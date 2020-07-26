Used Mazda Minivan for Sale Near Me
- 127,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,490
Weir Ford - Red Bud / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL5C0140001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,291 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,995
Alamo Car Center - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL3C0114996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,488
Elite Motors - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CR2WL4A0366514
Stock: 1698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,769 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Metropolitan Gray Mica 2012 Mazda Mazda5 Sport FWD 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V VVT 6-Speed ManualLou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL7C0115018
Stock: GBH332P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 143,664 miles
$5,034
Bob Rohrman Kia - Lafayette / Indiana
2008 Mazda Mazda5 Touring FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode Copper Red Mica21/27 City/Highway MPGGive us a call today (765-250-5220) Serving the greater Lafayette area for over 30 years, Bob Rohrman Kia is located at 701 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, IN, 47905 Bob Rohrman Kia has the perfect car you are looking for! From the new Kia line Rios, Souls, Fortes, Sportages, Sorentos, Optimas, Cadenzas, Sedonas, and of course the all new STINGER, we have many certified Kias and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles with over 1000 to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CR293880316320
Stock: T2469A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 114,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,995
Price Auto Sales 2 - Concord / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL3D0152681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,859 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995
Northwest Auto Mall - Spencerport / New York
The Mazda5's sliding side doors might lead some to dismiss it as a minivan but they shouldn't; there's nothing else on the market quite like this unique vehicle which combines some of the attributes of a minivan (but smaller) and a crossover utility vehicle (but lower). The Mazda5 has excellent passenger design: It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore this model is already known for its entertaining driving character and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL7C0135350
Stock: 11592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,575 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,900$996 Below Market
Lakeside Motors - Branson / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL4C0127514
Stock: 127514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,987 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,600
Tom Wood Subaru - Indianapolis / Indiana
This 2009 Mazda5 has a **Clean CARFAX History**!!!! It is equipped with **Power Locks** **Power Windows** **Automatic temperature control** **CD player** **Remote keyless entry** and more!! 21/27 City/Highway MPG Tom Wood Subaru Promise: OUR ENTIRE TEAM IS COMMITTED TO HELPING YOU BUY A CAR THE WAY WE WOULD WANT TO BUY A CAR! At our dealership we believe in 'MARKET VALUE PRICING.' We use real time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide 'ALL BUYERS' our 'BEST PRICE' possible. We do not mark them up to mark them down! The car you want the way you want! Proudly selling and servicing all makes of used cars, used trucks and used suv's like Ford, Chevy, Buick, Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, VW, Subaru, Lexus, Volvo, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Porsche, Range Rover and Jaguar in : Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, Fishers, Anderson, Lawrence, Broad Ripple, Avon, Plainfield, Crawfordsville, Mooresville, Camby, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Center Grove, Greenwood, Greenfield, Southport, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Richmond, New Castle, Lawrence, Evansville, Merrilville, Ft Wayne.
Dealer Review:
I found the vehicle I’d been looking for. The process was easy and professional, Thanks Tom Wood Subaru.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CR29L190340170
Stock: S18476A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 107,858 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,998
CarMax Garland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Garland / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda 5 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2BL8D0147462
Stock: 18998410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,927 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,195$500 Below Market
Mark's Auto Sales - Endicott / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL6C0107684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,922
Napleton's Arlington Mazda - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Experience driving perfection in the 2010 Mazda Mazda5! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! Mazda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated seats, fully automatic headlights, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.3 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Dealer Review:
We bought 2018 Mazda 6 from Napleton Mazda Arlington Heights a few months ago. And we’re still enjoying our vehicle. There are a lot of nice people working there. They are selling great cars and know their business pretty good. They can assist you with the financing details and always do their best. We want to thank Frank W. our salesman and his manager, who helped us to make a good choise and to get approved for our first auto loan. Thank you, guys! Wishing you all the best in your business !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CR2W33A0377813
Stock: 700103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 137,716 miles
$5,773
Capital Mazda of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
Recent Arrival!Capital Lincoln Mazda is pumped up to offer this charming 2010 Mazda Mazda5 Galaxy Gray Mica Sport with the following features: ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, 4D Wagon, Galaxy Gray Mica.CARFAX One-Owner. 21/27 City/Highway MPGHere at Capital Lincoln Mazda we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (919) 921-2497 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CR2W33A0384275
Stock: DZ124080A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 52,791 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL6C0102355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
Dealer Review:
very pleased with the sale experiance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL1F0185195
Stock: D7157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 140,673 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
Knox Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Take advantage of reduced pricing on this Mazda 5!! This 2007 Mazda 5 is a local one owner vehicle with only 140k miles. It comes with a gas-sipping 2.3L 4-cylinder engine automatic transmission and third row seating! There is cosmetic damage around the vehicle's exterior (see photos) and we are offering this vehicle well below the market value!! This is a great opportunity to own a one owner third row vehicle with less than 150k miles in the $4k price range!! Don't miss out!! Call to confirm availability and schedule your appointment today! Knox Auto Sales Inc. is located at 107 NC 55 E. Dunn NC 28334. We are a Christian-owned family run dealership that specializes in vehicles under $6000. As always our vehicles come with complimentary CARFAX and test drives. We welcome TRADE-INS PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTIONS and BANK FINANCING. We are a cash-based dealership which means YOU get the best price whether you finance or not!! We carry over 75 vehicles in the $2000-$12000 price range. Visit our website at knoxautosalesinc.com or stop by for more information. Open Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 5 Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (19 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CR293770137507
Stock: 137507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,599
CarMax Athens - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bogart / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda 5 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2CL2D0154034
Stock: 19033381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,666
Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon
Mazda5 Grand Touring trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, Rear Air. READ MORE! : Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $24,000*. KEY FEATURES ON THIS MAZDA5 INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. MAZDA5: BEST IN CLASS: Edmunds says the 5 "has everything you need and enough passenger and cargo space for most young families. Essentially a design hybrid between a minivan and a wagon, the Mazda5 is a great alternative choice and definitely worth a look in these lean economic times." Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: At Kiefer Mazda we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our automotive dealership. Please visit Kiefer Mazda at 383 Goodpasture Island Road and let us show you all of the Mazda services we offer. Pricing analysis performed on 7/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 5 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1CW2DL7C0126582
Stock: BM3890A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
