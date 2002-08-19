Used Rolls-Royce Convertible for Sale Near Me

39 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 39 listings
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    3,748 miles
    No accidents, Lease

    $318,888

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $298,992

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    4,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $278,500

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Silver
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    1,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $249,995

    $12,973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn in White
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    9,600 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $225,000

    Details
  • 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

    25,177 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $139,980

    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    7,701 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $299,895

    Details
  • 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe in Black
    used

    2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

    27,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $169,995

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Silver
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    6,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $255,980

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    15,661 miles
    Great Deal

    $209,990

    $9,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Silver
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    3,376 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $247,777

    $12,261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe in Black
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

    4,047 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $359,995

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    12,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $224,950

    $19,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    2,947 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $246,132

    Details
  • 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Black
    used

    2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    8,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $249,500

    $13,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

    2,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $272,980

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge in Black
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

    4,728 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $345,990

    Details
  • 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Black
    certified

    2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    7,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $231,409

    $3,808 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 39 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Rolls-Royce For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Rolls-Royce
Convertible
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Rolls-Royce info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles