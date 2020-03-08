Used Porsche Luxury for Sale Near Me
- certified
2017 Porsche Macan Turbo31,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,900
Porsche Gold Coast - Westbury / New York
2017 Porsche Macan Turbo 7 Speed PDK Transmission, Volcano Grey Metallic with Black/Garnet Red Interior. 31,948 Miles.111 point inspection; Porsche Certified (CPO) Warranty which will run until September 7, 2023 with unlimited mileage.This vehicle is proudly offered by Porsche Gold Coast, an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner, Porsche Classic Partner & Authorized Porsche Dealer, Located on Long Island New York.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A57HLB61804
Stock: HLB61804
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 1,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$122,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner 911 and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Blue Top, Bose Surround Sound System, Chalk/Slate Grey, Leather Seat Trim with Two-Tone Leather Interior, Gentian Blue Metallic, Included First Year / 10, 000 Mile Maintenance, Lane Change Assist (Lca), Power Steering Plus, Seat Ventilation, Storage Package. This Porsche 911 also includes Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Shifter, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Requires Subscription, Rollover Protection Bars, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged, Universal Garage Door Opener, WiFi Hotspot Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I spent several hours working with The Collection used auto folks to place a CPO on my Jag. I was very happy with the service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A97LS251075
Stock: 801542A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 32,314 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$65,995
RAC Performance - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A97CS120331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$98,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified 911 today, worry free! VERY LOW MILES! At just 19585 miles, this 2017 Porsche provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 14-Way Power Sport Seats, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Black Top, Black/Bordeaux Red, Two-Tone Leather Seat Trim, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Seat Heating, Front Seat Ventilation, Gt Sport Steering Wheel, Headlight Cleaning Sys Covers In Exterior Color, Jet Black Metallic, Led Headlights In Black, Light Design Package, Luggage Net In Passenger Footwell, Porsche Crest On Headrests, Porsche Entry & Drive, Power Steering Plus, Premium Package Plus with Power Sport Seats, Smoking Package, Sports Tailpipes In Black, Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (Pdk), Wheels Painted In High Gloss Black, Wheels: 20 Carrera Sport. This Porsche 911 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, PCM, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Convertible Soft Top, Engine Immobilizer, Brake Assist, Turbocharged, Rear Parking Aid, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Active Suspension, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Universal Garage Door Opener, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I spent several hours working with The Collection used auto folks to place a CPO on my Jag. I was very happy with the service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A96HS142677
Stock: L18089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 55,792 miles
$40,987
Royal Automotive - Birmingham / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A76FL041417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$44,995$289 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Porsche Cayenne delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" RS Spyder Design in Satin Platinum, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Porsche Cayenne Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic -inc: auto start stop, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/45R20 AS -inc: sealing compound and electric compressor,, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Stop by BMW of Middleburg Heights located at 6976 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A20HLA72357
Stock: B13704P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 49,488 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$35,800$848 Below Market
Century Auto - Daly City / California
Stunning Panamera Platinum Edition, Fully Loaded with Leather, Moonroof, Navigation, Rear View Back Up Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, BOSE Sound, Power Rear Spoiler, Power Telescoping Steering Wheel, Dual Power Seats Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Adjustable Dynamic Suspension, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Premium Wheels, HID Headlights, Very Nice Panamera.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A74DL016358
Stock: 7764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 68,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,992
Napleton Cadillac Rockford - Rockford / Illinois
This outstanding example of a 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is offered by Napleton Rockford. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Porsche Cayenne is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. This Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition. Napleton is one of the leading Cadillac, Subaru, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Bentley, Ford, Fiat, Nissan, Audi dealers in north Illinois and south Wisconsin, and we have many repeat customers who tell their friends and family about us. We have a great selection and competitive prices. Our sales team is thorough, knowledgeable, and professional, and you will always be respected and well cared for. If you're looking for a dealer that provides excellent customer service, integrity and honesty, shop Napleton first. And we have over 200 quality, preowned, lightly used cars. We fully inspect all of our used cars before we put them on our lot so that you can buy with confidence. Whether you're looking for a new or used car, shop with Napleton first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A24HKA80575
Stock: P1353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$439,994
Porsche Santa Clarita - Valencia / California
GREAT MILES 713! GT2 RS trim. Leather, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "Few cars match the 911's poise in so many areas. The 911 range is at once fast yet tremendously composed, rewarding and civilized.". MORE ABOUT US: The Galpin Difference Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A98JS185631
Stock: SCP1028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 23,205 milesGreat Deal
$42,995$2,292 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Black; Full Leather Seat/Interior Trim Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Boxster S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A80ES140746
Stock: ES140746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 39,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$58,900
DC Motors - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CA2A94ES140809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$46,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Premium Package Plus (Pjy) Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: LANE DEPARTURE WARNING W/LANE CHANGE ASSIST Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor VEHICLE CABLE LENGTH 7.5M/25 FOOT BLACK, PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats FRONT SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) 14-WAY POWER SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar REVERSING CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2017 Cayenne S E-Hybrid has passed the Porsche stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Quality and prestige abound with this Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. One of the best things about this Porsche Cayenne is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Excellent job from Mark Laurenzi and the whole team. This is the third new car that i buy from Mark and he has been absolutely always great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A25HLA74878
Stock: HLA74878
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 26,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,500
Joe Ricci Automotive - Taylor / Michigan
GREAT MILES 26,819! Macan trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Quite simply, no other compact luxury SUV is more engaging and fun to drive as the 2017 Porsche Macan. No matter which engine you opt for, you're going to get acceleration that either matches the class best or utterly blows it away.". WHY BUY FROM US: We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A51HLB81710
Stock: 3315TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 2,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$136,987$16,587 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Farmington - Farmington / Utah
992 Carrera 4S Cab, 443 hp 3.0 Twin Turbo Flat Six. CARFAX 1-Owner, No Accidents. Original MSRP $153k. Chalk/Slate Leather, Premium Package, Lane Change Assist and more... Contact us for all details and a personalized video!SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM MERCEDES-BENZ OF FARMINGTON?Mercedes-Benz of Farmington is a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the pristine quality of the brand we sell. Stop into our dealership to browse around our inventory or pick our your new luxury car today at 555 N. West Bourne Circle in Farmington, UT or call us at (801) 447-3300.
Dealer Review:
I am 73 years old, and i have purchased many vehicles in my lifetime. Lisa VanCampen worked really hard with me, an out of state buyer. She provided significant information, enabling me to go so far as to send a deposit and make the drive from Idaho. She really earned our business. The General Manager was personally involved in all aspects of the delivery. The Sales Manager called me the next day to thank me for our business. What a concept! I seldom see this kind of diligence in this day and age. An overall exceptional purchasing experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB2A98LS262468
Stock: 5M00108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 22,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$52,484
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean Carfax.Self Dimming MirrorsHeated Seats19" Turbo WheelManual transmissionBOSE High End Sound PackageBlack Standard LeatherGuards RedPower Seat PackagePorsche Crest in HeadrestsWe accept all types of trades, please contact us with any inquires, questions or concerns!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BA29937S745164
Stock: TA745164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2017 Porsche Macan21,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$42,000$740 Below Market
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2017 Porsche Macan Base SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, PREMIUM PKG, SMOKING PKG, BOSE A AUDIO PKG, PORSCHE CONNECT PLUS, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), BLACK ROOF RAILS, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, PDLS, AUTO DIMMING EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR MIRRORS, 19 MACAN TURBO WHEELS, 8 WAY POWER SEATS.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here Odometer is 9840 miles below market average!Reviews: * Quick acceleration regardless of engine choice; most athletic and engaging to drive SUV in its segment; surprisingly comfortable and composed ride; excellent interior quality makes the cabin feel a step above its competitors; long list of options means you can customize every last detail to your liking. Source: EdmundsWE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A54HLB05270
Stock: LB05270A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 19,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$49,995
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Dolomite Silver Metallic Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim W/Alcantara This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Dealing with BMW of Las Vegas was an awesome experience. The dealership is lovely, the salesperson we worked with - Ardie was great. He didn't pressure us and we feel like he worked to get us the best deal on the car we wanted. The Finance guy - Nawabi was also great. We signed all of the paperwork and then we changed our mind and decided to register the car in CA instead of NV. They had to redo all of the paperwork, but they were great about it. Several folks at the dealership followed up with us to make sure we were satisfied. I would highly recommend this dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A5XKLB08472
Stock: KLB08472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS18,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$72,895$3,868 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment White Exterior with Standard Interior in Black Leather Sport Seats Plus Premium Package Plus with Adaptive Sport Seats Plus PDK PASM Sport Suspension Seat Ventilation Smoking Package GT Sport Sterring Wheel Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with Memory Package Lane Change Assist Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A85JS278574
Stock: P278574
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
