Used Rolls-Royce Convertible for Sale Near Me

Rallye BMW - Westbury / New York

ROYAL BLUE METALLIC & NAVY BLUE/IVORY LEATHER INTERIOR, SOIREE INSPIRATION PACKAGE $42,125, LAMBSWOOL FLOORMATS, COLORED STEERING WHEEL NAVY BLUE. Rallye BMW, like Carmax & Autonation now price their cars at market price to aid in transparency and make purchasing a car easier for the consumer. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyer's with approved credit. Quick call 516-393-0000 or visit us @ www.rallyeBMW.com.

Dealer Review:

There are too many other nice dealers in the area. Steer clear from those rude people who don't respect u or ur time. I made an appointment, rented a car, and drove for +5 hours from BOSTON & guess what, "we have bad news for you, the car is sold this morning". No one bothered calling and telling me it was sold until I was there. No "We're sorry". I waited for 1 hr for the guy I had appointment with because he simply made 2 appts at the same time, then when I shouted asking for help, someone else worse came! He kept calling me some wrong name even if I corrected him few times. I test drove another car then we were discussing the price & he firmly said "I'm not giving you any discount" and started packing his papers as if he is done talking. Have you heard of something that rude at a dealership? By the time I left it was when they close at 5pm. The guy I originally had appointment with was still helping the other people. Imagine what could happen if I just waited for him since he confirmed it is few mins!!! - Two days before my appointment, I confirmed coming and asked for confirmation that the car is still available. That was more than a month ago and I still haven't heard back from the 2 ppl I emailed lol. - Once left I made one phone call with BMW of Brooklyn as they had couple of amazing offer. One phone call one car purchase. It is easy to deal with respectful people who appreciate your time and want your business. - I was told few funny reasons of selling the car I originally came to test drive: 1) My manager sold it (LOL.. guys make sure to buy from a manager or otherwise managers could sell the car). 2) we sold it to someone who came from CT (LOLOL... I came from MA baby!).. 3) there are 22 sales people in the floor and all of them want to sell cars (LOLOL... no comment). Those guys are at a new level of rudeness and badness..

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA666D57JU107601

Stock: 18-44855

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-31-2019