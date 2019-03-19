Used Pontiac SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 148,161 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,998$857 Below Market
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
CLEANEST SUV FOR THE MONEY!!!! 2007 PONTIAC TORRENT SUV, HAS POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, THIS SUV IS IN NEAR PERFECT CONDITION. JUST SERVICED AND STATE INSPECTED. CALL 7573059220 www.surfsideautocompany.com
Dealer Review:
Toni helped me out with test-driving and buying the car, she was at the ready as soon as I arrived as well. I’m hoping to come back and fix up a couple things, but besides that, it was a great time and I look forward to having this car for a long time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F176097859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,791
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
3.4L V6 FWD 5 Speed automatic 4 Door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL POWER Trunk/Hatch Release CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER DRIVER'S SEAT ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT REMOTE START TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - FRONT ON-STAR STABILITRAK STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION DRIVER INFO CENTER 17 Wheels **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY
Dealer Review:
Went in to look and discuss Impala and Equinox vehicles. Talked and test drove a Equinox. Then bought it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F676244760
Stock: 76244760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 210,138 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
Dondelinger Chevrolet - Baxter / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! **Wholesale4Sale** as-is cars priced cheap before they go to auction** Call for details**, ***GT WITH POWER SUNROOF***, ***BRIGHT RED WITH GRAY***. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPG The flag is up and the coffee is on at Dondelinger Auto Family! For more information please visit us at www.dondelingerauto.com or call 1-218-829-4787.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Aztek GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G7DA03E71S519531
Stock: 68313-3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 136,061 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,988$466 Below Market
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
WE DO BUY HERE/PAY HERE!! CALL 509-454-8218 FOR MORE INFO!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL43F296207776
Stock: 4714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,720
Mike Maroone Volkswagen - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LOCAL TRADE, PREMIUM WHEELS **, PREMIUM SOUND **, 4D Sport Utility, 3.4L V6, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, 2.48 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Brake assist, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Removable Carpeted Floormats, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Full-Across Rear Cargo Net, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power windows, Preferred Package, Premium Cloth Trimmed Seats, Radio data system, Rear Seat Armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. 2008 Pontiac Torrent FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 Black Recent Arrival!This Torrent is being sold AS IS. We consider this an opportunity for the buyer to purchase a vehicle at a reduced price. For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone today. We are just north of the Chapel Hills mall behind Walmart in the Chapel Hills Auto Mall.
Dealer Review:
I bought a new 2019 VW Atlas for my wife. Sami the salesman was top notch. He went beyond helping me and even helped me surprise my wife with the car. His mamager was nice and even the woman in finance was great. They didnt hide anything or try and tricks . process took 2 hours or less from when I got to the dealership . thank you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL33F786281395
Stock: V281395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 135,750 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,650
Kirk's Auto Sales - Olathe / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F576234267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,710 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,490$1,007 Below Market
Jerry Motors - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F166112004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,590
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
3.4L V6 FWD 5 Speed automatic 4 door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE ABS BRAKES AIRBAG - DRIVER'S SIDE AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT LUGGAGE RACK STABILITRAK AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION DRIVER INFO CENTER ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** 16 WHEE
Dealer Review:
Went in to look and discuss Impala and Equinox vehicles. Talked and test drove a Equinox. Then bought it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63FX76006345
Stock: 76006345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 206,137 milesFair Deal
$2,900
Mauer Main Chevrolet - Anoka / Minnesota
FINAL SALE. What is the FINAL SALE? Main Motor FINAL SALE is a group of vehicles that have been traded-in and may need work. Most of these vehicles have been inspected and chosen to be left AS-IS and do not come with any type of warranty. FINAL SALE vehicles are perfect for someone that wants inexpensive transportation, the handy do-it-yourselfers looking for a great deal, or for someone just looking for parts. Vehicles are sold without a warranty Vehicles are available for a limited time Vehicles are sold with our BEST PRICE posted online. NO NEGOTIATIONS. Vehicles are sold 100 percent AS-IS and all sales are final. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **LOCAL TRADE-IN**. 19/26 City/Highway MPG If you're looking to purchase your new dream car, you've come to the right place. At Main Motor Chevrolet we pride ourselves on being the most reliable and trustworthy Chevrolet dealer around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F176051335
Stock: C22695C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 133,849 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,995
Reser Motorsales - Urbana / Ohio
AWD FOR ALL SEASONS AND CONDITIONS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL43F596213877
Stock: 21145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 125,779 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Pontiac Torrent 4dr FWD 4dr features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F966074280
