Used Mazda Minivan for Sale Near Me

Northwest Auto Mall - Spencerport / New York

The Mazda5's sliding side doors might lead some to dismiss it as a minivan but they shouldn't; there's nothing else on the market quite like this unique vehicle which combines some of the attributes of a minivan (but smaller) and a crossover utility vehicle (but lower). The Mazda5 has excellent passenger design: It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore this model is already known for its entertaining driving character and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1CW2CL7C0135350

Stock: 11592

Certified Pre-Owned: No

