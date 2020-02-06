Used Nissan Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,698
AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Brilliant Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Mercedes Benz of Bellevue today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Nissan LEAF S. This Nissan includes: BRILLIANT SILVER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With less than 30,709mi on this Nissan LEAF, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan LEAF S is sure to sell fast. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My husband and I had our 2013 Toyota Prius 4 evaluated here to see how much they would offer us on trade-in. We worked with Ivan and his two managers, Trevor and Starr. They were all top notch! All of them were masked up whenever they talked to us and they kept us well informed about what they were doing and how long things would take. They came back with an offer a few thousand dollars higher than the other dealerships we took it to. We didn't even have to negotiate on price with them. That alone is worth 5 stars right there.. If possible I'd give them 10 stars for their professionalism, and, generosity, general caring for our comfort. We accepted their offer and they cut us a check an hour later. Near the beginning of the process, Trevor told us that he'd have Ivan give us a ride home if the sale went through. I was floored as I've never been treated this well by any dealership. Ivan came out near the end and said that company policy prevented him from giving us a ride home, but that they were calling us an Uber. He said they were going to cover the cost. I can't think of a single thing they could improve on.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP0HC302184
Stock: HC302184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Kicks S18,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,977
Mossy Nissan Chula Vista - Chula Vista / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2018 Nissan Kicks S FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V NISSAN CERTIFIED, 7 YEAR / 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY, CARFAX ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH WIRELESS, BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTERY, ALLOY WHEELS, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Se Habla Espanol. Recent Arrival! 31/36 City/Highway MPGStop by Mossy Nissan Chula Vista at 1885 Auto Park Place, Chula Vista, CA 91911 today to drive home in your new car! Se Habla Espanol.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU9JL518376
Stock: 681275
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 11,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,827
Muller Honda of Gurnee - Gurnee / Illinois
Muller Honda features No Haggle Pricing - We provide our best price from the start to help ensure a great car buying experience. Our 2018 Nissan Kicks SV is agile and enthusiastic, that's also bold and ready to rock in Gun Metallic! Powered by a proven 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 125hp while paired with a seamless CVT for smooth shifts. This Front Wheel Drive SUV delivers a smooth, confident ride in any road condition while rewarding you with nearly 35mpg on the open road! The exterior of our SV features updated styling with swept-back headlights and an aerodynamic profile.The interior of our SV was designed with your comfort in mind and you will notice that it is surprisingly spacious. It includes everything you need such as remote keyless entry, power accessories, a backup camera, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free for the ultimate convenience while driving! Crank up your tunes on an AM/FM/CD touchscreen audio system with available satellite radio as you cruise down the road.Drive in confidence knowing this Versa Kicks from Nissan comes equipped with top-notch safety features like ABS, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and traction and stability control to keep you out of harm's way. Drivers like you agree that this is a dynamic blend of efficiency, spaciousness, maneuverability and flat-out fun that just can't be beaten! Get behind the wheel to see what it can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Fair price. Got right down to business.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU0JL546812
Stock: P1694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 67,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,390$1,115 Below Market
Sheehan Cadillac - Pompano Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! Sheehan's believing 70 years strong!!! Here we GROW again! The ALL NEW Sheehan Cadillac in Beautiful Pompano Beach, FL is proud to offer you this STUNNING 2011 Nissan Juke equipped with the SV Trim Package and beautifully finished in Gray over in the cabin AND its ready for your APPROVAL! AWD. Odometer is 16368 miles below market average! 25/30 City/Highway MPG WELCOME TO THE ALL NEW SHEEHAN CADILLAC WHERE SHEEHANS BELIEVIN 70 YEARS STRONG!!!! Cadillac is once again a leader in quality, design and style which has made Cadillac an icon of luxury. The Sheehan Automotive Group of dealerships are among the most successful Family-Owned dealerships of its kind in the United States. We continue to be among the leaders in the top tier markets. We believe the principal ingredient of this success is the quality of our people and their commitment to exceed our customers expectations in quality of service. The excellence of their work and their professional attitude are what will set Sheehan Cadillac apart from the rest and motivates our customers to come back again and again.
