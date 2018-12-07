Used Suzuki Hatchback for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    66,913 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

  • 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    80,347 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    80,742 miles

    $7,098

  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in Orange
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    111,563 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in White
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    92,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in White
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    69,781 miles

    $8,095

  • 2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in Gray
    used

    2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    109,237 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,127

  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    139,022 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,790

  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    124,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,991

  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    68,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,888

  • 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium in Gray
    used

    2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium

    188,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,315

  • 2011 Suzuki SX4
    used

    2011 Suzuki SX4

    154,241 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,620

  • 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    75,322 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2008 Suzuki Reno
    used

    2008 Suzuki Reno

    147,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,330

  • 2012 Suzuki SX4
    used

    2012 Suzuki SX4

    66,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,600

  • 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium

    82,609 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,277

  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in Red
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    103,582 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

