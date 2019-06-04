Used Porsche Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$122,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner 911 and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Blue Top, Bose Surround Sound System, Chalk/Slate Grey, Leather Seat Trim with Two-Tone Leather Interior, Gentian Blue Metallic, Included First Year / 10, 000 Mile Maintenance, Lane Change Assist (Lca), Power Steering Plus, Seat Ventilation, Storage Package. This Porsche 911 also includes Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Shifter, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Requires Subscription, Rollover Protection Bars, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged, Universal Garage Door Opener, WiFi Hotspot Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I spent several hours working with The Collection used auto folks to place a CPO on my Jag. I was very happy with the service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A97LS251075
Stock: 801542A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 19,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$98,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified 911 today, worry free! VERY LOW MILES! At just 19585 miles, this 2017 Porsche provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 14-Way Power Sport Seats, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Black Top, Black/Bordeaux Red, Two-Tone Leather Seat Trim, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Seat Heating, Front Seat Ventilation, Gt Sport Steering Wheel, Headlight Cleaning Sys Covers In Exterior Color, Jet Black Metallic, Led Headlights In Black, Light Design Package, Luggage Net In Passenger Footwell, Porsche Crest On Headrests, Porsche Entry & Drive, Power Steering Plus, Premium Package Plus with Power Sport Seats, Smoking Package, Sports Tailpipes In Black, Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk), Wheels Painted In High Gloss Black, Wheels: 20 Carrera Sport. This Porsche 911 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, PCM, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Convertible Soft Top, Engine Immobilizer, Brake Assist, Turbocharged, Rear Parking Aid, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Active Suspension, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I spent several hours working with The Collection used auto folks to place a CPO on my Jag. I was very happy with the service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A96HS142677
Stock: L18089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 23,205 miles
$42,995$2,292 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Black; Full Leather Seat/Interior Trim Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A80ES140746
Stock: ES140746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 39,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$58,900
DC Motors - Anaheim / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A94ES140809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$136,987$16,587 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Farmington - Farmington / Utah
992 Carrera 4S Cab, 443 hp 3.0 Twin Turbo Flat Six. CARFAX 1-Owner, No Accidents. Original MSRP $153k. Chalk/Slate Leather, Premium Package, Lane Change Assist and more... Contact us for all details and a personalized video!SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM MERCEDES-BENZ OF FARMINGTON?Mercedes-Benz of Farmington is a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the pristine quality of the brand we sell. Stop into our dealership to browse around our inventory or pick our your new luxury car today at 555 N. West Bourne Circle in Farmington, UT or call us at (801) 447-3300.
Dealer Review:
I am 73 years old, and i have purchased many vehicles in my lifetime. Lisa VanCampen worked really hard with me, an out of state buyer. She provided significant information, enabling me to go so far as to send a deposit and make the drive from Idaho. She really earned our business. The General Manager was personally involved in all aspects of the delivery. The Sales Manager called me the next day to thank me for our business. What a concept! I seldom see this kind of diligence in this day and age. An overall exceptional purchasing experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A98LS262468
Stock: 5M00108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 63,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,991$1,415 Below Market
Autoplex Motors - Lynnwood / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29886U731790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Black, Black w/Full Leather Seat Trim.Clean CARFAX.Black 2006 Porsche Boxster Base /Convertible Soft Top, Leather, Alloy WheelsBlack, Black w/Full Leather Seat Trim, **ABS BRAKES**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 17" Boxster II Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, and Trip computer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Boxster with Soft Top, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29826U710274
Stock: K710274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 250 miles
$79,950
Porsche Fremont - Fremont / California
Porsche Fremont presents this 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S Roadster. This Porsche includes: BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System DOOR HANDLES PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK GEAR LEVER IN CARBON FIBER APPLE CARPLAY HEATED MULTIFUNCTION SPORT STEERING WHL IN CARBON Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel SPORT CHRONO STOPWATCH DIAL IN GUARDS RED BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK W/PDLS HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling ILLUMINATED DOOR-SILL GUARDS IN CARBON FIBER SEAT BELTS IN GUARDS RED PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT (PASM) SPORT Active Suspension INSTRUMENT DIALS IN GUARDS RED WHEELS PAINTED IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK SUPPLEMENTAL SAFETY BARS IN EXTERIOR COLOR Rollover Protection Bars *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Porsche courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, complimentary maintenance and much more. Contact us to experience a new level of service. Porsche Fremont, is a proud member of the family owned and operated Fletcher Jones Automotive Group. Weve had the pleasure of serving guests for over 70 years. We offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to help find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A87KS228804
Stock: 7660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2019
- certified
2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S25,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,898$6,548 Below Market
Porsche Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Porsche of Downtown L.A. is proud to present you this beautiful 2017 718 Boxster S in PDK transmission warranty covered through Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned CPO. It has an original MSRP of $88,900 and a Clean Carfax History of 1 Owner. The exterior color is a beautiful Agate Grey Metallic with Agate Grey interior. It is well equipped with Upgraded 20" Carrera S Wheels, Lane Change Assist, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheels, Smoking Package, Launch Vehicle, Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management, Bose Surround System, Connect Plus, Power Sport Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package, Premium Package, Sport Exhaust System Including Sport Tailpipes, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest, Supplemental Safety Bars in Exterior Color, Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell, and more. Call us now to schedule a test drive with one of our Porsche Sales Consultants at (888) 824-4852 or visit our website for more information at https://www.porschedowntownla.com Trade Ins Welcome at the Porsche Downtown Los Angeles, Ca 90007
Dealer Review:
I stopped by and it is a nice showroom, the people were nice, too. Ultimately I did not buy, but if I change my mind, I'll return to this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A87HS240248
Stock: ZP3127M
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 58,421 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,700$816 Below Market
