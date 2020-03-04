Used smart Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 61,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,491
Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2008 smart fortwo we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This smart fortwo features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! The 2008 smart offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this smart fortwo Passion's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. In addition to being well-cared for, this smart fortwo has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2008 smart fortwo: There's nothing else like the 2008 Smart fortwo available in the U.S. The Smart's design makes a strong style statement, and with an unbelievably short total length of 106 inches it will fit into small gaps in traffic and park with ease in even the tightest spots. Fuel economy is a definite selling point, too, especially for city-street commuters. The Cabriolet is now the lowest-priced convertible available in the United States. This model sets itself apart with easy maneuverability and parking, low price, fuel efficiency., and Quirky styling unlike any other vehicle All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I went to the dealership to lease the new 2020 A220, as a consumer I felt welcomed, I was greeted by everyone in the dealership, for the sales person. He was friendly, he had A big knowledge about the car, he offered Different financial solutions to meet my needs, the offer was affordable to me, I singed the contract, and the sales person walked me through all the features in the car, and made sure to get answers for all the questions I had.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK31X88K201322
Stock: 8K201322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 30,811 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995
AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida
Midnight Blue Metallic Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Black; Fabric Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Drop the top and have some fun in this well-appointed, sporty convertible. The fortwo passion is well maintained and has just 30,810mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The smart fortwo passion will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Fast and efficient. Andro was excelent!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo proxy with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK5DAXHK116957
Stock: HK116957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 8,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,797
ARC Auto Store - North Kansas City / Missouri
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Cover, Traction control. White 2018 smart Fortwo electric drive prime RWD Single-Speed Automatic Zytek Permanent Magnet Motor 112/91 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Was looking at this edge and they told me it was too old and had too many miles to finance without doubling the price with gap insurance and some other nonsense I was even offering up to 3000 down
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
102 Combined MPG (112 City/91 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK9BAXJK249993
Stock: 200183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 86,882 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,698
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Only 86,882 Miles! Scores 41 Highway MPG and 33 City MPG! This smart fortwo boasts a Gas I3 1.0/61 engine powering this Manual transmission. Visors w/passenger side mirror, Traction control system, Top tether for child restraint system.*This smart fortwo Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire repair kit, Tire pressure control system, Tailgate storage compartment, Storage areas-inc: door panels, beside steering wheel, Speed-dependent interval wiper w/wash function, Seat belts w/belt tensioner, belt-force limiter, Remote keyless entry-inc: panic, tailgate release, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear DeDion axle w/coil springs.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas, 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302.
Dealer Review:
Should have known when I was lied to about the price of the vehicle up until the moment of signing paperwork. Bought a "Cpo" that had passed their "tough 160 point inspection". Less than 500 miles later I had to replace all my brakes and rotors which according to my paperwork had just been replaced by the dealer prior to my purchase. The dealer refused to do anything, and instead spoke horribly to me. Feel so taken advantage of and ripped off. Would not recommend this dealer to anyone. Untrustworthy. Dishonest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK31X08K156764
Stock: T8K156764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 5,063 miles
$15,500
Grieco Ford - Raynham / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
102 Combined MPG (112 City/91 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK9BA7JK328246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,488
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
Red 2018 smart Fortwo electric drive prime RWD Single-Speed Automatic Zytek Permanent Magnet Motor ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Cover, Traction control.112/91 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
102 Combined MPG (112 City/91 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK9BA5JK324888
Stock: JK324888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- 67,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Meet our 2011 Smart Fortwo Passion Cabriolet that has been crafted by Mercedes-Benz in Crystal White. Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that delivers 70hp while paired with a fun to drive a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Pushing you to a top speed of 90mph, this Rear Wheel Drive combination scores near 41mpg on the open road. You will love the playfulness of the great-looking wheels and the power top! Inside the Passion cabin, you will feel as the engineers sculpted this cockpit around you. Easy to reach controls, power windows, locks, and mirrors are an awesome upgrade for you. Check out the full visibility and take in the coolness factor that always comes with something this sweet! Safety is top of mind with the engineer team from Mercedes-Benz offering nearly a decade of innovation. Our Safety Cell is a design element modeled after a race car roll cage. Its only job is to protect you and your passenger. this Fortwo Passion does well in tests! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! CLEAN CARFAX EXCELLENT CONDITION 105 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Dealer Review:
