenly matched. Both offer impressive build quality and all sorts of luxury- and safety-oriented options. Both vehicles are spacious and comfortable and ultimately easy to drive on a daily basis. The Volvo S60 presents a wider variety of available powertrains, but the A4's turbocharged four-cylinder is no slouch either.

    Volvo S60 vs. Genesis G70

    If you're looking for a bit of a bargain in the luxury class, the Genesis G70 is an excellent place to start. Available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 3.3-liter V6, the G70 feels sporty and high-class at the same time. Unfortunately, many of the cabin materials are sourced from other Hyundais, so at times, it doesn't feel as plush as some rivals (especially the high-end S60 trim levels).

    Volvo S60 vs. BMW 3 Series

    While it's no longer the class-dominating luxury-sedan standard that it once was, the BMW 3 Series is still a worthy competitor for the S60. It has a comfortable ride, but it still offers the sporty driving experience we've come to expect from BMW. And inside, the infotainment system is relatively easy to use even if it has fallen behind some class leaders.

    FAQ

    Is the Volvo S60 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 S60 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Volvo S60 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S60 gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S60 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo S60. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Volvo S60?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo S60:

    • Blind-spot monitoring now includes steering collision avoidance
    • The virtual instrument panel is now standard on all models
    • The R-Design gains standard four-zone climate control, interior lighting and a tailored dashboard
    • Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Volvo S60 reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo S60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Volvo S60 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volvo S60 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 S60 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 S60 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo S60?

    The least-expensive 2020 Volvo S60 is the 2020 Volvo S60 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,400.

    Other versions include:

    • T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,400
    • T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,400
    What are the different models of Volvo S60?

    If you're interested in the Volvo S60, the next question is, which S60 model is right for you? S60 variants include T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of S60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid Overview

    The 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 S60 Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 S60 Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 S60 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrids are available in my area?

    2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] S60 Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid S60 Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volvo S60 for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,956.

    Find a new Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,891.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid and all available trim types: T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volvo S60 Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

