Used Ram Minivan for Sale Near Me
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,995
Jim Falk Nissan of Maui - Kahului / Hawaii
This Ram ProMaster City has many features and is well equipped including Quick Order Package 24C Tradesman Cargo Van (Cargo Van Group, Delete 2nd Row Side Curtain Air Bags, Delete Rear Seating, Left Sliding Door - No Glass, Rear Doors - No Glass, Right Sliding Door - No Glass, and Side Sliding & Rear Doors Solid), Rear Back-Up Camera Group (ParkSense Rear Park Assist System and ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera), Rear Hinged Doors w/Glass (Cargo Van Rear Door Glass), 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 5.0' Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Daytime Running Headlamps, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Media Input Hub (USB & AUX), Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 3.0, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Speed Control, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 16' x 6.5' Silver Steel. Bright White 2016 Ram ProMaster City Tradesman FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4 MultiAir Odometer is 36424 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFAT7G6B55262
Stock: 33225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 28,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000
Hondru Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elizabethtown / Pennsylvania
*****ONE OWNER*****Local Trade*****Clean AutoCheck History Report(no accidents)***** The Best Small Cargo Van on the Market! 131'-7 of Cargo Volume and up to 29 MPG's Highway! Equiped with Traleler/Mini trip Computer, Trailer Sway Dampening, 5 Touchscreen Display, Speed Control, Rear Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Integrated Voice Command with Bluetooth and More..................
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFAT6F6966904
Stock: 20D241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,990
Griffin Motors Company - Meadville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFATXF6A78062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,177$648 Below Market
Castle Mitsubishi - Portage / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFAB0J6J15214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,300
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.0, Rear brake type: drum, Armrests: drivers seat, Floor material: carpet, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Cruise control, Dimming rearview mirror: manual day/night, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Sun visors, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: dual manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 160 amps, Battery rating: 700 CCA, Battery: maintenance-free, Emissions: 50 state, Body side moldings: black, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact sensor: door unlock, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Steering ratio: 15.9, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Tuned suspension: heavy duty, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows: front
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFBT4G6B02288
Stock: IAD7631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,104 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,117$2,027 Below Market
Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Little Rock / Arkansas
STEVE LANDERS CUSTOM ELITE!!!!, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***BLUETOOTH Hands Free, ***BACK UP CAMERA, 2nd Row Power Windows, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 5.0" Touchscreen Display, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Media Input Hub (USB & AUX), Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Popular Equipment Group, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT w/GPS NAV, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Back-Up Camera Group, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster Group, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Black Steel w/Full Cover. Clean CARFAX.Deep Red Metallic 2015 Ram ProMaster City SLT 122 WB 4D Wagon FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4 MultiAirBACKED BY STEVE LANDERS CDJR 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33481 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGCertified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 125 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFBT0F6958067
Stock: F6958067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 53,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Our 2016 RAM ProMaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo Van in Bright White is primed for whatever kind of work you do! Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder producing 178hp while paired with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination offers you a smooth ride, near 29mpg on the highway, a best-in-class payload of 1,883lbs and tows up to 2,000lbs! Ready to roll, our versatile Tradesman SLT also rewards you with 131.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the convenience of 60/40 split rear doors and a low step-in height. As you drive to your next destination, you'll appreciate comfortable low-back cloth bucket seats, a Uconnect touchscreen display with AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, media input hub, air conditioning and a locking glove box. Easy to maneuver, the RAM ProMaster City Tradesman SLT makes a great work partner and provides peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, an army of airbags, hill-start assist, trailer sway control, rollover mitigation, and other safety systems. Versatile, efficient, powerful and comfortable, this cargo van helps you build your business with ease. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFBT0G6B53688
Stock: 200651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 69,548 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,990
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
EPA 26 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, ONLY 69,532 Miles! Tradesman trim. CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door, iPod/MP3 Input, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29C, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEX FUEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29C: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Flex Fuel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE. Ram Tradesman with Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat exterior and Black/Light Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 283 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: The 2014 Ram CV's interior is surprisingly attractive for a work van, with solid materials quality and a pair of comfortable seats. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner VISIT US TODAY: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAGXER383988
Stock: 77121H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,490
Kar Korner - Loves Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG8ER405664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT39,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,977
Stetler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - York / Pennsylvania
SLT TRADESMAN CARGO......2.4L 4-CYL......REAR SLIDING DOORS WITH WINDOWS, BACK-UP CAMERA & SENSORS, REAR DEFROST AND WIPER, BLUETOOTH AND MORE.......Ram Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 3Mo/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Limited Warranty, but also up to a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 125-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits PLUS HERE AT STETLER YOU'LL RECEIVE FREE LIFETIME PA STATE INSPECTIONS ALSO YOUR FIRST TWO OIL CHANGES ARE ON US!........THIS PROMASTER CITY IS LOCATED AT STETLER DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM 1405 ROOSEVELT AVE YORK. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OUR SALES TEAM AT (717) 764-8888.....DON'T FORGET TO CHECK US OUT AT stetleroffroad.com FOR ALL YOUR OFF-ROAD NEEDS. DRIVE BETTER. DRIVE STETLER.