Stock: EYC-074280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,999$1,187 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this TORRENT AWD LOW MILES's mileage reads low at 112,453. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES has been smoke free since when it was new. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked SUV? Not this Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES and we can guarantee it! The powerful 3.4L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES's 3.4L 6 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Pontiac TORRENT AWD LOW MILES like this at any price! We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this SUV has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Quantico. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F766186050
Stock: 11905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,638 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Ossian - Ossian / Indiana
Super clean! Great vehicle!, Stock Number: P8923A, VIN Number: 2CKDL737X86043900, Style Name: AWD GXP 4Dr SUV, Make: Pontiac, Model: Torrent, Model Year: 2008, Type: SUV, Vehicle Trim: GXP, Exterior Color: Liquid Silver Metallic, Body Type: Utili, MPG Automatic City: 16, MPG Automatic Highway: 24, Engine Description: 3.6L V6 24V, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Fuel Induction: SPFI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated, 4WD Type: On Demand, Differential Limited Slip: Center, Transmission: Automatic, Wheels Rims: Polished Aluminum, Wheels Spare Rim Type: Steel, Drive Train Type: AWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front And Rear, Compass, External Temp, Low Fuel Level, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Privacy Glass, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper: Intermittent, Roof Rack, Antenna Type: Diversity, Audio System: AM/FM, Speakers: 6, Drivers: Heated, Drivers Height: Power, Drivers Lumbar: Manual, Drivers Power: 6, Passenger: Heated, Seating Capacity: 5, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Cloth, Center Armrest, Folding: Split, Flat, Cargo Nets, Center Console: Front Console With Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Rear, Power Outlets: 12V Cargo Area, 12V Rear, 12V Front, Retained Accessory Power, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt, Steering Power: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Windows: Power Windows, Satellite Communication: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Trunk Lights, Mats: Rear, Front, Reading Lights: Front, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Vanity Mirrors: Dual, Bumpers: Body-Color, NHTSA Passenger Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Driver Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Front Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Back Grade: Excellent, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Audio Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Alarm With Remote, Safety Locks, Daytime Running Light, Fog Lights, Front Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Center Seatbelt, Safety Stability Control, Driver and Passenger Airbag, Stability Control, Liftgate Window: Fixed, Rear Door Type: Liftgate, Front Head Room: 40.9 Inches, Front Hip Room: 51.1 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 55.7 Inches, Front Leg Room: 41.2 Inches, Rear Head Room: 40.1 Inches, Rear Hip Room: 51.3 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 40.2 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 55.9 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 35.20 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 5, Length: 189.60 Inches, Width: 71.4 Inches, Height: 65.70 Inches, Wheelbase: 112.5 Inches, Ground Clearance: 6.6 Inches, Max Gross Vehicle Weight: 5114 Lbs., Curb Weight: 3911 Lbs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL737X86043900
Stock: P8923A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 185,201 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,998$876 Below Market
Bunker Lake Park and Sell - Ham Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F766182449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Cyber Gray Metallic 2009 Pontiac Torrent FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Alloy wheels, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL33F596253046
Stock: XC21929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 246,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,995
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2006 Pontiac Torrent 3.4 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Allow Wheels, Stereo CD, Dual Air Bags, Power Windows And Door Locks, Roof Rack, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control, Runs And Drives Great, Only $2995 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F366062755
Stock: 062755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2019
- 69,771 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Courtesy Toyota - Morgan City / Louisiana
*Equipment*Front wheel drive on this unit gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This 2006 Pontiac Torrent 1/2 ton features elegant lines colored with a long lasting sand colored finish. This model has a 3.4 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on it. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This 2006 Pontiac Torrent 1/2 ton is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The Pontiac Torrent is equipped with a gasoline engine. The Pontiac Torrent looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. This vehicle features cruise control for long trips. This vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. this model can handle it all.*Packages*PREFERRED PACKAGE: includes (AP9) Cargo convenience net; rear; full across; (K34) Cruise control; (B58) Floormats; carpeted; front and rear; (DF5) Mirror; inside rearview; auto-dimming; with temperature and compass; (AG1) Seat adjuster; power; driver 6-way; (IPC) Seat trim; Uplevel cloth; (NP5) Steering wheel; leather-wrapped; (UK3) Steering wheel; mounted radio controls; (AJ1) Glass; deep tinted and (V1K) Luggage crossbars; rooftop; Black. SMOKERS PACKAGE: includes ashtray and lighter. CRUISE CONTROL: ELECTRONIC WITH SET AND RESUME SPEED. FLOORMATS: CARPETED FRONT AND REAR; REMOVABLE. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW; AUTO-DIMMING; WITH TEMPERATURE AND COMPASS. SEAT ADJUSTER: POWER; DRIVER 6-WAY. CARGO PANEL: REAR; HEIGHT-ADJUSTABLE. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Torrent with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL63F366139611
Stock: 81917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 188,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,799$2,027 Below Market
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, 4D Sport Utility, 3.4L V6, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Cloth, 2.48 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Seek & Scan, Base Cloth Seat Trim, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.4L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CKDL73F076225109
Stock: 6-22745M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac searches:
Related Pontiac info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals