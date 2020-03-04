Used smart Convertible for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2008 smart fortwo we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This smart fortwo features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! The 2008 smart offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this smart fortwo Passion's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. In addition to being well-cared for, this smart fortwo has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2008 smart fortwo: There's nothing else like the 2008 Smart fortwo available in the U.S. The Smart's design makes a strong style statement, and with an unbelievably short total length of 106 inches it will fit into small gaps in traffic and park with ease in even the tightest spots. Fuel economy is a definite selling point, too, especially for city-street commuters. The Cabriolet is now the lowest-priced convertible available in the United States. This model sets itself apart with easy maneuverability and parking, low price, fuel efficiency., and Quirky styling unlike any other vehicle All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

I went to the dealership to lease the new 2020 A220, as a consumer I felt welcomed, I was greeted by everyone in the dealership, for the sales person. He was friendly, he had A big knowledge about the car, he offered Different financial solutions to meet my needs, the offer was affordable to me, I singed the contract, and the sales person walked me through all the features in the car, and made sure to get answers for all the questions I had.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 3 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

36 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMEEK31X88K201322

Stock: 8K201322

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020