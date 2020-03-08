Used Tesla SUV for Sale Near Me

Luxury Motorsports - Phoenix / Arizona

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2016 Tesla Model X 90D AWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric ZEV 1-Owner .... Clean CARFAX .... No Accidents, Bluetooth, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Very Nice .... Must See, Premium Wheels, Hard To Find, Great Condition, Nicest Around, No Hassle Pricing - Best Quality and Price, 3rd Row Seating, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Seven Seat Interior, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Wheels: 22'' x 9'' Fr/22'' x 10'' Turbine Silver Alloy. Always a great Value for our Price. We know of most listed competitive vehicles and our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Please Visit www.LuxuryMotorsports.us or www.azLMS.com for many more Photo's .. Low Overhead = Best Prices on the Highest Quality Used Cars .. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Internet radio app: TuneIn, Radio data system, Radio: FM, Total speakers: 9, Watts: 240, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 14.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.26, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.4, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.1, Regenerative braking system, Center console trim: leatherette, Dash trim: leatherette, Door trim: leatherette, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: cargo area carpet, Floor mats: front, Foot pedal trim: alloy, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Memorized settings: 10 driver, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Sunshade: windshield, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: power liftgate, Side door type: gull-wing, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 9.73, Drive mode selector, Electric Motor HP: 463, Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 345, Electric Motor Torque: 713, Electric charge cord: 240 volt, Electric motor battery type: lithium ion, Electric motor charging time (240V): 12 hours, Electric motor miles per charge: 257, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 17 in., Clock, Compass, Customizable instrument cluster, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: range, Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in., Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low battery, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps, Headlights: LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass, Automatic hazard warning lights, Autonomous braking, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Impact sensor: battery disconnect, Lane deviation sensors, Parking sensors: front, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: fixed, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: fixed, Rear seat power adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Rear seat: sliding, Upholstery accents: leatherette, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: auto-locking, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5, Air suspension, Driver adjustable suspension: height, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: pneumatic, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: pneumatic, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Self leveling suspension, Suspension control: electronic, Navigation system: touch screen display, Real time traffic, Wifi: hotspot compatible, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum, Front wipers: rain sensing, Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

I went in looking at an F-350 diesel that was priced wonderfully low for a diesel in it's condition (which was great!) The sales staff was extremely helpful and informative throughout the whole process. They were unique in giving the good and bad of the vehicle with no surprises but even better, they committed (in paper) to fixing those bad points before I even signed a contract. They also wouldn't let me take the vehicle right away because it needed to get the brakes fixed. They would not let it leave the dealership without ensuring the vehicle was safe. I was irritated because I wanted it immediately but they would not let it off their lot in that condition putting safety above all. That was refreshing. For the other fixes that needed to occur, they worked around my schedule to make sure those could be done in a timely manner. Their sales, accounting and service department personnel have all been wonderful, accommodating and pleasant. I would suggest buying your next vehicle here as you will get no hassle, stress or lies.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