Peter and Alex were both so kind and so helpful throughout the whole process. We had a warm reception and purchased a gorgeous car at a fair price. They really go out of their way to explain the car and its features, and they provide extra services such as financing and extended warranties more as a service to customers than a profit generator -- by that I mean that their interest rate beat the rate offered by 2 different credit unions, and the extended warranty that I purchased was reasonably priced, is very comprehensive, and allows and pays for repairs at the Mercedes Dealership. Thank you, Peter and Alex. You both provided outstanding service and a great car that we will enjoy for many years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 smart fortwo passion cabriolet with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK3BA3BK447129
Stock: 15982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 22,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,617
Greenway Chevrolet Buick GMC Of The Shoals - Tuscumbia / Alabama
Clean Carfax, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Call us at 256-383-3731 to check for availability or to set up a No-Hassle Test Drive! Visit us 24/7 at greenwaychevyshoals.com!33/41 City/Highway MPGGreenway Chevy Buick GMC of the Shoals - a new way, the right way. We are the home of upfront pricing, NO dealer fees, non-commissioned salespeople, lower taxes, a 3-day money-back guarantee, and we'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **. Deep Black 2009 smart Fortwo Passion 1.0L I3 5-Speed Automated Manual
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo passion cabriolet with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK31X89K269184
Stock: C190110E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 48,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,998
FIAT of Westbury - Westbury / New York
Clean CARFAX. 2013 smart RWD Fortwo Passion BlueAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality StudyEvery Vehicle comes with America's #1 VIP Plus Program including *Complimentary Loaner Cars* *Unlimited Oil & Filter changes for 1 year, and then included with every factory maintenance* *Courtesy Shuttle available to bring you to work, home or any location* *Express Lube 30 minutes or less with no appointment necessary* *Complimentary New York State Inspection* *24/7 Rescue & Towing* Plus Much Much MORE!!!. Contact us today for a first class experience that can't be beat. We Will Satisfy You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (34 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK3BA8DK620405
Stock: F1956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 12,128 miles
$16,900
Moore Cadillac - Richmond / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK5DA6HK204274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,465 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,995
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Designed to make a big impression, our One Owner 2017 Smart fortwo Prime Convertible crafted by Mercedes-Benz is eye-catching in Cool Silver. Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder that generates a crisp 89hp while combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Auto-Shift. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you achieve near 39mpg on the highway. With a wide base, our Smart fortwo Prime Coupe is surprisingly spacious. Check out the 15-inch 5-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, foglamps, and included Lighting Package. Inside our fortwo Prime Coupe, you'll have ample room and the twin-section tailgate facilitates easy loading and unloading. You'll also appreciate keyless entry, ambient lighting, heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped sport wheel, Bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof. Drive with confidence in our Smart Coupe knowing our Tridion Safety Cell uses reinforced high-strength steel to protect you, while Crosswind Assist, electronic stability, and other advanced safety features are also on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY $22,700 ORIGINAL MSRP
Dealer Review:
Peter and Alex were both so kind and so helpful throughout the whole process. We had a warm reception and purchased a gorgeous car at a fair price. They really go out of their way to explain the car and its features, and they provide extra services such as financing and extended warranties more as a service to customers than a profit generator -- by that I mean that their interest rate beat the rate offered by 2 different credit unions, and the extended warranty that I purchased was reasonably priced, is very comprehensive, and allows and pays for repairs at the Mercedes Dealership. Thank you, Peter and Alex. You both provided outstanding service and a great car that we will enjoy for many years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 smart fortwo prime with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEFK5DA2HK168938
Stock: 15921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 19,255 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,075
Matthews Buick GMC - Marion / Indiana
** MUST SEE ** CLEAN CARFAX ** LOCAL TRADE ** NON-SMOKER ** Check out this OUTSTANDING 2008 Smart Fortwo Passion. Ultra low mileage and very gently used. Use the power convertible top to let the sun shine on your face. Want more photos or a personalized video? You can contact us by phone or e-mail.
Dealer Review:
Easy going dealership that will go above and beyond. Will definitely be back to buy another car and do have all my scheduled maintenance done here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK31X88K176535
Stock: 7379B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
