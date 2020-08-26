Used BMW Sedan for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Venetian Beige; Dakota Leather Seat Trim Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Bellevue's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with 103,695mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Quality and prestige abound with this BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive. This BMW 5 Series features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. The 5 Series 535i xDrive is well maintained and has just 103,695mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The 5-Series lineup of models offers athletic and surefooted sedans that also offer a surprising level of comfort inside. Technology is also a strong point in the 5-Series, with performance and safety standouts. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

My husband and I had our 2013 Toyota Prius 4 evaluated here to see how much they would offer us on trade-in. We worked with Ivan and his two managers, Trevor and Starr. They were all top notch! All of them were masked up whenever they talked to us and they kept us well informed about what they were doing and how long things would take. They came back with an offer a few thousand dollars higher than the other dealerships we took it to. We didn't even have to negotiate on price with them. That alone is worth 5 stars right there.. If possible I'd give them 10 stars for their professionalism, and, generosity, general caring for our comfort. We accepted their offer and they cut us a check an hour later. Near the beginning of the process, Trevor told us that he'd have Ivan give us a ride home if the sale went through. I was floored as I've never been treated this well by any dealership. Ivan came out near the end and said that company policy prevented him from giving us a ride home, but that they were calling us an Uber. He said they were going to cover the cost. I can't think of a single thing they could improve on.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: WBAFU7C57BC872964

Stock: BC872964

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020