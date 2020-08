Used Porsche Luxury for Sale Near Me

Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York

2017 Porsche Macan Turbo 7 Speed PDK Transmission, Volcano Grey Metallic with Black/Garnet Red Interior. 31,948 Miles.111 point inspection; Porsche Certified (CPO) Warranty which will run until September 7, 2023 with unlimited mileage.This vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AF2A57HLB61804

Stock: HLB61804

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-11-2020