Used Tesla SUV for Sale Near Me

- 5,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$94,993
Orange Coast Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Costa Mesa / California
Midnight Silver Metallic 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range AWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 259hpThis is a 2020 Model X with only 5410 miles. This vehicle is Midnight Silver Metallic with Black interior and is in showroom condition. Recent Arrival!We choose to take the stress out of the purchasing process. We work with third party sites to determine what is a fair price for our customers to ensure you will be happy with your buying experience. At Orange Coast Auto Group, we select only the best pre-owned vehicles to offer our customers. Our commitment to your peace of mind is our #1 priority.That's why each vehicle has a certified quality inspection, 3-month, 3000-mile Power-train Warranty on each car, our 72-hour/250 mile "Love It or Leave It" return policy, free CarFax report and clean title guarantee. Shop Easy, Drive Happy!
Dealer Review:
Was looking at purchasing a vehicle. Had a jeep picked out and waiting on delivery. Was told it would be in on a certain day and never heard from sales rep. Called and left several messages with no response. When finally did respond said I did not have any info and was angry when I asked for the GM. Left several messages for owner Jon Gray as well with no response. Went with another dealer and purchased two vehicles from other dealer. Would not recommenced Orange Coast Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
96 Combined MPG (99 City/93 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE25LF284142
Stock: TJ16577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,490
Current Automotive - Naperville / Illinois
Buy online. Get it delivered. Current Automotive only sells electrified vehicles. Visit our website and click Purchase Vehicle to get estimated tax, registration fees, and shipping cost for your area -- there are no dealer or document fees at Current Automotive!Electric Vehicle Fast Facts:- 75 kWh Lithium-ion Battery Pack- EPA Rated 291 mile range- Dual Motor All Wheel Drive- 456 hp, 497 lb.-ft torque- 0-60 in 3.5 seconds- Tesla Supercharger Access (pay per charge)2020 Tesla Model Y Performance equipped with:- Deep Blue Metallic Exterior- Black Premium Interior- Autopilot- Traffic Aware Cruise Control- Autosteer- 14-speaker Premium Audio system- Heated, 12-way power adjustable front seats- Tinted Glass Roof- Dimming, heated, power side mirrors- Music and Media over bluetooth- Center console with 4 USB ports- 2 Smart phone docks- Fog Lights- 21 Uberturbine Wheels- Premium LTE Data Connectivity including Live Traffic Maps and Internet Streaming Radio (Subscription required one year after original in-service date of vehicle)This Tesla Model Y Long Range Performance AWD has an EPA rated range of 291 miles on a full charge and 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds! Clean vehicle history, no reported accidents, and the balance of Tesla warranties transfer to the next owner.XCare EV Protection is available on this vehicle.Current Automotive is a team of electric vehicle experts - we only offer electrified vehicles. We accept trade-ins, offer competitive financing, assist with charging installation, and can ship anywhere in the Continental United States. We are committed to offering high quality products at the best price right from the start. Our focus is to help you find the right electric vehicle that fits your needs. If we don't have it, we can get it - please call or chat with us to discuss your interest and tell us how we can help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
121 Combined MPG (N/A City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJYGDEF2LF000249
Stock: C1526P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 40,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$69,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoPilot , 3rd Row Seats, ludicrous+ 'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X P90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE40GFS00671
Stock: S00671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$65,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE23HF046202
Stock: 10420265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 12,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$85,990
Current Automotive - Naperville / Illinois
Buy online. Get it delivered. Current Automotive only sells electrified vehicles. Visit our website and click Purchase Vehicle to get estimated tax, registration fees, and shipping cost for your area -- there are no dealer or document fees at Current Automotive!Electric Vehicle Fast Facts:- Full Self Driving Package- 100 kWh Lithium-ion Battery Pack- EPA rated 270 mile range- Dual Motor All Wheel Drive- 0-60 in 4.4 seconds- Tesla Supercharging Access (pay per charge)Six-seat 2019 Tesla Model X Long Range:- Midnight Silver Metallic Exterior- Black Tesla Premium Interior- Six-seat Configuration- Smart Air Suspension- Full Self Driving Package- Traffic Aware Cruise Control- Autosteer- Auto Lane Change- Autopark- Navigate on Autopilot- Basic and Smart Summon- Stop Sign and Traffic Light Control- Autosteer on City Streets (when released by Tesla)- Premium Connectivity with Media Streaming, Live Maps, and Navigation (subscription required)- 22 Black Onyx WheelsThis 2019 Model X has an EPA rated 270 miles of range on a full charge and does 0-60 in 4.4 seconds! It's a one owner vehicle with a clean vehicle history The balance of all remaining Tesla warranties transfer to the next owner from the original delivery date. Clean vehicle history report and no reported accidents.XCare EV Protection available on this Tesla.Current Automotive is a team of electric vehicle experts - we only offer electrified vehicles. We accept trade-ins, offer competitive financing, assist with charging installation, and can ship anywhere in the Continental United States. We are committed to offering high quality products at the best price right from the start. Our focus is to help you find the right electric vehicle that fits your needs. If we don't have it, we can get it - please call or chat with us to discuss your interest and tell us how we can help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Tesla Model X Long Range with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE27KF183638
