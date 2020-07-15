Used Pontiac Minivan for Sale Near Me
- 204,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
With the many models available, this stylish 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 will prove to be a model that you will be glad you checked out. This Montana SV6 has 204717 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. You'll love this long list of impressive amenities: We always appreciate your business at Sterling Heights Dodge. Start driving today. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDV03L06D140409
Stock: P8591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 203,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E64D225652
Stock: 4602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,247 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Government Use
$6,995
Irwin Cadillac - Woodward / Oklahoma
It embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. The vehicle has a 3.4 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on the Pontiac Montana gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. This Pontiac Montana features cruise control for long trips. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. Get the whole family to events in this minivan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Montana with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E5XD218390
Stock: 218390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 178,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Montana M16 1SA, Extended Passenger Van, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Light Taupe Metallic, 15' Sport Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 7-Passenger Seating, 8-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Speed Traction Control, AM/FM radio, Auxiliary Rear A/C & Heater, Billings/Cheyenne Cloth Seat Trim, CD player, Convenience Package #1, Convenience Package #2, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Option Package 1SA, Overhead console, Overhead Extended Console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Passenger-Side Power Sliding Door, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls/Music Source/Volume, Rear Full Across Cargo Convenience Net, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Soft Ride Suspension, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E73D279301
Stock: 6-22383AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 256,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,700
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E03D325678
Stock: 122682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 106,925 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,993
Bud's Chevrolet Buick - Saint Marys / Ohio
Come see this SUPER CLEAN..2003 Pontiac Montana w/1SA Pkg before someone takes it home!*This Pontiac Montana is a Bargain with These Options *CONVENIENCE PACKAGE #1 -inc: (C69) Air conditioning, auxiliary rear-inc: heater & rear seat fan/temperature controls (AG1) Seat, power driver, (UK3) Steering wheel mounted radio controls-inc: (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim & (UK6) Sound system feature, rear audio controls, music source & volume-inc: headphone jacks & (AP9) Cargo convenience net , WHEELS, 15' (38.1 CM) ALUMINUM, SPORT, PAINTED SILVER (STD), TWO-TONE PAINT W/CHARCOAL METALLIC LOWER (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P215/70R15, TOURING, RAISED WHITE-LETTER (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER -inc: Radio data system, seek-&-scan, digital clock, theftlock & coaxial speakers (STD), SEATS, 8-PASSENGER, 3-2ND ROW MODULAR BUCKETS & 3RD ROW STOWABLE BENCH W/CONVENIENCE CENTER, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (185 HP [138.0 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 210 lb.-ft. [283.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), BILLINGS/CHEYENNE CLOTH (STD).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Buds Chevy Buick, 1415 Commerce Drive, Saint Marys, OH 45885.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E43D233442
Stock: 050801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
Dealer Review:
I have purchased my last 2 vehicles here..Great services never pushed me into anything i didn't want. I will always return here for any future vehicle purchases. Great group of people..Honest salesman and owners..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E32D118619
Stock: 19422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 219,650 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$895$397 Below Market
Randy Wise Buick GMC - Fenton / Michigan
2006 Pontiac Montana SV6, 3.5L SFI V6, FWD, PERFECT CARFAX, 17' Painted Aluminum Wheels, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Diego/Knight Cloth Seat Trim, Entertainment system, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel. REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the CARFAX 4) We WILL show you a Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection 5) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 6) We offer competitive KBB pricing on every used vehicle in stock 7) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop in today or call 810-875-9744 to schedule a test drive. Randy Wise Auto Depot 5305 W Pierson Rd Flushing, Michigan 48433.
