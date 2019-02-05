  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)

2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback

What's new

  • Now available in 40 custom colors, including heritage colors
  • Part of the second Golf R generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive performance
  • Great handling without sacrificing ride quality
  • Interior is well-built with excellent materials
  • Accommodating and flexible cargo space
  • Outstanding performance aside, it's hard to justify the lofty price
Volkswagen Golf R for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$40,395
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback pricing

Which Golf R does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one Golf R trim level, so it really comes down to choosing one of a few dozen colors and whether you want the manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission. The automatic is more sensible, but the manual promises so much more fun.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.6 / 10

Nearly four decades ago, Volkswagen debuted the GTI and almost single-handedly invented what we now call the hot hatch. With abundant power, sporty handling and all-wheel-drive stability, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R is a fitting modern-day interpretation of that legacy, a car that will boost your heart rate while still offering a comfortable interior and inherent hatchback versatility.

For 2019, the Golf R carries over with no changes, although there is a new palette of colors (40 in all) that we find to be pretty cool. Want a Golf R in Irish Green or Nogaro Blue Pearl? VW will do it for you. And just like last year, the R comes standard with everything in the Golf arsenal, including adaptive LED headlights, a large touchscreen display and a host of driver assistance features. VW's six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper transferable warranty is another draw.

Our biggest gripe with the Golf R is its lofty price tag. It's a hefty premium over the GTI, which isn't quite as capable yet remains a blast to drive. For the price of a Golf R, you're also solidly in V8-powered muscle-car territory. Yet the Golf R is a top pick for any pragmatic performance enthusiast who wants outstanding performance, impressive utility and a generous set of features.

2019 Volkswagen Golf R models

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf R is the hot-rod edition of the Golf and GTI hatchbacks. The four-door Golf R seats five and comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (288 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque). Power is sent to all four wheels through either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (called DSG).

Standard features include 19-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and heated front seats. On the tech front, the R comes with VW Car-Net communications, Bluetooth, a navigation system, a digital gauge cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and an eight-speaker Fender audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

Advanced safety and driver aids include front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning and mitigation, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen Golf R (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.6 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior9.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.5

Driving

9.0
You'd never know by looking at it, but the Golf R provides remarkable real-world performance for a variety of drivers. The all-wheel-drive system makes the power easy to harness and adds stability in wet weather. A somewhat heavy curb weight and the lack of a proper mechanical differential are the only weak points.

Acceleration

9.0
Without the use of launch control, the R's acceleration can be a little slow from a dead stop. But when used, launch control fires the little Golf to 60 mph in an impressively quick 4.7 seconds. Torque is everywhere, making the R real-world quick, too. Power can be found all the way to redline.

Braking

9.0
In our brake tests, the Golf R stopped from 60 in a short 106 feet. That's partly thanks to its sticky summer tires, but the brake system itself feels strong and is capable of shrugging off the extra weight of the R. The pedal is easy to modulate for typical driving and thankfully lacks the long-travel squishiness typically found in VW models.

Steering

8.0
While there's definitely not a lot of feel, the weighting and quickness of the steering are fitting for a hot hatch. Steering effort is totally fine in Normal mode, with Race mode tending to be heavy for heavy's sake. VW also makes some of the best steering wheels in the business.

Handling

8.0
The Golf R is confident and stable, and it has a smart all-wheel-drive system to help you power out of turns. Stability control can be completely disabled, which reveals an inherent tendency for understeer. On a racetrack, the brake-based torque vectoring can overheat the brakes if you push too hard. You'll also overheat the tires if you push further still. This VW is a great 80 percent spirited driving car.

Drivability

9.0
Volkswagen has been offering dual-clutch transmissions for a while now, and it shows. The R's DSG is super smooth when pulling away from a stop or in slow traffic situations. When leaving the line, the R's acceleration can be a bit languid, but once underway shifts are quick and crisp. Heavy braking gets the gearbox shifting down through the gears — very cool.

