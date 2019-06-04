Used Porsche Convertible for Sale Near Me

  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Blue
    used

    2020 Porsche 911 Carrera

    1,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $122,900

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera

    19,604 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $98,900

    Details
  • 2014 Porsche Boxster S in White
    used

    2014 Porsche Boxster S

    23,205 miles

    $42,995

    $2,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2014 Porsche 911 Carrera

    39,508 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $58,900

    Details
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Silver
    used

    2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    2,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $136,987

    $16,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche Boxster S in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche Boxster S

    63,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,991

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche Boxster in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche Boxster

    110,446 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S in White
    used

    2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S

    250 miles

    $79,950

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S in Gray
    certified

    2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S

    25,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,898

    $6,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    58,421 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,700

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera

    36,310 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $38,989

    $2,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Porsche Boxster S in Gray
    used

    2013 Porsche Boxster S

    18,081 miles

    $42,990

    $2,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera in Silver
    used

    2017 Porsche 911 Carrera

    18,258 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $93,227

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo in Gray
    used

    2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $56,900

    Details
  • 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2006 Porsche 911 Carrera

    64,552 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder in Black
    used

    2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder

    61,113 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $42,999

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster in White
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

    26,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,790

    Details
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster in White
    used

    2017 Porsche 718 Boxster

    30,971 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $49,399

    $323 Below Market
    Details

