Used Porsche Convertible for Sale Near Me

Black; Full Leather Seat/Interior Trim Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!

Description: Used 2014 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: WP0CB2A80ES140746

Stock: ES140746

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-29-2020