Comfort

9.0
For a car of its performance potential, the Golf R is surprisingly comfortable. You don't have to suffer on your daily commute because you want to have a car capable of some weekend fun. The occasional stiff-legged ride is the only price to pay.

Seat comfort

9.0
The seats are superb, offering just enough side bolstering to keep the average person in place through turns without feeling confining the rest of the time. They're very supportive over distances, too. The leather seats breathe OK, but seat ventilation is a bit conspicuous in its absence.

Ride comfort

8.5
The ride is firm compared to a standard Golf, but it's a veritable La-Z-Boy compared to the Focus RS. Impacts around town are well-damped and rarely harsh, but everything gets a bit more severe in Race mode. Still, the adaptive dampers can deal with 95 percent of the roads, no problem.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Tire and wind noise is minimal, especially compared to other high-powered sport compacts. The piped-in engine note has an engaging snarl, and it gets snarlier when the car is put in Race mode. Thankfully, you can also select the louder engine individually through the Custom drive mode setting.

Climate control

9.0
Volkswagen continues to get climate controls right, with three large and easy-to-grip dials and legible buttons. Airflow from the high, center-mounted vents is more than adequate. Rear passengers get low, center-mounted vents with decent articulation.

Interior

9.0
Yes, this Golf is a very expensive version of a compact hatchback. However, it's arguably the best compact hatchback in terms of practicality. The added R touches don't take anything away from that. You could use this car every day without guilt or compromise.

Ease of use

9.0
The driver-centric controls are close, clearly labeled and easy to use. The climate controls are analog and among the easiest to decipher. The large touchscreen controls feature graphics and response times that are better than those offered by Honda or Ford.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
Thanks to wide and tall doors and a moderately high driver-seat height, this car is easy to get into and out of, especially for its size. Compared to a regular Golf, the front seats are not as easy to slip in and out of due to the aggressive seat bolsters. Rear-seat access is adequate.

Driving position

9.0
Simply put, it's excellent. There's plenty of adjustability for all manner of body types, and headroom is spacious. The angle of the steering wheel, along with its pleasing shape, is nearly perfect as well. It really does inspire confidence.

Roominess

8.0
The cabin is large and airy. The back seat offers ample legroom, but only if the front passengers don't slide back their seats too much. Up front, the eight-way power driver's seat and extended tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel action allow very tall drivers to get comfortable.

Visibility

9.0
There is superior visibility thanks to great sightlines all around and a high seating position. The short overhangs also help you know where the car's bumpers are, which is useful for parking. Blind-spot, lane departure and forward collision warning systems are standard.

Quality

8.0
Unlike other high-dollar sport compacts, the regular car upon which the Golf R is based has a sleek, modern cabin with tight tolerances and satisfying switchgear. The Golf R is upgraded slightly with standard, high-quality leather and blue stitching. It definitely looks and feels the price.

Utility

8.0
Practicality doesn't usually come with a heaping dose of performance, but the Golf R is still a Golf. The folding rear seats help take the guilt out of owning something so fun. Interior storage is decent, and items can be hidden from view.

Small-item storage

8.0
Center console storage — in the form of cupholders or the bin under the climate control — is concealable and capable of holding a fair bit of stuff. Oddly, the front center armrest does not flip open for more storage. The size of the door pockets is decent for front and rear passengers.

Cargo space

8.0
The cargo area has 22.8 cubic feet of space with rear seats up or 52.7 cubic feet with them down — the same as some extra-small crossover SUVs. A large and nearly vertical hatch opening ensures easy loading of bulky items. The rear seats are split 60/40 and have a pass-through.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Two Isofix anchors are located on each of the outboard rear seats. They are concealed under removable and easily accessible plastic covers. Attaching a strap to either of the seatback tethers requires removing the cargo cover. The cramped back seat might make installing a rear-facing car seat difficult.

Technology

8.5
The new infotainment system improves upon its predecessor in a number of ways, including quicker response times and a larger screen. The Golf R-specific 12.3-inch digital instrument panel makes the interior more special. All of the R's advanced driver safety aids are standard.

Smartphone integration

8.5
The Golf R supports multiple physical media inputs for listening to audio files. A CD player and SD card reader are located in the glovebox, while an auxiliary input and USB port reside under the center console. Two additional USB ports and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.

Driver aids

8.5
There's a fairly standard assortment of driver's aids including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control. Most notably, the R is the only Golf (or Volkswagen for that matter) where electronic stability control can be completely disabled.

Voice control

7.0
The voice control system is quite good at identifying names in your contact list. If you're in the correct radio band, it's also easy to switch radio stations. Switching stations on different bands is more difficult. There isn't much natural speech detection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R.

5 star reviews: 72%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • value
  • technology
  • appearance
  • dashboard
  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • wheels & tires
  • driving experience
  • maintenance & parts
  • warranty
  • sound system
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best Performance Hatch
Nick Brooks,
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Before I bought the R, I was looking for a newer GTI, but after test driving the R, I was blown away by this car. The little 2L 4 cylinder definitely puts a smile on my face every time I give it gas and the awesome AWD compliments it perfectly when taking harsh corners. In my opinion, the Golf R is better than the GTI in every way, except for the price. The R has definitely exceeded my expectations in every way from performance to comfort and technology. One of my favorite things about the R is the style, it isn't all sporty and flashy like the red accents on the GTI, instead it is more reserved and blends well with the crowd, until you get on it, of course. Overall I highly recommend the Golf R over the GTI if you do have a little extra in your spending range.

5 out of 5 stars, Still a remarkable car in many, many ways
Mark,
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I have owned many performance cars including 3 Porsches, 2 Audi, and 2 BMW M3's over the years. This is my last fun car purchase and my official "retirement" car. I owned a 2015 Golf R and loved it. I can not overstate how satisfying this little car is. It is a true sleeper, fun, agile, comfortable and the kind of car that makes even mundane trips to the market an experience. I drove my 2015 R and put 81K miles on it and never had even a tiny issue. Interior is very comfortable , Tech features including Apple car play, Fender sound system and fantastic variable sports & drive settings are as good as the $75+ Audi S series cars. The dynamic headlights are just amazing (Porsche good). All one needs to remember is that this little hot hatch is packed w/ goodies that trickle down from Porsche & Audi. As for the price difference between the fully loaded VW GTI and the R: I purchased a 2018 GTI ,drove it 6 months and then test drove the new 2019 R. For my passions and needs there is NO real comparison. The R is a better car by a good margin & for me is worth the cost. Hands down. I keep reminding myself that a car is only a car but the noble little Golf R is literally a masterwork at it's price point.

5 out of 5 stars, Best little rocket on the road for the price
CValeBoston,
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I have owned six Audi TTs (all three generations) and loved them all, but I’ve always lusted after the TTS because of its more powerful engine. While the DSG with paddle shifters on the TT is lightning fast and fun, it still isn’t as fun as manual transmission in my opinion. And there’s no way I can afford the TTS, so I opted for a 2019 VW Golf R in one of the 40 special-order Spektrum colors. The four-month wait was worth it. Besides getting the same engine as the TTS, I got a car in a color I wanted with manual transmission and with several safety features not offered on the TT. The adaptive cruise control is great, and the lane warning system notifies you but gently tugging the wheel back in the correct lane but without the annoying chimes and buzzers that many other cars use. This is not your grandfather’s Golf; it’s a stylish all-wheel-drive rocket. I much prefer the understated design to that of the Honda Civic Type R, Subaru WRX STI and Ford Focus RX, which are great if you’re 16 but a tad too showy for someone like me (definitely not 16). At the same time, the design is anything but boring with dual chrome exhausts, special body molding, and aggressive LED headlights. Everything about the R feels tight and right: steering, clutch, shifter, breaks. And then there’s the power; let’s just say it’s more than ample. But not too thirsty as I’m averaging 29 MPH combined highway and city. In my experience, there’s virtually no turbo lag as long as I downshift appropriately. The large touchscreen is better and more intuitive than anything I’ve used before, including our other car, a 2018 Subaru Forester. Seats are comfortable and supportive. There’s ample storage for me, but remember, I’m coming from a TT. I love the car and can’t help grinning every time I get in it. PROs: • Design and availability of 40 colors • Availability of a manual transmission • TTS engine for about $10K less • Comfortable and practical cabin with intuitive controls CONs: • Because Audi/VW’s direct shift gearbox is so good, the manual is a tad slower; not a problem for me but might be for some • Side mirrors do not automatically dim when there’s a car behind with brights on (the rearview mirror does) • Only one USB port and the placement is really awkward and hard to get to • No wifi; I understand this will be available in 2020 models with Car-Net but cannot be retrofitted. Bummer. Would I buy it again? In a heartbeat.