Dealer Review:
Well worth the trip from Long Island NY. Wouldn't think twice about doing this again. Tom C. our salesman was courteous and had the car ready for us to test drive. Within three hours the car was prepped, insured, and financed and we were on our way back to NY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFBB2H6G57491
Stock: 306517
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 92,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,050
Joe Cooper Dodge Jeep - Shawnee / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAGXDR634901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,435 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,542
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2013 RAM CARGO VAN TRADESMAN - 92,435 MILES - BRIGHT WHITE EX TERIOR / TAN INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - FINANCING AVAILABLE - READY FOR WORK - 3.6L DOHC V6 - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
Dealer Review:
On my first visit to this dealer I must say I was extremely impressed with how straightforward the staff is. No pushy salesman or hidden fees! One of best dealerships I have ever visited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG2DR813286
Stock: 13949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 84,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,950
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 16 X 6.5 BLACK STEEL W/FULL COVER (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD) REAR WIPER/WASHER/DEFROSTER GROUP -inc: Rear Window Wiper/Washer Rear Window Defroster.*This Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D TRADESMAN SLT CARGO VAN -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic REAR HINGED DOORS W/GLASS -inc: Cargo Van Rear Door Glass REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR (STD) DAYTIME RUNNING HEADLAMPS BRIGHT WHITE BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Black Steel w/Full Cover Wheels w/Black Accents.* Stop By Today *Stop by SKCO Automotive located at 7410 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
We had been looking for a car! I called Skco bc they had the car I was looking for ,and Mr Gavin Williams told me when we got ready to come see him! That is exactly what I did, got me and my husband in the car we wanted..He was kind and patient and very cooperative through the whole process!!We are in love with our 2014 Buick Lacrosse! Thank you so much Mr Gavin Williams,and the Skco family!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFBB8H6G57835
Stock: G57835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon10,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,000
Rockland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nanuet / New York
2020 Ram ProMaster City Tradesman ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 125 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBHRFAB4L6P15301
Stock: 6P15301
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- certified
2019 Ram Promaster City Wagon8,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$1,806 Below Market
Napleton's Arlington Heights Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Arlington Heights / Illinois
2019 Ram ProMaster City Tradesman Bright White * ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, Cargo Tie Down Loops, Cargo Van Group, Delete 2nd Row Side Curtain Air Bags, Delete Rear Seating, Quick Order Package 24C Tradesman Cargo Van, Supplemental Side Curtain Front Airbags, Window Group 03 (LT & RT PNL/RR PNLS). Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Napleton is 2nd to NONE, since 1931! Serving the following suburbs, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Northbrook, Wooddale, Roselle, Park Ridge, Deerfield, Skokie, Wheeling, Elk Grove village, Hoffman Estates and Rolling Meadows.
Dealer Review:
The service is out of this world! Alyssa hooked me up with the most perfect car that fit all of my needs. Andrew (manager) was very pleasant as well to work with. I walked out with a 2020 Grand Cherokee and am completely and utterly obsessed!! Will for sure bring friends and family here when they are in the market for a vehicle. Make an appointment btw, it gets busy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ram Promaster City Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBHRFAB9K6N99530
Stock: D3401A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 137,540 miles
$11,985
Ben Auto Haus - Garden Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFBB1H6D42567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,291 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$19,000$587 Below Market
eimports4Less - Perkasie / Pennsylvania
CERTIFIED 2018 RAM PROMASTER CITY Cargo Van with ladder racks, tow hitch, back up camera, power windows, remote keyless entry, bluetooth, dual sliding doors and more. One owner. Non-smoker. Clean Carfax. Clean Autocheck. - Contact Sales Department at 215-249-9100 or glekas4less@msn.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFABXJ6J43263
Stock: 43263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 93,283 miles
$10,985
Chicago Cars US - Summit Argo / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBERFAT7F6975093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
