Used Porsche Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 55,792 miles
$40,987
Royal Automotive - Birmingham / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A76FL041417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$44,995$289 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Porsche Cayenne delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" RS Spyder Design in Satin Platinum, Wheels w/Locks, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Porsche Cayenne Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic -inc: auto start stop, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P275/45R20 AS -inc: sealing compound and electric compressor,, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Stop by BMW of Middleburg Heights located at 6976 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A20HLA72357
Stock: B13704P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 47,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$46,995
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Premium Package Plus (Pjy) Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: LANE DEPARTURE WARNING W/LANE CHANGE ASSIST Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor VEHICLE CABLE LENGTH 7.5M/25 FOOT BLACK, PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats FRONT SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) 14-WAY POWER SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar REVERSING CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2017 Cayenne S E-Hybrid has passed the Porsche stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Quality and prestige abound with this Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. One of the best things about this Porsche Cayenne is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Excellent job from Mark Laurenzi and the whole team. This is the third new car that i buy from Mark and he has been absolutely always great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A25HLA74878
Stock: HLA74878
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 2,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$146,851
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Premium Package PlusLED-Matrix Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)Soft Close DoorsSeat Ventilation (Front)Lane Change Assist (LCA)Assistance PackageNight Vision AssistLane Keep Assist (LKA) incl. Speed Limit IndicatorPorsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)Window Trim in High Gloss BlackWheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche CrestStorage Package4-zone Climate ControlIonizer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AH2A76JL145094
Stock: PP5854A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid9,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,990
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Premium Package 14-Way Power Seats Bose Surround Sound-System Dark Walnut Interior Package Front Seat Ventilation Ristretto Brown Metallic Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Window Trim In High-Gloss Black Black/Luxor Beige; Two-Tone Partial Leather Seat Trim Power Steering Plus Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Voice Control This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2018 Porsche Panamera we recently got in. This Porsche includes: STORAGE PACKAGE BLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Driver Adjustable Lumbar DARK WALNUT INTERIOR PACKAGE Woodgrain Interior Trim POWER STEERING PLUS WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK VOICE CONTROL 14-WAY POWER SEATS Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar FRONT SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) WHEELS: 21 EXCLUSIVE DESIGN IN PLATINUM SILVER Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance BOSE SURROUND SOUND-SYSTEM Premium Sound System WHEEL CENTER CAPS W/COLORED PORSCHE CREST RISTRETTO BROWN METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I’ve purchased many cars. This was the best experience. No pressure. All my questions answered and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A74JL177762
Stock: JL177762
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 39,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,991
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Porsche Cayenne Silver E Hybrid S AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic V6 SuperchargedVIN:WP1AE2A26HLA71035MSRP* $89,520.00OPTION LIST: *Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition-Rhodium Silver Metallic-Standard Interior in Black-Premium Package-Panoramic Roof System-ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera-Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package-Seat Ventilation (Front)-Comfort Lighting Package i.c.w. Memory Package-Porsche Entry & Drive-21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels with Wheel Arch Extensions-Smoking PackageLane Change Assist (LCA)Vehicle Cable (25 ft)Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Universal Charger (AC)Porsche Universal Charger (AC)Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Impressive and rewarding handling when going around turns; wide selection of great engines available; exquisite interior and build quality; long list of options and features to choose from. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A26HLA71035
Stock: PPE2097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 50,856 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,999
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!, 3.0L V6 DI Electric Supercharged, Leather, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Automatically Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror, Bi-Xenon Lighting System, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Lighting Package (PP6), Electric Sunblinds for Rear Side Windows, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Heated Seats, Front Seat Ventilation, Heated door mirrors, Infotainment BOSE Package w/HD Radio, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Online Service, Panoramic Roof System, Porsche Universal Charger (AC), Premium Package, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Reversing Camera Including Front & Rear ParkAssist, SiriusXM Satellite Radio & HD Radio Receiver, Spoiler, Vehicle Cable Length 7.5m/25 Foot, Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crest.
Dealer Review:
The best car buying experience I have ever had. I was greeted promptly. All my questions were handled in a profession manner and they assisted me in picking the right car in my budget. I would highly recommend them to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A21GLA58790
Stock: A58790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 6,142 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$88,888
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
Premium Plus Package Wheels: 21" Cayenne Exclusive Design 14-Way Power Seats W/Memory Package Panoramic Roof System Bose Surround Sound System Front Seat Ventilation 7.2 Kw On-Board Charger Tinted Led Taillights Soft Close Doors Towing Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Heated Windshield Navigation System Ionizer Side Window Trim In High-Gloss Black Power Steering Plus Steering Wheel Heating Wheel Center Caps W/Colored Porsche Crest Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Black; Partial Leather Seat Trim Smoking Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and many others like it at AutoNation Ford Tustin. This Porsche includes: PANORAMIC ROOF SYSTEM Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof WHEELS: 21 CAYENNE EXCLUSIVE DESIGN Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Mirror Memory Panoramic Roof Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Climate Control Seat Memory Hands-Free Liftgate Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Daytime Running Lights Power Passenger Seat Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Rear A/C Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release Dual Moonroof Power Steering Headlights-Auto-Leveling HEATED WINDSHIELD FRONT SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Porsche Cayenne gives you everything you need an automobile to be. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid that you won't find in your average vehicle. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2019 Porsche. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid. AUTONATION-125 LIMITED WARRANTY COVERAGE PROVIDES YOU WITH PEACE OF MIND. ENJOY 90-DAYS OR 4,000 MILES OF COVERAGE ON US! EVERY AN125 VEHICLE UNDERGOES A DETAILED 125-POINT INSPECTION BY AN AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN TECHNICIAN TO GUARANTEE YOU ARE RECEIVING THE BEST QUALITY & RELIABILITY. AVAILABLE TODAY AT AUTONATION FORD TUSTIN. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Made an appointment and Roberto, the salesperson was on time. Excellent customer service. Answered all of our questions and showed us all the extras the truck came with. He did not pressure us and took the time to try to help us. I will definitely recommend this dealership to my family and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2AY7KDA50328
Stock: KDA50328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 6,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$95,795
Flemington Porsche - Flemington / New Jersey
Initial Tax Credit not used, Speak to your Accountant about possible year end Tax Credit, V6, 14-Way Power Seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Ambient Lighting, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Comfort Access, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Front Seat Ventilation, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Memory Package, Power Steering Plus, Premium Package, Sports Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silver, Wheels: 20" Panamera Design. 2019 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid 4 AWD 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) V6 Volcano Gray MetallicRecent Arrival! Odometer is 2078 miles below market average!The Flemington Car & Truck Country dealership family is New Jersey's best resource for new and used cars. We offer 16 brands and over 6,000 vehicles at all of our different dealerships, and are all about our customers and building lasting relationship with every one we do business with. We are proud to have been given the title of New Jersey's Dealer of the Year by Dealer Rater for the past 2 years. We started from humble beginnings back in 1976 when owner Steve Kalafer purchased Ditschman Ford Lincoln Mercury in Frenchtown, NJ and three years later moved the dealership to Flemington, NJ. This became the foundation for the Flemington family of dealerships. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has been rewarded with many national and local awards like, Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award National Finalist, New Jersey Automotive Dealer of the Year, People Magazine Award for Outstanding Service and the Automotive New/Good Housekeeping Automotive Dealership Service Excellence Award. Call us today at (908) 389-6267.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A73KL123306
Stock: BP51534L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 34,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$56,996
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
** LOADED S PLATINUM EDITION E-HYBRID AWD * PLUG-IN HYBRID ** $92K ORIG MSRP ** PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF * PREMIUM PACKAGE * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * FRONT REAR PARK ASSIST * BACKUP CAMERA * LANE CHANGE ASSIST ** PASM ACTIVE SUSPENSION MGMT with COMFORT, SPORT SPORT PLUS MODES ** 20in RS SPYDER ALLOY WHEELS PACKAGE * GOODYEAR EAGLE LS TIRES * WHEEL ARCH EXTENSIONS ** BLACK SPORT TAILPIPES OPTION ** DYNAMIC BI XENON HEADLIGHTS with QUAD LED SPOTLIGHTS ** LEATHER SEATS UPHOLSTERY * PORSCHE-CREST EMBOSSED HEADRESTS * CLIMATE-CONTROLLED 14-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS * FRONT SEATS MEMORY PACKAGE * STITCHED-LEATHER HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL with SHIFT-PADDLES * DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * BLACK HEADLINER * OVERHEAD CONSOLE * AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR * PORSCHE ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR CARGO-SPACE MATS * ACID GREEN ILLUMINATED LOGO STAINLESS DOOR SILLS * PLATINUM EDITION ANALOG CLOCK * CARGO COVER * POWER LIFTGATE * COMFORT LIGHTING PACKAGE * AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE ** BOSE SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE 14-SPEAKERS 665-WATT 9-CHANNEL AMP ACTIVE SUBWOOFER AM/FM SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO IN-DASH CD/DVD BLUETOOTH ** 333-HP 3.0L DOHC SUPERCHARGED V6 * 95-HP ELECTRIC MOTOR/GENERATOR * 416-HP COMBINED OUTPUT * 8-SPEED TIPTRONIC S AUTO TRANS * FULL-TIME ACTIVE AWD ** POWER STEERING PLUS * PSM STABILITY MANAGEMENT * TRACTION MANAGEMENT * ENERGY-RECUPERATIVE BRAKING * E-POWER PURE-ELECTRIC MODE * 7.2 KW ONBOARD CHARGER * 25-FT CHARGING CABLE * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. CLEAN 1-OWNER CARFAX. ORIGINAL PORSCHE FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING. Porsche-dealer maintained exclusively by Napleton Westmont Porsche. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A21JLA72518
Stock: 9712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 7,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$134,759$8,628 Below Market
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA TURBO S E-HYBRID EXTERIOR COLOR JET BLACK METALLIC INTERIOR COLOR BLACK / SADDLE BROWN 7,311 MILES OPTIONS JET BLACK METALLIC LEATHER INTERIOR IN BLACK / SADDLE BROWN REAR AXLE STEERING I.C.W. POWER STEERING PLUS SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM INCL. TAILPIPES IN BLACK HEATED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL IN PALDAO POWER SEATS (8-WAY, REAR) WITH MEMORY PACKAGE POWER SUNBLIND FOR REAR COMPARTMENT 21 SPORTDESIGN WHEELS PAINTED IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK SUPPLY CABLE FOR HARDWIRED INSTALLATION PALDAO INTERIOR PAKCAGE PARKASSIST (FRONT AND REAR) INCL. SURROUND VIEW TINTED LED TAILIGHTS 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL SMOKING PACKAGE BURMESTER 3D HIGH-END SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM VEHICLE CABLE (25FT) PORSCHE CHARGING DOCK FOR THE PORSCHE UNIVERSAL CHARGER (AC) SUMMER TIRES FOR 21 WHEELS STORAGE PACKAGE VOICE CONTROL WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK AMBIENT LIGHTING PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS LED-MATRIX HEADLIGHTS INCL. PDLS+ LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA) MASSAGE SEAT FUNCTION (F) INCL. SEAT VENTILATION (FR) (UPGRADE) SOFT CLOSE DOORS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE LANE KEEP ASSIST (LKA) INCL. SPEED LIMIT INDICATOR PORSCHE INNODRIVE INCL. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC) NIGHT VISION ASSIST - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AH2A72JL144556
Stock: F01477A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 29,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$51,955
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
Premium Package (Pjw) Porsche Entry & Drive Lane Change Assist (Lca) Rhodium Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Agate Grey; Partial Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Porsche includes: PORSCHE ENTRY Keyless Start Power Door Locks Keyless Entry FRONT SEAT VENTILATION Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) 14-WAY POWER SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar SMOKER PACKAGE RHODIUM SILVER METALLIC LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA) Blind Spot Monitor VEHICLE CABLE LENGTH 7.5M/25 FOOT ONBOARD CHARGER 7.2 KW PREMIUM PACKAGE (PJW) Mirror Memory Panoramic Roof Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Driver Adjustable Lumbar Dual Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This exceptional 2017 Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition has passed the Porsche stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition. Well-known by many, the Cayenne has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 29,181mi put on this Porsche. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Excellent job from Mark Laurenzi and the whole team. This is the third new car that i buy from Mark and he has been absolutely always great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A27HLA75045
Stock: HLA75045
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 61,497 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,989
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
2015 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid S for Sale. 14-way Leather Heated Seats, BOSE Sound System, Sport Chrono Package, Adjustable Ride Height, Porsche Active Suspension Management, and Active Rear Spoiler. Don't worry about going out in public; we ship to your door! FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1ST YEAR AND NC STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE!! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A74FL040377
Stock: 040377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid11,046 miles1 Accident, Personal UseFair Deal
$84,995$287 Below Market
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Porsche Certified Pre-Owned This vehicle has been inspected in compliance with Porsche's 111-point checklist by Porsche trained technicians. The Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty is a total of 2 years from the time of retail used delivery or 6 years from the original purchase date. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2AY2KDA52066
Stock: FA52066
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid4,426 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$79,991$8,018 Below Market
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
Porsche Demonstrator, NAV, Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate. CARFAX 1-Owner, Porsche Certified, Excellent Condition. E-Hybrid trim. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: PORSCHE DYNAMIC CHASSIS CONTROL (PDCC), ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION W/PASM, WHEELS: 20" CAYENNE DESIGN: Tires: 275/45ZR20 Front & 305/40ZR20 Rear, REAR AXLE STEERING, 7.2 KW ON-BOARD CHARGER, MOONLIGHT BLUE METALLIC. "Notably A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $93,080. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Vehicles must pass an extensive 111-point checklist and inspection, 2 Year/Unlimited Mile Warranty from the date of sale, when/if New vehicle warranty has expired, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile new car warranty , All coverage expires at 8 years/100,000 total miles , $0 Deductible for warranty repairs, transferable to subsequent owners , Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, All work done by Porsche-trained technicians OUR OFFERINGS: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2AY7KDA50040
Stock: KDA50040
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 2,679 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$70,900
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Porsche Panamera 4dr 4 E-Hybrid with Premium Plus Package features a 2.9L V6 Cylinder 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3 LCD Monitors In The Front, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps with Delay-Off, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Clearcoat Paint, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, Tires: P265/45ZR19 Fr & P295/40ZR19 Rr, Wheels: 19 Panamera -inc: 9.0 x 19 front and 10.5 x 19 rear dual-arm 5-spoke design, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Chrome Door Handles, Body-Colored Front Bumper, LED Brakelights, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Spoiler, Wheels with Silver Accents with Locks, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Systems Monitor, Driver Foot Rest, Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors, Valet Function, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Front Cupholder, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Air Filtration, Passenger Seat, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Leather/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Power Rear Windows, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Carpet Floor Trim, Delayed Accessory Power, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Rear Cupholder, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Rigid Cargo Cover, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console Rear Console with Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Bucket Front Seats, Leather Door Trim Insert, Digital/Analog Display, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Driver Seat, 60-40 Folding Bucket Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Cloth Headliner, Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Compass, Engine Immobilizer, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Outside Temp Gauge, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Full-Time All-Wheel, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Air Springs, Engine: 2.9L Twin-Turbocharged V6 -inc: electric motor, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 3.36 Axle Ratio, Automatic with Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic with Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, 21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Air Springs, Engine Oil Cooler, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Hybrid Electric Motor, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Back-Up Camera, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag, Rear Child Safety Locks, Side Impact Beams, ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Airbag Occupancy Sensor Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Fantastic experience with salesman Juan Pinto at Drive a Dream. He answered all of our many questions to our satisfaction. Since we were at a distance, he took a few videos of the car and even video-chatted with us during a walk-around as well. The team at Drive a Dream expediently processed our vehicle and it arrived at our home well ahead of schedule. Very profession and courteous. Thanks Juan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AE2A74JL177132
Stock: JL177132-106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 35,730 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,975
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Premium Package Plus Black; Leather Seat Trim Interior Package Base W/Deviated Stitching Led Headlights In Black Adaptive Cruise Control W/Porsche Active Safe 14-Way Comfort-Memory-Package Bose Surround Sound-System Surround View W/Front & Rear Parkassist Led Extended Interior Lighting Package (Cel) Front Seat Ventilation Sport Chrono Package Jet Black Metallic Soft Close Doors Black Tinted Led Taillights Rear Interior Lighting Package Porsche Crest Embossed On Front & Rear Headrests Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Exterior Package In Black Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Porsche Panamera. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This low mileage Porsche Panamera has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid. This 2015 Panamera S E-Hybrid has extra options like the Porsche navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Porsche Panamera even more dependable. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. This highly refined Porsche Panamera comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. We are proud to offer this 2015 Porsche that truly a must-have. This vehicle's wheels are one of the many attractive features that this Panamera S E-Hybrid has to offer. More information about the 2015 Porsche Panamera: The Panamera's front engine design may depart with traditional Porsche design, but its elongated shape provides comfortable seating for everyone--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. It features up to 45 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. And, it wouldn't be a Porsche if it didn't out-handle and out-accelerate almost everything else on the road. Two hybrid models bring performance and green credibility, while the Turbo S could be the most powerful station wagon available. The base trim starts at around $78,000, but there is no other car available that looks, handles or hauls like a Panamera. This model sets itself apart with Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior and hybrid powertrain available All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Quick and easy to sell my car! I went online and answered a few questions about my car and was emailed an offer within minutes. Took my car and offer in and walked out in about 45 minutes with a check! No nit picking once they saw the car, which was nice! Very easy transaction!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD2A78FL040947
Stock: FL040947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 17,054 milesFair Deal
$56,900
Park Place Porsche Dallas - Dallas / Texas
*Vehicle under Porsche certified factory warranty for 2 years or unlimited miles from expiration of new car warranty.*92ABE1Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum EditionY8Mahogany MetallicMKLeather Interior in Saddle Brown/Luxor BeigePJYPremium Package Plus4F6Porsche Entry & Drive8EYLED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)7X8ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera3FUPanoramic Roof System4A4Seat Heating (Front and Rear)4D3Seat Ventilation (Front)7Y1Lane Change Assist (LCA)PE5Power Seats (14-way) with Memory PackagePP6Comfort Lighting Package i.c.w. Memory Package3Y7Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows0NADeletion of Model DesignationCN720" Cayenne SportDesign II WheelsKB27.2 kW Onboard ChargerEH2Vehicle Cable (25 ft)OPCPorsche Universal Charger (AC)*Park Place Porsche Dallas - The Most Consistently Winning Porsche Premier Dealership in North America.*It is our mission to provide an extraordinary automotive purchase and ownership experience. Please contact the Park Place Porsche Dallas Pre-Owned Internet Sales Department for more information.*The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program *- Porsche Approved vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians who conduct a mechanical and cosmetic 100+ point inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AE2A25HLA75044
Stock: PP6935
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche searches:
Related Porsche info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals