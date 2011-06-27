Used Pontiac Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- $3,900Great Deal | $1,555 below market
2009 Pontiac Vibe Base131,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2009 Pontiac Vibe w/1SA. Its Automatic transmission and Gas L4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Pontiac Vibe comes equipped with these options: VENTS, REAR HVAC, ULTRA WHITE, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH CLOTH includes vertical adjustable outboard head restraints (STD), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING INTELLIGENCE 4-CYLINDER (132 HP [98.4 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 128 lb.-ft. [178.2 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), EBONY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, Radio Data System (RDS), TheftLock and programmable equalizer (STD), AIR CONDITIONING, SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL WITH AIR FILTRATION SYSTEM, and 1SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67889Z409407
Stock: 26122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- $6,900Good Deal | $609 below market
2009 Pontiac Vibe Base93,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Auto Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
Disclaimer:
Dealer Review:
If I could give zero stars I would. We found the vehicle we wanted online. we live out of state so put our trust in our sales associate. We were told this vehicle was in perfect condition with no scratches or blemishes (it was used). The deal that was made was that we would get it delivered to our hometown and that they would be able to match the financing interest rate that my local bank could get me. After making a verbal agreement that we wanted to buy this vehicle and putting a $500 hold on the vehicle we were disregarded. it took 3 days for them to get back to me and tell me that no they could not match my banks interest rate and that the sales manager should have never said this to us. Along with that I was told multiple times I will get back to you today and never heard anything. After a week of asking when will my vehicle be delivered I finally was told that "they weren't comfortable making this deal." So they went back on what they had said and would not deliver it to me. Which now is a blessing in disguise. Iowa City Billion brought the vehicle up to Sioux Falls, which was half way for us so we went down to look at it and purchase it there. When we got there the vehicle had scratches on the exterior paint and multiple scrapes and tears in the plastic interior pieces. Thankfully the sales consultant at Sioux Falls was kind enough to help troubleshoot this as he felt horrible that this had happened. He was able to buff out some of the scratches as well as find of some other plastic pieces from a different vehicle that was on their lot. After we decided that we would purchase this vehicle I had to continue to call Billion in Iowa City to see when my title paperwork would be coming. I did not receive that until the last day my temporary license was valid. I also continued to reach out wondering why they had not paid off the remaining amount I had on my previous loan for the vehicle I traded in. it is now well over a month since we bought our vehicle and my loan for my trade is still not paid off. I found out yesterday that Billion sent it to the wrong address. We signed papers on my vehicle on 8/24/18, it is now 9/26/18 and they still have not paid my previous loan off. the funny thing is my vehicle I traded in is sitting on their lot for sale, but they don't have the title as its still in my name because they haven't paid the loan off. This experience has been a NIGHTMARE!!! NEVER AGAIN Billion!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67029Z430537
Stock: CB11085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2013
- $13,995
2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am66,216 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Piehl Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC Princeton - Princeton / Illinois
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home.To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans AmLOCAL CAR !, MINT MINT MINT, LEATHER SEATS !, 5.7L V8 SFI, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Power Package, Remote keyless entry, Removable Hatch Roof, Security Package.Recent Arrival!Odometer is 16361 miles below market average!Come take it for a test drive at Piehl Motors today. Piehl Motors: Simply Unbeatable!
Dealer Review:
We have had nothing but positive experiences with Piehl’s service and sales department. Our most recent car buying experience was a breeze!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G9Y2140175
Stock: 5645B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$3,985Good Deal | $1,280 below market
2009 Pontiac Vibe Base166,689 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jordan Ford - Mishawaka / Indiana
Does this car seem familiar to you? Why are these so popular? Let me share with you a little unknown fact. If you're looking for a reliable, practical and cheap used car, look no further than the Pontiac Vibe. It is indeed all of those things - and it's something of an unknown, secret used car, because most people have never heard of it, nor do they have any idea it shares all of its mechanical components with the ultra-reliable Toyota Corolla.CLEAN CARFAX 2009 PONTIAC Vibe with a 1.8L I-4 engine matted with a FWD Automatic transmission. Finished in Steel Blue with a soft-touch interior. Local Trade-in from our Toyota store.Take a good look at this one. For those that don't know, this is actually a Toyota Matrix.It was called badge engineering. Basically, it's the process by which an automaker amortizes development costs by re-trimming an existing vehicle and selling it under another name---usually through another brand channel, or channels. In this case, GM had a relationship with Toyota, so they re-badged it under the Pontiac name.Local Trade-In that we simply plan to sell AS-IS to the Public. Why? Because you asked us to offer vehicles that you can purchase at a reduced price. That way, you can have it inspected by your mechanic and know what repairs it needs BEFORE you purchase it. All with a 48-hour Money Back guarantee. Totally Transparency, THAT's The Jordan Way! Remember, at Jordan, it's all about the customer because you are the most important part! Remember, you will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. At JORDAN, we simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured; you will be satisfied with your purchase. We offer an exclusive 48-hour money back guarantee. It's The Jordan Way!
Dealer Review:
Two months ago my wife and I bought a 2014 Ford ESCAPE SE. Shawndel Gordon was our salesman,in our opinion, he was excellent and very helpful. We are very satisfied. Highly recommended.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67889Z458963
Stock: TPHD104063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $19,990
1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am17,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Country Chevrolet - Herscher / Illinois
FOR THE BEST DEALS IN THE COUNTRY! Come on down to Country Chevrolet! 815-426-6311 www.gmchevydealer.com Please contact the Dealership for latest pricing and monthly payment. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P6P2203912
Stock: 203912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,989
1996 Pontiac Firebird Base205,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
OT Auto Sales - Chicago Heights / Illinois
Certified and backed by our 30 day/1000 mile limited warranty - additional coverage is available! Serviced and Ready for a new owner! Quality is not an act. It is a habit. That is why standard procedure at O.T. Auto Sales is to put each of our vehicles through our quality 100 plus point inspection process and regular maintenance to ensure our vehicles are in excellent running condition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call at 708-748-3130 or email us at sales@otautosales.com. Need financing? We work closely with over 20 different lenders to meet your very specific financial needs. With rates as low as 3.99% APR for qualified buyers, there is no need to look anywhere other than O.T. Auto Sales. To learn more about your financing options, call us at 708-748-3130 or e-mail us at sales@otautosales.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K5T2215573
Stock: 215573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995
1996 Pontiac Firebird Base43,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 1996 Pontiac Firebird Coupe! This car is in excellent shape with only 43k Miles! It is loaded with options that include a 3.8L V6, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, AC, and more! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see this vehicle in person, give us a call. Its priced to sell ASAP so call now! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K6T2201150
Stock: COC201150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $6,000
2010 Pontiac Vibe GT133,193 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Experienced Autos Brooklyn Park - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SN6E02AZ410446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,980
2009 Pontiac Vibe Base179,307 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herrnstein Hyundai - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP67869Z444155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2002 Pontiac Firebird Base151,339 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable and super clean 2002 Pontiac Firebird! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 3.8L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
Dealer Review:
All right, it is said that nothing is for real until the ink is dry. Therefore this is slightly pre-mature, but presently I am satisfied enough to make this review before ownership is transferred over to me in several days when I make final payment. First off, wow, this comment area of Edmunds offering around 8,000 characters indicates they are allowing for plenty of detail. So koodoos to Edmunds for that. Also, I found Massa through Edmunds which gave me my first good impression of Massa as my experiences with Edmunds have always been on the positive. Now, I first located the Colo Spgs branch to get a feel for the company because I am from that area. Since the vehicle of interest was (and still for the time being is) in Pueblo, I was not concerned with much. Even so, I was not impressed nor not impressed. They were courteous enough to call Pueblo to see if the vehicle I was interested in was still there, which it was, then they gave me directions on how to get there. Now, Pueblo is a much bigger lot with literally hundreds of different vehicles there. That is when I started to ask what a PAWN auto dealership is since I have never heard of one before. Now that was impressive to me to learn of such a thing which also will pawn other types of vehicles, not just the car types. Anyway, the vehicle, a 1998 Ford Windstar, was sitting in the back behind 3 rows of other vehicles. It was also a hot muggy day so to really check it out was not the best. What made it worse was that there were problems getting the other vehicles out of the way and eventually I said I will come back giving them time for a few days to get it out and checked over. I did not put any deposit down so thought I was going to get the brush off and forgotten about. I see I still have plenty of characters to use here, but I will shorten this by saying that it took weeks of the vehicle supposedly being in the shop and regrettably with one steady mechanic, at least it was being worked on, but was taking longer than I expected. Well, after 2 weeks, I was told it was out of the shop and it was good for a test run. Of course that meant, if being told the truth, that the salesman, John, did indeed believe me that I was interested in the van and would be contacting them back if they did not contact me after a reasonable amount of time. All I have to say is I could not have been treated better either by the personnel or the vehicle itself. For a 21 year old vehicle, there became no doubt in my mind that work had been done on it. They fixed what needed to