Used Nissan Hatchback for Sale Near Me

3,407 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,407 listings
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    30,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,698

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks S in Gray
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks S

    18,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,977

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    11,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,827

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Juke SV in Gray
    used

    2011 Nissan Juke SV

    67,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,390

    $1,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV in White
    used

    2019 Nissan Versa Note SV

    38,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $11,991

    $1,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Kicks S in Gray
    used

    2019 Nissan Kicks S

    3,682 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks SV in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks SV

    13,017 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $16,564

    $714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Kicks S in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan Kicks S

    7,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,991

    $1,842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan LEAF S in Gray
    certified

    2016 Nissan LEAF S

    18,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,589

    $1,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    13,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,555

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Kicks SR in Dark Blue
    certified

    2019 Nissan Kicks SR

    4,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,495

    $1,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV in White
    used

    2019 Nissan Versa Note SV

    38,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Juke SL in White
    used

    2013 Nissan Juke SL

    101,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,950

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan LEAF S in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan LEAF S

    16,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,998

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Nissan LEAF SV in Light Green
    certified

    2019 Nissan LEAF SV

    13,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,603

    $2,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Juke SV in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Nissan Juke SV

    29,600 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,496

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan LEAF SV in Black
    used

    2019 Nissan LEAF SV

    10,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,977

    Details
  • 2019 Nissan Kicks SR in Black
    certified

    2019 Nissan Kicks SR

    27,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,407 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Nissan For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.