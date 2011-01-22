Used 1994 Volvo 940 for Sale Near Me

I have been in the automotive industry for over thirty years and I can say that this wagon, if properly maintained will not fail you or yours. The piece of mind you receive in terms of safety has no equal. I've seen these cars rolled, samashed and crushed and 99% of them had room to live. These cars have a time tested history of safety and reliability. Forget buying one after 1994. Rwd drive is the way to go as all the drive componets are in alignment. A very simplistic approach to good enginneering and design. It is not unusual to see these cars still on the road with over 400K on them. Make a wise choice, buy one with maint. history and love it and it will go as long as you wish.

