Courtesy Cadillac - Louisville / Kentucky

AS IS VEHICLE NO WARRANTY4WD.Recent Arrival!This car is priced competitively using Market Value Pricing technology. All trade-ins are welcome. Price does not include tax, title, or dealer processing fees.This is a AS IS VEHICLE.

I sent this email to Courtesy Cadillac: To Whom It May Concern, This past Wednesday, my father visited the service department for a routine oil change and tire rotation. While waiting, he walked into the showroom to say hello to his sales person. While there, the sales person introduced him to one of the owners who said to him "We're going to sell you a car today". My dad's reply was, "I just bought one earlier this year" to which they responded, "Make us an offer". My father thought for a few minutes and offered his existing 2018 XT5 plus $2000 for a 2019 model XT5. After about 20 minutes, the offer was accepted, the paperwork completed and he left with his new car. Upon reviewing the paperwork yesterday, he noticed there was an additional $11,000 added to the finance! He immediately called the dealership to speak with the owner(who has yet to return his call). Finally, the salesperson told him to bring the car and paperwork back to see what they could do. When he arrived, his first response was asking for his original car returned to him to which he was told "they didn't know where it was". His next response was to remove the additional $11,000 which they refused to do. Ultimately, some of this amount was removed, yet this was not the deal that was agreed upon by the salesperson and the owner. Over the years our family has bought multiple vehicles from Courtesy Cadillac, Lexus of Louisville, Swope Infiniti, Swope Honda and Toyota of Louisville. It appears at this point, this vehicle will certainly be the last. He went to the dealership because we had always been treated fairly and honestly and he trusted the people he had dealt with previously. It is apparent this is no longer the case as this past visit was far from this. As local business people ourselves, we stand behind our word with people. This is the honest and honorable way of doing business. After many years of doing business with the Sam Swope Auto Group, this honest and honorable way of doing business no longer seems to be in place. Sincerely, Kelly Lurz from Courtesy Cadillac called to discuss this issue. Her initial tone was a bit condescending and she had stated there was not much she could discuss since there was a contract in place, which I agreed with her. I discussed with her that we would like to come out there to just return their car to them and get back his old car and her reply was, "I will see you soon". Upon arriving she was waiting for us and proceed to take us into one of the offices. Once there, we talked for a minute and Kelly, who has only been at the dealership since Monday, said to me "It is a shame that car dealerships do the right thing and still always get accused of being dishonest and a bad reputation". Kelly then left the room. Shortly after this, Kelly returned with the salesperson Frank and the finance person (who's name was either PJ or Michael Menslage, I am honestly so frustrated with this process I cannot remember and he did not have a business cards). This person I must say was NOT pleasant and had quite a nasty attitude. We discussed the original deal of the 2018 XT5 and $2000 and his response was "we went over the numbers and all was fine". We discussed that to resolve this issue, we would like to have the original car back in exchange for their car. We were told that this was not possible "as our books closed at midnight". We asked again why this was not offered yesterday, they claim it was but we explained this was not the case, because had it been, we would not be sitting here. We once again discussed the deal of the 2018 XT5 plus $2000 that was agreed upon between Frank the salesperson and Adrian Miron, the general manager. As they gave me a bottle of water when I arrived, I used the analogy "You want to sell me that water and I'll give you a half empty bottle and $1, and we agree, I would expect that's the deal. I don't expect you to then empty out some of the water and fill it with something else." We went round and round with them all to no avail. At this point I expressed how disappointed we are and that we are also business owners and it is not how we work with people and after these many years, never expected Courtesy Cadillac to act in such a dishonest and dishonorable way especially if they want to "make things right". The last thing we were told was "we made a deal and it's done. You cannot have the old car back". I doubt that all of the former Sam Swope Auto Group dealerships operate in this way, but one thing I am sure of is that Courtesy Cadillac does. As Kelly stated in her initial statement as to why she "does not understand why car dealerships to the right things but still get accused of doing the wrong things". I can only say that they should look in the mirror and they will certainly have their answer. I will and I would suggest that you and anyone you know stay away from Courtesy Cadillac. Not all automobile dealerships work this way. There are plenty out there that are honest and reputable, but Courtesy Cadillac is not one of them.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: JS3TD0D71B4100565

Stock: P296206A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020