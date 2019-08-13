Used Subaru Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 69,300 miles
$12,990
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2014 SUBARU XV CROSSTREK HYBRID AWD VEHICLE LOADED WITH BACK UP CAMERA /BLUETOOTH CONNECTION CHROME WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBCC4EH337874
Stock: LLM6585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2019
- 1,757 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FACTORY FRESH, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid (AWD) with CVT. This super fuel-efficient variant of the Crosstrek boasts an upscale interior, a ton of standard features, and decent off-road capability. With its odometer now reading 1,757, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until June 2022 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this hybrid will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2024 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: Moonroof Package with Navigation - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - POWER MOONROOF - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - A harman/kardon PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM - 8 SPEAKERS & 432 WATT EQUIVALENT AMPLIFIER - THULE CROSSBAR SET - AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR with COMPASS & HOMELINK - STARLINK 8-INCH MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - EYESIGHT SYSTEM with PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - BLINDSPOT DETECTION - DISTANCE PACING - A BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - iPOD CONTROL CAPABILITY - PROXIMITY KEY for DOORS and PUSH-BUTTON START - 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS ...and so much more! Please note that in October 2019 Subaru of America reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the Check Engine and Hybrid Warning lights illuminating. Subaru thoroughly inspected the vehicle and found that it fully met all manufacturer specifications, so no repairs were made. However, they agreed to repurchase the vehicle to promote customer satisfaction. We have all the documentation from Subaru of America on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! WHY buy new when we have this absolutely LIKE-NEW 2019 SUBARU CROSSTREK HYBRID available for THOUSANDS LESS than the price of a brand new one?! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GTDNC4KH281869
Stock: 24597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 91,178 miles
$12,995
Curry Hyundai - Cortlandt Manor / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBKC8EH278992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,695
Newbold Toyota - O Fallon / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBCC9FH236508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,450 miles
$13,895
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
*RECENT ARRIVAL*SYMMETRICAL AWD SYSTEM*BEST IN CLASS*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBCC3EH223896
Stock: 20A0968A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 115,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Dean Arbour Ford Lincoln - Alpena / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBKC3EH275286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$16,600
Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodland / California
AWD, Navigation, Moon Roof, Paddle Shifters, Roof Rack, Moon Roof, 5-Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Power Mirrors, Leather, Keyless entry, Push Button start, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player, USB/AUX Ports, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Cruise Control. Hoblit Select vehicles come with the assurance of a 3 Month/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty; additionally, they pass an extensive safety inspection and come with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report! Call Hoblit Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram today!Hoblit Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM SRT is one of the last remaining Family Owned and Operated dealerships left in the Sacramento area. We are a proud, fourth generation dealership, serving Northern California since 1949. Still located in Historic Downtown Woodland, our way of doing business is represented by our small town ways, where business can still be done with a hand shake. Hoblit Dodge Services Sacramento, San Francisco, The Bay Area, Reno, Tahoe, Yuba City, Chico, Redding, and all of California. Hoblit Dodge is the #1 Ram Truck Dealership in California. This 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Hybird SUV is available, for a limited time, with special financing rates! Call us today at (888) 255-1741!
Dealer Review:
Smooth, fast, uncomplicated process. I've had to spend all day at dealerships for earlier car purchases. This was very fast, and I appreciated that.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBPC4FH217813
Stock: 16802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 30,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,900
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
XV Crosstrek Hybrid trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 30,896! EPA 34 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Heated Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says 'Standard all-wheel drive relatively strong off-road capabilities spacious seating good fuel economy generous standard features.'. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
Dealer Review:
Spencer Morey at Kuni BMW was amazing to work with. The initial meeting, test driving and sitting down to discuss payment options was all stress free and not aggressive like other places. He did everything to accomodate the specs and trim I was shopping for and stayed to what I wanted especially with my budget. He even followed up when our first attempt was not successful. He truely worked on finding what I needed. Always returned my messages in a timely fashion. If you go to Kuni, ask for Spencer Morey.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBCC9FH228182
Stock: TFH228182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 5,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,395
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L DOHCExterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speaker System, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof Package w/Navigation, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Radio: Subaru Starlink 8.0 Multimedia Plus System, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Subaru Starlink Smartphone Integration. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GTDNC0KH346300
Stock: P7365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 79,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,969
Schomp Subaru - Aurora / Colorado
