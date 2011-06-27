Used 1998 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me
- $1,999
1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T157,176 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gresham Subaru - Gresham / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMA63B1WE060153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,199
2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion128,735 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Front Heated Seats. This Volkswagen Passat also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWUH23B7YE336973
Stock: 108584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2016
- Price Drop$4,201
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6104,317 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
ACCIDENT-FREE**WELL MAINTAINED! Looking for a nice reliable car without paying a fortune? Well, your search ends here with this 2001 Volkswagen Passat! With only 103k miles this vehicle has what you need with Cloth Heated Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Power Windows/Door Locks, Moonroof, Trip Computer, Cruise Control and much more! CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND - CALL FOR DETAILS! Call or Stop in today to speak to one of our friendly sales experts _ PH: 651-464-1910
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAH63B61P048446
Stock: 12914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- Price Drop$2,210
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion184,364 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC AWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWTH63B91P266955
Stock: 62660A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- New Listing$2,500
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion218,184 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Smith Chevrolet - Idaho Falls / Idaho
Recent Arrival! 2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC, AWD, Cloth. 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion Black AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS V6 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWSH63B91E215253
Stock: N201007B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $2,995
2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T144,579 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Gusweiler Chevrolet Buick GMC - Washington Court House / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Blue 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS FWD 5-Speed 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWAC63B21P047843
Stock: 1P047843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $2,996
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T172,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Clean CARFAX.Reflex Silver Metallic 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS FWD 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPD63B32P441344
Stock: V2P441344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- New Listing$3,700
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX177,391 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lou Fusz Chevrolet - Saint Peters / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX FWD 2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.8L V6 SMPI DOHC, Leather. Recent Arrival! Lou Fusz Chevrolet is 20 minutes from anywhere in Saint Louis. Located at 5120 N. Service Road, St. Peters, MO 63376. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, Saint Charles County or Saint Louis City, you are less than 20 minutes away from the Ultimate Pre-Owned buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWRH63BX2P365831
Stock: C12705P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $6,949
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion103,884 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Davidson Gebhardt Chevrolet - Loveland / Colorado
Our 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion Sedan is a refined member of the mid-size class and a classy option for you. Powered by 2.8 Liter V6 that generates 190hp while matched to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination supplies stability and traction plus offers near 27mpg on the open road. It provides a high-quality interior and a high-quality driving experience.Our luxurious GLX trim adds leather heated front seating with driver memory, electronic climate control, premium audio, and power accessories to an already very nicely-equipped wagon. It offers the best, highest-quality interior in the mid-size class. Volkswagen is a leader in interior design and interior quality, and it shows well in this Passat.Airbags, side door beams, and traction control are just a few of Volkswagen's safety features. Our Passat's value is the refinement and quality it offers. It's pure luxury loaded with features that help you appreciate quality and attention to detail. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Subaru of Loveland we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer experience and being a business that has been family owned and operated since 1960. We appreciate each and every individual that we have the pleasure of doing business with, and that's why we offer a number of discounts and deals to every customer who purchases a vehicle from Subaru of Loveland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWTH63B22P114193
Stock: U20643B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $2,996
2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8TNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY......PRICE BELOW KBB VALUE.....ASK FOR MILITARY SPECIAL.....WE BUY CARS....BRING IN YOUR CAR FOR AN APPRAISAL.........ALL POWER..........SILVER exterior and GRAY interior .Features include.........CD player ....power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or or 540-582-8151
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPD63B62P353775
Stock: noat18
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,200
2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion109,977 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schaumburg Honda - Schaumburg / Illinois
2002 Volkswagen AWD Passat W8 4Motion Silverstone Gray Metallic 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 25795 miles below market average! With some available options like 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7J x 16" Alloy (Atlanta) Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM CD & Cassette, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. At Schaumburg Honda Automobiles we have the perfect Honda for you. It doesnâ t matter if you are from Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Skokie, or any part of Northeastern Illinois, we have just the Honda vehicle that you are looking for. New Honda, Used, Preowned, Certified. We have cars under 10k and some under 5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWUK63B72P454784
Stock: 16429PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $1,399Great Deal | $1,850 below market
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T125,751 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Volkswagen Passat also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPD63B63P435944
Stock: 108683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-21-2016
- $1,500Fair Deal | $970 below market
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T149,066 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Odometer is 897 miles below market average! Green 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS FWD 5-Speed 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!!Welcome to the South Chicago CDJR website, a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that is right for you. Whether you are looking for a new or used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers in or near Blue Island, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago, Cicero, Evergreen Park, Harvey, La Grange, Maple Park, Matteson, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Tinley Park find the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram of their dreams! We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. South Chicago CDJR has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPD63B13P273141
Stock: P18723A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- New Listing$3,500
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T165,407 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
GREAT SERVICE HISTORY/RECORDS, LOCAL TRADE, LEATHER SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, FOG LIGHTS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, Beige w/Leather Seat Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVD63B53E226973
Stock: H01111B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $899Good Deal | $950 below market
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T189,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Volkswagen Passat also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPD63B63P435121
Stock: 111322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2017
- $1,888
2003 Volkswagen Passat GL204,814 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
82nd Auto Mall - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWMD63B63P262431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,500
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T107,556 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miller Honda - Winchester / Virginia
1 OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, AS-IS NO WARRANTY. 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS FWD 5-Speed 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC Fresco GreenThis 2003 Fresco Green Volkswagen Passat GLS FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$ at Miller Crosspointe Honda!! Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$ at Miller Crosspointe Honda!! At Miller’s CrossPointe Motor Cars, you can find great deals on certified pre-owned models from some of the best-selling makes on the market. We have models from Chevrolet, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Toyota and so many more. We have fuel-efficient sedans and SUVs with spacious interiors. If you're in search of a pre-owned pickup, we have those too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWVD63B93E165787
Stock: 220727HA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $4,650
2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T73,822 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*MANUAL TRANSMISSION*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR*LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWPD63B23P396396
Stock: 20A0718A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020