2020 Volvo S60 Review

More than just a four-door Swede packed with safety features, the 2020 Volvo S60 is a true contender in the luxury sedan class. Impressive driving performance, a comfortable cabin, and a long list of high-tech features are just a few of the items that qualify the latest S60 to compete with long-standing class leaders such as the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Much like its luxury-sedan brethren, the S60 is available with a wide variety of trim levels and engine options. Even the base-level S60 comes with impressive equipment such as automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch instrument panel display, forward collision warning, and a drowsy driver warning system. But if you want more, there's plenty of room on the options sheet for more luxury comforts and added power. Drawbacks for the S60 aren't abundant, but there are a few worth talking about. For instance, the infotainment interface is difficult to learn, even for tech-savvy shoppers, and searching for touchscreen-only buttons can be distracting while you're driving. And, as far as luxury-sedan ride quality goes, the S60 doesn't offer the world's best. All things considered, though, the 2020 Volvo S60 offers an excellent balance of performance and comfort in an elegant package. It's certainly worth a test drive.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Volvo S60 is a strikingly well-rounded luxury sedan that offers equal parts performance, comfort and beautiful Scandinavian design. It isn't the quickest or most luxurious in its class, but it ticks all the right boxes.

How does it drive? 8.5

The Volvo S60 delivers a deft combination of performance with very little effort on the driver's part. The S60's twin-charged 2.0-liter, which features both a super- and turbocharger, is responsive and saucy. Its flexible powerband could easily be mistaken for a larger V6 engine. In our testing, it propelled the S60 to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds, which more than satisfies expectations for the class.



The brakes have good mannerisms — they are easy to modulate smoothly in everyday commuting, yet they exhibit powerful stopping capability. Steering and handling are just as impressive in the S60. This Volvo isn't as playful as some rear-wheel-drive sport sedans, but it allows you to move at a good clip without much effort.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The high comfort point for the S60 are its seats with their excellent balance of support and compliance and nice mix of cloth and leather upholstery. Unfortunately, the ride on our test vehicle skewed stiff likely due to the optional sport suspension.



Inside the cabin, noise is mostly dependent on the road surface you're on. Rougher and more textured pavement creates low-frequency rumble that's ever present, while smoother surfaces return virtually no road noise. Wind noise is nicely isolated in nearly all situations. Finally, the climate control system's touchscreen dependence is far from ideal, but the four-zone system is effective at cooling and heating the cabin.

How’s the interior? 7.5

We appreciate the appeal of Volvo's clean and simple interior design, but it comes at the expense of convenience and usability. Many functions are touchscreen-controlled, which detracts from the quick access and convenience provided by hard buttons. Almost everything takes two button presses when one would normally do, and that becomes a hassle when on the move.



The driving position will accommodate a broad range of body types thanks to highly adjustable seats. Outward visibility is outstanding thanks to door-mounted mirrors and rear headrests that fold with the touch of a button. The abundant driver aids include an optional 360-degree camera to help you see all the corners around you.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The S60 benefits from an excellent optional audio system, a sharp nav system and effective driver aids. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is standard, but oddly there's no wireless charging option or rear-mounted USB ports. Voice controls have a little bit more functionality than some rivals. You can use them to program the climate control, too, but the system didn't always fully understand our commands in our testing.



The optional Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control and standard lane keeping are well-sorted systems, and they will work down to a full stop. They don't operate as smoothly as some competitor systems, but they're certainly above average compared to the whole spectrum of offerings.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The S60's trunk is nice and wide but a little short. Either the load floor is high or the deck height is low, but overall volume is a couple of cubic feet smaller than in competitor luxury compacts. The hinges, however, are enclosed so there's no chance of crushing cargo in the back.



Interior cabin storage is mostly typical of a luxury sedan, with typically small cupholders and door pockets — there aren't many options for larger items such as purses or water bottles. Car seat installation is relatively easy thanks to thoughtful touches such as easy-release headrests.

How economical is it? 7.0

Volvo's midtier T6 twin-charged engine configuration lines up efficiency-wise even with BMW's 3.0-liter inline-six, but it doesn't return as big a power punch. It's thirstier than most other four-cylinders in the segment, but it also has more power, at least on paper. We had few real-world fill-ups but didn't see averages much higher than 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Is it a good value? 7.5

On the whole, the S60 is legitimate competition for the German luxury mainstays. The Swedish approach may not feel as luxurious, but build quality looks to be as good as the best of them. Volvo offers plenty of high-end materials and puts them all together with care. Average scores for Volvo's warranty are buoyed by an above-average lifetime-towing program and impressive scheduled-service coverage. And when it comes to equipment, you'll get a hair more for your dollar with this Swede than some of its German competitors.

Wildcard 8.5

The S60 is definitely one of the coolest new kids on the block. It's handsome, athletic, polished and confident. The sure-footed confidence that comes from the S60 T6's highly tractable power will have you grinning at how quick and easy this thing bends around corners. It's engaging yet safe. We're thankful Volvo decided to shed that whole contrived "naughty" campaign and get back to its Swedish roots. This brand is on the up and up, and we like what we see.

Which S60 does Edmunds recommend?

While we wouldn't begrudge any buyers from upgrading to the Inscription, R-Design or Polestar trim levels, we recommend the base S60 Momentum. It comes with lots of standard equipment and an impressive array of safety features. It's also available with either the T5 or T6 powertrain, both of which should be satisfying for most. Want some extra safety stuff? You can have that, too, thanks to an excellent selection of available option packages.

2020 Volvo S60 models

The 2020 Volvo S60 is available in four trim levels: Momentum, Inscription, R-Design and Polestar Engineered. There are four powertrain choices, starting with the T5 that uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). It's mated to an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. The T6 has a turbocharged and supercharged version of that engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft) that comes with all-wheel drive. The T8 hybrid takes the T6's engine and adds electric motors (combined output of 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). It, too, is all-wheel-drive only and estimated to deliver 21 miles of electric-only range. The T8 Polestar Engineered gets a higher-output version of the plug-in hybrid that produces 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque.