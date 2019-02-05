2019 Volkswagen Golf R Hatchback
What’s new
- Now available in 40 custom colors, including heritage colors
- Part of the second Golf R generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Impressive performance
- Great handling without sacrificing ride quality
- Interior is well-built with excellent materials
- Accommodating and flexible cargo space
- Outstanding performance aside, it's hard to justify the lofty price
Which Golf R does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.6 / 10
Nearly four decades ago, Volkswagen debuted the GTI and almost single-handedly invented what we now call the hot hatch. With abundant power, sporty handling and all-wheel-drive stability, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R is a fitting modern-day interpretation of that legacy, a car that will boost your heart rate while still offering a comfortable interior and inherent hatchback versatility.
For 2019, the Golf R carries over with no changes, although there is a new palette of colors (40 in all) that we find to be pretty cool. Want a Golf R in Irish Green or Nogaro Blue Pearl? VW will do it for you. And just like last year, the R comes standard with everything in the Golf arsenal, including adaptive LED headlights, a large touchscreen display and a host of driver assistance features. VW's six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper transferable warranty is another draw.
Our biggest gripe with the Golf R is its lofty price tag. It's a hefty premium over the GTI, which isn't quite as capable yet remains a blast to drive. For the price of a Golf R, you're also solidly in V8-powered muscle-car territory. Yet the Golf R is a top pick for any pragmatic performance enthusiast who wants outstanding performance, impressive utility and a generous set of features.
2019 Volkswagen Golf R models
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf R is the hot-rod edition of the Golf and GTI hatchbacks. The four-door Golf R seats five and comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (288 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque). Power is sent to all four wheels through either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (called DSG).
Standard features include 19-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and heated front seats. On the tech front, the R comes with VW Car-Net communications, Bluetooth, a navigation system, a digital gauge cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and an eight-speaker Fender audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
Advanced safety and driver aids include front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning and mitigation, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.6 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking9.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control9.0
Interior9.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility9.0
Quality8.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.5
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- value
- technology
- appearance
- dashboard
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- wheels & tires
- driving experience
- maintenance & parts
- warranty
- sound system
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- engine
- acceleration
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
Before I bought the R, I was looking for a newer GTI, but after test driving the R, I was blown away by this car. The little 2L 4 cylinder definitely puts a smile on my face every time I give it gas and the awesome AWD compliments it perfectly when taking harsh corners. In my opinion, the Golf R is better than the GTI in every way, except for the price. The R has definitely exceeded my expectations in every way from performance to comfort and technology. One of my favorite things about the R is the style, it isn't all sporty and flashy like the red accents on the GTI, instead it is more reserved and blends well with the crowd, until you get on it, of course. Overall I highly recommend the Golf R over the GTI if you do have a little extra in your spending range.
I have owned many performance cars including 3 Porsches, 2 Audi, and 2 BMW M3's over the years. This is my last fun car purchase and my official "retirement" car. I owned a 2015 Golf R and loved it. I can not overstate how satisfying this little car is. It is a true sleeper, fun, agile, comfortable and the kind of car that makes even mundane trips to the market an experience. I drove my 2015 R and put 81K miles on it and never had even a tiny issue. Interior is very comfortable , Tech features including Apple car play, Fender sound system and fantastic variable sports & drive settings are as good as the $75+ Audi S series cars. The dynamic headlights are just amazing (Porsche good). All one needs to remember is that this little hot hatch is packed w/ goodies that trickle down from Porsche & Audi. As for the price difference between the fully loaded VW GTI and the R: I purchased a 2018 GTI ,drove it 6 months and then test drove the new 2019 R. For my passions and needs there is NO real comparison. The R is a better car by a good margin & for me is worth the cost. Hands down. I keep reminding myself that a car is only a car but the noble little Golf R is literally a masterwork at it's price point.