5 out of 5 stars, I've loved both my R's!
Allen C.,
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I'm driving a 2017 and my son continues to drive my 2011. Both have been great cars, but the 2017 is better for it's real world power. The earlier car was plenty fast, but you needed to run it pretty hard to gain much over a standard GTI, but the 2017 develops torque earlier and is definitely worth the premium price. One thing you should know is that the clutch on the manual is not up to the task of handling all that torque. At 45K miles it started to slip in high gears under WOT. I've never worn out a clutch on car with less than 100K miles on it, so I was surprised to say the least. The good news is I used it as an excused to install a performance clutch and an APR stage one tune (high torque version). WOW. 370HP and 383 foot pounds of torque. It is now very fast. According to the tuner, the clutch situation is not unusual for the R, given it's the same as the GTI's and with the extra power and grip, the wear all goes on the clutch. The early car is still on the original clutch with over 200K by the way. Anyway, I'm still giving the car 5 stars... it's that good

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$40,395
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower288 hp @ 5400 rpm
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$41,495
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower288 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Golf R safety features:

VW Car-Net
Helps you connect with emergency services in case of a breakdown.
Front Assist
Warns you if you're in danger of rear-ending the car in front and applies the brakes if you don't hit them.
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Automatically applies the brakes after a collision has occurred to prevent additional impacts.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.4%

Volkswagen Golf R vs. the competition

Volkswagen Golf R vs. Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai's high-performance Veloster variant is among the newest of today's hot hatchbacks. Like most of its competitors, it uses a turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual transmission to send power to the front wheels. The N's power is less than the Golf R's by a decent margin, but an optional performance package raises output to 275 hp. The N's capable handling has also been tuned to keep up with the available power. Because of its quirky three-door arrangement, the N's design is also bolder than the Golf R's comparable restraint.

Volkswagen Golf R vs. Honda Civic

The Civic Type R provides a sublime blend of power and handling. It's impressively balanced and an easy car to drive slow or fast. The Type R lacks the all-wheel-drive grip of the Golf R, but you'll hardly know it given how well-balanced this car is. The main drawback for a lot of people is the Type R's extroverted styling. In comparison, the Golf R looks downright sensible.

Volkswagen Golf R vs. MINI Hardtop 2 Door

Forget the Mini's cute and chipper image. With pint-size power, the John Cooper Works edition is the Mini Cooper at its meanest. Unfortunately, it'll go hungry in this class since its 228 horsepower pales in comparison to the Golf R's 288 hp. The Mini JCW is, like the Honda, a front-wheel-drive machine, lacking the bite of its VW and Ford rivals.

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Golf R a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Golf R both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.6 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Golf R fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Golf R gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Golf R has 22.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Golf R. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R:

  • Now available in 40 custom colors, including heritage colors
  • Part of the second Golf R generation introduced for 2015
Is the Volkswagen Golf R reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Golf R is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Golf R. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Golf R's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Golf R and gave it a 8.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Golf R is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Golf R?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Golf R is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,395.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $40,395
  • 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $41,495
What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf R?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Golf R, the next question is, which Golf R model is right for you? Golf R variants include 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Golf R models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R

2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback is offered in the following styles: 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Golf R Hatchback 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Golf R Hatchback.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Golf R Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchbacks are available in my area?

2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Golf R Hatchback for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback Golf R Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Golf R for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,074.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,126.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback and all available trim types: 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation, 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

