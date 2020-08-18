Used Porsche Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Premium Package Plus Black; Leather Seat Trim Interior Package Base W/Deviated Stitching Led Headlights In Black Adaptive Cruise Control W/Porsche Active Safe 14-Way Comfort-Memory-Package Bose Surround Sound-System Surround View W/Front & Rear Parkassist Led Extended Interior Lighting Package (Cel) Front Seat Ventilation Sport Chrono Package Jet Black Metallic Soft Close Doors Black Tinted Led Taillights Rear Interior Lighting Package Porsche Crest Embossed On Front & Rear Headrests Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Exterior Package In Black Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Porsche Panamera. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This low mileage Porsche Panamera has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid. This 2015 Panamera S E-Hybrid has extra options like the Porsche navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Porsche Panamera even more dependable. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. This highly refined Porsche Panamera comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. We are proud to offer this 2015 Porsche that truly a must-have. This vehicle's wheels are one of the many attractive features that this Panamera S E-Hybrid has to offer. More information about the 2015 Porsche Panamera: The Panamera's front engine design may depart with traditional Porsche design, but its elongated shape provides comfortable seating for everyone--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. It features up to 45 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. And, it wouldn't be a Porsche if it didn't out-handle and out-accelerate almost everything else on the road. Two hybrid models bring performance and green credibility, while the Turbo S could be the most powerful station wagon available. The base trim starts at around $78,000, but there is no other car available that looks, handles or hauls like a Panamera. This model sets itself apart with Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior and hybrid powertrain available All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Quick and easy to sell my car! I went online and answered a few questions about my car and was emailed an offer within minutes. Took my car and offer in and walked out in about 45 minutes with a check! No nit picking once they saw the car, which was nice! Very easy transaction!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: WP0AD2A78FL040947

Stock: FL040947

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020