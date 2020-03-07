Used Ram Minivan for Sale Near Me

Stetler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - York / Pennsylvania

SLT TRADESMAN CARGO......2.4L 4-CYL......REAR SLIDING DOORS WITH WINDOWS, BACK-UP CAMERA & SENSORS, REAR DEFROST AND WIPER, BLUETOOTH AND MORE.

Dealer Review:

Well worth the trip from Long Island NY. Wouldn't think twice about doing this again. Tom C. our salesman was courteous and had the car ready for us to test drive. Within three hours the car was prepped, insured, and financed and we were on our way back to NY.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBERFBB2H6G57491

Stock: 306517

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-30-2020