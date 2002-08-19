Used Rolls-Royce Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 3,748 milesNo accidents, Lease
$318,888
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Arctic White 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.6L DOHC Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, RR Monogram To All Headrests, Seat Piping - Center Only.Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom.Certification Program Details: ProvenanceCall to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D58KU115918
Stock: 12T00015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-30-2019
- 691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$298,992
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- LUXURY MOTORING IS ALWAYS BETTER WITH A DROP-TOP - IT'S MAGNIFICENT - PERFECT PEDIGREE - DRAMATIC COLOR COMBINATION -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D53KU118063
Stock: R699A-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 4,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$278,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D59HU107142
Stock: 107142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$249,995$12,973 Below Market
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D54HU107209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,600 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$225,000
M-97 Auto Dealer - Roseville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D54HU102799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,177 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$139,980
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
This Rolls-Royce Phantom is the epitome of luxury and value especially when grouped with the options that include but are not limited to the: Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstacy ornament, Harman/Kardon Audio, and Rosewood Vener Interior. With low miles and a clean carfax you wouldn't beileve we are offering this car incredibly under its original MSRP of over $400,000. You won't find a deal like this anywhere else! OPTIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE - SOLID SILVER SPIRIT OF ECSTASY ($4540.00) LAMBSWOOL FLOOR MATS ($1230.00) LEATHER STEERING WHEEL ($980.00) WOOD VENEERED STEERING WHEEL SPOKES ($825.00) ROLLS ROYCE LOGO ON FRONT SEAT HEADRESTS IN MATCHING LEATHER ($725.00) ADDITIONAL FEATURES - Dual Zone Climate Control Front & Rear Park Assist 24 Aristo Alloy Wheels Cruise Control Bluetooth Connectivity Auto Door Close Navigation System 6-Way Power Bucket Seats w/ Lumbar Adjustment Harman/Kardon Audio System w/ 15 Speakers Bi-Xenon Projector Lens Headlights Heated Front Seats Daytime Running LEDs Front Entertainment Display Screen Adjustable Steering Wheel Seat Memory Rose Wood Veneer Navy Blue Soft Top Remote Trunk Release Multifunctional Steering Wheel Courtesy Lights w/ Delayed Fade 4-Wheel Vented Disc Brakes w/ Dual-Piston Front Calipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D53AUX16445
Stock: 19367S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2002
- 7,701 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$299,895
Rallye BMW - Westbury / New York
ROYAL BLUE METALLIC & NAVY BLUE/IVORY LEATHER INTERIOR, SOIREE INSPIRATION PACKAGE $42,125, LAMBSWOOL FLOORMATS, COLORED STEERING WHEEL NAVY BLUE. Rallye BMW, like Carmax & Autonation now price their cars at market price to aid in transparency and make purchasing a car easier for the consumer. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyer's with approved credit. Quick call 516-393-0000 or visit us @ www.rallyeBMW.com.
Dealer Review:
There are too many other nice dealers in the area. Steer clear from those rude people who don't respect u or ur time. I made an appointment, rented a car, and drove for +5 hours from BOSTON & guess what, "we have bad news for you, the car is sold this morning". No one bothered calling and telling me it was sold until I was there. No "We're sorry". I waited for 1 hr for the guy I had appointment with because he simply made 2 appts at the same time, then when I shouted asking for help, someone else worse came! He kept calling me some wrong name even if I corrected him few times. I test drove another car then we were discussing the price & he firmly said "I'm not giving you any discount" and started packing his papers as if he is done talking. Have you heard of something that rude at a dealership? By the time I left it was when they close at 5pm. The guy I originally had appointment with was still helping the other people. Imagine what could happen if I just waited for him since he confirmed it is few mins!!! - Two days before my appointment, I confirmed coming and asked for confirmation that the car is still available. That was more than a month ago and I still haven't heard back from the 2 ppl I emailed lol. - Once left I made one phone call with BMW of Brooklyn as they had couple of amazing offer. One phone call one car purchase. It is easy to deal with respectful people who appreciate your time and want your business. - I was told few funny reasons of selling the car I originally came to test drive: 1) My manager sold it (LOL.. guys make sure to buy from a manager or otherwise managers could sell the car). 2) we sold it to someone who came from CT (LOLOL... I came from MA baby!).. 3) there are 22 sales people in the floor and all of them want to sell cars (LOLOL... no comment). Those guys are at a new level of rudeness and badness..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D57JU107601
Stock: 18-44855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2019
- 27,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$169,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This outstanding example of a 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is offered by Manhattan Motor Cars. With a CARFAX Buyback guarantee from Manhattan Motor Cars, you'll drive away with more than just a great Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. You'll drive away with peace of mind. It's like taking a beach vacation each time you slip behind the wheel of this seductive, sporty convertible. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe . The upgraded wheels on this vehicle offer improved handling and an attractive appearance. More information about the 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe: Created under the BMW banner, the 2009 5-passenger Phantom Coupe features strong A-frame construction, giving the Phantom a stiff body structure for a sportier, more powerful drive. Firm rear shocks and spring rates plus a thick rear roll bar add to the ultimate luxury-performance drive. Rolls Royce's reputation for unparalleled luxury and performance means the Phantom Coupe provides the ultimate in luxury craftsmanship. Strengths of this model include the ultimate status symbol, driver-oriented, and The world's top-of-the-line luxury coupe To inquire please call +1 212.594.7373
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA2D68569UX16219
Stock: U13474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2014
