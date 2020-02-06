Used Nissan Hatchback for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Cloth Seat Trim Brilliant Silver Contact Mercedes Benz of Bellevue today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Nissan LEAF S. This Nissan includes: BRILLIANT SILVER With less than 30,709mi on this Nissan LEAF, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan LEAF S is sure to sell fast.

My husband and I had our 2013 Toyota Prius 4 evaluated here to see how much they would offer us on trade-in. We worked with Ivan and his two managers, Trevor and Starr. They were all top notch! All of them were masked up whenever they talked to us and they kept us well informed about what they were doing and how long things would take. They came back with an offer a few thousand dollars higher than the other dealerships we took it to. We didn't even have to negotiate on price with them. That alone is worth 5 stars right there.. If possible I'd give them 10 stars for their professionalism, and, generosity, general caring for our comfort. We accepted their offer and they cut us a check an hour later. Near the beginning of the process, Trevor told us that he'd have Ivan give us a ride home if the sale went through. I was floored as I've never been treated this well by any dealership. Ivan came out near the end and said that company policy prevented him from giving us a ride home, but that they were calling us an Uber. He said they were going to cover the cost. I can't think of a single thing they could improve on.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Nissan LEAF S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

112 Combined MPG ( 124 City/ 101 Highway)

VIN: 1N4BZ0CP0HC302184

Stock: HC302184

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020