be fixed to work better than just driving it off the lot at first encounter. That also gave them the opportunity to discover that it needed more work than expected and they did fix it. Of course there are some minor things that have worn out over age, but the mechanics of the vehicle stood up to two people test driving it both within the city and on the major interstate. Next, besides the good humor of the salesman John, he was compatible in looking into a few questions about the vehicle getting two other people involved. Everyone seemed to be in good spirits. Next came the "negotiation". What I was told as procedure that first day was one thing. What the final ink outline would say could be another (I think it is called the fine print). Anyway, since hundreds of dollars worth of labor and parts had to be done to the van, I was not sure if I could get a contract for putting a downpayment on it and then laying away the van. John did not hesitate to accept that. So I put a downpayment on it getting a receipt for it and of course the contract itself which did not include any additional fees for laying away the vehicle until final payment and transfer is done. All I have to say is that I have had experience purchasing two new vehicles before and the overall B.S. I got even over a floor mat that got so bad I was not going to purchase the second vehicle, shined through. I did not get that here and therefore would recommend this place to others. I will just say once again that the "ink is not dry" yet and I know that legally I am purchasing the vehicle "as-is", but it seems that I have come across a winner. John did say that if I have a problem, I could bring it back to them and they would check it out for free. Now, whether he said that because he assumes that I live 50 miles from his place and will not make the journey or if he/they really do things like that, I have no idea, but at least he verbally offered that I could. Therefore another koodoos added. I doubt that I can get back to here in maybe a month to add to this, but by then I will know what kind of vehicle I have gotten after all the maintenance work done to it to make sure that I could be a long time happy camper.......which by the way, if you have a camper to pawn, feel free to contact this place. You just might be surprised and able to work out a satisfactory agreement that you never expected. P.S. There is still about 2,500 characters to go, by the way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K922123736
Stock: c038643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2019
- $4,969
2001 Pontiac Firebird Base156,463 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Pewter Metallic 2001 Pontiac Firebird19/31 City/Highway MPGLearn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K712103483
Stock: 6562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,800
1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am83,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chicago Motors Direct - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P5P2208938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,500
1997 Pontiac Firebird undefined104,510 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fares Auto Sales - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P7V2225706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,900
2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am16,808 milesDelivery available*
Pop's Chevrolet Buick - Prestonsburg / Kentucky
This 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 5.7L V8, Automatic 4-Speed, Bright Red. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! Runs mint! Drive this flashy Performance Vehicle home today** Optional equipment includes: Ram Air Performance/Handling Pkg., 12 Disc Trunk Mounted Disc Changer, Power Steering Cooling System....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G0Y2110448
Stock: 110448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $6,494
2010 Pontiac Vibe Base102,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SC Car Zone - Costa Mesa / California
Bluetooth - Remote Keyless Entry - Remote Trunk Release - Premium Fabric Trimmed 6 Way Adj Dr Seat 4 Way Adj Fr Pass Seat w/Seatback Pocket - Multi Function Steering Wheel - Cruise Control - Front Passenger Air Bag - AM/FM Radio - CD Player - Rear Seat Center Armrest - Air Conditioning - Power Lock Door - Traction Control - Child Safety Locks - USB/Auxiliary Input - Front 12V Power Out Carfax Certified California Vehicle All of our late model vehicles are fully reconditioned, we believe in our product and in taking care of our customers. When you choose to work with SCCZ, we strive to serve you before and after your purchase. We are here for you. While every reasonable effort is made to accurately represent our vehicles, Vehicle options may be missed or added by mistake. Please contact dealer to confirm vehicle features. WWW.SCCARZONE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5Y2SP6E81AZ414469
Stock: 5684T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,450
2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula201,011 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Navy Blue Metallic 2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SFI Fresh Oil Change, 5.7L V8 SFI, 10 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Alloy wheels, Dual Power Sport Mirrors, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/EQ, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Option Group 1SB, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down, Remote Keyless Entry, Removable Hatch Roof, Retained Accessory Power, Security Package, Theft Deterrent System.
