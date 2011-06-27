Used Suzuki SUV for Sale

  • $7,999

    2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    65,402 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    David Corry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Corry / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD0D23B4100538
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,999

    2001 Suzuki Vitara JX

    122,710 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Richardson Suzuki - Highland / Indiana

    ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS, 9 SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS, 2.0L I4 F DOHC 16V ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, TILT WHEEL,CRUISE CONTROL, NO OPEN RECALLS, AND SO MUCH MORE! CALL 219-923-4000 FOR MORE INFO! VISIT WWW.THEDEALERWHOCARES.COM AND CLICK THE FREE CARFAX REPORT!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Suzuki Vitara JX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3TD52V016109270
    Stock: 9231
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,495

    2006 Suzuki XL-7 Base

    168,445 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington

    2006 SUZUKI XL7 7 SEATER, 4X4 POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, ALLOY WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM SOUND, COLD AC, RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD, AND PRICED TO MOVE! DONT MISS OUT! INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-934-1106 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADES WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: TRAVERSE, ACADIA, EXPLORER, EDGE, ESCAPE, FORD, CHEVROLET, GMC,

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V264104207
    Stock: 104207A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,589

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    70,287 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia

    Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Nice, LOW MILES - 70,287! Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Black interior, Premium trim. Navigation, CD Player, 4x4, QUICKSILVER METALLIC, Local Trade-In. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! SHELOR VALUE FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. "Cheap Cars" on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Non-State Inspection mechanical items that did not meet standards will be noted. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, 4x4, CD Player MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES QUICKSILVER METALLIC. Suzuki Premium with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 166 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS "Capable all-around performance, extensive standard features list" -Edmunds.com. WHY BUY FROM US At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD0D20A4102018
    Stock: TY200804B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2020

  • $4,500

    2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury

    123,788 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jason Pilger Chevrolet - Atmore / Alabama

    Beige Leather. Clean CARFAX. Jason Pilger Chevrolet, Where Friends Become Family. This Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with Beige Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.125 Axle Ratio, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6CD/MP3 XM-Ready Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE047194100444
    Stock: X100444
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2020

  • New Listing
    $6,995

    2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited

    119,511 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Courtesy Cadillac - Louisville / Kentucky

    AS IS VEHICLE NO WARRANTY4WD.Recent Arrival!This car is priced competitively using Market Value Pricing technology. All trade-ins are welcome. Price does not include tax, title, or dealer processing fees.This is a AS IS VEHICLE.

    Dealer Review:

