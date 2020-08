Used Ram Minivan for Sale Near Me

Hondru Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elizabethtown / Pennsylvania

*****ONE OWNER*****Local Trade*****Clean AutoCheck History Report(no accidents)***** The Best Small Cargo Van on the Market! 131'-7 of Cargo Volume and up to 29 MPG's Highway! Equiped with Traleler/Mini trip Computer, Trailer Sway Dampening, 5 Touchscreen Display, Speed Control, Rear Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Integrated Voice Command with Bluetooth and More..................

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBERFAT6F6966904

Stock: 20D241A

Certified Pre-Owned: No