Dealer Review:
I have leased 3 GMC Terrain's from Sheehan in the past and this time I upgraded to a Cadillac XT5. This dealership is amazing. Honesty, integrity, sincere people. The absolute best!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV5BT013418
Stock: F145383A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 38,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,991$1,176 Below Market
AutoNation Nissan Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
[L92] Carpeted Floor & Cargo Mats (5-Piece Set) Bluetooth Connection Charcoal; Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim Fresh Powder This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
The salesperson Garrett was very pleasant, patient and explained all the technical features during the test drive of the Rogue and Rogue Sport. I received excellent service. Garrett went above and beyond by going to Tucson to get the car in the color of my choice. By end of day I drove home in my brand new Rogue Sport.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CPXKL362106
Stock: KL362106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 3,682 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
Every person working at carvana, with the exception of Crystal in underwriting and Tracy in Executive Team, have all been mad, negligent, racist, unknowledgeable, unprofessional, and discriminating in the upper mgt level!! My delivery has been postponed 3 times, and will be postponed for 4th time after I call them to file complaint on my nightmare, Lisa!! Lisa has been the most [non-permissible content removed] dealer employee I've encountered, contacted, mssg in the 3 1/2 months on mkt to buy a vehicle thus far!!! She called me twice, mad?? She canceled the 3rd delivery, demanding I re-sign another contract by noon, not taking into consideration that I cannot function physically until or after 3 p.m. My vehicle was scheduled to be delivered until 4:30 p.m. Driver advised me on first embarrassing delivery that as long as contract was signed during delivery, and I had proof that purchased vehicle was on auto insurance policy, he'd leave my car!! I did add it to my auto insurance policy to start by date given, only to find that they never brought the car on that day!! Now I have to go through the troubles to get it off!! Driver was rude, late, and brought car to me at dark, and don't even carry an I pad for customers to e-sign, in case contract not retrievable online to customer!! He was yelling across the street my business and personal information to me!! What was most humiliating was that he brought down the vehicle, with my neighbors watching, to later take it and put it back on flatbed!!! I had purchased the vehicle in full!! The funds were verified with my credit union, which took an hour and 3 attemps due to their lack of organization!! Beware of your MONEY!!! If this happened to me when I was paying for the Mercedes, CASH and in full, imagine with financing!!! It only means that due to their negligence and discrimination against a Disabled, Gay Hispanic, they are only setting Carvana up for lawsuits!!! All of this occurred to me before signing their e-contract!! I'd rather have received my paid in full vehicle in a timely manner as they advertise, then to seek legal remedy!!! My recommendation to the wise and public is, if you are Disabled, Gay or Hispanic, and you want to buy a car from CARVANA is have time for haggling, discrimination and racism!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Kicks S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU5KL492800
Stock: 2000652243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Kicks SV13,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$16,564$714 Below Market
Germain Nissan of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
2018 Nissan Kicks SV NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, BACK UP CAMERA, * BLUETOOTH *, AM/FM XM RADIO, * MP3- USB / I-POD READY *, CD PLAYER, * USB ADAPTER *, ONE OWNER, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, NON SMOKER, ** SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE **, ** RECENT TRADE IN **, ** REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY **, ** INCLUDES WARRANTY **, ** FUEL SAVER **, METICULOUSLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT, VEHICLE PRICE INCLUDES $450 NMAC CPO REBATE, ASK YOUR SALES CONSULTANT FOR DETAILS, Financing through NMAC may be required to get this low price so be sure to ask us when you arrive., NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WAS VOTED THE BEST CPO VALUE IN AMERICA!!!, 7 YEAR 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY, 24 HOUR EMERGENCY ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE, Finance through NMAC and receive a complimentary 1-year Basic Prepaid Maintenance Plan.Recent Arrival! 31/36 City/Highway MPGCertified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 167 Point Inspection * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Transferable WarrantyWe strive to be as accurate as possible, however on occasion errors may occur. Please contact us to verify that the vehicle is in stock and all options listed are available.
Dealer Review:
Best car buying experience ever! Staff was amazing and very helpful in the purchase of our 2020 Nissan Rogue.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU2JL541661
Stock: P61758A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Kicks S7,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,991$1,842 Below Market
Raceway Nissan - Riverside / California
We're Open and We Deliver! Test drives available at your home or office across Riverside County. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. 2018 Nissan Kicks Odometer is 8513 miles below market average! 31/36 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. We have many different makes and models available including a wide selection of cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. Raceway Nissan in Riverside County has access to thousands of new and used vehicles which means we can find the right vehicle for you and your family. We are proud to serve the city of Riverside and all of Riverside County from our location in Moreno Valley. We are conveniently located in Riverside near the cities of San Bernardino, Redlands, Ontario, Corona, Perris, Beaumont, Temecula, and many others. We offer military discounts and work with many Credit Unions. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance
Dealer Review:
Took my 2015 Rogue in for tires as I am going on a long trip. Because I bought my vehicle certified pre-owned, it was a year old when I purchased it and only had one previous owner, a full inspection warranty was still in effect. I was given a fair price on the tires and was later called and told that the transmission line had burnt oil in it along with metal particles and Nissan would replace the transmission at no cost. I've been a Nissan customer for 25+ years and until now very satisfied. As a recent retiree at the time of purchase, this vehicle was meant to last me a long time. A 2015 Nissan Rogue should not have that type of transmission problem and I felt that either the vehicle was defective off the line or I was not told it had been in an accident as the service rep told me the problem was that the transmission was not secured. I decided to check into purchasing a new Nissan Rogue. In the month of September I was personally sent a voucher with my vehicle ID# on it offering me $15,628 for a trade-in. In small print it says the vehicle needs to be in good condition and based on mileage of $10,000 miles per year. I new the mileage was over and expected some deduction for that, but never the amount they offered. I must say that both the internet sales rep Alexie on 10/5 and the floor sales rep Juan Baltazar on 10/6 were very helpful and understanding. I can not say the same for the assistant sales manager Danny Doung. He offered me 6K+ on my trade-in and the sticker price I saw on the vehicle outside had increased by thousands of dollars on the paper he presented. After some discussion (he was pompous and demeaning) and his unwillingness to negotiate, I said I thought I had grounds for litigation. He said the discussion was over and he refused to give me a copy of the offer he had presented. I returned the next day hoping to get better service. Again the floor sales person was kind and apologetic and he introduced me to Rick Corona the General Sales Manager. He made a better offer than the previous evening, however only wanted to give me $9,400 on the bad-tranny Rogue. The net selling price (31k less cash, loyalty, end of year incentive) on the 2018 vehicle I was interested in was $26k less $1 I was asked to write a check for $19+. Again, if I'm turning in a vehicle that was purchased from this same dealership within a short period of time my thought is I should not be paying this much money. That same day I went to Metro Nissan in Montclair and purchased a vehicle.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Kicks S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU3JL525761
Stock: N25600A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2016 Nissan LEAF S18,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,589$1,049 Below Market
Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
* S * FWD * ZERO EMISSION! * QUICK CHARGE PORT * CERTIFIED * PASSIVE KEYLESS ENTRY * HEATED SEATS * USB CONNECTIVITY * AUXILIARY CONNECTIVITY * BACKUP CAMERA * PUSH TO START * BLUETOOTH * ECO MODE * AC SYNCHRONOUS MOTOR * SINGLE SPEED REDUCER TRANSMISSION * CALL FOR MORE DETAILS * Odometer is 9460 miles below market average! 126/101 City/Highway MPG Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on the link https://www.kirklandnissan.com/ or dial 888-415-7233.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
114 Combined MPG (126 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ0CP8GC302654
Stock: 400102
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 13,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,555
Stadium Nissan - Orange / California
CARPOOL STICKERS, QUICK PORT CHARGER, 11 OUT OF 12 BATTERY BARS! Ultra clean inside and out, loaded to the gills with all the power toys,ready to save the planet with you at the controls, factory updated for range, 100,000 MILE FACTORY WARRANTY! FACTORY CERTIFIED, ! fully serviced and ready to roll, proudly offered by stadium Nissan of orange now.
Dealer Review:
Today I have buy a Murano from Nissan Stadium in OC , salesman Juan Carlos Murillo very professional and kind, good experience
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP7HC306751
Stock: P19693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2019 Nissan Kicks SR4,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,495$1,102 Below Market
East Valley Nissan - Mesa / Arizona
Kicks SR, Bose Headrest!!!!, Bose Personal Plus Audio System, Heated Front Seats, Prima-Tex Appointed Seat Trim, Security System, SR Premium Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date 2019 Nissan Kicks SR SR FWD CVT with Xtronic * Internet pricing is good for retail transactions only and is only available for prime lender financing (620 + FICO score) through Used Cars. Financing not obtained through nissan, non-prime and cash transactions will result in an increase in price of $1000.00. All prices plus tax, title, license and doc fee. Any and all transactions must in Maricopa County in Arizona. Second key, floor mats and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. * Here detailed price does not include any taxes, fees or other charges. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer, specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Consult your dealer for actual price and complete details. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. * Images, prices, and options shown, including vehicle color, trim, options, pricing and other specifications are subject to availability, current pricing and credit worthiness. * In transit means that vehicles have been built, but have not yet arrived at your dealer. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to your dealership. See your dealer for actual price, payments and complete details. Odometer is 777 miles below market average! 31/36 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Mr. Lou from the very beginning of our visit to your dealership has been very professional,very helpful, very sincere, very patient with us and our questions were handled very well to our great satifiaction. It is because of Mr. Lou's dedication to his work and to his customers (me and my husband at this time) that made us decide to buy the car right that moment. As a customer, investing a lot of money on a car, it is very important that we feel and know we can trust the company. Your staff represents the company. When the staff is sincere and true to his word, it shows in his interaction with the client. THIS IS MR. LOU! He is an ASSET to Nissan. My husband and myself had a Great, Great experience and Time at Nissan. Much Thanks to Mr. Lou. And of course, we will promote your Nissan to everybody and to look for Mr. Lou. P.S. Please extend our great thanks and appreciation to Mr. Lou.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU7KL550213