I have owned six Audi TTs (all three generations) and loved them all, but I’ve always lusted after the TTS because of its more powerful engine. While the DSG with paddle shifters on the TT is lightning fast and fun, it still isn’t as fun as manual transmission in my opinion. And there’s no way I can afford the TTS, so I opted for a 2019 VW Golf R in one of the 40 special-order Spektrum colors. The four-month wait was worth it. Besides getting the same engine as the TTS, I got a car in a color I wanted with manual transmission and with several safety features not offered on the TT. The adaptive cruise control is great, and the lane warning system notifies you but gently tugging the wheel back in the correct lane but without the annoying chimes and buzzers that many other cars use. This is not your grandfather’s Golf; it’s a stylish all-wheel-drive rocket. I much prefer the understated design to that of the Honda Civic Type R, Subaru WRX STI and Ford Focus RX, which are great if you’re 16 but a tad too showy for someone like me (definitely not 16). At the same time, the design is anything but boring with dual chrome exhausts, special body molding, and aggressive LED headlights. Everything about the R feels tight and right: steering, clutch, shifter, breaks. And then there’s the power; let’s just say it’s more than ample. But not too thirsty as I’m averaging 29 MPH combined highway and city. In my experience, there’s virtually no turbo lag as long as I downshift appropriately. The large touchscreen is better and more intuitive than anything I’ve used before, including our other car, a 2018 Subaru Forester. Seats are comfortable and supportive. There’s ample storage for me, but remember, I’m coming from a TT. I love the car and can’t help grinning every time I get in it. PROs: • Design and availability of 40 colors • Availability of a manual transmission • TTS engine for about $10K less • Comfortable and practical cabin with intuitive controls CONs: • Because Audi/VW’s direct shift gearbox is so good, the manual is a tad slower; not a problem for me but might be for some • Side mirrors do not automatically dim when there’s a car behind with brights on (the rearview mirror does) • Only one USB port and the placement is really awkward and hard to get to • No wifi; I understand this will be available in 2020 models with Car-Net but cannot be retrofitted. Bummer. Would I buy it again? In a heartbeat.
I'm driving a 2017 and my son continues to drive my 2011. Both have been great cars, but the 2017 is better for it's real world power. The earlier car was plenty fast, but you needed to run it pretty hard to gain much over a standard GTI, but the 2017 develops torque earlier and is definitely worth the premium price. One thing you should know is that the clutch on the manual is not up to the task of handling all that torque. At 45K miles it started to slip in high gears under WOT. I've never worn out a clutch on car with less than 100K miles on it, so I was surprised to say the least. The good news is I used it as an excused to install a performance clutch and an APR stage one tune (high torque version). WOW. 370HP and 383 foot pounds of torque. It is now very fast. According to the tuner, the clutch situation is not unusual for the R, given it's the same as the GTI's and with the extra power and grip, the wear all goes on the clutch. The early car is still on the original clutch with over 200K by the way. Anyway, I'm still giving the car 5 stars... it's that good
Features & Specs
|2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$40,395
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 5400 rpm
|2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$41,495
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Golf R safety features:
- VW Car-Net
- Helps you connect with emergency services in case of a breakdown.
- Front Assist
- Warns you if you're in danger of rear-ending the car in front and applies the brakes if you don't hit them.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes after a collision has occurred to prevent additional impacts.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.4%
Volkswagen Golf R vs. the competition
Volkswagen Golf R vs. Hyundai Veloster
Hyundai's high-performance Veloster variant is among the newest of today's hot hatchbacks. Like most of its competitors, it uses a turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual transmission to send power to the front wheels. The N's power is less than the Golf R's by a decent margin, but an optional performance package raises output to 275 hp. The N's capable handling has also been tuned to keep up with the available power. Because of its quirky three-door arrangement, the N's design is also bolder than the Golf R's comparable restraint.
Volkswagen Golf R vs. Honda Civic
The Civic Type R provides a sublime blend of power and handling. It's impressively balanced and an easy car to drive slow or fast. The Type R lacks the all-wheel-drive grip of the Golf R, but you'll hardly know it given how well-balanced this car is. The main drawback for a lot of people is the Type R's extroverted styling. In comparison, the Golf R looks downright sensible.
Volkswagen Golf R vs. MINI Hardtop 2 Door
Forget the Mini's cute and chipper image. With pint-size power, the John Cooper Works edition is the Mini Cooper at its meanest. Unfortunately, it'll go hungry in this class since its 228 horsepower pales in comparison to the Golf R's 288 hp. The Mini JCW is, like the Honda, a front-wheel-drive machine, lacking the bite of its VW and Ford rivals.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Golf R a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R:
- Now available in 40 custom colors, including heritage colors
- Part of the second Golf R generation introduced for 2015
Is the Volkswagen Golf R reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Golf R?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Golf R is the 2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,395.
Other versions include:
- 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $40,395
- 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $41,495
What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf R?
