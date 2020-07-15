Used Pontiac Minivan for Sale Near Me

Burt Watson Chevrolet - Freeland / Michigan

Odometer is 81900 miles below market average!Light Taupe Metallic 2003 Pontiac Montana M16 1SA FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 19/26 City/Highway MPG

Dealer Review:

I purchased a certified pre-owned vehicle from Burt Watson with 29,000 miles. For the sake of full disclosure, I spent well over $50,000 but that doesn’t matter as whatever you spend you should be treated fairly. I flew in to pick it up from out of state and felt comfortable as it was a certified vehicle within GM's program. I drove it eight hours home and investigated an issue further. It then became evident that a problem with an armrest was more severe than a simple replacement cap on it, which is what I was told by Burt Watson and I believed them. The whole armrest needs to be replaced and it’s just over $230. The certified pre-owned program states that a vehicle receives a “172-point inspection” and they “check just about everything - from the A/C to the shocks, right down to the floor mats and the undercarriage. Nothing is overlooked, no page unturned.” This is obviously NOT the case at Burt Watson. They refuse to fix what everyone knows was damaged at the time of purchase. I was also told the general manager used this vehicle to take his kids to hockey tournaments while it was for sale. Any chance jamming hockey gear into it might have caused this damage? OBVIOUSLY! DO NOT TRUST THIS DEALER. MY STORY IS 100% ACCURATE. How awful to treat a customer this way.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Montana with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GMDX03E13D192946

Stock: 192946

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020