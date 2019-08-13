Used Subaru Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid in White
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

    69,300 miles

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in White
    used

    2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

    1,757 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    91,178 miles

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

    98,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,695

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid in Light Green
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

    83,450 miles

    $13,895

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in Light Green
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    115,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    82,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $16,600

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

    30,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in Black
    used

    2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

    5,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,395

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid in Light Green
    used

    2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

    79,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,969

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in Black
    used

    2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

    7,522 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $32,995

    $543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in Silver
    used

    2016 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    65,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,976

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in Light Green
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    80,673 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    81,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,095

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in White
    used

    2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    87,483 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in White
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    84,293 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,895

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

    85,018 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid in Light Green
    used

    2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

    29,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,200

    Details