O'Brien Hyundai Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Like New Inside and Out, Local FL Trade, Garaged Kept, Low Miles, Convertible, Coupe, 2D Convertible, 2.5L H6, 5-Speed Manual, RWD, Guards Red, Graphite Gray w/All Leather Seat/Interior Trim or Front Bucket Seats, 17" Boxster Design Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, On Board Computer, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Telescoping steering wheel. 1999 Porsche Boxster 2.5L H6 5-Speed Manual Guards Red RWD Odometer is 18705 miles below market average! Call to verify vehicle availability and to schedule a VIP appointment. *Prices do not include TT&L or additional fees that may apply. Out of state purchases require an additional $300 processing fee. Advertised prices are with dealer assisted financing only. All Certified Pre Owned vehicles have passed manufacturer requirements for Certification but pricing may not reflect Certification fee.$500 Loyalty coupon on Subaru CPO is good towards the purchase of NEW Subaru only. Free delivery within 300 miles if you have a trade in good condition that we can drive back. If not, $2 per mile delivery charge. All prices include a $1,500 internet discount. See dealer for complete details. While we strive for 100% accuracy, mistakes can happen in listed equipment and/or optional features on Pre Owned vehicles. The dealership is not responsible for errors in equipment or optional features. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions on our sites or 3rd party sites. Prices are valid on the day of publication only. Customer must print out this page as a coupon and present it upon arrival at dealership to validate pricing. Incentivized internet pricing will not be available without this printed page. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. By submitting an inquiry, you consent to being contacted including receiving text messages. Message and data rates may apply. To opt out of receiving these communications text STOP to (239) 217-9234. Additional reconditioning costs may be applied. Please contact the dealership for complete details and latest information.
Dealer Review:
Had a Sonata from Obrien for 14 years! Finally took the plunge to get a new car! Jessica was so sweet and nice. She helped me with the cars I was interested in. We test drove a few and she recommended a Kona! Got in felt good decent size. She turned on the turbo and that was the kicker! We discussed price went back and forth. I got a great deal what i wanted! Thank you Hyundia at Obrien! You did it again! Great warranties too. Im really happy. I now have technology! My 06 was a 🦕 dinosaur! Thanks Jessica! She was awesome. I reccomend her for your next car purchase or lease! 😀
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Porsche Boxster .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2981XU629266
Stock: H061060B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 36,310 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,989$2,619 Below Market
Leith Porsche - Cary / North Carolina
This car is in great condition, service is up to date, over rev report is clean, very low miles and extremely well maintained, the car does not show it's age, priced to go fast. Options:ABS brakesBi-Xenon Headlamp PackageDriver MemoryElectronic Stability ControlHeated door mirrorsIlluminated entryLeather Seat TrimMulti Stage Heated Front SeatsPower Seat PackageRemote keyless entryTraction controlXenon Headlamps w/Dynamic Leveling.Clean CARFAX. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Carrera Recent Arrival! 911 Call (919)469-2699, visit www.leithporsche.com or stop by today only at Leith Porsche. Here at Leith Porsche we perform a very detailed preowned inspection on every used vehicle. Our detailed process is designed to ensure that all of our preowned offerings meet a high level of cosmetic appearance and mechanical operation that our clients deserve. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. And with market based pricing we are confident that our vehicles are priced competitively. Stop by today to see why Leith Porsche is a leader in the Triangle for preowned values since 1969.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29986S755224
Stock: FP37200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 18,081 miles
$42,990$2,872 Below Market
White Allen Audi - Dayton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A8XDS133477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,258 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$93,227
Ray Catena Audi Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine * * Check out this 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera * * 2017 ** Porsche * * 911 * This Silver 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera might be just the vehicle for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. A sharp silver exterior and a black interior are just what you need in your next ride. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A94HS141088
Stock: PP0028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2019
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$56,900
Zen Motorsports - Oldsmar / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CD29958S789387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,552 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA29996S756883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,113 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$42,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2011 Porsche Boxster 2dr features a 3.4L Flat 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Center Console - Full with locking storage, Convertible occupant rollover protection, External temperature display, Front fog/driving lights, Heated Windshield Washer Jets - Jets, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Rear-wheel drive Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
We test drove a pickup, loved it and put in a financing application, then went home to make insurance comparisons. Next day, we're told truck had sold. A truck that had been there for close to 3 months suddenly had two serious buyers? Ok. Emmons really needs to start noting in their computer system when an application is in process. That way, if another buyer comes along priority can be given to the first interested party and not have it sold out from under them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Porsche Boxster Spyder with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A80BS745541
Stock: 34931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 26,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,790
Alfa Romeo Westlake Village - Thousand Oaks / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A82HS221383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,971 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$49,399$323 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk) 14-Way Power Sport Seats Wheels: 19" Boxster S Premium Package W/14- Way Sport Seats Connect Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim Luggage Net In Passenger Footwell Smoking Package White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster convertible. This Porsche 718 Boxster is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. One of the best things about this Porsche 718 Boxster is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche 718 Boxster . The 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. More information about the 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster: In their new 718 guise, Porsche's Boxster and Boxster S are better than they've ever been. There are few contenders in the mid-engine, rear-drive roadster game, perhaps because there's little hope against the stalwart Boxster. There's even more to like for 2017, with a full redesign that includes even more potent -- and now turbocharged -- engines. Strengths of this model include Sculpted styling, powerful turbocharged engines, excellent engineering, and handling precision All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience with this dealership was good they made sure that I was completely satisfied with the vehicle I chose and they honored all of their commitments. The environment was nice and all staff is welcoming.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A88HS221002
Stock: HS221002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche searches:
Related Porsche info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals