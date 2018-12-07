Used Suzuki Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- 66,913 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Blue 2008 Suzuki SX4 Touring AWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic AWD.Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB417185103058
Stock: GBH303P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 80,347 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Brookings Auto Mall - Brookings / South Dakota
�
Dealer Review:
Dan had a good knowledge of the vehicle we purchased and answered any questions we had. Always courteous and kind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A32C6305333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,742 miles
$7,098
Audi Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A36C6303486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,563 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2009 SUZUKI SX4 2.0L 4 CYLINDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION ALL POWER CLOTH INTERIOR COLD AC GOOD HEATER ZERO ACCIDENTS HURRY IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR MOST RECENT INVENTORY 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YA413296200202
Stock: 5122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2019
- 92,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD is proudly offered by Trust Auto How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Why spend more money than you have to? This Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD. This 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD: Suzuki has always been a contender in the segment of tall, small cars, and it bolsters that reputation with its roomy SX4 Crossover. Against cars like the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa, its powertrain warranty is tops, and it is the only one to offer AWD--a standard feature. The SX4 also has one of the biggest engines in the class. Now, with the addition of the SX4 Sport sedan, consumers have even more to like about Suzuki's sporty, multi-purpose mover. In 2007, the SX4 received the IntelliChoice Lowest Ownership Cost Award. Interesting features of this model are competitively priced, tall car philosophy creates lots of interior space, Affordable AWD in an attractive package, new sedan body style, and excellent warranty. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE A 3 MONTH / 4500 MILE POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413785100047
Stock: P100047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2019
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho
The satellite radio system in this Suzuki SX4 Crossover gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover . with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this Suzuki SX4 Crossover. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this model is easy with the climate control system. This model has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this Suzuki SX4 Crossover.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB417295101062
Stock: 091062T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 69,781 miles
$8,095
Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado
New Price! Black 2013 Suzuki SX4 AWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD.Recent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPGColorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!
Dealer Review:
Devin was the best salesman I have ever met. He worked so well with my son and I. Made us feel so relaxed and comfortable. I ended up loving my new 2019 Accent thanks Arapahoe Hyundai and thank you Devin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A30D6101664
Stock: 1664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 109,237 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,127
Rocks Auto Exchange - Westfield / Indiana
2010 SUZUKI CROSSOVER TOURING AWD NICE CLEAN LITTLE CAR POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS ALL WHEEL DRIVE WELL CARED FOR.ROCKS AUTO EXCHANGE 2 518 E MAIN ST. WESTFIELD IN 46074CALL: 317-399-7851
Dealer Review:
I would like to thank Brian Ewen, and Rocks Auto Exchange, for the wonderful treatment I received as a first time young buyer. I love my new car, and would highly recommend them to any one looking for a great vehicle, at a fair price. Thank You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A73A6300304
Stock: 20111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,022 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,790
Smith's Auto Sales of Rimersburg - Rimersburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413X85107140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,991
AutoNation Honda Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *** One Owner Vehicle... Clean Carfax / No Accidents Reported... Four Wheel Drive (4X4)... Local Trade... Cruise Control... Power Door Locks... Power Windows... Runs Great... Must See... CALL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT WITH OUR INTERNET SALES MANAGER STEVE NEIDIG AT (727) 412-7875 OR CALL AUTONATION HONDA OF CLEARWATER AT (727) 531-0444! Best of all the price you see is the price you pay... No haggling... No back and forth... No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed *** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Had a great experience looking for, buying and financing our new Honda CR-V at AutoNation Honda in Clearwater Florida. The sales staff and management were outstanding to deal with and the finance staff resolved our concerns and we're completely satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413795101829
Stock: 95101829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 68,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,888
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - Clean Carfax! Automatic Transmission! Power Windows, Locks, and Keyless Entry! Alloy Wheels!'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413X85108871
Stock: B002743B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 188,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,315
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
2.0L V4 AWD CVT automatic 4 Door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT LUGGAGE RACK STABILITRAK STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS DRIVER INFO CENTER **one owner** **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** 16 WHEELS Sync/Bluetooth-HandsfreeBlack Clot
Dealer Review:
Went in to look and discuss Impala and Equinox vehicles. Talked and test drove a Equinox. Then bought it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A38C6300444
Stock: C6300444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- used
2011 Suzuki SX4154,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,620
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2011 Suzuki SX4 Base 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V FWD Vivid Red17 Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/CD Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler.23/32 City/Highway MPGOur incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YA5A56B6300137
Stock: 300137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 75,322 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Superior Auto Care - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A37C6303982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2008 Suzuki Reno147,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,330
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2008 Suzuki Reno 4-Door in RED with 147,000 Miles at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL----------------------------------------Stop by Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this 2008 Suzuki Reno for a test drive. It comes with Automatic OD, Power Windows & Locks, AM/FM/CD Player, & a cloth interior! Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 with any questions or to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki Reno with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JD66Z88K905819
Stock: W4316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2018
- used
2012 Suzuki SX466,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,600
Quality Mitsubishi - Saint Johnsbury / Vermont
2012 Suzuki SX4CARFAX One-Owner. AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 22/30 City/Highway MPGThe team at Quality Mitsubishi in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont proudly offers this SX4 for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A30C6303760
Stock: QC20156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 82,609 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,277
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Suzuki with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A39C6307127
Stock: 15914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 103,582 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Quaden Motors - Nashotah / Wisconsin
Affordable AWD vehicle !! Check out this bright red 2009 Suzuki SX4 hatchback with just over 103582 miles. Equipped with power windows & locks, AM/FM CD, trip computer, automatic transmission, cruise control, keyless entry, and more. Fully serviced at our dealership with a fresh oil change, new air & cabin filter, and new wiper blades. Contact us today to set up an appointment for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413495101951
Stock: P-2315-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
