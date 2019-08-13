Used Subaru Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this FACTORY FRESH, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid (AWD) with CVT. This super fuel-efficient variant of the Crosstrek boasts an upscale interior, a ton of standard features, and decent off-road capability. With its odometer now reading 1,757, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until June 2022 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this hybrid will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2024 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: Moonroof Package with Navigation - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - POWER MOONROOF - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - A harman/kardon PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM - 8 SPEAKERS & 432 WATT EQUIVALENT AMPLIFIER - THULE CROSSBAR SET - AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR with COMPASS & HOMELINK - STARLINK 8-INCH MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - EYESIGHT SYSTEM with PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - BLINDSPOT DETECTION - DISTANCE PACING - A BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - iPOD CONTROL CAPABILITY - PROXIMITY KEY for DOORS and PUSH-BUTTON START - 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS ...and so much more! Please note that in October 2019 Subaru of America reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the Check Engine and Hybrid Warning lights illuminating. Subaru thoroughly inspected the vehicle and found that it fully met all manufacturer specifications, so no repairs were made. However, they agreed to repurchase the vehicle to promote customer satisfaction. We have all the documentation from Subaru of America on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! WHY buy new when we have this absolutely LIKE-NEW 2019 SUBARU CROSSTREK HYBRID available for THOUSANDS LESS than the price of a brand new one?! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: JF2GTDNC4KH281869

Stock: 24597

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020