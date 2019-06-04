Used Porsche Convertible for Sale Near Me

O'Brien Hyundai Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Like New Inside and Out, Local FL Trade, Garaged Kept, Low Miles, Convertible, Coupe, 2D Convertible, 2.5L H6, 5-Speed Manual, RWD, Guards Red, Graphite Gray w/All Leather Seat/Interior Trim or Front Bucket Seats, 17" Boxster Design Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, On Board Computer, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Telescoping steering wheel. 1999 Porsche Boxster 2.5L H6 5-Speed Manual Guards Red RWD Odometer is 18705 miles below market average!

Had a Sonata from Obrien for 14 years! Finally took the plunge to get a new car! Jessica was so sweet and nice. She helped me with the cars I was interested in. We test drove a few and she recommended a Kona! Got in felt good decent size. She turned on the turbo and that was the kicker! We discussed price went back and forth. I got a great deal what i wanted! Thank you Hyundia at Obrien! You did it again! Great warranties too. Im really happy. I now have technology! My 06 was a 🦕 dinosaur! Thanks Jessica! She was awesome. I reccomend her for your next car purchase or lease! 😀

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: WP0CA2981XU629266

Stock: H061060B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020