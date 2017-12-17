Used Oldsmobile Minivan for Sale Near Me
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$ Take a look at this affordable 2002 Oldsmobile Shilhouette! This vehicle is V6, 3.4L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
Dealer Review:
All right, it is said that nothing is for real until the ink is dry. Therefore this is slightly pre-mature, but presently I am satisfied enough to make this review before ownership is transferred over to me in several days when I make final payment. First off, wow, this comment area of Edmunds offering around 8,000 characters indicates they are allowing for plenty of detail. So koodoos to Edmunds for that. Also, I found Massa through Edmunds which gave me my first good impression of Massa as my experiences with Edmunds have always been on the positive. Now, I first located the Colo Spgs branch to get a feel for the company because I am from that area. Since the vehicle of interest was (and still for the time being is) in Pueblo, I was not concerned with much. Even so, I was not impressed nor not impressed. They were courteous enough to call Pueblo to see if the vehicle I was interested in was still there, which it was, then they gave me directions on how to get there. Now, Pueblo is a much bigger lot with literally hundreds of different vehicles there. That is when I started to ask what a PAWN auto dealership is since I have never heard of one before. Now that was impressive to me to learn of such a thing which also will pawn other types of vehicles, not just the car types. Anyway, the vehicle, a 1998 Ford Windstar, was sitting in the back behind 3 rows of other vehicles. It was also a hot muggy day so to really check it out was not the best. What made it worse was that there were problems getting the other vehicles out of the way and eventually I said I will come back giving them time for a few days to get it out and checked over. I did not put any deposit down so thought I was going to get the brush off and forgotten about. I see I still have plenty of characters to use here, but I will shorten this by saying that it took weeks of the vehicle supposedly being in the shop and regrettably with one steady mechanic, at least it was being worked on, but was taking longer than I expected. Well, after 2 weeks, I was told it was out of the shop and it was good for a test run. Of course that meant, if being told the truth, that the salesman, John, did indeed believe me that I was interested in the van and would be contacting them back if they did not contact me after a reasonable amount of time. All I have to say is I could not have been treated better either by the personnel or the vehicle itself. For a 21 year old vehicle, there became no doubt in my mind that work had been done on it. They fixed what needed to be fixed to work better than just driving it off the lot at first encounter. That also gave them the opportunity to discover that it needed more work than expected and they did fix it. Of course there are some minor things that have worn out over age, but the mechanics of the vehicle stood up to two people test driving it both within the city and on the major interstate. Next, besides the good humor of the salesman John, he was compatible in looking into a few questions about the vehicle getting two other people involved. Everyone seemed to be in good spirits. Next came the "negotiation". What I was told as procedure that first day was one thing. What the final ink outline would say could be another (I think it is called the fine print). Anyway, since hundreds of dollars worth of labor and parts had to be done to the van, I was not sure if I could get a contract for putting a downpayment on it and then laying away the van. John did not hesitate to accept that. So I put a downpayment on it getting a receipt for it and of course the contract itself which did not include any additional fees for laying away the vehicle until final payment and transfer is done. All I have to say is that I have had experience purchasing two new vehicles before and the overall B.S. I got even over a floor mat that got so bad I was not going to purchase the second vehicle, shined through. I did not get that here and therefore would recommend this place to others. I will just say once again that the "ink is not dry" yet and I know that legally I am purchasing the vehicle "as-is", but it seems that I have come across a winner. John did say that if I have a problem, I could bring it back to them and they would check it out for free. Now, whether he said that because he assumes that I live 50 miles from his place and will not make the journey or if he/they really do things like that, I have no idea, but at least he verbally offered that I could. Therefore another koodoos added. I doubt that I can get back to here in maybe a month to add to this, but by then I will know what kind of vehicle I have gotten after all the maintenance work done to it to make sure that I could be a long time happy camper.......which by the way, if you have a camper to pawn, feel free to contact this place. You just might be surprised and able to work out a satisfactory agreement that you never expected. P.S. There is still about 2,500 characters to go, by the way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E92D163157
Stock: c038254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2017
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$695
Car's Trade Center - Orlando / Florida
2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere Ready to solve your transportation problem. Only $1 695 OUT OF THE DOOR ALL INCLUDED except a new metal tag. (Price + Fees + Taxes + Registration + Tag Trasfer). This vehicle will not last long at this price. Come and see it at Car's Trade Center LLC 5600 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Orlando Fl 32839. 407-930-5052 www.carstradecenter.com
Dealer Review:
When there to look at a check the schedule me to take it for a test drive also seen another car that was posted for sale to look at too. When I got there the wasn't there and was told that it was already sold and asked about the other car and that one was to... Not to happy just wasn't my time...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX13E7YD122685
Stock: 2354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2019
- 84,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E1XD223665
Stock: 122562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 184,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette 4dr GLS 4dr Extended Mini Van features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E93D319781
Stock: AAW-319781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 269,452 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,745
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book! GL trim, ARCTIC WHITE exterior and NEUTRAL interior. Third Row Seat, CD Player, Quad Bucket Seats. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, CD Player. Third Passenger Door, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Heated Mirrors. Oldsmobile GL with ARCTIC WHITE exterior and NEUTRAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Silhouette is priced $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I didn’t know I needed a new car until I test drove it! As soon as I sat down in the driver’s seat, I was hooked. At that point in time I wasn’t even seriously looking at a new car. Levi worked with me over the course of 4 months until I settled on the perfect car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E31D211864
Stock: 1D211864W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 212,694 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,290
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
FAMILY TRANSPORTATION!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E03D176610
Stock: 20-285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette PREMIER --- CLEAN CAR FAX ----- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT ---- 3.4L V8 -LUXURY SILHOUETTE ---- DVD --- POWER WIDOWS AND SEATS ---- LEATHER HEATED SEATS ---- AM/FM RADIO --- CD PLAYER ---- TOWING PACKAGE ---POWER SLIDE DOOR --- AC--- LUGGAGE TACK ---- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Rear audio: volume control, ABS: 4-wheel, Power brakes, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cruise control, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Side door type: driver-side manual sliding, Video system: DVD player, Clock, Trip computer, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Roof rack, Parking sensors: rear, Driver seat power adjustments, Driver seat: heated, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat power adjustments, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat type: captains chairs, Third seat, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Traction control, Air suspension: rear, Self leveling suspension, Satellite communications: OnStar, Wheel diameter: 16 inch, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper, Window defogger: rear
Dealer Review:
Went to them after we had obtained financing thru them. They had some really nice trucks(what I was looking for). After we arrived, we where treated very well. There where no high pressure sales people hovering over us/let us look and drive the vehicles with no hassle/treated us like people/not a sales number or quota. Bought a 2016 Dodge Ram and am very happy with it. Other big named dealers need to take some lessons from them. Nice show room/clean cars/friendly staff. Gave us a free oil change as well since oil looked old. Def give them a try. Art K. Miamisburg Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX13E93D221923
Stock: 21528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,507 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
Dealer Review:
Shawn and Nate helped me as a first time buyer get into a comfortable car that will be safe for the winter. It took them a long time and a lot of hard work to get numbers to match my income. They picked a car that i would not normally put myself in, but i have fallen in love with it. Thank you!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E8XD144218
Stock: TE1216A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 215,147 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,400
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette 4dr features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLUE with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Active Belts - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E32D179953
Stock: 2D179953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 171,937 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Unizen Motors - Milbank / South Dakota
Great transportation for a budget! Heated front bucket seats, 2nd row buckets, power sliding doors, and more. Front Air Conditioning Zones - Dual, Rear Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning Zones - Single, Steering Wheel Trim - Leather, Cruise Control, Memorized Settings - Driver Seat, Multi-Function Remote - Keyless Entry, Overhead Console - Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel - Tilt, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Universal Remote Transmitter - Garage Door Opener, Air Suspension - Rear, Abs - 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Self Leveling Suspension, Traction Control, Gauge - Tachometer, Rear Audio - Volume Control, Am/Fm Radio, Cassette, Clock, In-Dash Cd - Single Disc, Radio - Am/Fm, Satellite Communications - Onstar, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Side Doors, Exterior Entry Lights, Headlights - Auto On/Off, Side Door Type - Driver-Side Manual Sliding, Side Door Type - Dual Power Sliding, Wheel Diameter - 16 Inch, Window Defogger - Rear, Front Wipers - Intermittent, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Wiper, Roof Rack, Anti-Theft System - Alarm, Front Airbags - Dual, Parking Sensors - Rear, Power Door Locks, Side Airbags - Front, Side Mirror Adjustments - Power, Side Mirrors - Heated, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Front Seat Type - Captains Chairs, Heated Front Seats, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Rear Seat Type - Captains Chairs, Third Row Seat Type - Bench, Upholstery - Leather
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E04D203659
Stock: 7053D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-12-2020