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a new Buick Encore from Randy Wise, Fenton, Michigan. I am very happy with the vehicle and grateful to the salesman, Oliver Hackney, for helping me find the right vehicle to meet my needs and for his concern for me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDV33L46D228896
Stock: A2570W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 223,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,497
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** RECENT TRADE IN *** * FEW OWNERS ON RECORD * CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY * GREAT MAINTENANCE HISTORY * BOTH SAFETY AND EMISSIONS COMPLETED * DUAL SLIDING DOORS * VERY CLEAN INSIDE * NEW TIRES * NEW TIRES ROD ENDS * FRESH OIL SERVICE * MAINTAINED FOR WIFE / EMPLOYEE OF MAJOR SERVICE SHOP * WILL NOT DISAPPOINT * CASH AND CARRY! *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Montana Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E41D326085
Stock: L3T6085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Woodhouse Lincoln - Omaha / Nebraska
Only 167,483 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Pontiac Montana delivers a Gas V6 3.4L/207 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 15" (38.1 CM) ALUMINUM, SPORT, PAINTED SILVER (STD), VISORS, ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, UNIVERSAL TRANSMITTER, HOMELINK includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable.* This Pontiac Montana Features the Following Options *TRACTION CONTROL, ALL-SPEED (Available separately or included with (B4U) Sport Performance and Handling Package.), TIRES, P215/70R15, TOURING, WHITE OUTLINED-LETTER (Included and only available with (B4U) Sport Performance and Handling Package), SPORT PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING PACKAGE includes (XPA) Tires, P215/70R15, touring, White outlined-letter, (NW9) Traction Control, (G67) Automatic level control, (FE2) Suspension, Sport and (V41) Inflator kit, SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE includes (UE1) OnStar, (UG1) Universal Transmitter and (UA6) Theft-deterrent alarm system, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE #2 includes (E58) Door, power sliding, passenger-side, (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (U68) Driver Information Center and (DK6) Console, overhead, extended , TWO-TONE PAINT WITH CHARCOAL METALLIC LOWER (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock and TheftLock (STD), SEATS, 7-PASSENGER, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS, 3RD ROW 50/50 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH (STD), REAR PARKING ASSIST, ULTRASONIC.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Woodhouse Lincoln located at 6503 L St, Omaha, NE 68117 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDV33E85D110981
Stock: L200105C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 189,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Shepherd's Buick Chevrolet GMC - Kendallville / Indiana
FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI19/26 City/Highway MPGShepherd's Chevrolet Buick GMC...where you'll always be treated like family!Call 260-347-1400 today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E94D116912
Stock: K17286D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 131,184 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$2,587$400 Below Market
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
2006 Pontiac **SOLD AS-IS**, MECH SPECIAL... FRAME DAMAGE..., Extended Passenger Van, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Cranberry Red Metallic, Gray Cloth. ***This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We invite you to inspect this vehicle in person. No warranty included or implied. Dealer documentation fee, tax, title, license and registration will be collected at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Montana SV6 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Rear Entertainment System.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDV33L06D228569
Stock: D1472C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 84,331 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,700
Burt Watson Chevrolet - Freeland / Michigan
Odometer is 81900 miles below market average!Light Taupe Metallic 2003 Pontiac Montana M16 1SA FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 19/26 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I purchased a certified pre-owned vehicle from Burt Watson with 29,000 miles. For the sake of full disclosure, I spent well over $50,000 but that doesn’t matter as whatever you spend you should be treated fairly. I flew in to pick it up from out of state and felt comfortable as it was a certified vehicle within GM's program. I drove it eight hours home and investigated an issue further. It then became evident that a problem with an armrest was more severe than a simple replacement cap on it, which is what I was told by Burt Watson and I believed them. The whole armrest needs to be replaced and it’s just over $230. The certified pre-owned program states that a vehicle receives a “172-point inspection” and they “check just about everything - from the A/C to the shocks, right down to the floor mats and the undercarriage. Nothing is overlooked, no page unturned.” This is obviously NOT the case at Burt Watson. They refuse to fix what everyone knows was damaged at the time of purchase. I was also told the general manager used this vehicle to take his kids to hockey tournaments while it was for sale. Any chance jamming hockey gear into it might have caused this damage? OBVIOUSLY! DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALER. MY STORY IS 100% ACCURATE. How awful to treat a customer this way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GMDX03E13D192946
Stock: 192946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