Stock: C1522P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 8,811 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$82,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
JUST ARRIVED IS THIS CUTTING-EDGE, BRISKLY-ACCELERATING, NONSMOKER, ONE-OWNER, NO-ACCIDENT 2018 TESLA MODEL X P100D AWD. THIS ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLE, RANKED #1 IN U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT FOR 2018 LUXURY MIDSIZE SUVs, HAS ONLY 8,811 MILES ON IT AND IS STILL COVERED UNDER THE BALANCE OF THE FACTORY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL MAY 2022 OR 50,000 MILES (WHICHEVER COMES FIRST)! ADDITIONALLY, THIS SUV, WHICH CAN GO MORE THAN 200 MILES ON A FULL CHARGE, WILL BE COVERED BY THE REMAINDER OF THE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 2026! IT COMES EXTREMELY WELL-EQUIPPED WITH ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SELF-PARKING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLINDSPOT COLLISION WARNING CHIME, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE-AWARE ACCELERATION, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, REAR COLLISION WARNING, TRAFFIC-AWARE CRUISE CONTROL, 12 ULTRASONIC SONAR SENSORS, PROVIDING 360 DEGREE COVERAGE AROUND THE VEHICLE, RIDE CONTROL ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, A LARGE, RESPONSIVE TOUCHSCREEN, 20-INCH SONIC CARBON WHEELS, AND SO MUCH MORE! SAVE THOUSANDS OFF RETAIL PRICING WITH THIS EXCELLENT CONDITION 2018 TESLA MODEL X P100D! Please note that in May 2019 Tesla, Inc. reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to a water ingress from the left front door glass seal, the Bluetooth microphone not operating properly, and the right hand falcon door detecting phantom objects. Tesla fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the appropriate window seals, MCU (Media Control Unit), Bluetooth microphone, ultrasonic sensor, and falcon door retainer bracket Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Tesla agreed to repurchase the vehicle. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! We have all the documentation from Tesla, Inc. on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! WE WELCOME ALL TRADES AND HAVE EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS AS WELL, SO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TODAY AT 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X P100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
85 Combined MPG (83 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE44JF099528
Stock: 21221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 49,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$60,987
Luxury Motorsports - Phoenix / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2016 Tesla Model X 90D AWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 1-Owner .... Clean CARFAX .... No Accidents, Bluetooth, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Very Nice .... Must See, Premium Wheels, Hard To Find, Great Condition, Nicest Around, No Hassle Pricing - Best Quality and Price, 3rd Row Seating, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Seven Seat Interior, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Wheels: 22'' x 9'' Fr/22'' x 10'' Turbine Silver Alloy. Always a great Value for our Price. We know of most listed competitive vehicles and our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Please Visit www.LuxuryMotorsports.us or www.azLMS.com for many more Photo's .. Low Overhead = Best Prices on the Highest Quality Used Cars .. Luxury Motorsports offers a No Hassle, Easy and Enjoyable way to purchase your next vehicle. Stop by and see how easy we make it. Luxury Motorsports is here to service all of your automotive needs no matter where you are located: Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Peoria, Apache Junction, Surprise, El Mirage, Avondale, Goodyear, Fountain Hills, Tempe, Sun City, Queen Creek, Gilbert, Glendale, Anthem, Verrado and Phoenix! Listed prices may or may not include after-market Wheels and Tire. Prep and delivery fees vary and are not included in price. Please ask for details. (PLEASE Read - PLEASE Call - PLEASE Confirm) We make every attempt to remove advertised cars as they sell. Please confirm availability by phone or email before you visit us so as not to be disappointed when you arrive. Thank You! Although Luxury Motorsports attempts to ensure the accuracy of the equipment and options listed with each vehicle, Luxury Motorsports is not responsible for any typographical errors. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Internet radio app: TuneIn, Radio data system, Radio: FM, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 240, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 14.