- 6,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$255,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base V12 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 1316 miles below market average!12/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Transferable Warranty* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Multipoint Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D57HU102912
Stock: BPU102912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 15,661 milesGreat Deal
$209,990$9,908 Below Market
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. Ruby 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12 Recent Arrival! Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce Certified Reviews: * Swift acceleration; unrivaled interior craftsmanship; lush and silent cabin; the illustrious Rolls-Royce badge. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D57GU102357
Stock: PGU102357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 3,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$247,777$12,261 Below Market
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base V12 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 6659 miles below market average!12/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Multipoint Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D55HU102925
Stock: RC004338B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 4,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$359,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Thank you for visiting another one of Manhattan Motorcars's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with 4,047 miles. Original MSRP of $535,650.00 This Rolls-Royce includes: SEAT PIPING VENEERED STEERING WHEEL SPOKES Leather Steering Wheel COLORED GRILLE SURROUND CHROME PLATED VISIBLE EXHAUSTS BLACK STAINED ASH VENEER Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 21 DARK LACQUERED 7 SPOKE ALLOY Aluminum Wheels *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D55GUX75375
Stock: U19058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-09-2016
- 12,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$224,950$19,109 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
Dealer Review:
This was my first time ever buying a car. I had no idea what to expect with financing or anything else. Brent made the experience a breeze as well as all the other dean team members. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I will definitely be back. I love my new Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D59HU102765
Stock: K5370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 2,947 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$246,132
Used Imports Auto - Roswell / Georgia
THIS DAWN IS CRYSTAL CLEAN with only 3000 miles and a full ROLLS ROYCE WARRANTY. It has all the packages. It is practically New. Has all Keys Books Floor Matt’s Umbrellas. It is an epitome of automotive perfection. Yes We Ship. Call Jay Directly at 678-720-8787. CALL US TODAY!! CALL 678-720-8787. FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!!RATES AS LOW AS 1.99% TRADES WELCOMED. WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 442S Atlanta Street ROSWELL GA 30075 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK. MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON WWW.UIAUTOS.COM FORGET MATCHING PRICES WE KEEP THE BEST PRICES IN THE MARKET!! Visit Used Imports Auto online at www.uiautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 678-720-9710 today to schedule your test drive. We try our best to list all options and details carefully however typos and human/machine errors are possible please call in advance to confirm any specific options colors condition related questions to avoid any confusions. We train our sales staff regularly however any verbal claims or promises made by the employees of the dealership are not valid unless expressed in writing. Registration titling taxes mailing paperwork handling vehicle inspection warranty rights administration and processing charges vary from state to state and are not included in the price listed. All sales are AS-IS unless expressed otherwise in writing. Vehicle accessories such as extra keys floor matts books navigation disc shift knobs etc may not come with the vehicle however we can always order these items at our discounted dealership prices which are to be paid by the customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D56HU107244
Stock: RC107244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$249,500$13,425 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
This Rolls-Royce Dawn has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-12 6.6 L/402 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20' 7 Spoke Cast Alloy -inc: 462. Carfax One-Owner. Packages That Make Driving the Rolls-Royce Dawn 2Dr. An Experience Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers, Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 20', Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Side Impact Beams, Rolls-Royce Assist Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel. Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
Dealer Review:
This was my first time ever buying a car. I had no idea what to expect with financing or anything else. Brent made the experience a breeze as well as all the other dean team members. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I will definitely be back. I love my new Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D59HU102670
Stock: K5383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 2,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$272,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base 6.75L V12 DI DOHC 48V ZF 8-Speed Automatic RWDORIGINAL MSRP $521,625NEW PRICE!Odometer is 1893 miles below market average!11/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Miles* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Multipoint Point Inspection* Maintenance Included
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA682D53GUX75360
Stock: BPC023727B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2019
- 4,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$345,990
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Black Diamond exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Black Badge- Sport Exhaust- Front Ventilated Seats- Driver Assistance 3- RR Monogram to all Headrest in Mandarin- Rolls Royce Bespoke Audio- Head-Up Display- Night Vision With Pedestrian Recognition- Lane Departure WarningRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D53KU115888
Stock: 20R2160A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn7,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$231,409$3,808 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Orange County - Irvine / California
INFINITY BLACK W/SIGNATURE INTERIOR ENVIRONMENT SEASHELL BLACK, DAWN PACKAGE USA, CONTRAST STITCHING, POLISHED STEEL TREAD PLATES, UP-LIT SPIRIT OF ECSTACY, FULL CANADEL PANELING, VERY CLEAN LOW MILES, ONE OF A KIND!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA666D54GU102266
Stock: R1173A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