    I sent this email to Courtesy Cadillac: To Whom It May Concern, This past Wednesday, my father visited the service department for a routine oil change and tire rotation. While waiting, he walked into the showroom to say hello to his sales person. While there, the sales person introduced him to one of the owners who said to him "We're going to sell you a car today". My dad's reply was, "I just bought one earlier this year" to which they responded, "Make us an offer". My father thought for a few minutes and offered his existing 2018 XT5 plus $2000 for a 2019 model XT5. After about 20 minutes, the offer was accepted, the paperwork completed and he left with his new car. Upon reviewing the paperwork yesterday, he noticed there was an additional $11,000 added to the finance! He immediately called the dealership to speak with the owner(who has yet to return his call). Finally, the salesperson told him to bring the car and paperwork back to see what they could do. When he arrived, his first response was asking for his original car returned to him to which he was told "they didn't know where it was". His next response was to remove the additional $11,000 which they refused to do. Ultimately, some of this amount was removed, yet this was not the deal that was agreed upon by the salesperson and the owner. Over the years our family has bought multiple vehicles from Courtesy Cadillac, Lexus of Louisville, Swope Infiniti, Swope Honda and Toyota of Louisville. It appears at this point, this vehicle will certainly be the last. He went to the dealership because we had always been treated fairly and honestly and he trusted the people he had dealt with previously. It is apparent this is no longer the case as this past visit was far from this. As local business people ourselves, we stand behind our word with people. This is the honest and honorable way of doing business. After many years of doing business with the Sam Swope Auto Group, this honest and honorable way of doing business no longer seems to be in place. Sincerely, Kelly Lurz from Courtesy Cadillac called to discuss this issue. Her initial tone was a bit condescending and she had stated there was not much she could discuss since there was a contract in place, which I agreed with her. I discussed with her that we would like to come out there to just return their car to them and get back his old car and her reply was, "I will see you soon". Upon arriving she was waiting for us and proceed to take us into one of the offices. Once there, we talked for a minute and Kelly, who has only been at the dealership since Monday, said to me "It is a shame that car dealerships do the right thing and still always get accused of being dishonest and a bad reputation". Kelly then left the room. Shortly after this, Kelly returned with the salesperson Frank and the finance person (who's name was either PJ or Michael Menslage, I am honestly so frustrated with this process I cannot remember and he did not have a business cards). This person I must say was NOT pleasant and had quite a nasty attitude. We discussed the original deal of the 2018 XT5 and $2000 and his response was "we went over the numbers and all was fine". We discussed that to resolve this issue, we would like to have the original car back in exchange for their car. We were told that this was not possible "as our books closed at midnight". We asked again why this was not offered yesterday, they claim it was but we explained this was not the case, because had it been, we would not be sitting here. We once again discussed the deal of the 2018 XT5 plus $2000 that was agreed upon between Frank the salesperson and Adrian Miron, the general manager. As they gave me a bottle of water when I arrived, I used the analogy "You want to sell me that water and I'll give you a half empty bottle and $1, and we agree, I would expect that's the deal. I don't expect you to then empty out some of the water and fill it with something else." We went round and round with them all to no avail. At this point I expressed how disappointed we are and that we are also business owners and it is not how we work with people and after these many years, never expected Courtesy Cadillac to act in such a dishonest and dishonorable way especially if they want to "make things right". The last thing we were told was "we made a deal and it's done. You cannot have the old car back". I doubt that all of the former Sam Swope Auto Group dealerships operate in this way, but one thing I am sure of is that Courtesy Cadillac does. As Kelly stated in her initial statement as to why she "does not understand why car dealerships to the right things but still get accused of doing the wrong things". I can only say that they should look in the mirror and they will certainly have their answer. I will and I would suggest that you and anyone you know stay away from Courtesy Cadillac. Not all automobile dealerships work this way. There are plenty out there that are honest and reputable, but Courtesy Cadillac is not one of them.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD0D71B4100565
    Stock: P296206A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $5,995

    2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury

    96,107 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cowboys Wholesale - Huntsville / Alabama

    Thank you for stopping by Cowboy's Wholesale used cars Located at 912 Jordan LN. Huntsville AL. 35816 This is a 2009 Suzuki XL7 luxury 4dr wagon/suv V-6 automatic trans a/c AWD clean carfax good service records LOW miles wheels sunroof leather inter power seats power windows and locks tilt wheel cruise control 6dic stereo cd w/aux trip cpmputer 3rd row seat and so much more

    Dealer Review:

    my multiple experiences with cowboys wholesale have all been very pleasing and professional...owner and staff all demonstrate great character and integrity, and knowledge of products

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DA417796101446
    Stock: 8668
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2020

  • $2,488

    2003 Suzuki Vitara Base

    217,977 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hilbish Ford - Kannapolis / North Carolina

    Dealer Review:

    Excellent experience ending my lease and buying that same car at Hilbish.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3TE52VX36101533
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,888

    2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS

    194,242 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington

    WE DO BUY HERE PAY HERE! CALL FOR MORE INFO! 509-454-8218

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE62V514153396
    Stock: 4771
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,495

    2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    2002 Suzuki XL-7 AWD with the 2.7L 6 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.

    Dealer Review:

    They are asking the same price for a leaf with 100,000 miles as other dealers with leafs with 40000 miles. They also do not show pictures of the battery capacity bars, which shows the ignorance about the vehicle they're selling.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V224110003
    Stock: 26116
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,900

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Base

    Not provided
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2007 Suzuki XL7 4dr AWD 4dr with 3rd Row features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DA217X76102981
    Stock: AAW-102981
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $4,500

    2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited

    176,088 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio

    We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Suzuki XL7 Limited. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The Suzuki XL7 Limited makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.