Stock: PR2389
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 38,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,998
CarMax Kansas City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merriam / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CE2CP8KL362296
Stock: 19363478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,950$393 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1203805 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Juke SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV5DT229563
Stock: c1831565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 16,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,998$704 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/101 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ0CP0HC311063
Stock: 19254854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Nissan LEAF SV13,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,603$2,310 Below Market
McLarty Nissan of Little Rock - Little Rock / Arkansas
Clean One Owner CarFax, Clean CarFax, Navigation / GPS, Heated seats, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Cruise Controal, USB / AUX Ports, MP3 Player, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/2-Way Lumbar, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB), Blind Spot Warning, Electronic Parking Brake (EPKB), Electronic Stability Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Outside Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist (HBA), Hybrid Heater, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), LED Headlights, LED Signature Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, ProPILOT Assist, Radio data system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Rear Heater Ducts, Steering Assist, SV All Weather Package, SV Technology Package, Universal Garage Door Opener.2019 Nissan Leaf SVWhen you choose McLarty Nissan of Little Rock, you'll benefit from one of the largest inventories in the state. Shop with confidence as we offer a 110% Price Guarantee, meaning that if you find the same vehicle somewhere else for less, we will refund you the difference, plus ten percent! All of our vehicles are competitively priced with Legendary Low Prices. We are a proud member of the McLarty Auto Group, which maintains the same commitment to excellence.Certified.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 167 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.With McLarty Nissan of Little Rock, you'll benefit from one of the largest inventories in the state. Shop with confidence as we offer a 110% Price Guarantee, meaning that if you find the same vehicle somewhere else for less, we will refund you the difference, plus ten percent! All of our vehicles are competitively priced with Legendary Low Prices McLARTY Nissan is proud to serve the entire State of Arkansas including: Springdale, Fayetteville, Harrison, Mountain Home, Batesville, Jonesboro, West Memphis, Jacksonville, Brinkley, Helena, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Hot Springs, Mena, De Queen, Malvern, Pine Bluff, Lake Village, Camden, Arkadelphia, Hope, Magnolia, Texarkana, El Dorado, Junction City, Cabot, Conway, Searcy, Batesville, Russellville, Van Buren, Fort Smith, Bryant, Benton, Camden, Russellville, Hot Springs Village, Searcy, and Bentonville.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan LEAF SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0KC309371
Stock: KC309371
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 29,600 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,496
Mercedes-Benz of Spokane - Liberty Lake / Washington
<b>Summary</b> This 2017 Nissan Juke SV is a well maintained vehicle and in great condition! It is well equipped with All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Back Up Camera and more. For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff today at 509-455-9100. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Juke SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AF5MV7HT752024
Stock: 2256T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 10,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,977
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The Nissan Leaf has won awards for "World Car of the Year" on multiple occasions, becoming the worlds best selling 100% electric car. The 2019 Leaf SV offers features like intelligent touchscreen navigation, blind spot monitor, heated steering wheel, keyless igntion, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, back-up camera, heated seats, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and even eCall, an emergency call button strategically located in the cabin for maximum safety in any situation. In this spacious quiet Nissan cabin, modern and ample features, complimented by snappy electric torque and acceleration are both eye-catching and useful. No more need to stop for gas, because the range for the Leaf on a single charge is around 150 miles per charge! These make for an amazing daily commute vehicles! Come test drive today, and view our great selection of other electric and hybrid gas saving vehicles at Lesueur Car Co!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan LEAF SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (124 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AZ1CPXKC314321
Stock: 314321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- certified
2019 Nissan Kicks SR27,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,999
Antioch Nissan - Antioch / California
Delivers 36 Highway MPG and 31 City MPG! This Nissan Kicks boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. SUPER BLACK, CHARCOAL, PRIMA-TEX APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, CHARCOAL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: interior trim and accents.*This Nissan Kicks Comes Equipped with These Options *[N93] DOOR SILL PLATES, [L92] CARPETED FLOOR MATS W/CARGO MAT, [K11] REAR ROOF SPOILER, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS GRAIN (4 PIECE), Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable intermittent wipers, Trip computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable).* Stop By Today *Stop by Antioch Nissan located at 1831 Auto Center Dr, Antioch, CA 94509 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
My experience was so Awesome,They told me I can go home with 1 Car but then we went home with 2 cars ,1 brand new and 1used. With the help of one of their greatest sales agent Sergio Morales. I will recommend this dealership to everyone.Their really friendly and helpfull.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CP5CU5KL531322
Stock: UN24379
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
