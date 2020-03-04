Used smart Convertible for Sale Near Me

12 listings
  • 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio in Black
    used

    2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio

    61,941 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,491

    Details
  • 2017 smart fortwo proxy in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 smart fortwo proxy

    30,811 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime in White
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime

    8,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,797

    Details
  • 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio in White
    used

    2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio

    86,882 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,698

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime in White
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive prime

    5,063 miles

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion in Red
    used

    2018 smart fortwo electric drive passion

    13,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,488

    Details
  • 2011 smart fortwo passion cabriolet in White
    used

    2011 smart fortwo passion cabriolet

    67,933 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2009 smart fortwo passion cabriolet in Black
    used

    2009 smart fortwo passion cabriolet

    22,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,617

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet

    48,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2017 smart fortwo prime in Black
    used

    2017 smart fortwo prime

    12,128 miles

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2017 smart fortwo prime in Silver
    used

    2017 smart fortwo prime

    19,465 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio in White
    used

    2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio

    19,255 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,075

    Details

