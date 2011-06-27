Used Saab Wagon for Sale

  • $11,493

    2010 Saab 9-3 X

    76,152 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    #1 Cochran Buick GMC of Monroeville - Monroeville / Pennsylvania

    AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CARFAX CERTIFIED, LOCAL TRADE, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER VEHICLE, LOT 1 MONROEVILLE ~. Odometer is 44917 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPG For Additional Information & Photos: Please Call 1-877-304-9607 or Click: www.cochran.com/C1-Certified-Vehicles. Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!

    Dealer Review:

    Currently in a vehicle guying process with a Cochran dealership. Already called them out on blatant lies between sales people also called them out on "bait n switch" strategies. They do not honor policies services, etc posted on their website. All I have done is ask the dealership to make things "right"! Still meeting with them.....we will see how they do. When you are told to read the fine print and you signed the contract.....you know something shady is up.....all I can say is buyer beware! Most likely the last vehicle I will buy from this dealership.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD5BY3A1615631
    Stock: U201127A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $5,950

    2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i

    74,015 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina

    MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!

    Dealer Review:

    I have to write a review and praise this place....this is the 2nd time buying a car from them....and it was great....No hassle car buying....lots of cars to choose from on lot.....Loved the 1st car we bought for our daughter and and love the 2nd car we just bought for my husband.....Easy....Efficient....and Great Customer service...Thank you...we will be back when we need another vehicle...and we will recommend to family and friends...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-2X 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JF4GG616X6H050049
    Stock: 307619848
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,500

    2008 Saab 9-5 SportCombi

    154,456 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2008 Saab 9-5 4dr 4dr Wagon SportCombi features a 2.3L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-5 SportCombi with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3ED59G983512107
    Stock: AAW-512107
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $7,989

    2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi

    56,617 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Star Buick GMC - Easton / Pennsylvania

    **SUNROOF, **LEATHER, **CARFAX 1 OWNER, **SATELLITE RADIO, **HEATED SEATS, **POWER DRIVERS SEAT, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **REAR PARK ASSIST. 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi 2.0L 4-Cylinder MPFI DOHC Turbocharged 4D Wagon 5-Speed Automatic with Sentronic Red Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from! Starbuickgmc.com / Contact us at 610-258-3800.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FB59Y881111789
    Stock: B90042A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $5,988

    2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T

    118,629 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mazda of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio

    Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2010 Saab 9-3 in Gray features. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Mazda of Bedford is family owned and operated for over 40 years. We include free carwashes, free loaner cars, and free shuttle service for all of our customers! We offer one of the largest selection of new and pre-owned Mazda's in Northeast Ohio. We offer a comfortable setting for all of your vehicle needs, including Body shop, Detail Department, Mazda and SAAB Genuine Parts department, and Mazda Service department with all Master Certified Technicians.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FA5CYXA1617657
    Stock: 20M570A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $2,000

    2003 Saab 9-5 Aero

    130,632 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2000. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Saab 9-5 Aero Sport. Its transmission and Gas I4 2.3L/140 engine will keep you going. This Saab 9-5 comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: open door/trunk, failed lamp, low fluids, Variable intermittent windshield wiper w/6-jet high-pressure washer, Undercoating/anti-corrosion treatment, Tinted heat-absorbent glass, Tilt steering wheel, Steering wheel radio controls, Sport leather trimmed steering wheel, Side-mounted direction indicator lights, Side impact protection system, and Semi-automatic front/rear outboard safety belt height adjusters. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Saab 9-5 Aero with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3EH59G433044591
    Stock: 26555
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $6,500

    2010 Saab 9-3 X

    142,904 miles
    Delivery available*

    Four Seasons Motor Group - Swampscott / Massachusetts

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD5BY4A1608638
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,900

    2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi

    110,169 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Los Gatos Acura - Los Gatos / California

    This 2006 Saab 9-3 4dr 5dr Sport Wagon Combi features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact us at 408-358-8000 for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD59Y661017093
    Stock: 11550A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • Price Drop
    $1,984

    2009 Saab 9-5 Base

    118,653 miles
    Delivery available*

    Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida

    Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Saab 9-5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3ED59G793500961
    Stock: 5500961A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $6,995

    2010 Saab 9-3 X

    130,439 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Saab 9-3 X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: YS3FD5BY1A1613635
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