    Dealer Review:

    The best dealership I ever saw my life trust me thanks everyone special Chris he is a wonderful guy also the manger the financial guy thanks all by mohamed shirelle

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2S3DA717276103605
    Stock: 02531
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $1,850

    2002 Suzuki XL-7 undefined

    131,254 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keystone Auto Sales - Stillwater / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TX92V024101039
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,990

    2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara Base

    147,927 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - VERY WELL CARED FOR AND VERY WELL KEPT - INSIDE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR THE AGE/MILES - OUTSIDE HAS SOME OXIDATION ON THE REAR LEFT SIDE - YES IT IS A FULL ON 4X4 W/ 4H 4L AND NEUTRAL FOR FLAT TOWING! - THESE ARE SUPER CAPABLE OFF ROAD VEHICLES - ALSO AN EXCELLENT CAR TO TOW BEHIND AN RV - V6 ENGINE THAT IS CHAIN DRIVEN - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    Dealer Review:

    I was looking for a car under $4000 and lots of places I went to either the car was terrible and not as described, or somehow felt fishy. The people at Starfire went out of their way to point out the flaws before I came, their website was VERY helpful. I like self service and was able to do it all on their website. I can see how if you are not internet savvy, this may not be the place for you though. Be aware they informed me that the "estimated payments" shown are usually inaccurate as a lot of these cars cant be financed (too old, too high miles). They had some options (I used my credit card) but I thought mentioning this would help others. Thanks!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD62V534102177
    Stock: DF5282532S
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,913

    2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury

    84,882 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana

    ***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Gray 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** Black Leather Cargo Net Protection Package Rear Bumper Protector Rear Cargo Mat Rear Spoiler Roof Rack Cross Bars Sport Package SS Exhaust Tip Touring Package Trailer Harness Trailer Hitch Wheel Lock Set. Odometer is 39841 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***

    Dealer Review:

    I recently purchased a used car from Selective Motors , Indianapolis, IN. I have purchased a few vehicles over the years, but this has been my best experience purchasing a vehicle. Ali and Tariq of Selective Motors were honest, professional, personable, and upfront about everything. They were always responsive through the process which included communications thru emails and live chats. They answered all my questions, provided the carfax and information that helped me to make an informed decision about the vehicle I was interested in. They did not pressure me or give the usual slick car salesman jargon. In fact, it took me a week to finally get back to them on the vehicle I finally purchased. And because I was from out of town and couldn't see the car for myself, I had a lot of questions. They were very patient, courteous, and responsive throughout. When I finally got to Selective Motors, all the information that was relayed to me about the vehicle was 100% accurate. The vehicle I purchased was clean, in excellent condition, and fairly priced. In fact, looked across the their lot , all the cars were clean and in great shape. I highly recommend Tariq, Ali, and Selective Motors in Indianapolis, IN to anyone interested in getting a great deal on a great used vehicle. I definitely give Selective Motors a 5 star rating. Ed

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE947874200137
    Stock: 1304
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,988

    2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Base

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN!!! V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802

    Dealer Review:

    One of the worst dealerships that I've ever been too. I had to go find a salesman since there were none on the floor and apparently they were sitting outside smoking. I applied online for pre approval a day before and got notified to come on down to discuss my options. So I called first thing this morning and left a voicemail. I never recieved a call back. So I went down this afternoon and apparently they don't offer online applications anymore, so I had to redo everything. The sales men on hand were so unprofessional and they were dressed pretty trashy too. The salesman Mitch, or "Big Mitch" as they call him. Just seemed so inpatient and un professional, like he didn't have the time of day for me. So I left a note and walked out. I didn't even get a handshake or offered a business card. They had me sit for over an hour while they ran my credit and I was notified by company within 5 mins after he left to due so.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE941974200837
    Stock: VIN0837
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,477

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium

    82,984 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gasparr Motors - Belle Vernon / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TD0D20A4100835
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995

    2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara Base

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia

    Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!

    Dealer Review:

    I have purchased my last 2 vehicles here..Great services never pushed me into anything i didn't want. I will always return here for any future vehicle purchases. Great group of people..Honest salesman and owners..

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JS3TE0D17A4100108
    Stock: 19343
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