***Just Traded In***. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Heated Seats, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS & HOMEL. Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive.ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR. - CAR BUYING REDEFINEDWe offer our Best Price upfront with no hassle or negotiation. We perform daily market analyses to ensure you're getting the best price, with no Dealer Handling fees. From start to finish, you'll work with the same salaried Client Advisor. There are no finance managers, no towering desks, and no intimidation tactics. We know that your time is valuable. Once you've committed to purchasing terms and a vehicle, we aim to have your paperwork finalized and your vehicle ready for delivery in less than an hour.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP SUBARU?Schomp Subaru has the largest selection of new Subaru vehicles and one of the largest pre-owned inventories in the Denver Metro area. We never charge Dealer Handling fees or any other hidden charges. We embrace the idea that a company should support the communities it serves. Our organization is a large contributor and donor to many local charitable organizations and sponsorships. We value your automotive buying experience and invite you to experience our One Price. One Person. One Hour. sales process to see how it differs from the traditional car buying experience. It's Car Buying Redefined.OPTION PACKAGESAUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS & HOMELINK Part number H501SFJ101.VEHICLE REVIEWS"Standard all-wheel drive; relatively strong off-road capabilities; spacious seating; good fuel economy; generous standard features." -Edmunds.com.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
Dealer Review:
Such an amazing experience working with Genesis. She was very prompt in responding and making sure we got what we wanted. Delivering the car to us was a super helpful perk. We love our new Ascent. Thank you for all your help, it was great meeting you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBCC8FH215617
Stock: 6SP2785A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 7,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$32,995$543 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FACTORY FRESH, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2019 SUBARU CROSSTREK HYBRID (AWD) with CVT. This super fuel-efficient variant of the Crosstrek boasts an upscale interior, a ton of standard features, and decent off-road capability. With its odometer now reading 7,522, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until August 2022 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this hybrid will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2024 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - STARLINK 8-INCH MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - A POWER SUNROOF - EYESIGHT SYSTEM with PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - BLINDSPOT DETECTION - DISTANCE PACING - HEATED FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - iPOD CONTROL CAPABILITY - PROXIMITY KEY for DOORS and PUSH-BUTTON START - 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! WHY buy new when we have this absolutely LIKE-NEW 2019 SUBARU CROSSTREK HYBRID available for THOUSANDS LESS than the price of a brand new one?! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GTDEC6KH329355
Stock: 23995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 65,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,976
Hiley Subaru - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBLCXGH231352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,998
#1 Cochran Buick GMC of Monroeville - Monroeville / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, CARFAX CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, LOCAL TRADE, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, REAR VISION CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS INCLUDED, SUNROOF / MOONROOF. Odometer is 1118 miles below market average! 29/33 City/Highway MPG For Additional Information & Photos: Please Call 1-877-304-9607 or Click: www.cochran.com/C1-Certified-Vehicles. Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
Dealer Review:
Currently in a vehicle guying process with a Cochran dealership. Already called them out on blatant lies between sales people also called them out on "bait n switch" strategies. They do not honor policies services, etc posted on their website. All I have done is ask the dealership to make things "right"! Still meeting with them.....we will see how they do. When you are told to read the fine print and you signed the contract.....you know something shady is up.....all I can say is buyer beware! Most likely the last vehicle I will buy from this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBKC4EH239722
Stock: NB201186B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 81,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,095
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Our vehicles include Star Auto Mall 512 certified 100,000 mile warranty, 6 years or newer, under 80,000 miles on qualifying vehicles only! See dealer for details 484-898-8100 ! Star Auto Mall 512 has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 484-898-8100. Make Star Auto Mall 512 your first choice for affordable used vehicles. 2.0L 16V DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 29/33 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
We visit a few different dealerships but these guys have the best prices and the staff is very friendly and helpful. Visit Joe, he can get it done!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBKC9EH253339
Stock: U4662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 87,483 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,495
Beaverton Kia - Beaverton / Oregon
Crystal White Pearl 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD, Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cargo Package, Climate Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Safety Package, Security Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated Seats. Recent Arrival! 30/34 City/Highway MPG Why buy from Us? 150 point rigorous inspection, 3 month/3,000 mile warranty on all used cars, free CARFAX, market based pricing, and a 5-day exchange policy. We are located at 12520 SW Canyon RD. In Beaverton, OR. At Beaverton Kia, you can be confident in knowing that you will always get the best price available in the greater Portland, OR area.
Dealer Review:
Worst experience, misleading, up sales, forced extra cost, false advertising, not willing to take care of the customer. They just want money off of you. They followed me outside after I said I don’t want to do anything sense they weren’t going to do the deal they advertised. And continued to harass me. After I finally got them to stop harassing me outside of the dealership on public sidewalk and was able leave they continued to contact me on my phone. Don’t go here unless you want To get ripped off and Harassed and waste your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBPC5FH213107
Stock: K18041A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 84,293 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,895
Chesapeake DriveTime - Chesapeake / Virginia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBKC1EH259975
Stock: 1190151089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,018 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,995
Orchid Isle Auto Center - Kailua Kona / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBCC4EH259077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,200
Jim Shorkey Mitsubishi - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
AWD, Vehicle Detailed, 2.0L 16V DOHC. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 29/33 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 60927 miles below market average! 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Hybrid AWD MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPBCC2EH308633
Stock: P00122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
