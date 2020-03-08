Used Porsche Luxury for Sale Near Me

Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas

Premium Package Plus (Pjy) Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: LANE DEPARTURE WARNING W/LANE CHANGE ASSIST Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor VEHICLE CABLE LENGTH 7.5M/25 FOOT BLACK, PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats FRONT SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) 14-WAY POWER SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar REVERSING CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2017 Cayenne S E-Hybrid has passed the Porsche stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Quality and prestige abound with this Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. One of the best things about this Porsche Cayenne is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

Excellent job from Mark Laurenzi and the whole team. This is the third new car that i buy from Mark and he has been absolutely always great.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AE2A25HLA74878

Stock: HLA74878

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-20-2020