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.26, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.4, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.1, Regenerative braking system, Center console trim: leatherette, Dash trim: leatherette, Door trim: leatherette, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: cargo area carpet, Floor mats: front, Foot pedal trim: alloy, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Memorized settings: 10 driver, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Sunshade: windshield, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: power liftgate, Side door type: gull-wing, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 9.73, Drive mode selector, Electric Motor HP: 463, Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 345, Electric Motor Torque: 713, Electric charge cord: 240 volt, Electric motor battery type: lithium ion, Electric motor charging time (240V): 12 hours, Electric motor miles per charge: 257, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 17 in., Clock, Compass, Customizable instrument cluster, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: range, Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in., Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low battery, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps, Headlights: LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass, Automatic hazard warning lights, Autonomous braking, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Impact sensor: battery disconnect, Lane deviation sensors, Parking sensors: front, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: fixed, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: fixed, Rear seat power adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Rear seat: sliding, Upholstery accents: leatherette, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: auto-locking, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5, Air suspension, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: pneumatic, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: pneumatic, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Self leveling suspension, Suspension control: electronic, Navigation system: touch screen display, Real time traffic, Wifi: hotspot compatible, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum, Front wipers: rain sensing, Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
Dealer Review:
I went in looking at an F-350 diesel that was priced wonderfully low for a diesel in it's condition (which was great!) The sales staff was extremely helpful and informative throughout the whole process. They were unique in giving the good and bad of the vehicle with no surprises but even better, they committed (in paper) to fixing those bad points before I even signed a contract. They also wouldn't let me take the vehicle right away because it needed to get the brakes fixed. They would not let it leave the dealership without ensuring the vehicle was safe. I was irritated because I wanted it immediately but they would not let it off their lot in that condition putting safety above all. That was refreshing. For the other fixes that needed to occur, they worked around my schedule to make sure those could be done in a timely manner. Their sales, accounting and service department personnel have all been wonderful, accommodating and pleasant. I would suggest buying your next vehicle here as you will get no hassle, stress or lies.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE2XGF002520
Stock: 15419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,829 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$74,786
Motorpoint Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
This 2017 Tesla Model X 4dr 90D - 6 PASSENGER - BEST PKG - LOADED features a 0.0 ELECTRIC MOTOR engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White Multi-Coat with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 770-299-1929 or support@motorpointroswell.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Shawn at Motorpoint was helpful, and let me take my time making a decision on the car I wanted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
92 Combined MPG (90 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE21HF040252
Stock: 040252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 7,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$104,888
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
ORIGINAL MSRP $ 139,200 *** DUAL MOTOR*** LUDICROUS PLUS PACKAGE***20 INCH WHEELS*** AUTO PILOT***6 SEATS*** NAVIGATION*** TOUCH SCREEN*** LIKE NEW!! *** EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Tesla Model X Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE47KF180823
Stock: 11448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 55,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$54,681$1,820 Below Market
Land Rover Glen Cove - Glen Cove / New York
2017 Tesla Model X 75D Solid Black ABS brakes,Alloy wheels,Compass,Electronic Stability Control,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest,Front dual zone A/C,Heated door mirrors,Heated front seats,Illuminated entry,Low tire pressure warning,Navigation System,Power Liftgate,Power passenger seat,Remote keyless entry,Split folding rear seat,Traction control. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyers with approved credit. JLR Long Island operates three convenient locations to assist with your vehicle purchase and ownership experience: Jaguar Land Rover Glen Cove,Jaguar Land Rover Huntington,and Jaguar Land Rover Southampton.
