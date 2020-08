Used Pontiac SUV for Sale Near Me

Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia

CLEANEST SUV FOR THE MONEY!!!! 2007 PONTIAC TORRENT SUV, HAS POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, THIS SUV IS IN NEAR PERFECT CONDITION. JUST SERVICED AND STATE INSPECTED. CALL 7573059220 www.surfsideautocompany.com

Dealer Review:

Toni helped me out with test-driving and buying the car, she was at the ready as soon as I arrived as well. I’m hoping to come back and fix up a couple things, but besides that, it was a great time and I look forward to having this car for a long time.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CKDL63F176097859

Certified Pre-Owned: No