Dealer Review:
Debbie Perkins and the Staff at Alsop Chevrolet are 5 Star all the way! Debbie went above and beyond anyone I've ever dealt with at a car dealership and made an out of state transaction a breeze. Thanks Debbie, I look forward to coming back for that corvette!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22GXY2143750
Stock: U4036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2020
- $19,999
1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula53,505 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 1994 Pontiac Firebird 2dr 25th Anniversary Trans Am GT 6 speed features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a White Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22P3R2249166
Stock: C9166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- $27,500
2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula31,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Exeter - Exeter / New Hampshire
Clean CARFAX. Bright Red 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2D Coupe RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI 19/28 City/Highway MPG Volvo Cars of Exeter offers an extensive inventory of QUALITY pre-owned vehicles for LESS! We go the extra mile during our reconditioning process to ensure that our vehicles meet the highest standard of QUALITY. We offer a wide selection of vehicles of different makes, models, styles, and colors to satisfy most buyers. If you don't see it...we could find it! If this vehicle doesn't meet all YOUR criteria, reach out to the Sales Department to speak with a pre-owned specialist to discuss all YOUR transportation needs! With access to hundreds of quality pre-owned vehicles, we can find the perfect car for YOU! Get the best bang for YOUR buck at Volvo Cars of Exeter! We can be reached at 1-877-648-6586, or visit our showroom located at 140 Portsmouth Avenue, Exeter, NH 03833. We look forward to putting the right vehicle in YOUR driveway!
Dealer Review:
I was interested in trading in my vehicle (which I loved) for something with more current safety features. I drive ~100 miles/day for work, in traffic, so I need something safe, reliable, and comfortable. I’m now in a position where I am able to afford the next level up vehicle, so researched and test drove the GMC Acadia, VW Cross Sport, BMW X3, and Volvo XC40 and XC60, as well as looked at Audi and Mercedes. My experience at Exeter Volvo was by far the best of the bunch, which is saying a lot because I’ve bought my last 3 cars from the same salesman at GMC, who gave me his family discount last time. VW was so disinterested in selling me the car. BMW was super hard core pushy. My husband and I stopped by the dealership on a Sunday, thinking the dealership was closed. To our surprise, they weren’t. We worked with Mike Hart, who has extensive experience with Volvo. After discussing what I was interested in, we test drove the XC40 and then the XC60 Inscription T6. My trade-in had ventilated seats and we test drove on a 95F day, which made me realize ventilated seats are now a must feature for me. Mike spoke with Adam about stock availability and they had one demo available with the seats I was looking for. We returned 2 days later to test drive the XC60 Inscription T5 and I was instantly impressed. (Massage seats! Driver AND passenger?!?! 😍) My husband has been a mechanic for 35 years and worked on race cars. In 21 years I have never heard him say “I love this car” until this test drive. When we got back to the dealership, I signed the paperwork and scheduled the sale for Saturday. The entire process was friendly, informative, and supportive. I felt like Mike and Adam truly wanted to find me the car I wanted and didn’t try to sell me anything else. I also feel like I got a fair deal and was treated respectfully during negotiation. Adam even saved me an extra $1K because of the company I work for. They had an opportunity between test drives (Sunday and Tuesday) to sell to another customer and gave me first dibs. That spoke volumes to me. The car was a demo with 500 miles. Not driven much, but did have some interior scratches and blemishes. They put the effort in to make the car brand new again, to my complete satisfaction. I was really impressed with their commitment to making sure I was a happy customer. The finance experience was great. I probably could have gotten myself a lower interest rate through my credit union, but it’s was good enough and easier to go through Volvo. Leo was fantastic, straight-forward, and trustworthy. I did end up purchasing both an extended and tire warranty, and I feel good about that decision. Yesterday was my first commute to work in the new car. I am in love with this car! It’s amazing, has everything I was looking for and more. I’m exceptionally happy with my purchase and the overall experience. I plan to bring my car for service to Exeter and foresee myself being a repeat customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G022162637
Stock: 162637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
