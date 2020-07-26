Used Mazda Minivan for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Mazda 5 Sport in Red
    used

    2012 Mazda 5 Sport

    127,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 5 Sport in Black
    used

    2012 Mazda 5 Sport

    152,291 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 5 Sport

    136,180 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2012 Mazda 5 Sport

    123,769 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 5 Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Mazda 5 Touring

    143,664 miles

    $5,034

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda 5 Touring

    114,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 5 Touring

    81,859 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 5 Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Mazda 5 Touring

    98,575 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,900

    $996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 5 Sport in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda 5 Sport

    145,987 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,600

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Mazda 5 Sport

    107,858 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 5 Touring

    92,927 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,195

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 5 Sport

    108,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,922

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 5 Sport

    137,716 miles

    $5,773

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 5 Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Mazda 5 Touring

    52,791 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Touring

    118,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 5 Sport
    used

    2007 Mazda 5 Sport

    140,673 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 5 Touring in White
    used

    2013 Mazda 5 Touring

    101,122 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 5 Grand Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Mazda 5 Grand Touring

    134,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,666

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda searches:

