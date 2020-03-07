Used Ram Minivan for Sale Near Me

313 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 313 listings
  • 2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    28,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon in Silver
    used

    2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    12,088 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,177

    $648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    76,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,300

    Details
  • 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    56,104 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,117

    $2,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    53,172 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in Black
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    69,548 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    certified

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    39,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,977

    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    92,522 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,050

    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    92,435 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,542

    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    84,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,950

    Details
  • 2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    certified

    2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    10,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    certified

    2019 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    8,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $1,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in Silver
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    137,540 miles

    $11,985

    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    7,291 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $19,000

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon in Silver
    used

    2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    93,283 miles

    $10,985

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram searches:

  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Ram For Sale