Dealer Review:
I can’t say enough about my salesman Bill Suvatey. He made the whole process very easy, is professional and is a pleasure to do business with. The whole LandRover of Glen Cove team are great. Thank you Brian for making everything very easy and Giovanni for explaining everything to me when I picked up my beautiful 2020 Range Rover Sport! Tara
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE28HF049595
Stock: 9194R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,347
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Radio: AM/FM/HD/USB w/17" Touchscreen Controls, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Smart Air Suspension (DISC).Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.91/94 City/Highway MPGWe are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
Dealer Review:
Purchased a used car from out of town. Was told the car was in very good condition. When I received the car, it wouldn't start. The tires were cracked and extremely unsafe. The breaks were completely worn out. Sales and General Manager indicated that the car went through an extensive check-up before it was put on the lot. Either they don't know how to service vehicles and what is considered safe, or they lie. Complaints to the BBB go without response. Email promises go unanswered. The General Manager - Ryan Flores - has indicated he would respond multiple times to the terrible sales practices and terrible condition of a vehicle that I purchased from them. Three weeks later, still waiting. Next step Attorney General. STAY AWAY!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE26GF019126
Stock: FP3147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 26,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$82,995
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
2019 Tesla Model X 100D AWD! Gray over Black Leather with Long Range Package Full Self Driving Capability Package Seven Seat interior package Premium Upgrades Package Autopilot Premium Leather interior Package heated seats WIFI and Mobile network connectivity surround cameras Active Cruise Control and much more! Excellent Condition! 1 Owner! Non Smoker! Factory warranty! Carfax Certified! $83995!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE29KF182890
Stock: 182890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$62,963$1,635 Below Market
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
The 22" wheel upgrade package on this beautiful, white 2018 Tesla Model X 75D really makes this one stand out. It features the six seat interior (captain's second row) with third row, tow package, and Enhanced Autopilot! With an EPA-rated range of 238 miles coupled with a network of 908 Tesla chargers nationally as well as over 68,000 Level II Chargers nationally, you never have to worry about range again! Stop by or call and schedule a time to find out what makes these Tesla's so special and why Mall of Georgia MINI is Your Georgia Electric Vehicle Headquarters.WHY BUY FROM USMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
When I feel passionate about something I like to post a review. Mind you, I can be your BEST cheerleader or your WORST enemy depending on my experience. I have to say I am cheering all the way to the SUPERBOWL for the Mall of Georgia MINI and my sales person, Cody Thomas!!! First let me tell you I have been in a VW Beetle since 2000 so it was hard to even think about making a change.....UNTIL I drove a MINI Countryman S. I have told/texted Cody half a dozen times in the past week that I have owned my new MINI about how much I LOVE THIS CAR:):):):):):) I cannot thank Cody enough for his patience, knowledge and professionalism during my visits that included a total of FIVE test drives. Cody drives a Countryman and he knows the product/brand forwards and backwards. Just about everything he said to me included "please and thank you"! I never felt pressured or rushed. Cody just wanted me to be happy with whatever I got!!!! I cannot stop smiling....I've become a Miniac:) The dealership, from the friendly,attentive receptionist to the finance manager, were beyond accommodating. The dealership had a HUGE inventory for me to peruse and inside the dealership was clean and pleasant to experience. I can't wait to attend their monthly "MINI events (i.e. cookouts, decorating the Christmas tree, etc). I briefly met Aaron in parts and Martin in service...I can tell I will be fast friends with them related to the ONE MILLION accessories/parts I can get to make my mini the "Road Queen" she is!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE24JF115523
Stock: PS50315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 26,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$63,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE21HF052407
Stock: 10430726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Deep Blue Metallic Paint! Have you been dreaming of owning the all electric Tesla Model X? Here is your chance to own this 2017 Tesla Model X 75D at a huge discount and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of sports, luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with a $106,250 MSRP in Deep Blue Metallic Paint include: Enhanced Autopilot - $5,000 White Interior - $3,300 Deep Blue Metallic Paint - $1,000 Carbon Fiber Decor - $250 Six Seat INterior - $3,000 Ultra High Fidelity Sound Package - $2,500 Premium Upgrades Package - $4,500 Smart Air Suspension Third Row Seats Reverse Camera Auxiliary Audio Power Everything! AND MORE! This 2017 Tesla Model X 75D is a Deep Blue Metallic exterior with a White interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2017 Tesla Model X 75D is a one owner, 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history! You are worry-free when bidding on this beautiful, Electric 2017 Tesla Model X 75D in Deep Blue Metallic. Look at the pictures below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. You can call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime & 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE2XHF040157
Stock: 040157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 52,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$67,000$1,380 Below Market
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Black 2017 Tesla Model X 100D Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE29HF054700
Stock: 054700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 27,943 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$91,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2018 Tesla Model X P100D with 27k miles. Pearl White Multi-Coat with White and Black Leather.Factory options include:Enhanced Autopilot,6 Seat Interior,Ludicrous Mode,Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,Lane Keeping w/Automatic Steering,Traffic-Aware Cruise Control,Self-Parking,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
Dealer Review:
Last Sunday I bought a car from this dealership a Mustang GT premium.....members of this enclosure treated me my wife and son like their own family ......Craig helped me with the paperwork .......him and the manager made me always feel comfortable and give me the best options to buy my car.........thank you guys for everything and especially thanks to Craig Mccool that made everything happen!!!!!!.....=) kepp up the good work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X P100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
85 Combined MPG (83 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE45JF086194
Stock: 005278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 24,607 milesFair Deal
$66,999$1,173 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Obsidian Black Metallic Dual Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive White/Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience at Audi South Orlando was great. The sales person Austin had everything ready to go from the beginning. The purchasing experience was quick and easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 75D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (91 City/95 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCDE23JF113466
Stock: JF113466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
