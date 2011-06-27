Close

Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado

Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable and super clean 2002 Pontiac Firebird! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 3.8L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.

Dealer Review:

All right, it is said that nothing is for real until the ink is dry. Therefore this is slightly pre-mature, but presently I am satisfied enough to make this review before ownership is transferred over to me in several days when I make final payment. First off, wow, this comment area of Edmunds offering around 8,000 characters indicates they are allowing for plenty of detail. So koodoos to Edmunds for that. Also, I found Massa through Edmunds which gave me my first good impression of Massa as my experiences with Edmunds have always been on the positive. Now, I first located the Colo Spgs branch to get a feel for the company because I am from that area. Since the vehicle of interest was (and still for the time being is) in Pueblo, I was not concerned with much. Even so, I was not impressed nor not impressed. They were courteous enough to call Pueblo to see if the vehicle I was interested in was still there, which it was, then they gave me directions on how to get there. Now, Pueblo is a much bigger lot with literally hundreds of different vehicles there. That is when I started to ask what a PAWN auto dealership is since I have never heard of one before. Now that was impressive to me to learn of such a thing which also will pawn other types of vehicles, not just the car types. Anyway, the vehicle, a 1998 Ford Windstar, was sitting in the back behind 3 rows of other vehicles. It was also a hot muggy day so to really check it out was not the best. What made it worse was that there were problems getting the other vehicles out of the way and eventually I said I will come back giving them time for a few days to get it out and checked over. I did not put any deposit down so thought I was going to get the brush off and forgotten about. I see I still have plenty of characters to use here, but I will shorten this by saying that it took weeks of the vehicle supposedly being in the shop and regrettably with one steady mechanic, at least it was being worked on, but was taking longer than I expected. Well, after 2 weeks, I was told it was out of the shop and it was good for a test run. Of course that meant, if being told the truth, that the salesman, John, did indeed believe me that I was interested in the van and would be contacting them back if they did not contact me after a reasonable amount of time. All I have to say is I could not have been treated better either by the personnel or the vehicle itself. For a 21 year old vehicle, there became no doubt in my mind that work had been done on it. They fixed what needed to be fixed to work better than just driving it off the lot at first encounter. That also gave them the opportunity to discover that it needed more work than expected and they did fix it. Of course there are some minor things that have worn out over age, but the mechanics of the vehicle stood up to two people test driving it both within the city and on the major interstate. Next, besides the good humor of the salesman John, he was compatible in looking into a few questions about the vehicle getting two other people involved. Everyone seemed to be in good spirits. Next came the "negotiation". What I was told as procedure that first day was one thing. What the final ink outline would say could be another (I think it is called the fine print). Anyway, since hundreds of dollars worth of labor and parts had to be done to the van, I was not sure if I could get a contract for putting a downpayment on it and then laying away the van. John did not hesitate to accept that. So I put a downpayment on it getting a receipt for it and of course the contract itself which did not include any additional fees for laying away the vehicle until final payment and transfer is done. All I have to say is that I have had experience purchasing two new vehicles before and the overall B.S. I got even over a floor mat that got so bad I was not going to purchase the second vehicle, shined through. I did not get that here and therefore would recommend this place to others. I will just say once again that the "ink is not dry" yet and I know that legally I am purchasing the vehicle "as-is", but it seems that I have come across a winner. John did say that if I have a problem, I could bring it back to them and they would check it out for free. Now, whether he said that because he assumes that I live 50 miles from his place and will not make the journey or if he/they really do things like that, I have no idea, but at least he verbally offered that I could. Therefore another koodoos added. I doubt that I can get back to here in maybe a month to add to this, but by then I will know what kind of vehicle I have gotten after all the maintenance work done to it to make sure that I could be a long time happy camper.......which by the way, if you have a camper to pawn, feel free to contact this place. You just might be surprised and able to work out a satisfactory agreement that you never expected. P.S. There is still about 2,500 characters to go, by the way.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Leather Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G2FS22K922123736

Stock: c038643

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2019